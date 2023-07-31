News
Judge Likens Trump to ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ and Denies Attempt to Block Potential Fulton County Indictment
A Fulton County, Georgia Superior Court Judge has rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to block District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, quash any report that might be released from the grand jury, and disqualify Willis from investigating or prosecuting the case – essentially an attempt to block any possible indictment. Willis has strongly suggested if she moves to obtain a grand jury indictment it would likely be in the first two weeks of August.
Finding that Trump does not have standing to make the requests, Judge Robert McBurney writes that the ex-president’s claims of possible “‘injuries’…are either insufficient or else speculative and unrealized.” Lawfare’s Anna Bower was first to report Judge McBurney’s denial.
“They are insufficient because, while being the subject (or even target) of a highly publicized criminal investigation is likely an unwelcome and unpleasant experience, no court ever has held that that status alone provides a basis for the courts to interfere with or halt the investigation,” McBurney says, adding: “Trump knew this.”
In a footlight highlighted by The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld, Judge McBurney also writes: “And for some, being the subject of a criminal investigation can, a la Rumpelstiltskin, be turned into golden political capital, making it seem more providential than problematic. Regardless, simply being the subject (or target) of an investigation does not yield standing to bring a claim to halt that investigation in court.”
READ MORE: Trump Thinks He Won’t Be Indicted Because He Won His Impeachment Trial
From a German fairy tale, Rumpelstiltskin “is a mysterious gnomelike man who spins straw into gold for the benefit of a beautiful miller’s daughter, in exchange for her future firstborn child,” according to Britannica.
Also pointing to the “Rumpelstiltskin” mention, Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes: “McBurney‘s ruling is unsparing. He notes, glancingly, Trump has capitalized on his potential prosecutions despite claims that he’s suffering harm from them.”
Cheney adds, “And, most bitingly, McBurney notes that Trump *already* knew his motion was dead on arrival — because he’d been slapped down by the 11th Circuit on the exact same issue: Trying to short-circuit the documents investigation before an indictment.”
As to Trump’s request to block release of any grand jury report, the Judge writes, Trump seeks “to have the Special Purpose Grand Jury’s final report locked away from public view forever. Such permanent silencing of that investigative body is not what either statutory or case law generally allows.”
READ MORE: Trump Claims ‘Nothing in the Constitution’ Says Even if He’s Convicted and Sentenced He Can’t Run for President
And since the existence of any report has not been made public, McBurney suggests Trump’s request is premature: “motions to quash or expunge are M00T.”
The judge also discredited Trump’s efforts to have Willis disqualified, calling it a “bold request.” McBurney makes clear Trump has not shown any conflict of interest exists, and says District Attorney Willis has not made any partisan or political claims about the case.
“The drumbeat from the District Attorney has been neither partisan (in the political sense), nor personal, in marked and refreshing contrast to the stream of personal invective flowing from one of the movants (apparently referring to Trump.)
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Biden Keeps Space Command in Colorado Instead of Alabama Amid Tuberville Block on Hundreds of Military Promotions
President Joe Biden has decided to keep Space Command based in Colorado, resolving a dispute between leaders for that military organization and the U.S. Air Force, who supported then-President Donald Trump’s decision to move it to Alabama.
“The officials said Biden was convinced by the head of Space Command, Gen. James Dickinson, who argued that moving his headquarters now would jeopardize military readiness. Dickinson’s view, however, was in contrast to Air Force leadership, who studied the issue at length and determined that relocating to Huntsville, Alabama, was the right move,” The Washington Post reports.
President Biden, according to officials, “believes that keeping the command in Colorado Springs would avoid a disruption in readiness that the move would cause, particularly as the U.S. races to compete with China in space. And they said Biden firmly believes that maintaining stability will help the military be better able to respond in space over the next decade.”
READ MORE: ‘Fake Argument’: Top Senate Democrats Focused on Fixing Supreme Court Slam Alito’s ‘Stunningly Wrong’ Ethics Claims
The decision comes amid a months-long crisis created by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama, who since February has single-handedly blocked all U.S. Armed Forces promotions and bonuses that require Senate confirmation.
Monday’s announcement also comes after Sen. Tuberville last week blasted President Biden for not making a decision on a permanent headquarters for Space Command. On Wednesday the Alabama Republican attacked Biden, saying, “it’s a shame that we have gotten into politics.”
The number of promotions is reportedly now over 300, President Biden said Friday, blasting Tuberville.
Enough.
I urge the Senator from Alabama and his Republican colleagues in the Senate to approve all the outstanding military nominees now.
End this blockade and let these Generals and Admirals fully serve our country. pic.twitter.com/GWftunExcy
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2023
Tuberville has been criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike, and by top U.S. Military officials, who say he has endangered America’s military readiness.
READ MORE: ‘Cult’: Poll Finds Trump-Supporting GOPers Who Believe He Committed Crimes Outnumbers All DeSantis 2024 Voters
The block, Tuberville claims, is in response to the Pentagon reimbursing service members for travel if they need to go out of state to access abortion services, in the wake of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade.
Tuberville, on Monday afternoon via social media accused President Biden of breaking the law.
“Enough of @POTUS politicizing our military,” the Alabama freshman Republican senator said.
“He surrendered in Afghanistan and caused the worst national embarrassment in 40 years,” which is the opinion of some on the right, but Biden was obligated to withdraw based on an agreement made by then-President Donald Trump.
He also said President Biden “discharged 8,000 patriots over his vaccine mandate.”
“Now he’s breaking a law that he voted for as a senator, forcing taxpayers to facilitate thousands of abortions through the military — even late-term abortions,” Tuberville charged. “Joe Biden can spare me the lectures about military readiness.”
Although no mention was made of Tuberville, his hold on hundreds of military promotions and bonuses, or abortion, as far back as May Punchbowl News reported those issues were all intertwined.
“The abortion issue — and Tuberville’s decision to use routine military promotions as leverage to get the Pentagon to rescind its abortion policy — may now be bleeding into the bitter fight between lawmakers from Alabama and Colorado over where to house U.S. Space Command.”
Watch video of President Biden above or at this link.
News
‘Fake Argument’: Top Senate Democrats Focused on Fixing Supreme Court Slam Alito’s ‘Stunningly Wrong’ Ethics Claims
Two Senate Democrats who for years have been focused on fixing the U.S. Supreme Court’s lack a strong code of ethics are furious after Justice Samuel Alito, once again speaking to The Wall Street Journal, claimed Congress has no constitutional authority to regulate the nation’s top court.
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) blasted Justice Alito’s “fake argument” in response to a Politico piece on the justice’s Journal interview.
“I stand by my takedown of this fake argument,” Sen. Whitehouse said Monday on social media. “This opin-terview is probably an effort to prop it back up. ‘No sale.’”
Whitehouse also slammed Alito for opining on an issue not only related to the Court, but one that conceivably could come before it.
“Remember all the nominees saying to us it would be wrong to talk about issues that might come before the Court? So much for that.”
READ MORE: Judge Likens Trump to ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ and Denies Attempt to Block Potential Fulton County Indictment
For over a dozen years, Whitehouse has been trying to revamp the Supreme Court’s meager ethics code of conduct, one that is far less rigorous than the code of conduct all other federal judges must abide by.
In a four-hour interview with The Wall Street Journal Alito did not appear to hold back, which the Journal’s reporters called “a candor that is refreshing and can be startling.”
“Justice Alito says he voluntarily follows disclosure statutes that apply to lower-court judges and executive-branch officials; so do the other justices. But he notes that ‘Congress did not create the Supreme Court’—the Constitution did. ‘I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it,’ he says. ‘No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.'”
Numerous legal experts have weighed in since that Friday interview to say that yes, Congress indeed can regulate the Supreme Court.
“I marvel at all the nonsense that has been written about me in the last year,” Justice Alito told The Journal.
He makes clear he will continue to speak out, regardless of institutional norms.
READ MORE: ‘Cult’: Poll Finds Trump-Supporting GOPers Who Believe He Committed Crimes Outnumbers All DeSantis 2024 Voters
“In the face of a political onslaught, he observes, ‘the traditional idea about how judges and justices should behave is they should be mute’ and leave it to others, especially ‘the organized bar,’ to defend them,” the Journal writes.
“But that’s just not happening,” Alito claims. “And so at a certain point I’ve said to myself, nobody else is going to do this, so I have to defend myself.”
Also on Monday Sen. Whitehouse pointed to a Washington Post opinion piece by Ruth Marcus: “No, Justice Alito. Congress should not butt out on Supreme Court ethics.”
Last week Sen. Whitehouse explained his legislation to repair the Supreme Court’s ethics code to CBS News.
As Senate Democrats advance a Supreme Court ethics bill, sponsor Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) tells @MajorCBS “the facts will show” there “really is a problem.”
Whitehouse adds “there is a path” to subpoenaing Justices Alito and Thomas to testify before the committee. pic.twitter.com/KhJUCyEEcb
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 25, 2023
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is also focused on fixing the Supreme Court’s ethics challenges, and on Sunday “forcefully pushed back on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s claim that Congress does not have the authority to regulate the judicial branch, calling Alito’s comments ‘stunningly wrong,'” Politico reported.
“It’s just stunningly wrong. And he should know that more than anyone else because his seat on the Supreme Court exists only because of an act passed by Congress,” Murphy said Sunday on CNN.
Like Sen. Whitehouse, Sen. Murphy also slammed Alito for weighing in on Congress’ ability to regulate the Supreme Court, “saying Sunday it is ‘even more disturbing that Alito feels the need to insert himself into a congressional debate.'”
“It’s just more evidence that these justices on the Supreme Court, these conservative justices, just see themselves as politicians. They just see themselves as a second legislative body that has just as much power and weight to impose their political will on the country as Congress does,” Murphy added. “It’s why we need to pass this common sense ethics legislation to at least make sure we know that these guys aren’t in bed having their lifestyles paid for by conservative donors, as we have unfortunately seen in these latest revelations.”
Watch Senator Murphy’s comments below, Senator Whitehouse’s comments above, or both at this link.
News
‘Cult’: Poll Finds Trump-Supporting GOPers Who Believe He Committed Crimes Outnumbers All DeSantis 2024 Voters
A new New York Times/Siena College poll finds that even after two criminal indictments and ahead of possibly two more, Donald Trump is “dominating” the entire GOP presidential primary field, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “by a landslide 37 percentage points.” Trump, the poll shows, currently has the majority of likely Republican primary voters. Some experts point to “racial anxiety” and “GOP hostility to changing gender roles,” some to “the loss of white straight male privilege,” and some are calling it a “cult.”
“Mr. Trump held decisive advantages across almost every demographic group and region and in every ideological wing of the party, the survey found, as Republican voters waved away concerns about his escalating legal jeopardy,” The Times’ Shane Goldmacher reports. “He led by wide margins among men and women, younger and older voters, moderates and conservatives, those who went to college and those who didn’t, and in cities, suburbs and rural areas.”
Donald Trump is dominating his rivals for the GOP presidential nomination, leading his nearest challenger, Gov. Ron DeSantis, by a landslide 37 percentage points among Republican primary voters, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll. https://t.co/X4YFK4HM9d pic.twitter.com/gYXYS7egcY
— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 31, 2023
Calling the results “ominous” for the Florida governor, the Times reports the “poll shows that some of Mr. DeSantis’s central campaign arguments — that he is more electable than Mr. Trump, and that he would govern more effectively — have so far failed to break through. Even Republicans motivated by the type of issues that have fueled Mr. DeSantis’s rise, such as fighting ‘radical woke ideology,’ favored the former president.”
READ MORE: Judge Likens Trump to ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ and Denies Attempt to Block Potential Fulton County Indictment
Norman Ornstein, a contributing editor for the Atlantic and emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, weighed in on the poll, writing: “This comes as no surprise, but it is still stunning. Republicans in the country lineup behind a serial grifter, liar and narcissistic sociopath, inciter of a violent insurrection and obstructor of justice. Cult to the max.”
The Times also quoted several Trump supporters, including a 69-year old retail manager in New Hampshire, whose remarks have spread across social media.
“He might say mean things and make all the men cry because all the men are wearing your wife’s underpants and you can’t be a man anymore,” David Green said of Trump. “You got to be a little sissy and cry about everything. But at the end of the day, you want results. Donald Trump’s my guy. He’s proved it on a national level.”
Senior CNN political analyst Ronald Brownstein, pointing to that quote, notes: “Reminder that Trump taps not just racial anxiety but GOP hostility to changing gender roles.”
Sirius XM host Michelangelo Signorile says the David Green quote “really says it all about the MAGA male voter, grieving the loss of white straight male privilege.”
READ MORE: Black Conservatives ‘Livid’ After DeSantis Attacks Tim Scott and ‘DC Republicans’ for Opposing His Slavery Curriculum
Calling it “truly grotesque,” independent American journalist based in Europe, Chris O’Brien says, “Trump is only a reflection of a vast machine pushing a war around gender and identity that has infected the US and the UK.”
Other aspects of the Times report also garnered attention from political experts, like Daniel Nichanian, Editor-in-chief and founder of Bolts magazine, which reports “on the local elections and obscure institutions that shape public policy but are dangerously overlooked, and the grassroots movements that are targeting them.”
Nichanian writes, “the line that stood out in the new GOP poll: ‘Mr. Trump still received 22 percent among voters who believe he has committed serious federal crimes — a greater share than the 17 percent that Mr. DeSantis earned from the entire G.O.P. electorate.'”
Pointing to the Times’ summation of Trump carrying “almost every demographic group and region and in every ideological wing of the party,” Boston Globe opinion columnist Renée Graham observes, “White supremacy is a hell of a drug.”
And Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid says simply, “It’s a cult.”
Not everyone focused on Donald Trump, however.
“Wow. This poll shows that a liar, a sociopath, a huckster, a hypocrite, a charlatan, and a criminal get about 30 percent of the Republican vote. Everyone else supports Donald Trump,” wrote historian Moshik Temkin, an associate professor of history and public policy at Harvard’s Center for European Studies.
Beyond Politics podcast host Matt Robison, a public policy expert and former chief of staff and legislative director for three members of Congress sums up the Times poll, saying: “Reminds me of the seminal 1950s study from Leon Festinger ‘When Prophecies Fail.’ Where the term ‘cognitive dissonance’ came from. Cult members cannot abide any evidence that might disapprove their fanaticism. Their response is to simply double down. And here we are.”
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump ‘May Die in Prison’ if He Doesn’t Strike a Deal After ‘Shocking’ New Charges: Legal Scholar
- News1 day ago
‘It May Be Too Late’: Chuck Todd Says Trump Is Dooming Ignorant GOP Voters
- News9 hours ago
Judge Likens Trump to ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ and Denies Attempt to Block Potential Fulton County Indictment
- News7 hours ago
‘Cult’: Poll Finds Trump-Supporting GOPers Who Believe He Committed Crimes Outnumbers All DeSantis 2024 Voters
- News11 hours ago
‘Physically Aggressive’: New Details Emerge About Republican’s Profane Tirade at School-Age Senate Pages
- News5 hours ago
‘Fake Argument’: Top Senate Democrats Focused on Fixing Supreme Court Slam Alito’s ‘Stunningly Wrong’ Ethics Claims
- News3 hours ago
Biden Keeps Space Command in Colorado Instead of Alabama Amid Tuberville Block on Hundreds of Military Promotions
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM49 mins ago
GOP Claims Hunter Biden’s Calls With His Father During Time Beau Was Dying of Cancer Are Proof of Criminal Activity