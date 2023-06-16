News
‘Voters Have a Right to Know’: Lauren Boebert Failed to Report Income From Book Sales
United States Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado), according to the House Ethics Committee’s guidelines, may have violated House ethics rules, The Daily Beast exclusively reports.
Per The Daily Beast, “The ethics instruction guide for 2022 congressional financial disclosures makes clear that members must disclose not only royalties they received, but anticipated royalties as well—’any royalties currently due from the publisher for completed sales.'”
However, the GOP lawmaker “reported no royalties from the memoir she released last July, My American Life,” and “Congressional guidelines and legal experts said her lack of reported income would violate House ethics rules.”
READ MORE: Lauren Boebert: Pentagon labeled her a ‘security threat’
A spokesperson for the GOP lawmaker, the news outlet reports, told The Daily Beast Boebert “did not receive any money from her book deal until January 2023,” but noted “that does not actually appear consistent with ethics guidance.”
The Daily Beast reports:
The House ethics guidelines state that members should report ‘any royalties currently due from the publisher for completed sales,’ and that ‘when an interest in future royalties cannot be ascertained, it is acceptable to report ‘indefinite’ or ‘unascertainable’ in Block B.’
Despite the guidelines, a staffer for the MAGA lawmaker “shared an email that their office received the evening after this article published, from the staff director and chief counsel of House Ethics, Tom Rust,” in which “Rust appears to override the House guidance as it is written—and as three ethics experts interpreted it to The Daily Beast—and he seems to clear Boebert of disclosing details about her 2022 book deal and royalties.”
Rust wrote Thursday, “Based on this and the facts as you have presented them below, my staff-level guidance is that the Committee’s prior guidance was correct, and Rep. Boebert did not need to disclose any information about her publishing agreement or royalties on her 2022 financial disclosure statement.”
READ MORE: Lauren Boebert accuses Democrats of ‘gaslighting’ the public about the debt ceiling
On the other hand, according to The Daily Beast, “ethics experts say that the rules were not complicated and are in place for a reason.”
Vice president and Senior Director of Ethics at nonpartisan watchdog Campaign Legal Center, Kedric Payne, noted “book deals are common in Congress,” adding the guidelines “clearly require disclosure of royalty income.”
Payne emphasized, “Alarm bells ring when a lawmaker has book sales but doesn’t report book income,” and “voters have a right to know that their elected officials are fully transparent about their financial interests.”
READ MORE: Lauren Boebert: ‘I get kind of sad’ when ‘positive’ constituents call my office
The Daily Beast’s full report is available at this link (subscription required).
‘Where and When Do I Get My Reputation Back?’ Trump Rants After Local DA Closes Property Valuation Probe
It’s being called a “rare bit of good legal news” for Donald Trump, who’s facing several other criminal investigations and trials.
A two-year old investigation by the Westchester County, New York District Attorney has officially been closed, according to Business Insider the first to report. The case involved accusations Trump had reported the value of his property as tremendously less than its actual value, for tax purposes. The District Attorney, a well-known Democrat, announced the investigation had been closed.
“Part of why I’m saying anything at all is that I think it’s really important, more important than ever in our country, to make sure that people understand that we have independent prosecutors, we have a justice system that operates independent of politics,” District Attorney Mimi Rocah, told CBS News. Rocah, a former federal prosecutor, was an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and frequent commentator before running for elected office. “I can stand here and proudly say that I’m one of those prosecutors, and I look at every subject of any investigation, every organization that’s a subject of an investigation, the same way.”
READ MORE: ‘Lose-Lose’: Legal Expert Explains Why DOJ Must Move to Have Judge Cannon Recuse From Trump Classified Docs Trial
The details of the case are intricate.
“The company and town were for years at odds over its annual tax bill,” CBS News reports. “The club claimed its property was worth as much as 90% less than the town’s valuation. In July 2021, the town and the company agreed to a compromise in which Ossining refunded the club about $875,000 and cut the property assessment by close to 30%.”
No reason was reported for why the town decided to compromise in Trump’s favor.
“At Mr. Trump’s golf course in Westchester, the valuation for 2011 assumed new members would pay an initiation fee of nearly $200,000 for each of the 67 unsold memberships, even though many new members in that year paid no initiation fee at all,” Insider reports the lawsuit stated. “In some instances, Mr. Trump specifically directed club employees to reduce or eliminate the initiation fees to boost membership numbers.”
The case buttresses an ongoing criminal case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
But on Thursday, instead of celebrating, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform and lashed out in an all-caps rant (transcribed below).
“After going through a criminal investigation for two years by the District Attorneys office in Westchester County, New York, it was just announced that the case has been dropped, and no charges will be filed,” Trump wrote. “This was the honorable thing to do in that I did nothing wrong, but where and when do I get my reputation back? When will the other fake cases against me be dropped? Election interference!!!”
Exposed: Extreme Right Wing Physicians’ Group Behind Anti-Trans Laws
The American College of Pediatricians, a small, right-wing extremist group of physicians who for two decades has struggled to gain traction finds itself for the first time with more power than it has ever had as the far-right takes greater hold on America.
But along with their new-found power comes a deep dive into at least 15 years worth of their internal documents, the result of the group reportedly publishing a link to its own unsecured Google drive in April, which WIRED uncovered and reported on back in May.
The Washington Post combed through 10,000 of the group’s documents, and on Thursday publishing its exposé on the American College of Pediatricians, which the Southern Poverty Law Center lists as an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
“The American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) is a fringe anti-LGBTQ hate group that masquerades as the premier U.S. association of pediatricians to push anti-LGBTQ junk science, primarily via far-right conservative media and filing amicus briefs in cases related to gay adoption and marriage equality,” SPLC writes in its extensive report.
READ MORE: ‘Lying Through Their Teeth’: White House Slams Fox News Over ‘Grooming and Pedophilia’ LGBTQ Pride Flag Article
According to The Washington Post, the American College of Pediatricians is a “small group of conservative doctors” that “has sought to shape the nation’s most contentious policies on abortion and transgender rights by promoting views rejected by the medical establishment as scientific fact.”
The American College of Pediatricians promotes the discredited practice of “conversion therapy,” which has been called “torture” by some who have been subjected to it. Conversion therapy, which purports to change a human being’s sexual orientation or gender identity, is outlawed in several states, while most credible medical organizations have denounced it.
The group’s success comes at the expense of transgender youth.
“The organization’s quest to ban the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors has culminated in a string of recent legislative wins following lobbying in at least eight states, internal documents show,” The Post reports. “Arkansas first enacted such a law in 2021, after Michelle Cretella, then executive director of the American College of Pediatricians, described such care as ‘experimental and dangerous‘ to legislators. A federal appeals court temporarily blocked it.”
READ MORE: School’s LGBTQ Pride Celebration Destroyed by Students Tearing Down Posters, Chanting Their Pronouns Are ‘USA’
“Versions of the law have since passed at least 20 other state legislatures, including Florida, Idaho, Indiana, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Missouri, Montana, Texas, North Dakota and Louisiana this spring alone; some face court challenges and one was vetoed by a governor. Similar bills are making their way through legislatures in North Carolina and Ohio.”
In other words, lawmakers in about half the country are working to harm transgender children, with the help of the American College of Pediatricians.
Also among the American College of Pediatricians’ more dangerous efforts over the years have been its attacks on homosexuality.
“Internal records from 2010 show how the group tied homosexuality to health risks — even death — in a letter campaign to educators, citing a 1991 study to demonstrate that for each year adolescents delay ‘self-labeling as ‘gay’,’ the risk of suicide decreases by 20 percent.”
That claim we know today is false.
“According to more recent research, suicide risk rises with therapy directed at changing sexual orientation. Lesbian, gay and bisexual people who experienced conversion therapy were almost twice as likely to think about suicide and to attempt suicide compared with peers who had not experienced conversion therapy, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law,” The Post adds.
2010 may seem like light years ago, but LGBTQ rights were very much a large part of the national conversation back then.
In 2010, President Barack Obama directed the federal government to extend spousal benefits to same-sex couples. A critical portion of the anti-LGBTQ federal law, the Defense of Marriage Act, was ruled unconstitutional by a federal court. President Obama also signed into law the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” that year. And a federal judge ruled California’s infamous Prop 8 was unconstitutional.
But also in 2010, just as LGBTQ people were starting to be able to access the rights and recognition they had always been denied, the American College of Pediatricians sent a letter, The Post reports, “to 14,800 public school superintendents [that] urged school officials not to affirm any student expressing homosexuality. It directed them to a website operated by the group that pushed ‘sexual reorientation therapy’ for those with ‘unwanted homosexual attractions.'”
READ MORE: Marco Meltdown: Rubio Furious America Focused on Trump Indictment Instead of ‘Destruction of the Family’
The Heritage Foundation, a once-vaunted right-wing think tank that has succumbed to pro-Trump MAGA far-right extremism, is a big fan of the American College of Pediatricians.
“They have had the courage to take stands in court and to speak as medical professionals in relating their experience when it comes to questions of human dignity in unborn life, freedom of conscience, and the protection of children,” Roger Severino, Heritage’s vice president of domestic policy, told The Post.
Severino, a far-right religious extremist, served in the Trump administration as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights.
In 2020 Severino, as The New York Times reported, “finalized a regulation that will erase protections for transgender patients against discrimination by doctors, hospitals and health insurance companies, a move announced on the four-year anniversary of the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando and in the middle of Pride Month.”
In its report on Thursday, The Washington Post adds that Severino “said [he] relies on the American College of Pediatricians for scientific expertise.”
Amplifying far-right wing anger that the LGBTQ Pride flag was hanging from the White House during President Joe Biden’s historic Pride celebration over the weekend, the Heritage Foundation lashed out, attacking the entire LGBTQ community and the Biden administration.
On Wednesday the Heritage Foundation declared that the LGBTQ Pride flag “does not represent anything good and it certainly does not represent America.”
The ‘Pride Flag’ does not represent anything good and it certainly does not represent America. It should have never disgraced the South Portico of the White House.
We are one Nation and we salute one American flag. #FlagDay pic.twitter.com/htrMD1qLqI
— Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) June 14, 2023
Image by David Prasad via Flickr and a CC license
‘Lose-Lose’: Legal Expert Explains Why DOJ Must Move to Have Judge Cannon Recuse From Trump Classified Docs Trial
A noted legal expert is warning the U.S. Dept. of Justice on why it should be seeking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to recuse from overseeing the Special Counsel’s classified documents case charging Donald Trump with 37 criminal felonies, largely under the Espionage Act.
Professor of law Joyce Vance, a popular MSNBC/NBC News contributor and former U.S. Attorney on Thursday wrote on Twitter, “I’m confused by the argument that the gov’t shouldn’t move for Judge Cannon’s recusal because she might be affronted.”
Pointing to her “history in the prior litigation, I’m sure she already is. It’s hard to imagine a worse situation with a trial judge.”
That history involves Judge Cannon being widely condemned publicly for her rulings in favor of Trump, rulings so out of whack judges above her on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued opinions correcting her decisions that could be characterized as damning.
“Prosecutors have 2 moves here: file a motion to recuse now. If she denies it, she’s required to write a statement saying why,” Vance says, offering DOJ a gameplay. “That could be helpful. They can also wait until she enters an appealable order & ask the 11th Cir. to reassign the case on remand.”
READ MORE: ‘Lying Through Their Teeth’: White House Slams Fox News Over ‘Grooming and Pedophilia’ LGBTQ Pride Flag Article
In other words, Vance is suggesting DOJ lay the groundwork so the moment Cannon goes out of bounds, they can say, “We warned you this would happen.”
“The issue is whether the public can have confidence in this judge’s conduct of such an important trial. The answer is no based on how she handled the prior case,” Vance notes.
She adds, if Cannon “rules against Trump, he’ll claim she’s trying to fix her reputation. It’s a lose-lose if she stays on.”
“If Cannon recuses, this case could go to another Trump appointee. That’s not what this is about. It’s about whether, as the 11th Circuit said, even in the absence of bias ‘the original judge would have difficulty putting his previous views and findings aside.'”
Cannon made her choice when she overstepped her authority, when she installed a special master at Trump’s request when none was legally warranted, delaying DOJ’s investigation and ultimate prosecution.
Vance is far from the only legal expert saying Cannon should recuse.
Former U.S. Dept. of Justice Inspector General Michael Bromwich oversaw investigations into historic cases including the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, and the FBI conduct in its investigation into Aldrich Ames, the infamous former CIA counterintelligence officer convicted on espionage charges.
Pointing to a report noting Judge Cannon has “remarkably little experience overseeing criminal trials,” Bromwich says: “That is reason enough for the chief judge to step in and reassign the case if Cannon declines to recuse. This is a case whose handling will reflect–well or poorly–on the entire district court and all its 18 judges.”
