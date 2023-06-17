News
Trump Lawyers Put on Notice by Jack Smith of More Legal Moves to Come
In a legal filing made late Friday, attorneys working for special counsel Jack Smith notified the court that information they will be handing over to Donald Trump’s attorneys as part of the discovery process will contain some information on “ongoing investigations” that could lead to new charges.
According to a report from Alan Feuer of the New York Times, those documents also contain information about “uncharged individuals.”
Now that the former president has been arraigned in a Florida courtroom on 37 federal counts that include alleged violations of the Espionage Act, prosecutors are pressing forward with normal court procedures and the notice given on Friday puts Trump’s lawyers on notice that there is likely more to come.
As Feuer wrote, “…the reference to continuing investigations was the first overt suggestion — however vague — that other criminal cases could emerge from the work that the special counsel Jack Smith has done in bringing the Espionage Act and obstruction indictment against Mr. Trump in Miami last week.”
The Times report notes that the mention of “ongoing investigations” likely are related to Smith’s inquiry into the events of Jan 6th when the former president helped incite an insurrection at the Capitol where protestors attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost.
The Times is reporting, “The government’s motion for a protective order, which Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not oppose, said that prosecutors were ready to start turning over a trove of nonclassified evidence that they had collected during the documents investigation,” then adding, “It also sought to restrict disclosure of the evidence to Mr. Trump’s legal team; to people who might be interviewed as witnesses and their lawyers; and to any others who were specifically authorized by the court.”
You can read more here.
Biden: ‘We Need a New Congress’ if This One Refuses to Act on Gun Violence
A fiery and determined President Joe Biden declared if the Republican-majority House and Democratic-majority Senate cannot pass legislation to combat gun violence they should be replaced with lawmakers who will.
“Congress needs to act. Let me be clear about something: If this Congress refuses to act we need a new Congress,” President Biden told cheering attendees at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, where he spoke passionately for 30 minutes before spending time with audience members.
Biden: If Congress refuses to act, we need a new Congress pic.twitter.com/PO2t39xShf
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2023
“And we need states to act as well. Not every state has a governor as competent as Governor Lamont, and I mean that,” the President continued, praising the Connecticut Democrat who has signed numerous bills to strengthen gun violence prevention efforts into law, the latest just ten days ago.
President Biden said governors across the country “can do a lot more,” and pointed to Gov. Ned Lamont’s “bipartisan legislation with more than a dozen measures to improve gun safety.”
The President was determined but also optimistic and even jovial.
He acknowledged many of the “people here who have been impacted by gun violence lost someone they loved, fought so hard for so many years. A lot of you are tired, tired, I get it. Try being 110 and doing it again,” Biden joked, while mocking those who have tried to make his age a campaign issue.
Biden: A lot of you are tired. I get it. Try being 110.. pic.twitter.com/t4IcjxBhpi
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2023
“All kidding aside, a lot of people are frustrated. My mother, God love her, all five-foot-one,” he said, “looked at me said ‘Joey, never bow. Never bend, never yield. Never kneel.’ We never will on this issue. Never, never, never, never never.”
“Folks are we ever gonna make progress we need to make? I’m here to tell you we cannot give up.”
“I still remember the people I’ve met with in Newtown, in Orlando, and Las Vegas. In Pittsburgh, in Charleston. Parkland, El Paso, Uvalde Buffalo, Monterey Park and so many other places that never make the headlines. I’ve never forgotten them and I never will forget them. And I’ll never stop fighting for them, I promise you and I believe this is true that everyone in this room, you will never stop fighting for them as well.”
“We will ban assault weapons in this country. We will ban multi-round magazines. We will hold gun makers liable. We will beat the gun industry. We will beat big money that sits behind them. And the politicians who refuse to stand up and act. It won’t be easy. I have no illusions how fiercely they’ll fight back but I also have no illusions about the people in this room. Look at what you’ve already done here in Connecticut and around the country. Look at the movement that you built. Look at the people you’ve helped elect. Look at the progress you’ve made in state houses. Look at all the mothers organizing all across the country. Listen to the young people who’ve spoken out here today. They’re speaking for a whole generation.”
Watch clips of President Biden’s speech above or at this link, or his full speech at C-SPAN.
Baseball Commissioner Says Pride Jerseys Make Some Players ‘Uncomfortable’
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has come out against a league-wide Pride Month celebration, and in particular, the tradition of special Pride uniforms.
Manfred said he would leave the decision to celebrate Pride at all to the individual teams, according to Washington Post reporter Chelsea Janes, but that the national organization has advised teams against having players wear special uniforms.
“We have told teams, in terms of actual uniforms, hats, bases that we don’t think putting logos on them is a good idea just because of the desire to protect players: not putting them in a position of doing something that may make them uncomfortable because of their personal views,” Manfred said.
READ MORE: Former Major League Baseball Player Brags He Paid Investigators So He Could Blackmail Gay Umpires
Some players have refused to wear Pride-themed uniforms in the past. Five Tampa Bay Rays players, Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson, refused to wear a uniform with the team’s logo in rainbow colors last year, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Adam told the paper that the decision “comes down to faith.”
“Ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus,” he said.
“It’s not judgmental. It’s not looking down. It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”
Pride Month 2023 has been a source of controversy as anti-LGBTQ—and particularly anti-trans—sentiments have been stoked by the right wing. The Los Angeles Dodgers famously flip-flopped on whether to include the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in their Pride Night celebrations.
The 44-year-old queer advocacy group was initially invited by the team to receive a “Community Hero Award.” The Catholic League, along with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and other groups, complained that the Sisters’ nuns-in-drag aesthetic mocked their religion, and the Dodgers booted them from the celebration. In retaliation, many other LGBTQ groups pulled out, citing the Sisters’ history of AIDS activism. Faced with the prospect of Pride Night being a bust, the Dodgers reinvited the Sisters to Friday night’s celebration.
While the MLB doesn’t have a league-wide celebration, teams have been celebrating Pride since 2001 when the Chicago Cubs became the first team to hold a “gay day.” The Cubbies started the ball rolling, and now all teams but the Texas Rangers host a Pride Night.
Featured photo by Arturo Pardavila III, via Wikimedia Commons.
‘Dropping Like Flies’: Trump Lawyer Citing ‘Irreconcilable Differences’ Quits Case
Donald Trump has had so many lawyers and so many cases over the years, it’s nearly impossible to keep track.
The Washington Post on Friday attempted to, taking a look at some of the “dozens of attorneys who have defended Trump since 2016.”
Trump is continuing to search for an attorney to add to the exceptionally small legal team defending him in the Special Counsel’s 37 criminal felony indictments case that alleges classified documents mishandling, which includes charges under the Espionage Act, along with obstruction charges, and making false statements.
Part of the problem, reportedly, is lawyers wondering whether or not they will get paid.
Last week two of trump’s lawyers resigned from defending him in that case.
READ MORE: Ron Johnson Pours Cold Water on GOP Claims There Are Tapes Proving Biden Bribery
Now, one of those attorneys, Jim Trusty, who appeared on multiple cable news shows adamantly defending the ex-president, has quit, this time from a different case.
Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Trusty notified the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that he is resigning from Trump’s lawsuit against CNN.
“Mr. Trusty’s withdrawal is based upon irreconcilable differences between Counsel and Plaintiff [Donald Trump] and Counsel can no longer effectively and properly represent Plaintiff,” Trusty writes in his motion to withdrawal which was reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
MSNBC anchor and legal contributor Katie Phang commented, “Dropping like flies.”
