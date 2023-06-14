News
Top National Security Lawyer Destroys Trump’s ‘Clinton Socks Case’ Defense
National security attorney Bradley Moss on Wednesday took a hatchet to one of former President Donald Trump’s favorite defenses in the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal that got him indicted on dozens of felony counts.
During an appearance on CNN, Moss was asked about Trump’s repeated invocation of the so-called “Clinton socks case” that involved right-wing organization Judicial Watch suing to get personal tapes that Clinton possessed that the group claimed contained classified information.
In that case, the courts ruled that Clinton had a right to keep those personal tapes — but Moss said that the details of the case show it is completely different from the current case with Trump.
“It has no comparison to the present situation,” he said. “So what happened in the… ‘sock case,’ they made these audio tapes and fell within the definition of personal records under the Presidential Records Act. They were never ever designated as anything other than personal records.”
Moss noted that the judge in the ruling said that Clinton could keep his recordings because the National Archives had chosen to let him take them from the White House and had not issued a demand for their return.
Intelligence on nuclear weapons programs, on the other hand, would never have been designated as personal records that could be removed from the White House, and Moss said that it is certainly something that the government would subpoena to get back.
“When he left the White House, under the Presidential Records Act, he was supposed to let the archivist take control of that,” Moss said. “He was not supposed to walk off with them and he couldn’t keep them in Mar-a-Lago in any of the various unsecured locations that were listed in the indictment. His team will try to raise this case in pretrial motions. It will fail.”
News
Trump Granted Pretrial Release but Judge Orders Him to Have No Contact About the Case With Any Witnesses
A federal magistrate judge in Miami, Florida during the arraignment of Donald Trump on 37 federal criminal felony charges granted the defendant pretrial release, but ordered him to have no contact about the case with any witnesses in his Espionage Act, obstruction, and false statements case.
ABC News reports on-air in addition to ordering Trump to steer clear of discussing the case with any witnesses, the judge did allow Trump to keep his passport, and did not tell him he had any travel or firearm bans.
“There’s nobody who hasn’t been a witness,” ABC News’ Jonathan Karl reported on-air, somewhat stunned by the judge’s order, before receiving a clarification. The judge did say Trump could use his attorneys as intermediaries.
But as Karl and others noted, one witness is Trump’s co-defendant, Walt Nauta, with whom he traveled to Florida from New Jersey, and who has been on the campaign trail with Trump.
ABC News’ Katherine Faulders confirmed the reporting, stating: “Trump can’t have any contact with witnesses *about the case* and can only have contact about the case through counsel.”
ABC News adds that Trump did not speak at all during the arraignment. His attorney told the judge Trump was pleading “not guilty.” Trump appeared “irritated” that he had to be there, ABC added.
Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara told ABC News Trump’s attorneys likely will tell him to not talk to any witnesses about anything.
“Trump had his arms folded and periodically spoke to his attorney Todd Blanche while in the courtroom,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins adds. “He pleaded not guilty, as expected. Blanche was the attorney who addressed the judge.”
News
Marco Meltdown: Rubio Furious America Focused on Trump Indictment Instead of ‘Destruction of the Family’
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), one of Donald Trump’s top defenders, voiced fury Tuesday over America being focused on the indictment and upcoming arraignment of the ex-president who is facing a 37 federal felony count indictment for violations of the Espionage Act. obstruction, and making false statements.
“I’m saying there’s a lot more damage done there, with sources that are protected by the press, than there is by the allegations – if proven – in this indictment,” Sen. Rubio angrily declared. “Meanwhile, we are watching in real time the damage this is doing to our country. It’s further polarizing us at a time when we have to be united behind things, like, what do we do about the fact that we’ve given away our jobs, de-industrialized America, a shortage of medicines including cancer medicines in our country, China’s expanding all over the world, our military is eroding in its capabilities vis-a-vis China – you name it.”
“I mean, destruction of the family, destruction of community, our borders being overrun,” said the Florida Republican.
“We’re not focused on any of this. We’re focused on an indictment that frankly has no harm and no victim associated with it,” he claimed.
Rubio’s lamentations are exposed as partisan rhetoric by video of him he posted, less than three years ago, saying: “Leaking classified information isn’t just a federal crime, it endangers lives and our national security.”
Earlier in his Fox News interview Rubio also said: “You think this ends here? The next Republican president is going to be under tremendous pressure to bring charges and indict Joe Biden. His family. His crackhead son. Whoever.”
classy stuff from Marco here pic.twitter.com/DxoTau2HZZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023
Rubio says Americans should be focused on “destruction of the family” instead of the Trump indictment pic.twitter.com/DseTKZbeGt
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2023
News
Former Secretary of State and CIA Chief Slams Trump for Not ‘Protecting America’s Soldiers’
Donald Trump’s Secretary of State and CIA Director, Mike Pompeo, highly criticized his former boss over his classified documents scandal on Tuesday, just hours before the ex-president will be arraigned in a 37-federal felony count indictment.
A former U.S. Congressman from Kansas and former Army Captain who holds a Harvard Law degree and earned his bachelor’s at the U.S. Military Academy, Pompeo also spent years in the military-industrial complex. He is a highly-partisan religious right conservative who declined to run for president in 2024.
Pompeo told Fox News that Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the hundreds of classified documents he is accused of unlawfully retaining and refusing to return is “inconsistent with protecting America’s soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines.”
“Two things I think are both true at this point,” Pompeo told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, as The Daily Caller reported. “First, if the allegations are true, and there’s lots of indications that they are, President Trump had classified documents where he shouldn’t have had them and then, when given the opportunity to return them, he chose not to do that for whatever reason. That’s just – Brian, you talked about me having classified documents, I handled thousands and thousands of them during my time in Congress and as CIA Director and Secretary of State.”
Pompeo did try to give Trump an out, suggesting taking the documents was a mistake.
“I suppose we can all make mistakes and get them to the wrong place, but when somebody identifies that, you gotta turn them in. So that’s just inconsistent with protecting America’s soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines and if the allegations are true, some of these were pretty serious, important documents. So that’s wrong,” he concluded.
Pompeo joins former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former top Trump defender, his ex-Attorney General Bill Barr, both of whom have in recent days highly criticized their former boss’s decisions surrounding the classified documents.
Mike Pompeo hammers Trump on Fox: “Trump had classified docs when he shouldn’t have had them, and when given the opportunity to return them he chose not to do that .. That’s inconsistent with protecting America’s soldiers .. some of these were pretty serious, important docs.” pic.twitter.com/BXVTVPBvnt
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2023
