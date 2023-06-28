News
Supreme Court Could Soon Take Hatchet to Anti-Discrimination Laws Based on Entirely Fabricated Case
In some ways, one of the final decisions of the Supreme Court term, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, has echoes of another case that was decided a few years ago, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado.
Both cases involve a small business owner (in the latter a baker, the former a website designer), who claim that Colorado’s anti-discrimination law prohibits them from exercising their faith and conscience and compels them to endorse same-sex marriage in their services, and both are represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a far-right legal organization considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
But there’s one interesting difference, notedThe New Republic: in 303 Creative, the business owner, Lorie Smith, wasn’t even asked to design a website for a same-sex couple in the first place, and the claim they are compelled to do so was entirely fabricated.
“Unlike the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, which at least involved real customers wanting a real cake, there is no wedding website,” wrote Melissa Gira Grant. “No person has hired Smith to create a wedding website. In fact, Smith has never designed a wedding website, according to her petition to the court. As such, there is no client Smith has told she is rejecting due to her stated religious beliefs that marriage is only allowed between one man and one woman. In the absence of all that, ADF has, instead, fashioned Smith as the victim of an injury that has never occurred.”
READ MORE: Trump rages at Fox News for using ‘absolute worst’ photos of him
Rather, Smith’s argument is that the fear of potentially being asked to design a website for a same-sex couple has prevented her from going into the wedding website business entirely, depriving her of the free expression of doing so. But even that isn’t really true, because, “The anti-discrimination act her suit challenges, the ACLU argued in its brief in the case, ‘does not prescribe any particular message that artists — or anyone else — must express. If it did, the ACLU would challenge the law as a content-based compulsion of speech.'”
As the report noted, ADF, which has adopted “anti-wokeness” rhetoric in their prosecution of the case, doesn’t care about any of this — they are simply trying to use this as a test case to create precedent that public accommodation itself is a form of religious discrimination, something they didn’t get in Masterpiece Cakeshop.
“This strategy is central to ADF’s project of eroding the separation of church and state, as investigative journalist Sarah Posner has extensively reported,” said the report. “In the judicial realm, ADF has worked since the 1990s to uphold patriarchal sex and gender norms in American law, from crafting same-sex marriage bans and defendingCalifornia’s Proposition 8 to creating model abortion ban legislation and defending these bans all the way to the Supreme Court, ultimately ending Roe v. Wade. ADF and its allies have proven that they are in this for the long haul, and have the resources to be: The group has a $76 million annual budget and thousands of attorneys in its network.”
Image by MitchellShapiroPhotography via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘It’s Like God Has Won All This Land for Us’: Christian Nationalists Launch ‘Major Push’ to Take Advantage of Far-Right SCOTUS
Earlier this month, Right Wing Watch reported that religious-right activists are seeking to take advantage of the far-right majority’s control of the Supreme Court to start enacting Christian nationalist policies all across the nation.
Emboldened by recent Supreme Court decisions upholding prayer in schools, crosses erected on public lands, and flying Christian flags on public buildings, right-wing activists intend to “go on offense” by pushing Christian nationalist policies at all levels of government and society.
Among those leading the charge is Kelly Shackelford, president of First Liberty, which was integral to laying the groundwork for the right’s spate of Supreme Court victories. During a recent appearance on an Intercessors For America broadcast, Shackelford announced that his organization has launched a Restoring Faith In America campaign to mobilize far-right Christians to rush into the spaces opened by these court rulings and “occupy it”
“Everywhere that crosses went down, they go back up,” Shackelford declared. “Everywhere the 10 Commandments was taken into the closet, it comes back out. Everywhere that prayer was taken out, it goes back in. Everything has changed.”
“The problem is that people don’t understand this,” he continued. “It’s like God has won all this land for us—just massive land—and we just have to occupy it. This is about every person in every community in the country taking back their own communities. We are gonna have a nationwide campaign—really to educate people and empower them—called Restoring Faith In America, because that’s what this is going to do. As soon as people start realizing what they can do and one community does it, the other community is going to look at them and they’re going to do it. And people of faith everywhere need to be going and saying, ‘Hey, why don’t we have prayer at our school board meeting?’ Because there’s no reason not to. They can do that with a thousand different things where we can really restore faith in America. It’s going to be a major push.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
News
Supreme Court Rejects Fringe Trump-Backed Election Theory – Experts Say ‘Huge Victory for Democracy’ But Only ‘For Now’
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a fringe, extremist legal theory that would have removed the ability of state courts to review election laws, including congressional maps, and efferctively would have handed state legislatures the ability to decide presidential elections. The “independent state legislature theory” (ISLT) was backed by Donald Trump and some of his top advisors, who promoted what has been called the “fake electors” scheme.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 6-3 majority opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch were in the minority. Justice Samuel Alito would have ruled the case moot.
“Under the theory advanced by North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders, but rejected by the court, state lawmakers throughout the country would have had exclusive authority to structure federal elections, subject only to intervention by Congress,” The Washington Post reports. “The ‘independent state legislature theory’ holds that the U.S. Constitution gives that power to lawmakers even if it results in extreme partisan voting maps for congressional seats and violates voter protections enshrined in state constitutions.”
The Chief Justice in his opinion wrote that the Elections Clause of the U.S. Constitution “does not carve out an exception to that fundamental principle. When state legislatures prescribe the rules concerning federal elections, they remain subject to the ordinary exercise of state judicial review.”
READ MORE: Jack Smith ‘Likely’ to Indict Trump and the ‘Whole Criminal Gang’ for Conspiring to ‘Overthrow the Government’: Legal Expert
Back in November, U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), a top proponent of reforming the Supreme Court, warned that the “independent state legislature theory formed the basis of many of the bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election results—including the arguments [Trump attorney John] Eastman was pushing about fake electors.”
On Tuesday, after quickly reviewing the decision in the case, known as Moore v. Harper, some legal experts were rejoicing, at least initially.
“SCOTUS rightly rejected the utterly groundless ‘independent state legislature’ theory that would’ve upended democracy and the rule of law. Only Thomas and Gorsuch went with the theory. Alito would’ve treated the case as moot. It’s [time] to exhale now!” remarked Harvard University Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe, a top constitutional scholar and former Harvard Law School professor of law.
“This is a rout for proponents of the independent state legislature theory,” wrote Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern.
“In my view,” he added, “the decision in Moore is a huge victory for democracy, ensuring that state courts can continue to review election laws enacted by state legislatures under state constitutions, and that federal courts do not have freewheeling power to meddle in state election schemes.”
Meanwhile, legal journalist Cristian Farias warned the ruling means, “State legislatures can’t do whatever they want, and state courts can police them. But … federal judges can decide if state courts went off the rails in policing state legislatures.”
“This means Bush v. Gore could still happen again,” he adds.
READ MORE: On ‘Thousands of Hours’ of Tapes Nixon Never Said Anything ‘As Clearly Illegal’ as Trump in New Audio: Watergate Historian
“So yeah, a win for democracy … for now,” Farias continues. “But the Supreme Court leaves wide open what the standard will be when reviewing a state court ruling that, in its judgment, goes too far.”
“In that sense, Moore v. Harper is a boon to voting rights and election lawyers in coming disputes.”
Election Law Blog, founded by election law expert Rick Hasan, published a reserved interpretation of Tuesday’s ruling, warning that the decision offers “zero concrete guidance on where the boundaries are on state court decision-making.”
“The Court endorsed the view — in exceptionally vague terms — that the Constitution prohibits state courts from ‘transgress[ing’ the ordinary bounds of judicial review when they interpret state constitutions, or it seems, state statutes. The Court makes clear that it is not providing any standard at all — even an attempt at a standard — as to what this means concretely.”
“It’s critical that the rules for elections are clear and specified in advance, including the rules that follow from judicial doctrine. The Court’s decision eliminates the most extreme versions of the ISLT, but we are going to see constant litigation around this issue in the 2024 elections until a more clear sense of the boundaries on state court decision-making.”
News
Jack Smith ‘Likely’ to Indict Trump and the ‘Whole Criminal Gang’ for Conspiring to ‘Overthrow the Government’: Legal Expert
Special Counsel Jack Smith is “likely” to indict Donald Trump and those who assisted him in conspiring “to overturn the presidential election and overthrow the government,” according to noted Harvard University Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe.
Professor Tribe made his remarks Tuesday morning in response to a tweet promoting a Monday evening Washington Post report that reveals for the first time investigators from the Special Counsel’s office will travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to interview Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump infamously in a recorded telephone call had pressured the top Georgia elections official to “find” him 11,780 votes, so he could “win” the state’s 16 Electoral College votes.
“This would be Raffensperger’s first interview with the Justice Department,” the Post says in its report focused on the Special Counsel’s investigation into the ex-president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
READ MORE: Fox News Hands Tucker Carlson’s Former Slot to Host Who Bragged His Mother Said He Presents a ‘Lack of a Moral Compass’
“The Justice Department’s investigation of efforts by Donald Trump and his advisers to overturn the 2020 election results is barreling forward on multiple tracks, according to people familiar with the matter, with prosecutors focused on ads and fundraising pitches claiming election fraud as well as plans for ‘fake electors’ that would swing the election to the incumbent president.”
The Post says a “key area of interest is the conduct of a handful of lawyers who sought to turn Trump’s defeat into victory by trying to convince state, local, federal and judicial authorities that Joe Biden’s 2020 election win was illegitimate or tainted by fraud.”
Those lawyers, according to the Post, include Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Kurt Olsen, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jeffrey Clark.
New York University School of Law professor of law Ryan Goodman, a former Special Counsel for the Dept. of Defense, had tweeted out the Post article, commenting: “Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team to interview Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger on Wednesday.”
READ MORE: Liberty University VP Cites Hitler and Stalin in Plea for Conservatives to ‘Control Education’
Tribe, a constitutional law scholar who co-founded the American Constitution Society, is a former Harvard Law School professor of law and author of the book, American Constitutional Law.
Responding to Goodman’s tweet, Tribe wrote: “This tells me Smith is likely to ask a grand jury to indict the whole criminal gang that conspired to overturn the presidential election and overthrow the government. That includes Trump at the wheel’s center and his corrupt fellow seditionists and insurrectionists as its spokes:”
This tells me Smith is likely to ask a grand jury to indict the whole criminal gang that conspired to overturn the presidential election and overthrow the government. That includes Trump at the wheel’s center and his corrupt fellow seditionists and insurrectionists as its spokes: https://t.co/0OJSTcYTbr
— Laurence Tribe ?? ?? (@tribelaw) June 27, 2023
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Liberty University VP Cites Hitler and Stalin in Plea for Conservatives to ‘Control Education’
- News2 days ago
Fox News Hands Tucker Carlson’s Former Slot to Host Who Bragged His Mother Said He Presents a ‘Lack of a Moral Compass’
- News2 days ago
‘It Can’t Get More Twisted’: Morning Joe Panel Pounces on Trump’s New Promise to Jan. 6 Rioters
- News23 hours ago
Jack Smith ‘Likely’ to Indict Trump and the ‘Whole Criminal Gang’ for Conspiring to ‘Overthrow the Government’: Legal Expert
- News3 days ago
Embattled Supreme Court Justices Caught in Spiral of Distrust After Dobbs Leak and Ethics Scandals
- News2 days ago
Conservative Justice’s Spouse Leased Land to Oil and Gas Company While He Wrote Opinion Restricting EPA’s Work
- News2 days ago
Judge Cannon Rejects DOJ Request to Shield Identity of Dozens of Government Witnesses in Trump Classified Docs Case
- News1 day ago
On ‘Thousands of Hours’ of Tapes Nixon Never Said Anything ‘As Clearly Illegal’ as Trump in New Audio: Watergate Historian