News
Samuel Alito Says His Trip With Billionaire Saved U.S. Money
Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito said that a controversial fishing trip he took in 2008 with billionaire Paul Singer didn’t need to be disclosed, and in fact, saved the United States money.
Alito wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed in response to a ProPublica report that slammed the justice for not recusing himself from cases involving Singer following a fishing trip to Alaska with the billionaire. He was also accused of not disclosing the trip as a gift. Justices are required to report gifts costing more than $415, however there are exceptions for “personal hospitality.”
ProPublica alleged that Alito was flown to Alaska on Singer’s private jet, which the outlet says would have cost over $100,000 if Alito had charted the plane himself.
The justice says this is a misrepresentation of the situation. Alito says that he was asked to join the trip as there was an open seat on the plane, and so Singer’s cost would have been the same whether or not Alito was there.
READ MORE: Failed Leak Probe Will ‘Add to Public Distrust’ and ‘Accelerate Partisan Rancor’ Surrounding Supreme Court: Analyst
“Had I taken commercial flights, that would have imposed a substantial cost and inconvenience on the deputy U.S. Marshals who would have been required for security reasons to assist me,” Alito wrote.
When a Supreme Court Justice takes a domestic trip, the United States Marshal Service provides security, but only if they’re asked, according to USMS policy via advocacy group Fix the Court. The costs for USMS security is generally reimbursed t0 the agency by the judiciary.
Alito argued there was no need to disclose the gift since his presence on the trip didn’t cost Singer any additional funds, and that the food and accomodations at the King Salmon Lodge, provided by the owner of the venue, did not reach disclosure levels.
“I stayed for three nights in a modest one-room unit at the King Salmon Lodge, which was a comfortable but rustic facility. As I recall, the meals were homestyle fare. I cannot recall whether the group at the lodge, about 20 people, was served wine, but if there was wine it was certainly not wine that costs $1,000,” Alito wrote.
Alito also addressed the argument that he should have recused himself on cases involving Singer. He said that prior to the trip, his staff checked through the pending cases, and Singer’s name did not come up. In one case, Republic of Argentina v. NML Capital, Ltd., though Singer was the founder and CEO of NML Capital, Alito says his name didn’t appear in any of the filed documents, and thus, Alito didn’t know.
Alito also argued that despite the trip, he was not close with Singer at all.
“My recollection is that I have spoken to Mr. Singer on no more than a handful of occasions, all of which (with the exception of small talk during a fishing trip 15 years ago) consisted of brief and casual comments at events attended by large groups. On no occasion have we discussed the activities of his businesses, and we have never talked about any case or issue before the Court,” Alito wrote.
In a timeline from ProPublica, NML Capital first asked the Supreme Court to become involved in the case in May 2007, which the court declined; the fishing trip was a little over a year later. In the following two years, Singer introduced Alito at two events.
Meanwhile, in December 2009, seven of eight additional requests for the Supreme Court to step in to the case were turned down, and in 2014, the remaining appeal was ruled on. The Republic of Argentina v. NML Capital, Ltd. case was decided in favor of NML Capital in a 7-1 decision, led by Justice Antonin Scalia; Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the only dissent.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Bernie Sanders Says Amazon Treats Workers as ‘Disposable’ in ‘Uniquely Dangerous’ Warehouses
In a letter to Amazon announcing the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) was opening an investigation on the retailer, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called Amazon’s warehouses “uniquely dangerous” and said the company treats employees as “disposable.”
Sanders didn’t pull any punches in the letter sent Tuesday to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Sanders accuses founder Jeff Bezos and Jassy of creating “a corporate culture that treats workers as disposable.”
“At every turn—from warehouse design and workstation setup, to pace of work requirements, to medical care for injuries and subsequent pressure to return to work—Amazon makes decisions that actively harm workers in the name of its bottom line,” Sanders wrote.
READ MORE: 34% of America’s Wealthiest Corporations Paid Zero In Income Taxes, Thanks to Trump
Sanders points out other investigations into Amazon’s practices by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and by United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York over worker safety. Despite these investigations, conditions in Amazon’s warehouses haven’t improved, Sanders says. In fact, the rate of serious injuries at Amazon warehouses—6.6 per 100 workers—is more than twice the injury rate at other warehouses, Sanders says.
“Amazon’s warehouses are uniquely dangerous. In 2022 alone, Amazon warehouse workers suffered nearly 39,000 injuries, 95 percent of which were so serious that they required workers to either lose time at work or switch to modified duty,” Sanders wrote.
To illustrate, Sanders cites stories that he and his staff had heard from Amazon employees. An unnamed worker said she had to take vacation time to heal from on-the-job injuries to both wrists, because Amazon “would not let her slow down to heal.” Another worker said she injured her knee so badly she could barely walk from the parking lot to her job, but Amazon forced her to be on her feet for the entire shift.
Sanders also alleges that Amazon’s on-site medical clinics are “designed to undertreat and underreport injuries and to get workers back on warehouse floors as soon as possible.” He says in one case, a worker hit on the head by a falling box showed signs of a skull fracture, but was put back to work after visiting the clinic. Since companies are required to report injuries that need treatment “beyond first aid” to OSHA, if the clinic refuses to give anything beyond first aid, it doesn’t have to report the injury, Sanders said.
“In one story shared with my staff, Amazon steered a worker experiencing severe back pain to a doctor who told her that her back was fine and that she should return to work. When she got a second opinion from a doctor not affiliated with the company, she learned that three discs in her back were injured and that she needed immediate treatment. She had to fight Amazon for months to receive this treatment, worsening her injury and leaving her with long-term pain,” he wrote.
Sanders’ letter closes with a nine-item request for information. Amazon has until July 5 to respond.
Amazon has faced allegations of mistreating workers in its warehouses since at least 2013, when a bombshell Financial Times article described working conditions in one of the company’s UK warehouses. The article said workers walk between seven and 15 miles a day in ill-fitting safety boots provided by Amazon, and are constantly monitored. And in 2021, an article in The Intercept alleged that Amazon drivers were forced to pee in bottles, however the company denied this.
News
Half as Many Republicans Call Jan. 6 an ‘Insurrection’ Compared to 2021
The number of Republicans willing to call the January 6 insurrection what it is has gone down significantly since 2021, according to a new Monmouth University poll.
The poll asked three questions about the January 6 insurrection: “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as a legitimate protest?”; “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as a riot?” and “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as an insurrection?” While in all cases, responses from voters registered as Democrats and independent voters stayed consistent over the past two years, the university said, Republican voters have changed their minds since June 2021.
When asked if it was a “legitimate protest,” 13% of Democrats and 41% of independents agreed, compared to 51% of Republicans. This figure is similar to the July 2021 poll, with 47% of Republicans agreeing at that time. However, the other two questions see a drastic drop. Calling January 6 a “riot” was fine with 82% of Democrats and 69% of independents, but only 44% of Republicans—down from 62% in June 2021.
READ MORE: Jan. 6 Grand Jury Witnesses Are Being Asked What ‘National Security Levers’ Trump Was Trying to Pull
But when asked about the word “insurrection,” 80% of Democrats agreed that was the appropriate term, as did 43% of independents. But when it came to Republicans, only 15% agreed. In June 2021, 33% would call the events of January 6 an insurrection.
The pollsters also asked about what rights people fear are under attack. The answers along party lines are in line with what one might expect. Republicans worried most about free speech and the right to bear arms—at 38% each, while Democrats mostly feared the erosion of women’s rights at 36%. Freedom of speech was a distant second, which only 14% of Democrats said was under threat.
“One of the interesting things in the survey responses is that Republicans are more likely to use the phrases ‘freedom of speech’ or ‘right to bear arms’ or simply give amendment numbers when describing threats to their fundamental rights. Democrats’ First Amendment worries are more likely to reference specific restrictions such as book banning.” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said.
“It is also worth noting that a small but measurable number [6%] of Republicans are concerned about Fourth Amendment infringements. It certainly isn’t good for democracy if there really is widespread abuse of government search and seizure powers. It can be just as destabilizing, though, if people believe this is happening even when it is not. This is how we get events like January 6,” Murray added.
When it came to independent voters, the top two rights they think are under attack are the same as Republicans’, but to a lesser degree. Free speech was under attack according to 27% of independents, and 22% said the same for the Second Amendment. However, 13% of independents said that the right to reproductive choice and abortion was under attack, compared to 29% of Democrats and only 1% of Republicans.
The poll has a sample size of 981 adults and a margin of error of 5.6%.
EXTREMISM
Drag Queen Story Hour Interrupted by Neo-Nazis Seen in Terrifying Video
A video posted by drag queen Juicy Garland shows a neo-Nazi group interrupting a drag queen story hour in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.
Garland posted the video to her Twitter, showing members of the group sieg heiling three times, before pounding on the window of the Teatotaller café. The video was captioned “We’ve got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn’t order those”.
We've got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn't order those pic.twitter.com/3VvIZbCerd
— Juicy Garland (@JuicyGarland) June 18, 2023
In a later tweet, Garland said that despite the intrusion, the event continued and a good time was had by all.
READ MORE: Pence Presidential Launch Mocked for Suggesting Drag Queens Are Assaulting ‘American Values’ – With No Mention of Trump
“It’s not great to deal w/ Nazis on Sunday morning, but the Concord families I got to hang out with & read with were still awesome & kind. MOST importantly, the kids had fun & weren’t scared or aware of any problems, thanks to adjustments we made. For that, I’m thankful,” they wrote.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office identified the men as members of NSC-131, also known as the National Socialist Club, a New England-based neo-Nazi group, according to WMUR-TV. Though it cannot be seen in the video, the station said they also had a sign reading “Defend white communities.” The Attorney General’s office is investigating, according to WMUR, but no arrests were made Sunday.
The NSC-131 members also chanted “Off our streets!” and yelled slurs at cafégoers, and said the drag queen story hour was an attempt to “groom” children, according to the Concord Monitor. This is not the first time the monthly event has had protests; in November, another reading by Garland was protested by Proud Boys.
Emmett Soldati, the owner of the Teatotaller, said on Twitter that the venue had hosted drag queen story hours for the past decade, and that the interruption did not deter him. Garland agreed, telling WMUR they’re planning to keep on doing events.
“If anything, I’m only more encouraged by these people to continue doing what we do,” they told the station.
Garland read the book Florence and Her Fantastic Family Tree by Judy Gilliam and Laura Addari, according to the Monitor. The book is about a little girl with a large blended family who is anxious about a school assignment to create a family tree.
The New Civil Rights Movement reached out to Juicy Garland for comment, but did not hear back by press time
Trending
- EXTREMISM22 hours ago
Drag Queen Story Hour Interrupted by Neo-Nazis Seen in Terrifying Video
- LGBT2 days ago
People Are Fighting Back Against Politicians’ Homophobia
- News2 days ago
It’s Not Just Peter Hotez—Harassment of Doctors Has More Than Doubled Since 2020
- News3 days ago
Mike Pence Refuses to Say if He Would Pardon Trump – Wonders Why Republicans Assume He’ll Be Found Guilty
- News2 days ago
Donald Trump Popular Among House Republicans as Other GOP Members Turn on Him
- News2 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Says ‘Black Liberation Isn’t Possible Under Capitalism’
- CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL2 days ago
Biden to Fund California Power Grid Upgrade in Climate Change Push
- BAD PRESIDENT1 day ago
Bill Barr Calls Trump Documents Case ‘Brazen Criminal Conduct’