‘Lose-Lose’: Legal Expert Explains Why DOJ Must Move to Have Judge Cannon Recuse From Trump Classified Docs Trial
A noted legal expert is warning the U.S. Dept. of Justice on why it should be seeking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to recuse from overseeing the Special Counsel’s classified documents case charging Donald Trump with 37 criminal felonies, largely under the Espionage Act.
Professor of law Joyce Vance, a popular MSNBC/NBC News contributor and former U.S. Attorney on Thursday wrote on Twitter, “I’m confused by the argument that the gov’t shouldn’t move for Judge Cannon’s recusal because she might be affronted.”
Pointing to her “history in the prior litigation, I’m sure she already is. It’s hard to imagine a worse situation with a trial judge.”
That history involves Judge Cannon being widely condemned publicly for her rulings in favor of Trump, rulings so out of whack judges above her on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued opinions correcting her decisions that could be characterized as damning.
“Prosecutors have 2 moves here: file a motion to recuse now. If she denies it, she’s required to write a statement saying why,” Vance says, offering DOJ a gameplay. “That could be helpful. They can also wait until she enters an appealable order & ask the 11th Cir. to reassign the case on remand.”
In other words, Vance is suggesting DOJ lay the groundwork so the moment Cannon goes out of bounds, they can say, “We warned you this would happen.”
“The issue is whether the public can have confidence in this judge’s conduct of such an important trial. The answer is no based on how she handled the prior case,” Vance notes.
She adds, if Cannon “rules against Trump, he’ll claim she’s trying to fix her reputation. It’s a lose-lose if she stays on.”
“If Cannon recuses, this case could go to another Trump appointee. That’s not what this is about. It’s about whether, as the 11th Circuit said, even in the absence of bias ‘the original judge would have difficulty putting his previous views and findings aside.'”
Cannon made her choice when she overstepped her authority, when she installed a special master at Trump’s request when none was legally warranted, delaying DOJ’s investigation and ultimate prosecution.
Vance is far from the only legal expert saying Cannon should recuse.
Former U.S. Dept. of Justice Inspector General Michael Bromwich oversaw investigations into historic cases including the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, and the FBI conduct in its investigation into Aldrich Ames, the infamous former CIA counterintelligence officer convicted on espionage charges.
Pointing to a report noting Judge Cannon has “remarkably little experience overseeing criminal trials,” Bromwich says: “That is reason enough for the chief judge to step in and reassign the case if Cannon declines to recuse. This is a case whose handling will reflect–well or poorly–on the entire district court and all its 18 judges.”
‘Go Ahead, Try It’: GOP Congressman Ripped for Threatening to Read Top-Secret Documents on the House Floor
Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky is among the many Republicans who has been attacking the Biden Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to the 37-count federal criminal indictment that former President Donald Trump is facing. Massie claims that the indictment is politically motivated, but Trump’s critics — including special counsel Jack Smith — have maintained that the indictment is about national security, not politics.
Trump is accused of mishandling government documents he was storing at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida, and 31 of the 37 counts are for alleged violations of the Espionage Act. The former president has insisted that all the documents at Mar-a-Lago were “declassified,” but Smith disagrees and alleges that Trump endangered national security by moving documents with classified, top-secret information to Mar-a-Lago — documents that, according to Smith, should have remained in Washington, D.C. when Trump left the White House on January 20, 2021.
On Monday, June 12, Massie claimed that the U.S. Constitution allows members of Congress to read “aloud” any of the documents in question.
The Tea Party Republican tweeted, “For what it’s worth, under the Constitution, no member of Congress can be prosecuted for reading aloud on the floor any of the documents Trump allegedly has copies of.”
In response to that tweet, Democratic activist Kim Harris posted, “Go ahead, try it, Mr. Massie. @TheJusticeDept @DOJPH @FBI.” And Susan Vermazen, a former photo editor for New York Magazine and Rolling Stone, tweeted, “So you are on the KGB/Mafiya payroll too? The Saudis send you money?”
Top National Security Lawyer Destroys Trump’s ‘Clinton Socks Case’ Defense
National security attorney Bradley Moss on Wednesday took a hatchet to one of former President Donald Trump’s favorite defenses in the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal that got him indicted on dozens of felony counts.
During an appearance on CNN, Moss was asked about Trump’s repeated invocation of the so-called “Clinton socks case” that involved right-wing organization Judicial Watch suing to get personal tapes that Clinton possessed that the group claimed contained classified information.
In that case, the courts ruled that Clinton had a right to keep those personal tapes — but Moss said that the details of the case show it is completely different from the current case with Trump.
“It has no comparison to the present situation,” he said. “So what happened in the… ‘sock case,’ they made these audio tapes and fell within the definition of personal records under the Presidential Records Act. They were never ever designated as anything other than personal records.”
Moss noted that the judge in the ruling said that Clinton could keep his recordings because the National Archives had chosen to let him take them from the White House and had not issued a demand for their return.
Intelligence on nuclear weapons programs, on the other hand, would never have been designated as personal records that could be removed from the White House, and Moss said that it is certainly something that the government would subpoena to get back.
“When he left the White House, under the Presidential Records Act, he was supposed to let the archivist take control of that,” Moss said. “He was not supposed to walk off with them and he couldn’t keep them in Mar-a-Lago in any of the various unsecured locations that were listed in the indictment. His team will try to raise this case in pretrial motions. It will fail.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump Granted Pretrial Release but Judge Orders Him to Have No Contact About the Case With Any Witnesses
A federal magistrate judge in Miami, Florida during the arraignment of Donald Trump on 37 federal criminal felony charges granted the defendant pretrial release, but ordered him to have no contact about the case with any witnesses in his Espionage Act, obstruction, and false statements case.
ABC News reports on-air in addition to ordering Trump to steer clear of discussing the case with any witnesses, the judge did allow Trump to keep his passport, and did not tell him he had any travel or firearm bans.
“There’s nobody who hasn’t been a witness,” ABC News’ Jonathan Karl reported on-air, somewhat stunned by the judge’s order, before receiving a clarification. The judge did say Trump could use his attorneys as intermediaries.
But as Karl and others noted, one witness is Trump’s co-defendant, Walt Nauta, with whom he traveled to Florida from New Jersey, and who has been on the campaign trail with Trump.
ABC News’ Katherine Faulders confirmed the reporting, stating: “Trump can’t have any contact with witnesses *about the case* and can only have contact about the case through counsel.”
ABC News adds that Trump did not speak at all during the arraignment. His attorney told the judge Trump was pleading “not guilty.” Trump appeared “irritated” that he had to be there, ABC added.
Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara told ABC News Trump’s attorneys likely will tell him to not talk to any witnesses about anything.
“Trump had his arms folded and periodically spoke to his attorney Todd Blanche while in the courtroom,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins adds. “He pleaded not guilty, as expected. Blanche was the attorney who addressed the judge.”
