Jack Smith ‘Likely’ to Indict Trump and the ‘Whole Criminal Gang’ for Conspiring to ‘Overthrow the Government’: Legal Expert

Special Counsel Jack Smith is “likely” to indict Donald Trump and those who assisted him in conspiring “to overturn the presidential election and overthrow the government,” according to noted Harvard University Professor Emeritus Laurence Tribe.

Professor Tribe made his remarks Tuesday morning in response to a tweet promoting a Monday evening Washington Post report that reveals for the first time investigators from the Special Counsel’s office will travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to interview Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump infamously in a recorded telephone call had pressured the top Georgia elections official to “find” him 11,780 votes, so he could “win” the state’s 16 Electoral College votes.

“This would be Raffensperger’s first interview with the Justice Department,” the Post says in its report focused on the Special Counsel’s investigation into the ex-president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“The Justice Department’s investigation of efforts by Donald Trump and his advisers to overturn the 2020 election results is barreling forward on multiple tracks, according to people familiar with the matter, with prosecutors focused on ads and fundraising pitches claiming election fraud as well as plans for ‘fake electors’ that would swing the election to the incumbent president.”

The Post says a “key area of interest is the conduct of a handful of lawyers who sought to turn Trump’s defeat into victory by trying to convince state, local, federal and judicial authorities that Joe Biden’s 2020 election win was illegitimate or tainted by fraud.”

Those lawyers, according to the Post, include Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Kurt Olsen, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jeffrey Clark.

New York University School of Law professor of law Ryan Goodman, a former Special Counsel for the Dept. of Defense, had tweeted out the Post article, commenting: “Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team to interview Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger on Wednesday.”

Tribe, a constitutional law scholar who co-founded the American Constitution Society, is a former Harvard Law School professor of law and author of the book, American Constitutional Law.

Responding to Goodman’s tweet, Tribe wrote: “This tells me Smith is likely to ask a grand jury to indict the whole criminal gang that conspired to overturn the presidential election and overthrow the government. That includes Trump at the wheel’s center and his corrupt fellow seditionists and insurrectionists as its spokes:”