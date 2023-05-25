News
‘Manufactured MAGA Madness’: House Dems Slam GOP for ‘Running Out of Town’ to Trigger an ‘Economic Meltdown’
House Democrats are blasting their GOP colleagues for exiting Washington, D.C. just days before the U.S. is expected to run out of cash and, for the first time in history, be unable to pay its debts – unless Congress passes legislation to raise the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that June 1 is the likely deadline, as Republicans reportedly don’t believe her. Experts agree the results of a default would be globally catastrophic.
Among the likely outcomes would be potentially massive increases in interest rates, social security recipients not getting paid, businesses with government contracts not getting paid, layoffs and spiking unemployment, potential bank runs, a recession, lack of confidence in the U.S. dollar, destabilizing world financial markets, and increased international reliance on America’s enemies including China, further destabilizing the U.S.
Three weeks ago the Biden administration published a report showing that “defaulting on our government’s debt could reverse the historic economic gains that have been achieved since the president took office: an unemployment rate near a 50-year low, the creation of 12.6 million jobs, and robust consumer spending that has consistently powered a solid, reliable growth engine, supported by paychecks from the strong job market and healthy household balance sheets.”
House Democrats are insisting this is actually the goal of the GOP, and warning them to not do so.
Democrats are urging Republicans to stay in Washington until the job is done, but the Republican-majority House, under Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership, is, as one Democrat put it, “running out of town.”
“We’re here. We continue to work,” House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Politico’s Nicholas Wu. “We want to get a resolution of this manufactured default crisis. And unfortunately, Republicans have chosen to get out of town.”
On the House floor, Leader Jeffries continued to pound Republicans.
“This is a default crisis that is manufactured MAGA madness,” Jeffries declared, rightly noting that the debt ceiling crisis is an entirely made-up construct that doesn’t even exist in most other countries. “It is repugnant, reckless and reprehensible. It’s unacceptable. It’s unconscionable and it’s un-American. And that’s why House Democrats have remained on the House floor fighting hard for every-day Americans. That’s why we are here. And we will continue to fight for working families, continue to fight for middle class folks, continue to fight for all those who aspire to be part of the middle class, continue to fight for young people, continue to fight for older Americans, continue to fight for veterans, continue to fight for military families, continue to fight for people in urban America and rural America and suburban America and small town America and the heartland of America, continue to fight for the people in Appalachia, continue to fight for the poor, the sick and the afflicted, continue to fight for the least, the lost, and the left behind. House Democrats will continue to fight for every-day Americans to avoid the fault and we will not rest until victory is won.”
Standing ovation for Jeffries
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2023
Leader Jeffries also noted that Democrats “helped make sure we avoided default three times, notwithstanding the fact that in our country’s 247 year history 25% of the nation’s debt was racked up under the four years of the Trump administration.”
“How dare you lecture America about fiscal responsibility with that shameful record, notwithstanding the fact that you’ve racked up unprecedented amounts of debt to subsidize the rich, the richest amongst us, and big corporations. We never threatened to default.”
He accused Republicans of making “a political calculation that you will be successful in 2024 if you crash the economy.”
“That’s wrong. That’s cruel. That’s un-American, because you’ll be hurting veterans, hurting children, hurting seniors, hurting young people, hurting every-day Americans. And that’s why Democrats are here today in Washington fighting hard against this unreasonable manufactured default crisis.”
Jeffries: 25% of the nation's debt was racked up under the four years of the Trump Administration. How dare you lecture America about fiscal responsibility with that shameful record…
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2023
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) demanded Republicans “stop holding our nation’s economy hostage.”
Outraged, Congresswoman Dingell yelled, “It’s dangerous. It’s unconscionable. – knowing the devastating impact that it is going to have on the American working families.”
She noted that Republicans will be posting messages of support this Memorial Day weekend on social media, “while advocating for a plan that will abandon all those veterans and their families at a moment they need their country most.”
Addressing Republicans, she shouted, “I’m staying. I’m missing my goddaughter’s wedding because I have a job to do. Where are you?”
Dingell: Republican colleagues, I'm staying. I'm missing my goddaughter's wedding because I have a job to do. Where are you?
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2023
Freshman U.S. Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) said if just five House Republicans joined Democrats, the American people can avoid default and devastation. All 213 House Democrats have agreed to vote for a debt ceiling discharge petition to avoid default. With 218 votes it would pass.
Casar: I'm standing here on the Republican side of the aisle not because I'm a Republican, I'm a Democrat, but I want the American people to see that there isn't any Republicans in the seats here behind me on the eve of our default. Where are the Republicans?
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2023
Republicans dared to cut the mic of U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) as soon as she went over her time. She continued to speak anyway, even as the gavel pounded away.
They tried to cut her mic but she kept going
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2023
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former constitutional law professor, noted the 14th Amendment mandates the U.S. must pay its debts. “The validity of the public debt shall not be questioned,” he said, quoting our founding documents. Rep. Raskin also slammed Rep. Matt Gaetz, accusing the Florida Republican of calling the American people hostages in the debt ceiling negotiations.
Raskin: So I want to introduce the Maga Republicans who increased the debt ceiling three times under Donald Trump who gave us a quarter of all the debt between George Washington and Joe Biden, to the constitution, the validity of the public debt shall not be questioned.
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2023
CPAC Treasurer Quits, Cites Concerns Over Handling of Funds to Defend Matt Schlapp
The longtime treasurer for the American Conservative Union, the organization that hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), has quit and issued a damning resignation letter citing how the organization is handling funds for the defense of its chairman, Matt Schlapp, accused by a GOP operative of sexual assault.
Bob Beauprez, a former GOP Congressman, personal friend of Schlapp, and American Conservative Union (ACU) board member and treasurer, wrote the board in March saying, “I cannot deliver a financial report at the upcoming board meeting with any confidence in the accuracy of the numbers,” as New York magazine‘s Ben Jacobs reports.
When the lawsuit was filed the board fronted Schlapp $50,000 to hire an attorney. Beauprez “wrote he was blindsided when Schlapp told him that he had raised another $270,000 from donors to ACU and its related foundation, ACUF. His shock grew when he said ACU’s lawyer told him in February at CPAC that the money ‘was already either dispersed or invoiced.’”
RELATED: Male Staffer Sues Matt Schlapp for $9 Million – Lawsuit Alleges ‘Sexual Battery’ After ‘Aggressively Fondling’ Groin Area
“I have to admit that I feel like I’m in the dark,” Beauprez told the board. “I have received no further information about what additional costs have accrued since then … I assume any monies paid are either coming from Matt personally or from ACU/F. But, again, I don’t know, and it is most unsettling.”
In January, a Republican political aide in his 30’s working at the time of the alleged assault for the Herschel Walker campaign, filed a lawsuit against Matt Schlapp for $9.4 million. It accuses Schlapp of “aggressively fondling” his “genital area in a sustained fashion” while the two were alone in a car, as The New York Times reported.
The Daily Beast also reported the staffer was suing “for battery, defamation, and conspiracy.”
“In a letter, the staffer’s attorney, Tim Hyland of Hyland Law, called Schlapp a ‘sexual predator,’” The Daily Beast added.
Schlapp, through an attorney’s statement, has declared the allegations he “groped” and “fondled” the male staffer’s crotch without consent after buying him drinks at two different bars, “false.”
Meanwhile, New York magazine’s Jacobs notes that Beauprez also said he told the board during its March meeting, “there was no mention of the case, no status update, no summary of expenditures to date, no word regarding acceptance of coverage from either our D&O [directors and officers] insurance company, or Matt’s personal liability carrier, no opportunity to ask questions, etc., etc. I thought this was not only inappropriate, but unconscionable.”
He pointed to their “fiduciary obligation to be made aware of what, how, and why monies are being spent, especially involving a corporation insider such as the chairman.”
Beauprez alleged that when some “have sought answers to some of what seem to be obvious and necessary questions … we have been accused of ‘not having Matt’s back’ and ‘trying to stage a leadership coup.’”
He also warned the organization’s “operating procedures are in direct conflict with our own bylaws,” which could lead to invented “charges” by a “rogue DA.”
NEW YORK reports that Beauprez “also said Schlapp refused to give any specific information about the finances of the 2023 CPAC conference held in March.”
“Matt always responds in much the same way, ‘It looks like we made about $500,000, maybe more.’ I hope that’s roughly accurate, but I’d like to also see the financial data upon which Matt has reached this conclusion.”
“A cancer has been metastasizing within the organization for years,” Beauprez concluded. “It must be diagnosed, treated, and cured, or it will destroy ACU/F. You simply cannot survive like this.”
In 2021, citing unnamed sources, the conservative website The Dispatch reported, “federal investigators are currently looking into possible criminal campaign-finance misdeeds at ACU during Schlapp’s tenure. As part of the investigation, the FBI has interviewed former and current ACU employees about the financial dealings of the organization and its leaders.”
Image via Shutterstock
DeSantis Says He Will Turn ‘Woke Military’ Away From ‘Gender Ideology’ and Reach ‘Settlement’ in Russia’s War Against Ukraine
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, immediately after his disastrous presidential campaign launch on Twitter Spaces, headed to Fox News where he said on “day one” as Commander in Chief the way he will handle Russia’s war against Ukraine is to keep America’s “woke military” from focusing on “gender ideology” and “global warming” in order to reach a “settlement.”
“All right, you wore the uniform,” Fox News host and former GOP Congressman Trey Gowdy said to DeSantis. “If you are elected president, you may be the first one in a while to have worn the uniform. How would you address the ongoing war in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine on day one of a Ron DeSantis presidency?”
“Well, first,” the new presidential candidate declared, “I think what we need to do as a veteran is recognize that our military has become politicized. You talk about gender ideology, you talk about things like global warming, that they’re somehow concerned and that’s not the military that I served in.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Fails to Launch as Twitter Spaces Crashes – Second Try Leads to ‘#DeSaster’
“We need to return our military, to focusing on commitment, focusing on the core values and the core mission. That would be something that I can take care of on day one,” he said, appearing to suggest America’s service members are not sufficiently committed.
“There’ll be a new sheriff in town as Commander in Chief, and I think you’ll see recruiting start to get back to where it needs to be because people don’t want to join a woke military, and I think it’s been really really problematic.”
None of those issues have anything to do with the illegal war being waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court in the Hague for alleged war crimes. DeSantis in March called Russia’s war against Ukraine a mere “territorial dispute.”
U.S. troops are not fighting in Ukraine, so America’s current military recruitment challenges have nothing to do with defeating Russia.
Nor does what DeSantis has called the “woke mind virus.”
Current recruitment challenges are caused by issues DeSantis does not want to bring up: President Joe Biden’s successes of pulling out of Afghanistan and very low unemployment, as the strategy, defense, and foreign affairs website War on the Rocks explains. It also points to a drop in Americans eligible to join the military, and that under President Donald Trump, confidence in the U.S. Armed Forced had dropped, but has actually risen under President Biden.
READ MORE: Moms for Liberty Leader Says Biden Behind High-Level, Coordinated Effort to Make Kids LGBTQ (Video)
DeSantis did get around to mentioning “what’s going on over in Eastern Europe,” as he called Russia’s war against Ukraine, saying simply he’d “like to see a settlement of this,” and doesn’t want U.S. troops involved.
Attorney George Conway, a Republican turned independent during Donald Trump’s presidency, mocked DeSantis’ response.
“You see, Ron’s military policy advisers showed him a theatre map reflecting that Transnistria borders Ukraine and he concluded that some woke soldiers must have drinking Bud Light.”
Attorney Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican and former DeSantis administration official, responded by saying DeSantis “wants to play footsie with pro-Putin MAGA while hanging on to his pro-Ukraine donors.”
Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh added, “He’s Johnny one note. Everything is an attack on ‘woke.’ Everything. He ain’t ready for prime time.”
Democratic former state lawmaker Carlos Guillermo Smith, a current state Senate candidate said: “Culture wars are all this clown can do.”
READ MORE: It’s a Day That Ends in ‘Y’ So Trump Is Once Again Going After E. Jean Carroll
Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic instructor Alejandra Caraballo tweeted, “Rudy Guiliani was ‘noun, verb 9/11’ and now DeSantis is ‘noun, verb, gender ideology.'”
Watch DeSantis below or at this link.
GOWDY: If you’re president, how would you address the war in Ukraine?
GOWDY: If you're president, how would you address the war in Ukraine?

DESANTIS: First, I think what we need to do as a veteran is recognize that our military has become politicized. You talk about gender ideology …
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 25, 2023
Former White House Lawyer Predicts Trump Indictment ‘Soon’ – Calls Special Counsel Jack Smith ‘Trump’s Worst Nightmare’
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal thinks the indictment for Donald Trump is coming “soon” in the federal case around the documents scandal.
Speaking to MSNBC on Wednesday, Katyal said that what is coming down the pike for Trump is going to be his “worst nightmare” because it involves people like special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, neither of whom are the extremist political players that Trump wishes they were.
“He has a long-standing reputation in Washington of being bipartisan, of being a careful and respected jurist on both sides of the aisle,” Katyal said of Garland. “But nonetheless, [he’s] a political appointee. So, as between those two, when we’re talking about something as sensitive as ‘do you indict a former president,’ it would make all the sense in the world that’s a Jack Smith determination. That’s what Donald Trump is afraid of. He’s afraid of having someone independent do this. If it’s someone political, [Trump] can trash it as being political or this or that. This is Trump’s worst nightmare.”
Host Nicolle Wallace remembered in 2018 when Donald Trump told the press that he was excited to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller and would be testifying in person. Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig said that it’s the perfect example of how Trump is a “master in his own mind of the legal strategy, but more importantly the communication strategy. He’s decided, I’m going to break my own news.”
She went on to say that reporters have heard for weeks that the Smith probe was “nearly cooked, and it’s expected there will be charges. Those have not gone to the attorney general yet, but it’s looming, and Donald Trump knows that too.”
Katyal explained that the Justice Department rules are to bring cases when they’re ready and not consider politics one way or the other.
“My expectation is this is going to be soon,” he predicted. “That’s what — you know, the scope of the investigation, how it heated up in the last few weeks, you know, The Wall Street Journal story which broke some of this said there’s still some investigation left to be done. But I suspect it’s not much.”
He added in the caveat of Georgia, where the D.A. claimed charges were “imminent,” but a lawyer snafu means it will be closer to the end of July or early August that charges would fall in that case.
“But I think Carol is right, the attorney general is also thinking about the clock,” Katyal continued. “Not just the campaign clock, but also the election. And if a Republican wins, say it’s [Gov. Ron] DeSantis (D-FL) or something like that. They may try to pardon Trump and avoid these charges. So, you want to try to get this to a jury so you have a final record of what the jury thinks happened before the prosecution might otherwise be truncated.”
See the conversation in the video below or at the link here.
Image via Shutterstock
