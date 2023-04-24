News
Top Senate Democrat Goes After Clarence Thomas’ Billionaire Benefactor
U.S. Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) is setting his sights not on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas but on the far-right wing jurist’s billionaire benefactor, Harlan Crow. Multiple reports say Crow has gifted him with what likely amount to over one million dollars worth of luxury travel, vacations, and even a very favorable real estate deal – all of which were never disclosed. Some experts say Thomas’ actions were “illegal.”
Chairman Wyden wants Crow, a GOP megadonor who has ties to right-wing organizations and for decades has invited the jurist and his wife, far-right wing activist and lobbyist Ginni Thomas, on annual vacations that include private plane and yacht travel to “provide a complete account of gifts and payments” he gave to Thomas, reports Politico, “marking one of the first information requests made to the GOP billionaire himself.”
“Dear Mr. Crow,” Wyden writes, beginning his six-page letter. “I write seeking information related to reports of undisclosed gifts and payments for the personal benefit of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, including private real estate transactions and the complimentary use of your private jet and superyacht. This unprecedented arrangement between a wealthy benefactor and a Supreme Court justice raises serious concerns related to federal tax and ethics laws.”
“As you are aware, a recent investigation by ProPublica revealed that for over two decades, you secretly lavished Justice Thomas with free luxury trips worth at least hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Wyden continues. “Though the full extent of your largesse to Justice Thomas remains unknown, public reporting indicates that virtually every year since joining the Supreme Court, Justice Thomas accepted free flights aboard your private jet and accommodations aboard your 162-foot superyacht, the Michaela Rose. According to reports, as part of these all-expense-paid trips, Justice Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, flew on your private jet to Indonesia, where they went island-hopping for nine days on the Michaela Rose. Justice Thomas also appears to have vacationed aboard the Michaela Rose in New Zealand and Greece, and frequently used your private jet to travel to other domestic and international destinations.”
According to Politico, Wyden is asking for: “All flights that Thomas may have taken on any private jets under Crow’s ownership or under the control of Crow’s business affiliates,” “All instances where Thomas may have been a guest aboard Crow’s superyacht, the Michaela Rose,” “Detailed accounting of federal gift tax returns filed to the IRS regarding gifts to Thomas or members of his family,” “Information on three Georgia properties Crow purchased from Thomas and his relatives,” and “Any gifts or payments worth more than $1,000 made to Thomas or members of his family since he was sworn into the Supreme Court, that were not previously aforementioned.”
Declaring a “crisis of public confidence” on Friday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) sent Chief Justice John Roberts a letter inviting him or one of his justices to testify before the Committee in an open hearing to discuss Roberts’ “decade-long” failure to fix the ethics issues surrounding the Court and its justices.
‘Red-Alert All-Hands-on-Deck’: George Conway Suggests DA Memo Means Grand Jury Will Likely Indict Trump
Responding to news that Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has told law enforcement to prepare for an announcement this summer, attorney George Conway is suggesting it likely means her special grand jury is expected to indict Donald Trump.
Willis “on Monday said she would announce this summer whether former President Donald Trump and his allies would be charged with crimes related to alleged interference in Georgia’s 2020 election,” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported late Monday afternoon. “Willis revealed the timetable in a letter to local law enforcement in which she asked them to be ready for ‘heightened security and preparedness’ because she predicted her announcement ‘may provoke a significant public reaction.'”
“Willis said she will announce possible criminal indictments between July 11 and Sept. 1,” the AJC adds, “sending one of the strongest signals yet that she’s on the verge of trying to obtain an indictment against Trump and his supporters.”
“We have seen in recent years that some may go outside of public expressions of opinion that are protected by the First Amendment to engage in acts of violence that will endanger the safety of those we are sworn to protect,” Willis wrote, the AJC reports. “As leaders, it is incumbent upon us to prepare.”
Conway strongly suggests he believes Willis would not have issued her “red-alert all-hands-on-deck memo” if she did not expect her special grand jury to return an indictment against Trump, although he does not name the ex-president.
“If DA Willis is putting out a red-alert all-hands-on-deck memo to law enforcement like this,” Conway tweets, “you can be reasonably confident the caption on the indictment isn’t going to be ‘State v. Giuliani et al.’ or ‘State v. Meadows et al.’ The lead defendant will probably be someone else.”
The AJC’s Tamar Hallerman, who co-wrote the article about Willis and her memo, tweeted: “The letters amount to one of the strongest signals yet that Willis is on the verge of trying to obtain an indictment against Trump and his supporters.”
Conway retweeted that.
Image: Hunter Crenian/Shutterstock
‘Suddenly Silent’ Tucker Carlson Lawyers Up: Report
Tucker Carlson, after parting ways with Fox News Monday morning, has reportedly retained a powerful and “aggressive” entertainment attorney, which could mean the right-wing cable channel might be facing yet another lawsuit, or at least a likely legal battle.
A Fox News statement said, “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” but reports throughout the day have increasingly described the breakup not as a resignation, nor as a mutually agreed split, but as a firing, although that has not been confirmed.
Carlson, who promoted conspiracy theories and lies, racist, sexist, anti-LGBTQ, white nationalist, and Christian nationalist views, and falsehoods about the January 6 insurrection, was the networks’s top star.
Brian Stelter, the former CNN media reporter, tweeted that Carlson has “retained the famously aggressive entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman.” (He also notes now-former CNN anchor Don Lemon has also retained the same lawyer.)
“The biggest star in cable news didn’t get to give a proper goodbye from his prime-time perch,” Stelter writes at Vanity Fair in a piece titled, “Why Tucker Carlson’s Exit From Fox News Looks Like an Execution.”
In it he asks, “will Carlson go quietly into the night?”
Noting that Carlson has not responded to his request for comment, Stelter calls the departure a “firing,” and writes: “Carlson has chosen silence at one of the most consequential moments in his life: his firing from Fox News. Officially, Carlson and Fox ‘agreed to part ways.’ That’s what the terse press release from Fox said. ‘We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.'”
Stelter says the Dominion lawsuit and its revelations might have been the reason for Carlson’s exit. He suggests that whatever Dominion learned via discovery might have doomed him.
“Hundreds of pages of emails and text messages from within Fox were published in Dominion’s pre-trial legal filings. But there is a huge number of other pages that remain out of public view. The redactions were voluminous,” Stelter writes.
But he also tweeted, “The reason for Tucker Carlson’s termination can be found somewhere in the REDACTED portions of the emails and texts that Dominion obtained during the discovery process in its lawsuit against Fox.”
Of course, there could be another reason.
“Other potential factors include former producer Abby Grossberg’s discrimination lawsuit against the network,” Stelter adds, “which depicted the Tucker Carlson Tonight production environment as a frathouse where ‘sexist, demeaning comments’ were free flowing. Truth be told, Carlson’s exit may always be shrouded in some amount of mystery. Both Fox and Carlson may be incentivized, for financial reasons, to stay semi-peaceful in public. But at the time I’m filing this, six hours have passed since Fox made the announcement for him. Carlson still hasn’t released a statement or replied to my texts. One of the biggest, baddest loudmouths in television history is suddenly silent.”
‘Best Clip on the Internet’: ‘The View’ Hosts and Audience Celebrate Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Exit
The co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” were live on-air just in time for the bombshell news that top Fox News host and propagandist Tucker Carlson and Fox News “have agreed to part ways,” as the right wing cable network characterized his exit in a press release.
They wasted no time celebrating.
As Whoopi Goldberg read a portion of the press release, the audience cheered.
She then, with her co-hosts, broke out into a wave.
Ana Navarro asked the audience to help her do something.
“Come on folks,” she said, breaking out into Steam’s hit many know simply as the “Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye” song.
Afterward, Sunny Hostin said, “I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career, but he is responsible for the degradation, that we see, somewhat, of our democracy in this country. And I just think, as a faithful person: Look at God.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin added that Tucker Carlson has “been the biggest purveyor of pro-Russia talking points.”
Own social media, Democratic activist Aaron Parnas called a version of the video below “the best clip on the internet.”
Watch below or at this link.
FOX NEWS PARTS WAYS WITH TUCKER CARLSON: After Fox News announced that host Tucker Carlson and the media company have “agreed to part ways,” #TheView co-hosts react to the breaking news. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/hMkKPlznnS
— The View (@TheView) April 24, 2023
