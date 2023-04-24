Top Senate Democrat Goes After Clarence Thomas’ Billionaire Benefactor

U.S. Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) is setting his sights not on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas but on the far-right wing jurist’s billionaire benefactor, Harlan Crow. Multiple reports say Crow has gifted him with what likely amount to over one million dollars worth of luxury travel, vacations, and even a very favorable real estate deal – all of which were never disclosed. Some experts say Thomas’ actions were “illegal.”

Chairman Wyden wants Crow, a GOP megadonor who has ties to right-wing organizations and for decades has invited the jurist and his wife, far-right wing activist and lobbyist Ginni Thomas, on annual vacations that include private plane and yacht travel to “provide a complete account of gifts and payments” he gave to Thomas, reports Politico, “marking one of the first information requests made to the GOP billionaire himself.”

“Dear Mr. Crow,” Wyden writes, beginning his six-page letter. “I write seeking information related to reports of undisclosed gifts and payments for the personal benefit of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, including private real estate transactions and the complimentary use of your private jet and superyacht. This unprecedented arrangement between a wealthy benefactor and a Supreme Court justice raises serious concerns related to federal tax and ethics laws.”

“As you are aware, a recent investigation by ProPublica revealed that for over two decades, you secretly lavished Justice Thomas with free luxury trips worth at least hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Wyden continues. “Though the full extent of your largesse to Justice Thomas remains unknown, public reporting indicates that virtually every year since joining the Supreme Court, Justice Thomas accepted free flights aboard your private jet and accommodations aboard your 162-foot superyacht, the Michaela Rose. According to reports, as part of these all-expense-paid trips, Justice Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, flew on your private jet to Indonesia, where they went island-hopping for nine days on the Michaela Rose. Justice Thomas also appears to have vacationed aboard the Michaela Rose in New Zealand and Greece, and frequently used your private jet to travel to other domestic and international destinations.”

According to Politico, Wyden is asking for: “All flights that Thomas may have taken on any private jets under Crow’s ownership or under the control of Crow’s business affiliates,” “All instances where Thomas may have been a guest aboard Crow’s superyacht, the Michaela Rose,” “Detailed accounting of federal gift tax returns filed to the IRS regarding gifts to Thomas or members of his family,” “Information on three Georgia properties Crow purchased from Thomas and his relatives,” and “Any gifts or payments worth more than $1,000 made to Thomas or members of his family since he was sworn into the Supreme Court, that were not previously aforementioned.”

Declaring a “crisis of public confidence” on Friday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) sent Chief Justice John Roberts a letter inviting him or one of his justices to testify before the Committee in an open hearing to discuss Roberts’ “decade-long” failure to fix the ethics issues surrounding the Court and its justices.