News
Newly Revealed Obstruction Evidence Could Be ‘Rock Crusher Game Over’: Former DOJ Official
Donald Trump could be facing “game over” in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, according to one legal expert.
The former president absconded with classified documents to his private resort after leaving the White House, and he then allegedly tried to obstruct authorities from retrieving them, according to MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann.
“There are two ways in which I think there are going to be obstruction charges, as you noted with respect to Mar-a-Lago, it’s important that you already have a federal magistrate who found probable cause that there was obstruction,” Weissmann said. “Remember in the search it included evidence of obstruction, the allegation by the government in the search warrant, and that was approved by the magistrate… which was the actions of the former president after receiving a subpoena from the Department of Justice, so I agree with this could be a rock crusher game over, and the Republicans who are following the former president in the Manhattan case could just go over the cliff when and if we see charges in Florida that are really quite strong based on what we know now and then in Manhattan, there could be obstruction charges if the former president continues doing what he has been doing this last week, including last night, and is inciting violence.”
“It will be very interesting to see both the district attorney’s reaction and whether that leads to additional charges because those things can be charged as additional crimes, and what many people may view as the least serious of the criminal investigations may be quite serious in Manhattan as well and the judge can impose significant restrictions on what Donald Trump says and does if he continues this behavior,” Weissmann added.
DON’T MISS: Trump plans to use Jan. 6 to paint his opponents into a corner
Watch the video below or at this link.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Seditious Scumbag’: Retired USAF Colonel Likens ‘60 Minutes’ to Fox News After Marjorie Taylor Greene Interview
Many journalists and political commentators have been leveling strong criticism at “60 Minutes,” CBS News, and Lesley Stahl over their decision to air a “softball” interview with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Sunday night, normalizing and mainstreaming the far-right Georgia Republican, but perhaps few have done so as expressively as retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Moe Davis.
During her conversation with Stahl, an Emmy-award winning journalist who has been at CBS News for more than 50 years, the conspiracy theorist Congresswoman baselessly defended calling Democrats the “party of pedophiles,” by saying, “they support grooming children.” When Stahl objected, Greene weaved a false, illogical comparison with gender-affirming treatment for transgender children – supported by every major medical organization – by saying, “sexualizing children is what pedophiles do.”
That was just one small part of their discussion, parts of which were filmed inside the U.S. Capitol, further serving to normalize the far-right wing Republican who even Stahl reminded has been called “Crazy, Q-clown, Looney Tune, unhinged, moron.”
But the “60 Minutes” decision to normalize and mainstream Greene, who infamously – before Georgia voters sent her to Washington – “indicated support for executing prominent Democrats,” including then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, began even before the interview aired.
READ MORE: ‘F*** ’Em Up’: Trump Has Told Advisors He Will Target Manhattan DA With Increasing Attacks – Report
On Friday, in a promotional tweet for the upcoming interview, “60 Minutes” claimed, “Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, nicknamed MTG, isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are. She sits down with Lesley Stahl this Sunday on 60 Minutes.”
As much as Greene would like to have a nickname like her top nemesis, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who the media for years have suggested she is “obsessed” with, “MTG” isn’t it.
In fact, typing MTG into a simple Google search before the “60 Minutes” interview served up no mentions of Marjorie Taylor Greene (it does now, thanks to her interview with Stahl). Instead, as far as Google is concerned, MTG stands for “Magic: The Gathering.”
But back to Colonel Moe Davis.
Col. Davis, for those unaware, was a top Guantanamo prosecutor who resigned after his superiors refused to support his policy that no evidence obtained via waterboarding would be used in prosecutions. In 2020 he ran against, and lost to, Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina.
On Monday, Davis slammed “60 Minutes” for using its platform to normalize Greene.
READ MORE: Special Counsel Has Gathered More Evidence of Possible Trump Obstruction on Two Fronts: Report
“Little difference in @FoxNews knowingly promoting the Big Lie and @60Minutes knowingly promoting a seditious scumbag … it’s all about the $$$. And don’t buy any high minded journalism bullsh*t … that’s the same excuse I heard from @jaketapper when he normalized Trump in 2015,” Davis tweeted.
He was not finished.
In a series of tweets, Col. Davis related a story from when he was the top Guantanamo Bay prosecutor, calling “60 Minutes” “just as mercenary and ratings motivated as Fox.”
“I’m not surprised by the conduct of @60Minutes. When I resigned at GTMO Chief Prosecutor, they asked for an exclusive and I spent a day with Morley Safer in my house. The piece was set to air and then the Pentagon asked for a chance to respond. The response interview with a 1-star did not go well, so the Pentagon traded the video of Omar Khadr making bombs (which was classified) in return for 60 Minutes shelving the piece on my resignation. Back then, a 60 Minute piece could have made a difference. Instead, it’s 16 years later and GTMO is still a lingering stain on America’s reputation. In essence, 60 Minutes did a David Pecker style ‘catch and kill.’ Despite their desire to be perceived as high-minded journalists, they are just as mercenary and ratings motivated as Fox or anyone else.”
News
Special Counsel Has Gathered More Evidence of Possible Trump Obstruction on Two Fronts: Report
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has obtained more evidence of possible obstruction of justice by Donald Trump through Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of the ex-president’s likely unlawful removal, retention, and refusal to return thousands of White House items including hundreds of documents with classified and top secret markings, according to a Sunday afternoon report by The Washington Post.
Focusing on two aspects of Trump’s alleged actions related to the government property kept at his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort, The Post’s report reveals new evidence of Trump’s possible attempts to mislead investigators, and his possible attempts to hide documents.
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigators have “amassed evidence indicating that Trump told others to mislead government officials in early 2022, before the subpoena,” The Post reports. “While such alleged conduct may not constitute a crime, it could serve as evidence of the former president’s intent.”
READ MORE: ‘Lighting the Match’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasted for Off the Rails Rant Defending Trump
The Post’s sources “said prosecutors have collected evidence that Trump … asked advisers and lawyers to release false statements claiming he had returned all documents, and that he grew angry after being subpoenaed for the documents.”
Smith’s investigators reportedly also have evidence “that Trump sought advice from other lawyers and advisers on how he could keep documents after being told by some on his team that he could not, people familiar with the investigation said. They have collected evidence that multiple advisers warned Trump that trying to keep the documents could be legally perilous.”
DOJ also reportedly has evidence that after Trump was sent the subpoenae in early 2022, the ex-president looked through the boxes, “apparently out of a desire to keep certain things in his possession, the people familiar with the investigation said.”
Read the full report here.
News
‘Whatever Option Does He Have?’: Trump Will Create ‘Public Spectacle’ to Not Look Like a ‘Loser Coward’ Says Michael Cohen
Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, former Donald Trump “fixer” Michale Cohen predicted the former president will try to create some kind of scene when he appears in Manhattan on Tuesday to be arraigned on criminal charges.
With the former president expected to turn himself in for fingerprinting and a mug shot, as well as an appearance before a judge, host Phang asked if Trump would attempt to make it look like he is being victimized while being arrested.
“Michael, I have to ask, knowing him as well as you do, what are you expecting to see happen on Tuesday?” host Phang asked. “In some ways, it’s going to be a little bit of a controlled environment because he is going to have his Secret Service flanking him. But do you think he is going to try to make some type of public spectacle to achieve some type of martyrdom on Tuesday when he shows up for his arraignment?”
“Whatever option does he have?” Cohen shot back. “To walk in like the loser coward that he is? To walk in like the man who has divided and is trying to destroy our country?”
RELATED: Ivanka and Melania will distance themselves from Trump as his Manhattan trial ramps up: Mary Trump
“I mean, he is going to make this appearance that he is as tough as nails and that it is not bothering him and that he is taking this all in stride as part of the witch hunt as part of the radical left looking to take him out of the presidential race because, he of course, being the frontrunner of the Republican party despite how sad that is.”
“That this is all the radical left and that he has to play that same card over and over again, otherwise what is he supposed to do cry?” he continued before adding, “Cry in front of the people, which is probably what he wants to do?”
Watch below or at the link:
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Capitol Police Issue Warning Over Possible Trump Protests ‘Across the Country’
- News3 hours ago
‘Seditious Scumbag’: Retired USAF Colonel Likens ‘60 Minutes’ to Fox News After Marjorie Taylor Greene Interview
- 'GOOD LUCK WITH THAT'2 days ago
‘Trying to Have It Both Ways’: Ivanka ‘Flailing’ as Trump Indictment Slams Family
- News3 days ago
Dominion Wins ‘Blockbuster Victories’ Against Fox News – Last Legal Issue Will Be Decided by a Jury: Report
- News22 hours ago
Special Counsel Has Gathered More Evidence of Possible Trump Obstruction on Two Fronts: Report
- News1 day ago
‘Whatever Option Does He Have?’: Trump Will Create ‘Public Spectacle’ to Not Look Like a ‘Loser Coward’ Says Michael Cohen
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM5 hours ago
‘F*** ’Em Up’: Trump Has Told Advisors He Will Target Manhattan DA With Increasing Attacks – Report
- News6 hours ago
Newly Revealed Obstruction Evidence Could Be ‘Rock Crusher Game Over’: Former DOJ Official