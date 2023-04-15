News
Melania Trump’s Business Dealings ‘Unclear’ After Financial Disclosures Released
On Friday, Donald Trump finally released his long-awaited personal financial disclosures to the Federal Election Commission after repeated warnings that he was late, and according to the New York Times, there was a lot missing that needs to be updated.
As part of the Times’ analysis of the 101-page document, the report notes that the former president has been particularly successful in some of his outside ventures including his Truth Social media platform and his NFT sales that were projected to hit $100 million, and will likely come in closer to $6 million.
According to the Times, Melania Trump has done well for herself as she cashes in on her four years as first lady, but raised questions about what exactly her company, MKT World LLC, does.
The Times reports that Melania’s company shares the same address as Trump International Golf Club, and is reporting earnings and royalties of between $1 million and $5 million.
“While the company’s exact business dealings were unclear, Ms. Trump has found multiple ways to monetize her ties to Mr. Trump since leaving the White House. In January 2022, she put up for auction a digital portrait of herself by a French artist, a print of the portrait and a white hat she once wore at the White House while meeting the president of France,” the report states.
The Times also noted her deal with conservative social-media site Parler, although financial details are unavailable. That news comes on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report that Parler is now under new ownership and has been temporarily shuttered as the new management conducts a “strategic reassessment.”
You can read the Times report here.
Watch: Mike Pence Showed Up to Speak at the NRA Convention – It Didn’t Go Well
Mike Pence, the estranged, one-term Trump vice president who is widely expected to announce a 2024 presidential run against his former boss, showed up at the NRA’s convention in Indianapolis, Indiana – his home state – to deliver a speech Friday afternoon.
It didn’t go well.
Pence, the Republican former Indiana governor and U.S. Congressman, was loudly booed.
Despite the less-than-welcoming welcome, Pence told the audience, “I love you too.”
Mike Pence booed at the NRA Convention today. pic.twitter.com/hmZuT6n1lP
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 14, 2023
To be fair, he did get applause, which apparently was not captured by the C-SPAN microphones.
Vice President Pence was booed as he took the stage here at the NRA meeting — in his home state of Indiana.
Pence responds: “I love you too” pic.twitter.com/vWJtW21F9z
— Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) April 14, 2023
Pence is no stranger to being booed.
In fact, he’s been booed at at least four other events, two of them also in his home state of Indiana. That should come as no surprise. In 2016, before Donald Trump chose him to be his vice presidential running mate, Governor Pence’s approval was “underwater” and he was seen as “unpopular” – so much so he could have lost his re-election bid.
In 2016, while still governor of Indiana, Pence was booed at a baseball game for signing a highly-restrictive abortion bill.
While throwing the opening pitch in 2016 Pence was booed for signing one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. #BooMikePence pic.twitter.com/lxccUDzMm1
— Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) June 7, 2018
Here he is, also in 2016, getting booed by the audience at Broadway’s “Hamilton.” He later received a respectful plea from the cast:
Mike Pence was booed by the audience when he saw @HamiltonMusical, and the cast addressed him directly after the show pic.twitter.com/230xNoNEFZ
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 19, 2016
The following year, now officially vice president, Pence was again booed, again in his home state of Indiana, as graduating students literally walked out in protest while he delivered the commencement address at Notre Dame University.
And finally when Notre Dame students walked out of their graduation in rebuke of the Trump administration and Mike Pence’s record in Indiana. #BooMikePence pic.twitter.com/4dJHV28MB0
— Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) June 7, 2018
In 2021 at the Faith & Freedom conference, which should be considered his base, Pence was booed and called a “traitor.”
Mike Pence gets booed and called a traitor in Florida ?? pic.twitter.com/MIuTe8UChm
— Art TakingBack ?? (@ArtValley818_) June 18, 2021
Top Democrat Calls for DOJ to Investigate Clarence Thomas After ‘Week of Silence’ From Chief Justice
A top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee is calling for the U.S. Dept. of Justice to open an investigation into the questionable or even possibly unlawful actions over the past two decades of Justice Clarence Thomas. Two bombshell reports from ProPublica over the past week have led some to label the financial dealings and refusal to disclose massive luxury gifts “corruption” by the far-right Supreme Court justice who has sat on the nation’s highest court since 1991.
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), lamenting the inaction of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, issued a statement Thursday night, citing Justice Thomas’ “apparent brazen disregard,” and calling for DOJ to act, as HuffPost reports.
“It would be best for the Chief Justice to commence a proper investigation, but after a week of silence from the Court and this latest disturbing reporting, I’m urging the Judicial Conference to step in and refer Justice Thomas to the Attorney General for investigation,” Sen. Whitehouse wrote.
The Judicial Conference is a little-known committee comprised of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the chief judge of each judicial circuit, and other federal judges.
Sen. Whitehouse’s call for DOJ investigation comes after House and Senate Democrats sent a letter to the Chief Justice one week ago about Justice Thomas, but apparently received no response. It also comes after the Senate Judiciary Committee, also one week ago, sent Chief Justice Roberts a letter on the same topic, and also apparently received no response.
Senate Judiciary Democrats write in a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts that they will “hold a hearing regarding the need to restore confidence in the Supreme Court’s ethical standards.”
They’re urging him to open an investigation into Justice Clarence Thomas. pic.twitter.com/lxAipTtfwr
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 10, 2023
“In addition to the luxury vacations and private jet use, [billionaire GOP mega donor Harlan] Crow purchased Thomas’ ancestral home in Georgia where his mother still resides from him for an inflated price, ProPublica reported on Thursday. While Thomas had listed his interest in the home on his financial reports in the past, he did not disclose the sale to Crow as required by law,” HuffPost adds.
Whitehouse’s statement cites the Ethics in Government Act, and says he has “reupped his call for the Chief Justice of the United States to launch an ethics investigation into Justice Thomas’s financial relationship with a politically active billionaire and apparent brazen disregard for disclosure laws.”
“New reporting from ProPublica found that Harlan Crow, a Republican megadonor, purchased several properties from Justice Clarence Thomas in 2014. Justice Thomas did not disclose the sales on his financial disclosure forms as clearly required by law,” Whitehouse writes. “Today’s story follows another bombshell ProPublica report exposing that Justice Thomas and his wife accepted extravagant vacations on Crow’s dime, including individual trips worth as much as $500,000. Last week, Whitehouse and Representative Hank Johnson (D-GA) led their colleagues in a letter calling on the Chief Justice to investigate the allegations against Justice Thomas.”
Friday morning on Twitter, Sen. Whitehouse said, “Of all people, Supreme Court justices should not be operating outside the law. The task of investigating these violations is conferred by law on the Attorney General.”
In his Thursday statement Sen. Whitehouse also noted, “Last spring, Whitehouse and [Rep. Hank] Johnson wrote to Chief Justice Roberts requesting that he ensure that Justice Thomas recuse himself from cases involving his wife’s activities related to the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thomas has refused to recuse himself, or acknowledge the possible conflict of interest, in multiple cases. Chief Justice Roberts has taken no known action on this matter to date.”
Trump Lawyers Push Back Against Anonymous Jurors Order as They Point to Negative Comments in Online News Stories
Attorneys representing Donald Trump in E. Jean Carroll‘s defamation case against him are attempting to convince the judge to rescind or alter his order that requires all jurors, even potential jurors, to remain anonymous – even to the attorneys – out of fear Trump or his allies might target them.
They are also arguing that additional vetting of potential jurors is required, and in a move some find unprecedented, are pointing to the comments section of online news articles to prove bias against the ex-president. They also request a “written juror questionnaire.”
“Team Trump is also asking Judge Kaplan to use a juror questionnaire and reconsider his ruling that not even the attorneys can know the names of potential jurors,” reports MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin.
Law & Crime managing editor Adam Klasfeld posted a portion of the Trump attorneys’ motion, and links to the full document, which is here.
“This Case Has Attracted Widespread and Prejudicial Media Coverage That Has Spiked Since President Trump’s Criminal Indictment,” Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina states in his letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan.
“Since this case was filed on November 24, 2022, at least 7,270 articles have repeated or referenced Ms. Carroll’s allegations against President Trump. In fact, the public backlash and rush to judgment were immediate and severe when Ms. Carroll’s claims surfaced in 2019. For example, there were over 900 comments in the comments section of Ms. Carroll’s article and initial accusation on June 21, 2019 in New York Magazine,” it states, highlighting several comments he says are from that article. They include these (bolding and typos/errors original to Tacopina’s motion):
“Trump is a monster. Because he rapes. Because he lies. . . He raped Ms. Carroll as sure as he is compulsed to, given his need to destroy the value of others, and given an opportunity for which he’s learned he can destroy any consequence.”
“Trump and his children are monsters. I’m so sorry you had to go through that and I thank you for speaking out.”
“Her story is entirely credible. It is Trump doing exactly what he SAID he likes to do…” [“]grab them by the *****.”
“I am so heartsick at reading … your dreadful account of Trump’s assault. .. But now I’m worried about what forces this man-beast (who could have been the Anti-Christ), if he were not so stupid) might bring to bear on you, Ms. Carroll, for having told the truth.”
“To say that I believe you is superfluous, like saying I believe the sky is blue. Of course you are telling the truth. Anyone who would assume otherwise is so far gone down a path of willful ignorance that not even an essay this powerful could reach them.”
“Trump is going to attack her physical appearance as ‘proof that he didn’t rape her, exactly as he has done with so many of the other women that he has raped.”
Tacopina offers additional examples from a New York Times article.
Klasfeld notes, “I can’t recall the comments section of online news stories factoring into voir dire consideration in the past, and I’ve never heard it suggested that online commentators traditionally and strictly adhere to the presumption of innocence.”
CNN last month reported Judge Kaplan “says jurors’ personal information will be kept confidential and other security measures will be taken to protect them, citing the former president’s history of attacking the legal system.”
“Mr. Trump’s quite recent reaction to what he perceived as an imminent threat of indictment by a grand jury sitting virtually next door to this Court was to encourage ‘protest’ and to urge people to ‘take our country back.’ That reaction reportedly has been perceived by some as incitement to violence,” Kaplan wrote. “And it bears mention that Mr. Trump repeatedly has attacked courts, judges, various law enforcement officials and other public officials, and even individual jurors in other matters.”
Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after she accused him of raping her in a Manhattan high-end luxury goods store. He denied the allegation, and made other remarks which sparked the defamation lawsuit.
