Judge in Rape Defamation Trial Issues Warning After Trump Makes ‘Entirely Inappropriate’ Comments About Lawsuit
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, overseeing the lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of rape and defamation, at the start of day two issued a warning after the ex-president made “entirely inappropriate” comments on social media about the case and the woman suing him, E. Jean Carroll.
The issue appears to be a big deal to Judge Kaplan, who warned Joe Tacopina, Trump’s attorney Wednesday morning.
“This is shaping up to be a protracted issue this morning,” reports Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld, “and perhaps, on ongoing one throughout the trial if Trump keeps posting.”
“Judge Kaplan says Trump’s comments are ‘entirely inappropriate,'” Klasfeld reports. “Tacopina says he’ll “try to address that with my client.”
Klasfeld adds, “Tacopina says he’ll ask him to refrain from any further posts regarding this case.'”
READ MORE: ‘Subpoena Him’: Critics Blast Chief Justice’s ‘Hubris’ Over Refusal to Testify on SCOTUS Ethics Amid Pattern of ‘Corruption’
“Well, I hope you’re more successful,” Judge Kaplan said, as he appeared to possibly threaten a contempt of court charge, which in theory might mean jail time.
Trump “may or may not be tampering with a new source of potential liability,” the judge warned. “And I think you know what I mean.”
In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform Wednesday morning, Trump called the civil lawsuit against him a “scam,” a “fraudulent & false story,” and a “Witch Hunt!” among other remarks.
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti weighed in, saying: “Although I don’t expect Judge Kaplan to take any direct action against Trump for his bizarre posts on Truth Social during the trial, it’s apparent that Kaplan is (rightfully) upset.”
“It’s not going to help Trump’s team when the judge is considering a close call,” he adds, “that’s for sure.”
‘That Was Criminal’: Navarro Accuses Former Top Trump Aides of Siphoning Off Campaign Funds Into Their Own Pockets
In a previously unreleased audio tape played on MSNBC Tuesday night, former Donald Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro can be heard telling a Fox News producer that top campaign officials who worked for the former president were lining their own pockets with campaign contributions.
In the clip, played by MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Navarro can be heard talking to Fox News producer Abby Grossberg and accusing two of Trump’s former campaign managers of “criminal” acts.
As the MSNBC host explained, Navarro was complaining that the money that was being siphoned off could have better been used to contest the results of the 2020 election.
As Navarro explained to Grossberg, the former president ‘…also has to clean up the people who surrounded him in the final days of the administration and are crowding him now at Mar-a-Lago.”
He continued, “…like tens of millions of dollars left in the campaign that they didn’t spend in time to challenge the election issues. And, ah, that was criminal.”
“What happened to all the money?” Grossberg pressed.
“Well now they’re going to — I’m going to name names here: Bill Stepien and Justin Clark are the campaign guys now and they’ll go on the payroll and they’ll spend that money and it will go right into their pockets,” he explained before adding, “[Former campaign manager] Brad Parscale might get some of it. It’s crazy.”
Watch the clip below or at this link.
NEW: Peter Navarro on tape blasting Trump’s inner circle for failing to fully fund the effort to steal the election. pic.twitter.com/2hD9Ifuv9S
— The Beat with Ari Melber ? (@TheBeatWithAri) April 25, 2023
‘Subpoena Him’: Critics Blast Chief Justice’s ‘Hubris’ Over Refusal to Testify on SCOTUS Ethics Amid Pattern of ‘Corruption’
On the same day news broke that another one of his Supreme Court justices had failed to disclose critical financial information, establishing a pattern of what is being called “corruption,” Chief Justice John Roberts sent the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee a terse letter refusing his request to testify.
The Supreme Court’s approval rating hit a historic low late last year, and the Chief Justice has done little to help it improve. Amid unprecedented rulings that ignore the Court’s own guidelines, amid what has been called an “unprecedented” use of the shadow docket to shape public law and policy rather than, as Roberts himself promised Congress, calling “balls and strikes,” and amid unprecedented, public rancor among the justices themselves, Chief Justice Roberts claims judicial independence is more important than trust in American jurisprudence.
Responding to Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL), Roberts writes, “I must respectfully decline your invitation. Testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by the Chief Justice of the United States is exceedingly rare, as one might expect in light of separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence.”
“The Supreme Court Library compilation of ‘Justices Testifying Before Congress in Matters Other Than Appropriations or Nominations’ has identified only two prior instances – Chief Justice Taft in 1921 and Chief Justice Hughes in 1935. Both hearings involved routine matters of judicial administration relating to additional judgeships in the lower courts and jurisdiction over appeals from lower court injunctions,” Roberts says – ignoring that Chairman Durbin also invited any there Justice to testify before his committee.
READ MORE: Trump a No Show at His Rape and Defamation Trial, Says He Will Be a No Show at the GOP Debates
“My predecessor, Chief Justice Rehnquist, appeared before House committees twice, also on mundane topics,” Roberts adds, before including other instances.
Ignoring the core issue: ethics or lack thereof in the Roberts Court, the Chief Justice addresses it in his last sentence: “In regard to the Court’s approach to ethics matters, I attach a Statement of Ethics Principles and Practices to which all of the current Members of the Supreme Court subscribe.”
Critics are furious.
U.S> Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) tweeted: “Chief Justice Justice Roberts has no choice—for the Court’s sake & the country’s—to accept our invitation to appear before the Judiciary Committee. The marble pillars of the Supreme Court & platitudes about its independence no longer provide refuge. He must face the nation.”
Jamison Foser, a journalist and former senior fellow at Media Matters for America writes: “This letter from John Roberts to Durbin is basically ‘fuck you,’ but less honest.”
“Note Roberts says won’t testify to congress because of the ‘importance of preserving judicial independence,'” Foser continues. “This is bullshit. Judicial independence does not mean — cannot mean — that the Judiciary is immune from accountability and oversight.Justices are not kings.”
Foreign policy, national security and political affairs analyst and journalist David Rothkopf writes: “Given the crisis in the Roberts court, this should not be at his option. Subpoena him. Letting him slide is sending a message reinforcing the courts sense of impunity. Passivity in the face of corruption is aiding and abetting the corrupt.”
Mattathias Schwartz, a senior correspondent for Insider and a former staff writer at the New Yorker, apparently paraphrasing Roberts, tweets: “Sorry, I’m not going to come testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If you have questions about SCOTUS ethics please see attached boilerplate.”
Attorney Jay Willis, the Editor-in-chief of Balls & Strikes, which reports on the courts writes: “Holy SHIT this John Roberts letter sucks. ‘Sorry can’t testify, judicial independence, enclosed is a copy of our fake ethics rules, have a nice day’??? Subpoena his ass posthaste.”
READ MORE: ‘Unsalvageable’: Dem Senator Becomes First to Call for Clarence Thomas to Resign Over Corruption Allegations (Video)
Political history podcaster and author Mike Duncan blasted Roberts’ “hubris.”
“If you really wanna do originalism, the literal intent of the Framers was for the other two branches of government to respond to a letter like this by crushing the unearned hubris of the Chief Justice,” Duncan wrote, before adding this: “‘Dear Mr. Chief Justice, it has come to our attention that we don’t care what you think is appropriate. Your house is in shameful disorder and your attitude is patently offensive. We will break you’
“This is what Madison wanted,” Duncan said.
Other Twitter users also weighed in.
“It’s a ‘fuck you, make me’ response in flowery language,” wrote one.
Read a copy of the Roberts letter below or at this link.
Chief Justice Roberts declines to testify before Senate hearing on Supreme Court ethics in letter to @SenatorDurbin https://t.co/epTZGO7cnT pic.twitter.com/9Ql5bQ2sgA
— Justin Elliott (@JustinElliott) April 25, 2023
‘Lunatic Sliding Into Senility’: Fox News Lawyers Feared Rupert Murdoch Would Be ‘Disgraced on the Stand’ – Report
Gabriel Sherman, who literally wrote the book on Fox News, reports one of the reasons the right-wing media conglomerate settled with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million instead of going to trial in the $1.6 billion defamation case is the company’s attorneys feared putting Fox Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch on the stand.
Sherman’s Tuesday article at Vanity Fair focuses on what he calls a “new theory” of why Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox, but he includes damning news about the company’s 92-year old leader.
Noting that “multiple theories about why Fox fired Carlson” have “circulated in the media,” Sherman points to “fallout from the $787.5 million Dominion settlement; punishment for vulgar text messages published in Dominion court filings; or a consequence of former Fox producer Abby Grossberg’s lawsuit, which alleged Carlson oversaw a hostile work environment. (Fox News has vowed to ‘vigorously defend’ the company against ‘Grossberg’s unmeritorious legal claims.’)”
“But none of these potential reasons fully add up,” Sherman writes – offering his new theory: “According to the source, Fox Corp. chair Rupert Murdoch removed Carlson over remarks Carlson made during a speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary gala on Friday night.”
READ MORE: Trump a No Show at His Rape and Defamation Trial, Says He Will Be a No Show at the GOP Debates
“Carlson laced his speech with religious overtones that even Murdoch found too extreme,” his source says. “Carlson told the Heritage audience that national politics has become a manichean battle between ‘good’ and ‘evil.’ Carlson said that people advocating for transgender rights and DEI programs want to destroy America and they could not be persuaded with facts. ”
“The answer, Carlson suggested, was prayer.”
“’I have concluded it might be worth taking just 10 minutes out of your busy schedule to say a prayer for the future, and I hope you will,’ he said. ‘That stuff freaks Rupert out. He doesn’t like all the spiritual talk,’ the source said.”
Sherman then focuses on Murdoch’s hastily-voided engagement.
“Rupert Murdoch was perhaps unnerved by Carlson’s messianism because it echoed the end-times worldview of Murdoch’s ex-fiancée Ann Lesley Smith, the source said.”
READ MORE: Far Right Anti-LGBTQ Christian Nationalist Mark Robinson Launches Bid for Governor
“In my May cover story,” Sherman notes, “I reported that Murdoch and Smith called off their two-week engagement because Smith had told people Carlson was ‘a messenger from God.'”
“In late March, Carlson had dinner at Murdoch’s Bel Air vineyard with Murdoch and Smith, according to the source. During dinner, Smith pulled out a bible and started reading passages from the Book of Exodus, the source said. ‘Rupert just sat there and stared,’ the source said. A few days after the dinner, Murdoch and Smith called off the wedding. By taking Carlson off the air, Murdoch was also taking away his ex’s favorite show.”
He calls the broken engagement “part of a string of erratic decisions” Murdoch has made “that raises questions about Murdoch’s leadership of his media empire.”
Sherman reports his sources say there is concern about Murdoch’s leadership.
“’It’s like the King is senile but no one wants to say anything,’ the source said.”
“Once the [Dominion] trial began, the lawyers told Fox execs that Murdoch would be ‘disgraced on the stand, run out of the boardroom, and his testimony will expose him as a lunatic sliding into senility.’ (The person close to Murdoch disputed this. ‘Rupert was very well prepared to testify.’)”
Image via Shutterstock
