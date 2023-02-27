News
Watergate Prosecutor: ‘Strange to Me’ Why Trump Wasn’t Indicted ‘As Soon as He Left the Presidency’
Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks can’t understand why Donald Trump wasn’t immediately indicted after leaving the White House.
Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday with Vanity Fair reporter Molly Jong-Fast, Wine-Banks explained that even before Jan. 6 and the documents scandal, Trump had a list of crimes involving obstruction of justice and campaign finance violations linked to the Stormy Daniels hush money payments.
“I think we need to hold the former president responsible for all of his crimes and not just because there are all of the things that led up to Jan. 6th, the big lie, and all of the things that founded, including trying to disassemble the Department of Justice, trying to have fake electors, trying to pressure Mike Pence, all of those things are part of Jan. 6, Mar-a-Lago is another element,” she explained. “But that does not take away from the crimes that he may have committed before that.”
She confessed she didn’t quite know why Trump has managed to escape any accountability thus far.
“And it has always been strange to me that he was not indicted as soon as he left the presidency,” said Wine-Banks. “Because he was named in the indictment of Michael Cohen, as the ‘Person Number One.’ It was said that the crime was committed for the benefit of ‘Person Number One.’ And that was clearly him. So, I think that it is just sort of cleaning up the statute of limitations on that is more than likely to run quickly, and so it will get more attention now because of the statute of limitations. It should not in any way interfere with all the other things that are going on.”
Jong-Fast noted that Pence and other 2024 GOP candidates have been trying to figure out how to “strip away the Trump base from Trump by being not anti-Trump, but not necessarily pro-Trump.”
She said that the Republicans think that it’ll work for them, but they’re wrong.
“I think that it is very unlikely that the people who were chanting that he should be hung are going to be his perspective voters,” said Jong-Fast. “I don’t think that it matters what he does, I don’t think it matters to win those voters. He’s trying to have it both ways, you know, he’s not brave enough to stand up to Trump. He doesn’t want the death threats from the Trump people, but in the same sense, those people will never forgive him for not overturning the 2020 election. So, I think that they are afraid to confront the base, until they confront the base and until they take that pain, the base belongs to Trump.”
See the conversation below or at the link here:


‘I Identify as an American’: Joe Manchin Refuses to Call Himself a Democrat on Fox News
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) declined to call himself a member of the Democratic Party while leaving the door open for future political campaigns.
During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo pointed to a recent radio interview in which Manchin said he would not run for president.
But the senator insisted that he had been joking.
“That was in jest,” Manchin explained. “To all of you and all of your viewers, my main concern is how do we bring this country together? How do we make it work? How do we make Democrats [and] Republicans become Americans again and not just party affiliates?”

“I’ll be involved any way I can,” he added.
“Do you still identify as a Democrat?” Bartiromo asked.
“I identify as an American,” Manchin stated.
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.

McCarthy-Run House ‘Unable to Respond to an International Crisis’: Former GOP Lawmaker
Appearing on MSNBC early Saturday morning, a former Republican Party lawmaker suggested that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has a fragmented caucus that he can’t control and that could be dangerous as tensions increase around the world and nationally.
Speaking with host Katie Phang, ex-Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) addressed McCarthy’s relative silence about comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that hint at proposing another civil war, and host Phang asked whether McCarthy has any control at all.
‘David, you served in Congress, you were at the United States capital serving alongside with Democrats and Republicans,” host Phang began. “Is that the case that, because Kevin McCarthy will not gatekeep, and will not keep people in control that we are facing this problem now?”

“Yeah, in many ways, he was overrun by unserious legislators,” Jolly replied. “And I actually worry about that. That the House has become a bit of a playground, and not able now to respond to an international or national crisis for some of the leadership you occasionally see from that have been there for a while.”
“And the ignorance of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments shows it and it is a perfect reflection,” he added. “Lady, last I checked, Georgia is trending blue. So Marjorie, if you want a national divorce, welcome to all your new Democratic colleagues. I hope you can work well with [CA Gov.] Gavin Newsom, because of how stupid of a comment can you make?”
” As much as we make light of it, it’s not just a call for civil war,” he continued. “It’s when you wrap it in her declaration that she is a Christian white nationalist, we need to be a nation of white nationalism. That’s when you get to the real danger.”
Watch below or at the link:

Buttigieg Smacks Down GOP House Oversight Chair After He Announces Investigation of Secretary’s Handling of Train Derailment
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg embarrassed House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer Friday evening after he published a letter launching an investigation into the Transportation Secretary in the wake of the Norfolk Southern toxic train derailment. The investigation notably is not into Norfolk Southern or the Dept. of Transportation itself, but into Secretary Buttigieg’s handling of the derailment.
“This incident is an environmental and public health emergency that now threatens Americans across state lines,” Chairman Comer writes. “Despite the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) responsibility to ensure safe and reliable transport in the United States, you ignored the catastrophe for over a week,” he claims. “DOT needs to provide an explanation for its leadership’s apathy in the face of this emergency.”
“The fallout from the Ohio train derailment continues to develop. DOT’s National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued a preliminary report on February 23, 2023, which stopped short of declaring a concrete cause of the derailment,” Comer added, which is also false, as the Transportation Secretary pointed out in a tweet.

“I am alarmed to learn that the Chair of the House Oversight Committee thinks that the NTSB is part of our Department,” Buttigieg said. “NTSB is independent (and with good reason). Still, of course, we will fully review this and respond appropriately.”
The investigation will also focus on the Biden administration’s massive – and bipartisan – infrastructure bill, which the President signed into law in late 2021. Infrastructure projects typically take years to be approved and completed. And yet Chairman Comer appeared to suggest the President’s infrastructure package should have prevented the train’s derailment – suggesting a lack of understanding of basic governmental processes.
“Under your leadership, DOT supported President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, which included billions of dollars devoted to revamping America’s railways in an effort to make them safer and more efficient. Yet America now faces one of transportation’s largest failures, even while DOT seems to not lack available funding. In America, over 1,000 trains derail every year.”

Comer’s letter is signed by 21 Republicans, but noticeably absent is the signature of the Oversight Committee’s Ranking Member, Democrat Jamie Raskin. It appears Raskin was not a part of the decision to send the letter.
