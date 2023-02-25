McCarthy-Run House ‘Unable to Respond to an International Crisis’: Former GOP Lawmaker

Appearing on MSNBC early Saturday morning, a former Republican Party lawmaker suggested that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has a fragmented caucus that he can’t control and that could be dangerous as tensions increase around the world and nationally.

Speaking with host Katie Phang, ex-Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) addressed McCarthy’s relative silence about comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that hint at proposing another civil war, and host Phang asked whether McCarthy has any control at all.

‘David, you served in Congress, you were at the United States capital serving alongside with Democrats and Republicans,” host Phang began. “Is that the case that, because Kevin McCarthy will not gatekeep, and will not keep people in control that we are facing this problem now?”

ALSO IN THE NEWS: ‘You’re not American’: Woman’s ugly racist attack shocks PA pizzeria employee

“Yeah, in many ways, he was overrun by unserious legislators,” Jolly replied. “And I actually worry about that. That the House has become a bit of a playground, and not able now to respond to an international or national crisis for some of the leadership you occasionally see from that have been there for a while.”

“And the ignorance of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments shows it and it is a perfect reflection,” he added. “Lady, last I checked, Georgia is trending blue. So Marjorie, if you want a national divorce, welcome to all your new Democratic colleagues. I hope you can work well with [CA Gov.] Gavin Newsom, because of how stupid of a comment can you make?”

” As much as we make light of it, it’s not just a call for civil war,” he continued. “It’s when you wrap it in her declaration that she is a Christian white nationalist, we need to be a nation of white nationalism. That’s when you get to the real danger.”

Watch below or at the link: