McCarthy-Run House ‘Unable to Respond to an International Crisis’: Former GOP Lawmaker
Appearing on MSNBC early Saturday morning, a former Republican Party lawmaker suggested that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has a fragmented caucus that he can’t control and that could be dangerous as tensions increase around the world and nationally.
Speaking with host Katie Phang, ex-Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) addressed McCarthy’s relative silence about comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that hint at proposing another civil war, and host Phang asked whether McCarthy has any control at all.
‘David, you served in Congress, you were at the United States capital serving alongside with Democrats and Republicans,” host Phang began. “Is that the case that, because Kevin McCarthy will not gatekeep, and will not keep people in control that we are facing this problem now?”
“Yeah, in many ways, he was overrun by unserious legislators,” Jolly replied. “And I actually worry about that. That the House has become a bit of a playground, and not able now to respond to an international or national crisis for some of the leadership you occasionally see from that have been there for a while.”
“And the ignorance of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments shows it and it is a perfect reflection,” he added. “Lady, last I checked, Georgia is trending blue. So Marjorie, if you want a national divorce, welcome to all your new Democratic colleagues. I hope you can work well with [CA Gov.] Gavin Newsom, because of how stupid of a comment can you make?”
” As much as we make light of it, it’s not just a call for civil war,” he continued. “It’s when you wrap it in her declaration that she is a Christian white nationalist, we need to be a nation of white nationalism. That’s when you get to the real danger.”
Watch below or at the link:
Buttigieg Smacks Down GOP House Oversight Chair After He Announces Investigation of Secretary’s Handling of Train Derailment
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg embarrassed House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer Friday evening after he published a letter launching an investigation into the Transportation Secretary in the wake of the Norfolk Southern toxic train derailment. The investigation notably is not into Norfolk Southern or the Dept. of Transportation itself, but into Secretary Buttigieg’s handling of the derailment.
“This incident is an environmental and public health emergency that now threatens Americans across state lines,” Chairman Comer writes. “Despite the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) responsibility to ensure safe and reliable transport in the United States, you ignored the catastrophe for over a week,” he claims. “DOT needs to provide an explanation for its leadership’s apathy in the face of this emergency.”
“The fallout from the Ohio train derailment continues to develop. DOT’s National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued a preliminary report on February 23, 2023, which stopped short of declaring a concrete cause of the derailment,” Comer added, which is also false, as the Transportation Secretary pointed out in a tweet.
“I am alarmed to learn that the Chair of the House Oversight Committee thinks that the NTSB is part of our Department,” Buttigieg said. “NTSB is independent (and with good reason). Still, of course, we will fully review this and respond appropriately.”
The investigation will also focus on the Biden administration’s massive – and bipartisan – infrastructure bill, which the President signed into law in late 2021. Infrastructure projects typically take years to be approved and completed. And yet Chairman Comer appeared to suggest the President’s infrastructure package should have prevented the train’s derailment – suggesting a lack of understanding of basic governmental processes.
“Under your leadership, DOT supported President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill, which included billions of dollars devoted to revamping America’s railways in an effort to make them safer and more efficient. Yet America now faces one of transportation’s largest failures, even while DOT seems to not lack available funding. In America, over 1,000 trains derail every year.”
Comer’s letter is signed by 21 Republicans, but noticeably absent is the signature of the Oversight Committee’s Ranking Member, Democrat Jamie Raskin. It appears Raskin was not a part of the decision to send the letter.
Biden Re-Election Announcement Soon? First Lady Hints ‘Pretty Much’ (Video)
President Joe Biden has always said his intention was to run for re-election and it appears he could make that announcement soon.
Why?
First, new polling shows President Biden’s popularity has dramatically increased.
“Democrats, in Major Shift, Now Prefer Biden as Nominee,” is the headline on a US News & World Report article highlighting a “Marist Institute for Public Opinion poll released Wednesday” that “found a ‘major shift in public opinion’ about Biden, with a plurality of 50% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believing that their party has a better chance of winning the White House with Biden as its nominee.”
Next, President Biden will be speaking to both House and Senate Democrats next week, according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman and Andrew Desiderio.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office “says Biden will speak at a special Senate Dem caucus lunch next Thursday,” Desiderio reports, and Sherman adds that the President is “also expected to speak to House Democrats next week in Baltimore.”
Finally, First Lady Jill Biden in an interview with the Associated Press Friday “gave one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term.”
Dr. Biden said “there’s ‘pretty much’ nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement,” the AP reports.
“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” Dr. Biden rhetorically asked in her AP interview, referring to the President’s position that he has always intended to run for re-election.
“He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important,” she added.
The AP points to President Biden’s aides who “have said an announcement is likely to come in April, after the first fundraising quarter ends, which is around the time that President Barack Obama officially launched his reelection campaign.”
“Look at all that Joe has done, has accomplished,” the First Lady says in her interview. “He brought us out of the chaos.”
“He was elected because people wanted steady leadership,” she says, reminding some of what the pre-Biden years were like.
Watch Dr. Biden’s video below or at this link.
First lady Jill Biden says there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but choose the time and place for President Joe Biden’s 2024 announcement, giving one of the clearest indications yet that he will run for a second term. pic.twitter.com/UqNwCIelhY
— The Associated Press (@AP) February 24, 2023
Image: Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith via Flickr
Listen: George Santos Lied to a Judge in 2017 to Help ‘Family Friend’ in Credit Card Skimming Fraud Case
Another lie George Santos made has been dug up. The freshman New York Republican congressman falsely told a judge in Seattle he worked for Goldman Sachs – one of the same lies that helped him get elected to Congress last year – and that the man he was speaking for at a bail hearing was a longtime family friend. As Politico reports, none of that was true.
“So what’s the connection between this gentleman and your client?” King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell asks the public defender representing defendant Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, in audio below.
“They’re family friends,” she tells the judge, after mentioning she has spoken with Santos multiple times.
“Family friends,” the judge confirms.
“Yes,” the attorney says. “And he has been helping Mr. Trelha to arrange a place to stay here in Seattle.”
Later, the judge asks Santos his name and how he knows the defendant.
“We’re family friends,” Santos says. “Our parents know each other from Brazil.”
“We’ve known each other for a few years, lost touch, got back in touch in September of last year in Orlando.”
“So what do you do for work?” King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell asked Santos in May of 2017.
“I am an aspiring politician and I work for Goldman Sachs,” Santos told the judge, who pressed him on the details.
“You work for Goldman Sachs in New York?” Judge O’Donnell asked.
“Yup,” Santos told him.
Politico does not mention if Santos was under oath, but regardless, in many jurisdictions it is a crime to lie to a judge.
Santos not only lied about working for Goldman Sachs, he apparently lied about how he knew Trelha.
“In a telephone interview, Trelha said Santos lied about their relationship, too,” Politico notes. “Trelha, through a translator, said he met Santos in the fall of 2016 on a Facebook group for Brazilians living in Orlando, Fla., and that his mother died in 2012.”
Listen below or at this link.
