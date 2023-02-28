News
Jeb Bush Scrambling to Put Out Firestorm Over DeSantis Praise
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is pushing back at the firestorm he created with his praise of current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that was seen as a presidential endorsement which has infuriated some fans of Donald Trump.
In his comments with Fox’s Brian Kilmeade made recently, Bush stated that DeSantis has been an “effective governor.”
But, as Politico Playbook is reporting, Bush “added that ‘Florida could be a model for the country,’ that DeSantis could help lead a generational change in national politics, and that it was the right opportunity for the 44-year-old to run for president.”
That was widely viewed as an endorsement of DeSantis, which led Bush to email Politico to assert, “I was praising, not endorsing.”
The Politico report adds that, “In that same email, he did not answer a question on who he wanted to see become the Republican nominee. But right after the inauguration, he said DeSantis would be a ‘great alternative’ to Trump and that the governor has a ‘proven track record’ and ‘great platform’ to run on if he chose to jump into the race for president.”
ODNI to Brief ‘Gang of Eight’ Members on All 3 Classified Docs Investigations One Day Before Garland Testimony
The “Gang of Eight” will get a classified briefing Tuesday afternoon on the investigations into mishandling of classified documents by ex-President Donald Trump, ex-Vice President Mike Pence, and President Joe Biden, by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
The briefing, which will include a “risk assessment,” comes just one day before Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The “Gang of Eight includes the Leaders of both parties in the House and Senate, and the top two members of both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. The Director of National Intelligence is Avril Haines.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell and CNN’s Annie Grayer were among the first to report the news.
The briefing also comes just one day before Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he likely will be asked about the investigations into the handling of classified documents.
“One thing they will likely probe him on,” Politico reports, is “Garland’s oversight of multiple investigations, including the probe into former President Donald Trump’s role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the mishandling of classified documents that were found in the homes or offices of President Joe Biden, Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.”
ODNIn is not expected to reveal what documents were found in the DOJ’s investigations.
Watergate Prosecutor: ‘Strange to Me’ Why Trump Wasn’t Indicted ‘As Soon as He Left the Presidency’
Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks can’t understand why Donald Trump wasn’t immediately indicted after leaving the White House.
Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday with Vanity Fair reporter Molly Jong-Fast, Wine-Banks explained that even before Jan. 6 and the documents scandal, Trump had a list of crimes involving obstruction of justice and campaign finance violations linked to the Stormy Daniels hush money payments.
“I think we need to hold the former president responsible for all of his crimes and not just because there are all of the things that led up to Jan. 6th, the big lie, and all of the things that founded, including trying to disassemble the Department of Justice, trying to have fake electors, trying to pressure Mike Pence, all of those things are part of Jan. 6, Mar-a-Lago is another element,” she explained. “But that does not take away from the crimes that he may have committed before that.”
She confessed she didn’t quite know why Trump has managed to escape any accountability thus far.
“And it has always been strange to me that he was not indicted as soon as he left the presidency,” said Wine-Banks. “Because he was named in the indictment of Michael Cohen, as the ‘Person Number One.’ It was said that the crime was committed for the benefit of ‘Person Number One.’ And that was clearly him. So, I think that it is just sort of cleaning up the statute of limitations on that is more than likely to run quickly, and so it will get more attention now because of the statute of limitations. It should not in any way interfere with all the other things that are going on.”
Jong-Fast noted that Pence and other 2024 GOP candidates have been trying to figure out how to “strip away the Trump base from Trump by being not anti-Trump, but not necessarily pro-Trump.”
She said that the Republicans think that it’ll work for them, but they’re wrong.
“I think that it is very unlikely that the people who were chanting that he should be hung are going to be his perspective voters,” said Jong-Fast. “I don’t think that it matters what he does, I don’t think it matters to win those voters. He’s trying to have it both ways, you know, he’s not brave enough to stand up to Trump. He doesn’t want the death threats from the Trump people, but in the same sense, those people will never forgive him for not overturning the 2020 election. So, I think that they are afraid to confront the base, until they confront the base and until they take that pain, the base belongs to Trump.”
See the conversation below or at the link here:
Image via Shutterstock
‘I Identify as an American’: Joe Manchin Refuses to Call Himself a Democrat on Fox News
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) declined to call himself a member of the Democratic Party while leaving the door open for future political campaigns.
During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo pointed to a recent radio interview in which Manchin said he would not run for president.
But the senator insisted that he had been joking.
“That was in jest,” Manchin explained. “To all of you and all of your viewers, my main concern is how do we bring this country together? How do we make it work? How do we make Democrats [and] Republicans become Americans again and not just party affiliates?”
“I’ll be involved any way I can,” he added.
“Do you still identify as a Democrat?” Bartiromo asked.
“I identify as an American,” Manchin stated.
Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.
