Will Members of Congress Get to See McCarthy’s Secret 3-Page Addendum of ‘Controversial Concessions’ Before Voting?
At 5:00 PM ET Monday the House will reconvene to vote on the rules for how the 118th Congress will operate – discussions which consumed now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his top lieutenants last week as they wheeled and dealed to get him the gavel. Few know all the details of what McCarthy gave away to win the coveted Speaker’s seat, but it took five days, fifteen different votes, some last-minute begging, and a Republican-on-Republican near-fist-fight on the floor of the House of Representatives before he was able to cinch the deal.
But not included in that 55-page document, according to PunchBowl News, is a “secret three-page addendum that McCarthy and his allies hashed out during several days of grueling negotiations with the House Freedom Caucus.”
Punchbowl News’ John Bresnahan on MSNBC Monday afternoon told Katy Tur that the “really controversial” secret three-page addendum is being “circulated” among some House Republicans but none are allowed to keep a copy, and it is not being released publicly. Presumably no Democrat has been shown the document.
The secret addendum, PunchBowl News also reported, “includes the most controversial concessions McCarthy made in order to become speaker – three seats on the Rules Committee for conservatives, freezing spending at FY2022 levels, a debt-ceiling strategy, coveted committee assignments and more.”
Indeed, while some House Republicans have claimed they were not given anything to vote for or to not vote against McCarthy, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who placed third in the race for Speaker, admits he traded his slim prospect of becoming Speaker for a seat on powerful House GOP Steering Committee. Indeed, his name is the last one on the list.
One of there most controversial parts of the rules package is the creation of a“select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government,” which would investigate the Dept. of Justice’s current criminal investigations into the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Some familiar with the U.S. Constitution’s separation of powers provisions suggest they cannot do this.
“This idea of ‘reviewing’ criminal cases in progress is really about interfering with them,” tweets former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. She notes, “it violates separation of powers. MAGA Republicans know this. They’re setting up a situation where the AG will properly refuse to provide info, which they’ll use as a pretext to impeach.”
Norman Ornstein, an Emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), and a contributing editor for the Atlantic, calls it “a test for these so-called centrist Republicans. If they vote for this horrible rules package, they are complicit in radical, dangerous extremism. Never, ever call them moderates or reasonable.”
MSNBC’s Steve Benen reports some of the deals McCarthy made, presumably which appear either in the 55-page rules agreement or in the secret three-page addendum, include a “Motion to vacate the chair,” and three seats on the Rules Committee going to the far right.
More bad news, not just for McCarthy and the U.S. but the world economic system.
“McCarthy reportedly agreed to pursue a hostage crisis that would force the country into a possible default, while scrapping the so-called Gephardt rule, which allows the Congress to suspend, rather than lift, the debt limit.”
It’s not certain McCarthy will get the rules package passed, certainly not certain it will pass on the first round of voting.
“Republican @RepNancyMace told me yesterday that she’s considering withholding her vote on the Rules package until she gets more information about the handshake agreements that Speaker McCarthy made with members but hasn’t yet disclosed,” reports CBS News’ Margaret Brennan.
Will GOP Rep. Nancy Mace vote on Monday in favor of the proposed House rules package? “I am on the fence right now,” she said. pic.twitter.com/SuZ4jkdw2h
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 8, 2023
The Freedom Caucus, which is the beneficiary of many of these “really controversial” secret rules, is the most far-right caucus in the House of Representatives. Its first chairman was U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who now serves as its vice-chair. Its current chair is U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), reportedly under investigation by the FBI for his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Congressman Perry refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. Perry on Sunday announced he would not recuse himself from serving on the House Judiciary Committee, which has oversight responsibility of the DOJ and FBI, despite being investigated by them.
You can watch as the House votes on the Rules package at 5 PM live on C-SPAN.
‘One Step Closer’: Georgia Special Grand Jury Completes Investigation Into Trump’s Possibly Illegal Election Acts
The Fulton County, Georgia Special Purpose Grand Jury has completed its nearly two-year investigation into the actions of Donald Trump and his allies related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
While the special grand jury cannot issue indictments, it has issued a report of its findings, and is believed to have made recommendations which District Attorney Fani Willis could use as the basis of an indictment of Trump or others.
“The end of the special grand jury moves the investigation one step closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others,” the Associated Press reports. “Over the course of about six months, the special grand jury has heard testimony from dozens of witnesses, including numerous close Trump associates and assorted high-ranking Georgia state officials. The case is among several around the country that threaten legal peril for the former president as he seeks a second term in 2024.”
Willis opened the investigation after explosive post-election audio of Trump’s call with Brad Raffensperger was published. In it, Trump can be heard pressuring the Georgia Secretary of State to “find 11,780 votes.”
“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” Trump says in the audio. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”
“Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong,” Raffensperger replied.
“So look. All I want to do is this,” Trump said. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”
“There’s no way I lost Georgia,” Trump added. “There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.”
Trump and his call are not the only focus of the special grand jury.
The AP also reports, “it has become clear that Willis is focusing on several different areas: phone calls made to Georgia officials by Trump and his allies; false statements made by Trump associates before Georgia legislative committees; a panel of 16 Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump had won the state and that they were the state’s ‘duly elected and qualified’ electors; the abrupt resignation of the U.S. attorney in Atlanta in January 2021; alleged attempts to pressure a Fulton County election worker; and breaches of election equipment in a rural south Georgia county.”
You can listen to the complete hour-long audio of Trump’s call with Raffensperger below or at this link.
McCarthy’s Silence on Brazil Insurrection Deemed ‘Despicable’ as US and International Leaders Condemn Attacks
Leaders around the world and in the United States are condemning this weekend’s far-right wing insurrection led by supporters of Brazil’s failed ex-president, Jair Bolsonaro, who many liken to Donald Trump. Yet some are asking why newly-sworn Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has failed to even acknowledge the attack on democracy, much less denounce it.
“The Brazilian authorities are investigating one of the worst attacks on the country’s democracy in the 38 years since the end of the military dictatorship, after thousands of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s far-right former president, stormed government buildings in the capital, Brasília, on Sunday to protest what they falsely claim was a stolen election,” The New York Times reports.
“The authorities in Brazil detained at least 1,200 people in the capital, Brasília, on Monday, according to a spokesman for the civil police, and began dismantling a tent city where supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro have been camping out since he lost October’s election. Mr. Bolsonaro’s supporters have falsely claimed that the vote was stolen,” The Times added.
“Brazil was also bracing for the possibility of further unrest on Monday as the authorities started to dismantle tent cities outside military headquarters, where Bolsonaro supporters have been camping out since October’s election. The election was won by the leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.”
In the United States, condemnation rained down on Jair Bolsonaro, the “Trump of the Tropics,” who is living in Florida. He is seen as linked to both Donald Trump and Trump’s former top advisor, Steve Bannon. Bannon has reportedly been actively urging unrest in Brazil, and has called the election “rigged and stolen.”
BBC News Sunday night published a lengthy report, “How Trump’s allies stoked Brazil Congress attack.”
“Mr Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, was just one of several key allies of Donald Trump who followed the same strategy used to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 US presidential election,” BBC reports. “And like what happened in Washington on 6 January 2021, those false reports and unproven rumours helped fuel a mob that smashed windows and stormed government buildings in an attempt to further their cause.”
President Joe Biden early Sunday evening declared, “I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial,” he said, referring to Brazil’s duly-elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declared America stands “with the people of Brazil and democracy.”
The violent attack on the heart of the Brazilian government by right-wing extremists is a sad but familiar sight.
We stand with the people of Brazil and democracy.
????????????
— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 8, 2023
“Everyone must stand up and condemn the attack on Brazil’s Congress, Presidency, and Supreme Court. We stand with democracy and with the people of Brazil and against the demagogues who deny election results,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer early Sunday evening.
“The violent attack on democracy in Brazil is eerily reminiscent of the insurrection on January 6th. The people of Brazil voted in a free and fair election and deserve a peaceful transfer of power. I condemn this violence and stand in solidarity in defense of democracy,” tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
“Rioters attack government buildings in Brazil, supporting a strongman’s bogus claims of election fraud. The world will suffer the consequences of Trump’s terrible example for years to come. Even as we struggle to emerge from the same dark shadow. We stand with you, Brazil,” said U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-MA).
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) blamed McCarthy for the Brazilian insurrection.
This violent attack on Brazil’s government is the first export of Kevin McCarthy’s Insurrection Party. https://t.co/apKtdfaG8r
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 8, 2023
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for the United States to extradite Bolsonaro back to Brazil.
Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil.
We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial’s democratically elected government. ??
The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida. https://t.co/rzsZl9jwZY
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2023
So did U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Mark Takano (D-CA), according to NBC News.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable,” as he “pledged support,” according to The Times, to Brazil’s President Lula.
The Presidents of Argentina, France, Spain, and Uruguay all issued statements supporting Brazil’s rightful President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
But from the top elected Republican in the nation, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, nothing.
No tweets, no press releases, no remarks to reporters,
Nothing.
Some are outraged.
“Not one tweet from @SpeakerMcCarthy denouncing the attack in Brazil. Hoping Democratic members of congress call a no confidence vote for McCarthy’s refusal to denounce the attack in Brazil!!” tweeted SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah.
Award-winning writer, journalist and filmmaker Steven Beschloss, who has written for The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, called McCarthy’s silence, along with Senate GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s, “despicable.”
“The failure of the new House Speaker and the Senate Minority Leader to condemn the violent, anti-democratic coup attempt in Brazil is despicable,” he said.
See the tweets and videos above or at this link.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Access ‘The Most Sensitive Secrets in the Government’ if Republicans Get Their Way
According to a report from the New York Times, House Republicans will be putting forward a resolution this week to create a special Judiciary subcommittee focusing on what they call the “weaponization of the federal government,” with a focus on the FBI and the U.S. intelligence services.
Now that the House Republicans finally came together to make Kevin McCarthy the new House speaker, they will begin work this week on new rules for the chamber and other changes as they flex their majority-powers.
After McCarthy promised concessions to far-right Freedom Caucus members, which reportedly included handing out chairmanships and creating new subcommittees, a focus on the FBI and intel groups would open the door to a wide range of House Republicans having access to sensitive documents that were previously beyond their reach.
That could include controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who was booted from all of her committee assignments — with 11 Republican colleagues agreeing — back in February of 2021 due to “her past incendiary comments and apparent support of violence against Democrats,” reported NPR at the time.
As the Times’ Charlie Savage and Luke Broadwater wrote, the passage of the resolution will empower projected House Judiciary Charman Jim Jordan to demand files for the new subcommittee members to review.
According to their report, the resolution appears to “grant Mr. Jordan’s panel the power to receive the same highly classified information that intelligence agencies make available to their oversight committee, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,” adding, “Intelligence Committee members have access to some of the most sensitive secrets in the government, including information about covert actions, which are not shared with other lawmakers. Traditionally, House leaders tend to place on the intelligence panel members of their party they think are especially trustworthy not to disclose classified information.”
The report warns, “While Mr. Jordan’s investigative unit will be housed within the Judiciary Committee, its 13 members — eight of whom would be Republicans — will not be limited to lawmakers on that panel.”
That could include Taylor Greene who has wormed her way into the good graces of McCarthy as one of his staunchest advocates in his bid for the speakership and reportedly will have her pick of committees to serve on.
The Times report states, “Mr. McCarthy has already promised her a spot on the House Oversight Committee, and she broke with other far-right members to support his speakership bid from the first ballot, as did Mr. Jordan. Such a situation could result in lawmakers trying to scrutinize a Justice Department investigation as that inquiry potentially examines some of those same lawmakers’ conduct concerning the events of Jan. 6.”
Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) who is reportedly being investigated by the DOJ could also gain access to those documents.
Asked about that possibility on Sunday, Perry claimed, “Why should I be limited — why should anybody be limited just because someone has made an accusation? I get accused of all kinds of things every single day, as does every member that serves in the public eye. But that doesn’t stop you from doing your job. It is our duty and it is my duty.”
You can read more here.
