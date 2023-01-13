'LAUGHABLE CARTOON CHARACTER'
Watch: Lying GOP Rep. George Santos Used a Entirely Different Name 4 Years Ago
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has not only been caught lying about massive amounts of his personal past, he also used an entirely different name just four years ago.
At a 2019 Q&A session for a “Walk Away LGBT” event in New York City, Santos introduced himself as Anthony Devolder. The event was held by supporters of former President Donald Trump (R) who wanted to convince voters to “walk away” from the Democratic Party and become Republicans.
At the event Santos asked a conservative transgender woman how she thinks other conservatives can educate other trans people not to believe “media narratives,” presumably about Republicans being anti-transgender (which they are).
In 2019, George Santos introduced himself as Anthony Devolder, the founder of “United for Trump,” during a Q & A session at a “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC.
Santos said trans people could benefit from a trans conservative activist educating them. pic.twitter.com/b2RkA3YPnI
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 13, 2023
Santos’s full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos. The same year that he appeared at the “Walk Away LGBT” event, Santos was also married to a woman named Uadla Santos Vieira Santos, who he married in 2012. He married her under the name George A. Devolder Santos.
While it’s not unheard of for people to use different parts of their full names, Santos’s use of a different name raises eyebrows considering that he has lied about so much of his past history.
In December, Santos admitted that he lied about graduating from Baruch College and New York University, working directly for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and owning 13 properties.
It now seems that he also lied about being Jewish, his grandparents fleeing Nazi persecution in Ukraine (they were both born in Brazil), his mother becoming ‘the first female executive at a major financial institution’” (she worked as a cook and house cleaner), attending the Horace Mann preparatory school in the Bronx, having four previous employees who were killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, and his mother having died in connection to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
Santos’s campaign paid a staffer nearly $100,000 to pretend to be McCarthy’s chief of staff and get money from donors. His campaign is also under investigation for possible campaign finance violations. Records show that he may have donated $700,000 to his own campaign without revealing the source, something that is forbidden by federal law.
Santos has said that he will not resign even though calls for his resignation have come from the Republican Party chairs of both New York and Nassau County (where Santos’s district lies), the New York Conservative Party, and four of Santos’s Republican House colleagues. U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has said he won’t ask for Santos to resign either.
Santos is currently under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly (R), Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz (D) and the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York.
Comedians Bought DonaldJTrump2024.com Just so They Could Mock Him as the Loser He Is
Two comedians Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler (aka “The Good Liars”) purchased DonaldJTrump2024.com and set it up to mock President Trump for refusing to concede the election, planning a 2024 re-run, and ripping off his followers.
The site, which looks almost identical to Trump’s actual website, DonaldJTrump.com, calls Trump a “loser” six times and has a fictional quote from Trump stating, “I lost the 2020 election.” It also has a banner that says “Click here to donate to a PAC that has nothing to do with my legal defense team.”
The banner refers to the fact that while Trump has been begging his supporters to donate to his so-called “Official Election Defense Fund” in hopes of overturning the election in the courts, the legal fine print on his money asks says that if anyone donates less than $8,000, the money won’t go to his legal fights at all but will instead go to the Republican National Committee or “Save America,” a Trump leadership PAC (political action committee), according to Reuters.
The comedians wrote to Trump in a November 24 tweet, “Hey @realDonaldTrump we’ll give you DonaldJTrump2024.com if you tweet ‘My name is Donald Trump and I lost the 2020 election by A LOT. I am a loser. SAD!”.
Trump Is Scaring Away Voters by Treating Them as if They Are as ‘Ignorant’ as He Is: Conservative
In his column for The Daily Beast, conservative never-Trumper Matt Lewis claims voters have caught onto Donald Trump’s game of reducing American voting groups to caricatures in order to rally voters and, in the process, he is demonstrating how “ignorant” he is.
The former Republican pointed specifically to the president’s characterization of women as either 50s-style suburban moms or “nasty” — the label he applied to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) — with nothing in between.
“Trump’s America is a cynical and base place where people are identified as extreme avatars and insulting stereotypes instead of as complex individuals. But is it reality?’ Lewis asked. “This worldview helped him win in 2016, because enough voters believed the caricature he sold us about himself (a bogus image of wealth and success), as well as the image he sold us about others (Lyin’ Ted Cruz, Crooked Hillary, the ‘fake news’ media, you get it). But after nearly four years, it is helping him lose bigly in 2020.”
Stating the president views the world in a “superficial” way at best, the conservative columnist conceded, “We all think in stereotypes about matters of which we’re ignorant. But most of us are only ignorant about a few things. Trump is ignorant of most matters and therefore thinks in stereotypes about most things.”
Trump’s view of women he notes is the most toxic — and that is what is really hurting him as the election nears.
“No matter what Trump’s antediluvian mind tells him, college-educated white women are not, by and large, 1950s-era ‘housewives’—nor are they particularly afraid of how Joe Biden is going to ‘abolish the suburbs.’ Instead, they are working moms repulsed by the vulgarity, chaos, and unrest unleashed by Donald Trump,” he explained before adding Trump’s views and pandering to Christians is little better.
Writing, “white evangelicals are increasingly conscious of Trump’s transparent, if awkward, attempts to pander,” he added, “Trump read the room right in 2016—at least when it came to conservative evangelicals. He accepted the left’s negative perception of conservatives and, sadly, they lived down to his expectations. But in 2020, he’s misreading the room.”
Explaining that the simplistic way Trump views the world served him well in 2016, Lewis suggested this time around it has “fizzled.”
“By treating us as collective blocs of identity groups who can be conned, fearmongered, and exploited—rather than as individuals who must be convinced and persuaded—Donald Trump has alienated many of the very people he sought to manipulate,” he elaborated before indulging in a bit of gross characterization himself, writing, “More and more of us see him as a laughable cartoon character. An orange, girthy, old, greedy, golfing, limp, racist, Jabba the Hutt, vulgarian, soon-to-be-one-termer. My apologies if this seems simplistic, or even, crass. Live by the caricature, you die by the caricature.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
