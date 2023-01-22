News
‘Mojo Missing’: Trump ‘Comeback Attempt’ Caught Up in Campaign Event ‘Duds,’ Failed Lawsuits, Legal Woes Says Analyst
While Donald Trump still leads in the polls as the favorite to win the Republican Party 2024 presidential nomination, his campaign which should be putting more distance between himself and some of his potential rivals is going nowhere since his November announcement.
As former Trump administration officials like former vice president Mike Pence, ex-U.N ambassador Nikki Haley and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo maneuver and battle each other for expected runs, the former president is barely venturing out of Mar-a-Lago, losing lawsuits, and facing criminal investigations as his money begins to dry up.
And then there is current top rival Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
According to a report from the Guardian’s Lloyd Green, Trump’s early campaign events — from his 2024 announcement to his later “major” events have been “duds.”
“For those looking for uplift from a Trump campaign, those days are over. Rather, personal grievance and claims of a stolen 2020 election will likely be his dominant themes. For the 45th president, that may bring catharsis,” he wrote before predicting, “For everyone else in the Republican party, that spells chaos, headache and the possibility of another Trump defeat at the hands of Joe Biden and the Democrats.”
Case in point, he notes, was another “Trump speech the public never heard, [and] now is another self-inflicted nothingburger, up there with his much-touted Trump NFT superhero trading cards – a waste of time and attention, a lost opportunity.”
“Trump had vowed to deliver a major political announcement later that night. He also promised to resume his signature rallies. Instead, he spoke behind closed doors at Trump Doral, his resort in Miami, to Judicial Watch, a tax-exempt group,” Green reported before adding, “Yet for all of his would-be opponents’ missteps, Trump’s road to re-nomination won’t be a coronation. His mojo is missing, his aura of inevitability damaged, if not gone. In the two months since Trump announced his candidacy, he has barely ventured from the confines of Mar-a-Lago, his redoubt by the Atlantic.”
The columnist added that Trump is also facing trouble right out of the gate when the Republican primary season begins.
“Trump could well face Chris Sununu, New Hampshire’s popular governor, in the state’s primary. A Trump loss in the Granite State would be monumental. He won that contest seven years ago,” Green wrote.
“Beyond that, Trump has suffered a series of recent legal setbacks. Last month, a Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization on tax and fraud charges. As a coda, the court imposed $1.6m in fines, the maximum allowed under state law,” he elaborated. “To top it off, in Georgia, a Fulton county court will hear arguments this coming week on whether to release a grand jury report on the 2020 election.”
“If indicted, Trump’s fate on extradition could well rest with [Ron} DeSantis. Now that’s ironic,” he wryly added.
You can read more here.

News
‘Unseemly’: Legal Experts Blast Supreme Court for Not Formally Investigating Justices in Leak Probe
Legal experts are serving up steep criticism after the Marshal of the Supreme Court released a carefully-worded statement late Friday afternoon following the highly-criticized report that claimed the investigation into the leak of the draft Dobbs decision was inconclusive, and the leaker remains at large.
Marshal Gail Curley’s statement says she “spoke with” the justices, but adds she did not think it necessary to have them sign sworn affidavits attesting they had nothing to do with the leak. As several experts note, it appears clear the justices were not subjected to the same intense investigative process as everyone else known to have access to the draft document before it was leaked.
Attorney and writer Luppe B. Luppen, criticizing the investigation, observed: “It should be made clear that the investigative report included a description of a ‘formal interview’ process for 97 personnel, conducted by investigators, with preparatory research, warnings about consequences, and an essentially obligatory oath under penalty of perjury.”
“The investigative report mentions none of this process applying to the Justices,” he adds. “Today’s statement from the Marshal studiously avoids the word interview, it refers only to conversations she had, and it says the Marshal decided the Justices didn’t need to swear the same oath.”
Top national security attorney Mark S. Zaid also had strong criticism for the investigation: “Absolute credibility of Supreme Court is on the line w/this leak. That the Justices (and family members) were not investigated or asked to execute sworn affidavits undermines the integrity of the leak investigation & will forever taint the failure to reach conclusions.”
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell was blunt in his criticism.
“So not only was the Supreme Court investigation incompetent, the report was deliberately inaccurate by hiding Justices’ participation,” wrote O’Donnell. “Why didn’t they question political extremist agitator Ginni Thomas?”
Trial lawyer Max Kennerly pins the blame on Chief Justice John Roberts:
“Outrageous for Chief Justice Roberts to try to dump this on the Marshal by making her put out a statement implying she’s some sort of special prosecutor with independent discretion. This is his circus, the Justices weren’t investigated because he didn’t want that.”
Legal journalist Cristian Farias appeared disgusted with the latest development, writing: “Looks like the marshal of the Supreme Court applied a different investigative standard to the justices than she did all other court employees. Equal justice under law, etc.”
Vox’s legal exert, Ian Millhiser, author of The Agenda: How a Republican Supreme Court is Reshaping America, tweeted: “It is unseemly that the closest thing that the United States has to actual kings and queens did not subject themselves to the exact same investigation that they imposed on their servants.”

News
‘They Didn’t Block AP European History’: WH Press Secretary Blasts DeSantis for Banning Class on African American History
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blasted Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for banning public schools from teaching AP African American history, while not banning a similar class on European history.
DeSantis, who is expected to launch a run for President, has been using his office to build a collection of authoritarian edicts that he frames as pro-parent.
Calling the ban “the latest in a series of actions to keep conversations and lessons about race, sexuality and gender identity off the state’s school campuses,” The Guardian reports DeSantis defended his decision by claiming the class violates state law and “lacks educational value.”
“These types of actions aren’t new,” the Press Secretary told reporters Friday, stressing, “especially from Florida.”
DeSantis has been waging war on minorities in the Sunshine State, including signing into law his “Don’t Say Gay” legislation last year, and recently calling for it to be expanded.
“It is incomprehensible to see that this is what this ban–or this block, to be more specific–that DeSantis has put forward. If you think about the study of Black Americans, that is what he wants to block and, again, these types of actions aren’t new, especially from what we’re seeing from Florida, sadly,” the Press Secretary told reporters Friday, as National Review noted.
“Sadly, Florida currently bans teachers from talking about who they are and who they love. As we’ve talked about many times here in this briefing room, they have banned more books in schools and libraries than almost every other state in the country,” Jean-Pierre noted.
“And let’s not forget,” she observed, “they didn’t block AP European History. They didn’t block our music history. They didn’t block our art history. But the state chooses to block a course that is meant for high-achieving high school students to learn about the history of arts and culture. And it is, you know, it is incomprehensible again, and I will just leave it there. Leave it there to make your own to make your own determination. of why this occurred and why this happened. Again, it is not our place to to direct or to to be involved in any local school curriculum. But this is concerning,” she stressed.
Banning the elective AP African American history class is one of several bans DeSantis has imposed on what he likes to call “the free state of Florida.”
The GOP governor of the Sunshine State bragged earlier this week he would ban anyone from mandating COVID mitigation efforts. That includes private companies who want to keep their employees and customers safe. That includes mask and vaccine requirements, and vaccine “passports.”
Florida ranks eighth in total coronavirus cases per capita and thirteenth in total coronavirus deaths per capita. DeSantis calls his state a “refuge of sanity” in a press release announcing his anti-protection proposals.
Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic Clinical Instructor, Alejandra Caraballo, on Wednesday noted, “DeSantis is now demanding all information regarding ANY gender affirming care provided by Florida State Colleges and Universities. This would include treatments provided for trans college students enrolled at state universities.”
She adds, “it looks like DeSantis is set to turn the Florida University system into a conservative indoctrination system that will be hostile to and force out LGBTQ and BIPOC students.”
Watch below or at this link.
KJP: Let’s not forget they didn’t block AP European History pic.twitter.com/tW2aOJI0io
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 20, 2023
News
‘Maybe They Couldn’t Verify His Identity’: Santos Mocked After Twitter Appears to Suspend His Official Government Account
Just days after U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) created an official government account, Twitter appears to have suspended it, for reasons unknown. The serial liar turned congressional lawmaker is being mocked over the social media company’s move.
On January 18 and 19 several journalists noted Santos had created the new account, although his House website does not currently link to any social media accounts.
CNN’s Kristin Wilson on Wednesday tweeted a screenshot of Santos’ official account.
Wilson’s screenshot also includes what apparently was Santos’ first tweet.
Talking Points Memo founder and editor Josh Marshall, retweeting that Santos tweet which is now not able to be seen, also noted the new account, on Thursday.
“Twitter appears to have suspended George Santos’s official congressional account, @RepSantosNY03,” Insider’s Bryan Metzger reported on Friday morning. “Unclear why, it was set up in the last couple of days.”
READ MORE: ‘Categorically False That I Am a Drag Queen’ Serial Liar George Santos Declares
Metzger included a screenshot, which shows a grey checkmark used for official accounts, and the number of “followers” and “following.” That account no longer has the checkmark or the followers/following numbers.
Twitter appears to have suspended George Santos’s official congressional account, @RepSantosNY03.
Unclear why, it was set up in the last couple of days. pic.twitter.com/B0TzMhCE01
— bryan metzger (@metzgov) January 20, 2023
Rolling Stone’s politics reporter Nikki McCann Ramírez also tweeted about the suspension, noting his longtime personal account remains active.
Looks like George Santos’ congressional account has been suspended, his personal account remains live. pic.twitter.com/f1a9d2TRJo
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 20, 2023
Mediaite adds that Santos’ official government account “was listed as suspended, then seemingly briefly restored, and then apparently suspended again on Friday without an explanation.”
Former federal prosecutor and Republican, now a Democrat, Ron Filipkowski, mocked Santos, tweeting: “His new congressional account. Maybe they couldn’t verify his identity.”
His new congressional account. Maybe they couldn’t verify his identity. pic.twitter.com/5zfnVyLPoS
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 20, 2023
See the images above or at this link.
