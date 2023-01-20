News
‘Don’t Be Ugly’: Lauren Boebert Doubles Down on ‘Nasty’ Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Bullying
The civil war between Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), one-time far-right allies in the House, continues to rage as the Colorado Republican fired more shots at her colleague for bullying her in a bathroom confrontation.
In an interview with former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, Boebert was asked about a Daily Beast report that Taylor Greene harangued her counterpart for accepting campaign cash (“millions”) from now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for her re-election bid that nearly failed, and then refused for 15 ballots to back him — finally voting “present.”
In the previous report, the Beast reported, Taylor Greene asked Boebert, “You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy, but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” to which the Colorado Republican shot back, “‘Don’t be ugly,” and then reportedly fled from the bathroom.
Speaking with Loesch, Boebert said she was glad the host brought up the squabble, with the Beast reporting she stated, “My colleague from Georgia, the gentlewoman from Georgia, came up and started, you know, being kind of nasty about it. And no one else had been nasty about it. Everyone had been very professional.”
She added, “And so when she started going after me, I looked at her and said, ‘Don’t be ugly.’ That’s something that my granny used to say to me when I was being a brat.”
Asked, “You guys were kind of like BFFs there for a while, weren’t you?” Boebert dismissed the notion, telling Loesch, “I think the media saw two women in Congress, you know, there was nothing against her. We travel in the same circles, have the same policy views on a lot of things—not everything! But on many things.”
‘Maybe They Couldn’t Verify His Identity’: Santos Mocked After Twitter Appears to Suspend His Official Government Account
Just days after U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) created an official government account, Twitter appears to have suspended it, for reasons unknown. The serial liar turned congressional lawmaker is being mocked over the social media company’s move.
On January 18 and 19 several journalists noted Santos had created the new account, although his House website does not currently link to any social media accounts.
CNN’s Kristin Wilson on Wednesday tweeted a screenshot of Santos’ official account.
Wilson’s screenshot also includes what apparently was Santos’ first tweet.
Talking Points Memo founder and editor Josh Marshall, retweeting that Santos tweet which is now not able to be seen, also noted the new account, on Thursday.
“Twitter appears to have suspended George Santos’s official congressional account, @RepSantosNY03,” Insider’s Bryan Metzger reported on Friday morning. “Unclear why, it was set up in the last couple of days.”
Metzger included a screenshot, which shows a grey checkmark used for official accounts, and the number of “followers” and “following.” That account no longer has the checkmark or the followers/following numbers.
Twitter appears to have suspended George Santos’s official congressional account, @RepSantosNY03.
Unclear why, it was set up in the last couple of days. pic.twitter.com/B0TzMhCE01
— bryan metzger (@metzgov) January 20, 2023
Rolling Stone’s politics reporter Nikki McCann Ramírez also tweeted about the suspension, noting his longtime personal account remains active.
Looks like George Santos’ congressional account has been suspended, his personal account remains live. pic.twitter.com/f1a9d2TRJo
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 20, 2023
Mediaite adds that Santos’ official government account “was listed as suspended, then seemingly briefly restored, and then apparently suspended again on Friday without an explanation.”
Former federal prosecutor and Republican, now a Democrat, Ron Filipkowski, mocked Santos, tweeting: “His new congressional account. Maybe they couldn’t verify his identity.”
His new congressional account. Maybe they couldn’t verify his identity. pic.twitter.com/5zfnVyLPoS
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) January 20, 2023
Experts Blast Chief Justice’s ‘Sham’ Leak Probe: ‘When Is an Investigation Not an Investigation?’
Legal and political exerts are blasting the U.S. Supreme Court’s investigation that failed to determine who leaked the draft opinion in the Dobbs case that ultimately served to overturn Roe v. Wade and void the decades-old previously-constitutional right to abortion. Some, having read the Court’s report on the investigation, state it appears the Justices and their spouses were not interviewed or investigated.
In an unsigned statement Thursday the Court announced after a long investigation, “to date” it had been “unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence.”
Frank Figliuzzi, the well-known former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence and MSNBC national security analyst, served up strong contempt for the process chosen by the Court, and what he suggested was the underlying reason the investigation failed to produce the leaker.
Asked point-blank on MSNBCs “Dateline: White House” if he believes the leaker is already known to the Court, he responded with one word: “Yes.”
“Looks like maybe they didn’t want to get to the truth,” he opined.
Noted national security attorney Mark S. Zaid, who also handles government investigation cases, says investigators did not interview or investigate the Justices or their spouses.
“Having read [the] investigative findings, I am completely struck by fact does not appear Justices (or their families) were interviewed, much less investigated,” he tweeted.
“Since bare min[imum] ‘preponderance of evidence’ was standard that could not be met w/staff, who else does that leave as leaker?” he asked.
“When is an investigation really not an investigation?” Figliuzzi also rhetorically suggested to MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace. “When you’re told what you can and can’t do, you can’t do what you need to do or talk to the people you need to talk to to solve the investigation, and, when the investigation isn’t conducted by professional investigators.”
Figliuzzi, himself an expert investigator who served as the Bureau’s chief inspector, blasted the decisions made about how the investigation would be conducted and who would conduct it.
“The U.S. Marshal Service did not conduct this investigation. This investigation was conducted by someone called the Marshal of the Supreme Court. I’m sure she’s a wonderful person. But she has no law enforcement training or experience. She’s in charge of securing the building called the Supreme Court building and its justices. That’s what she does.”
He also criticized who he says was not investigated: former clerks and current Justices.
“If you want to do real serious leak investigation, you’re going to talk literally to every person who may have had access to whatever it is that leaked. From what we can see so far, while they may have talked one hundred people, they didn’t talk to ex-clerks. They didn’t talk to the very universe of people who may have done the leaking and then left the court,” he noticed.
“They didn’t call the FBI, because you know what would happen, then a real case would have happened. They wouldn’t have actually had the criminal process.”
“Someone stole government property, someone mishandled government records, potentially a crime. They could have had subpoenas of former clerks and former employees they would have had that leverage over them. They could have subpoenaed phone carriers and internet providers, and they could have see who was talking to whom and when, at the media platform that obtained this information,” he said, presumably referring to Politico which obtained and published the leaked draft opinion. “All of that could have been done.”
“We still have, according to The New York Times reporting today, we have no evidence that the justices themselves were interviewed.”
There was “no serious intent to get to get to the bottom of it, in my opinion,” Figliuzzi added.
Wallace at that point specified she was calling it “a sham investigation,” and then asked, “Why would a sham investigation be ordered? If Justice Alito felt that his quote assassination was possible because of the leak?”
Former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, Peter Strzok, also points to the fact, based on the report from the Marshal of the Supreme Court, that the Justices and their spouses were not investigated, and former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff’s claim affirming the quality of the investigation.
“Kind of blows a huge hole in Chertoff’s statement that he ‘[could] not identify any additional useful investigative measures,'” Strzok wrote.
True the Justices themselves weren’t part of the Dobbs leak investigation?
Kind of blows a huge hole in Chertoff’s statement that he “[could] not identify any additional useful investigative measures.”
Here’s one: include the Justices https://t.co/7skP61ero1
— Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) January 19, 2023
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele went even further, while agreeing with Figliuzzi’s take that the Court knows who the leaker is.
“I don’t think they want to know,” he alleged, also on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”
“I don’t think they want to know because I think they already know. I think they already know enough to know who, what, where, when and why, inside that building.”
Steele, a veteran of politics, declared, “the worst outcome here is not a judicial one. It is a political one. It is one that steeps this building, and its justices in a political vortex that they cannot escape from. Sitting at 26% approval among the American people because of the prior bad acts and opinions in how people are perceiving how this Court is operating.”
“You layer on top of this, someone within their own ranks, whether it was a staffer or a justice, God forbid – which I do not take off the table here – leaking this for nefarious political reasons, whether to create outcome ‘A’ or create outcome ‘B’ around this opinion, that does not create an avenue to further entrust or garner the trust of the American people.
Slate’s legal expert Dahlia Lithwick added to the conversation, “I think that the decision was taken to do this is in-house using the Marshal Service, but probably other choices could have been made, to have a different, perhaps more thorough investigation. But I think the takeaway is exactly what you just heard, that for a leak that was characterized by most of the justices as the single most shocking, egregious violation of norms like trust. It’s still being credited for destroying collegiality amongst the justices.”
“This was a nuclear bomb that went off into court. And now the answer seems to be, ‘so sad, too bad, I’m good,'” she observed. “It’s pretty amazing in light of how absolutely consequential this has been, not just for the justices amongst themselves, but for the sort of integrity and reputational interests of the court.”
‘Categorically False That I Am a Drag Queen’ Serial Liar George Santos Declares
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), a serial liar who has made countless false claims about his work and education history, family, and heritage, now insists he is not a drag queen.
An MSNBC journalist spoke with a drag queen in Brazil, Eula Rochard, who says she knew Santos. She “said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara.” She provided a 2008 photo showing a drag queen with the name “Kitara Ravache.”
In addition to “George Santos,” the GOP congressman has also used the names “Anthony Devolder,” “George Anthony Devolder Santos,” and “Anthony Zabrovsky.” The latter he reportedly used to appeal to Jewish donors.
An LGBTQ activist in Brazil in late December and on New Year’s Day had tweeted that people should ask the GOP lawmaker “about ‘Kitara Ravache’,” as NCRM reported Wednesday.
Late Wednesday night that MSNBC journalist,Marisa Kabas, posted additional photos she says are of Santos as “Kitara Ravache,” and a link to her substance newsletter where she pens “The Daily Santos.”
More photos shared on Eula’s IG pic.twitter.com/Pn671KyCkg
— Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 19, 2023
Thursday morning Santos denied he was ever a drag queen.
“The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false,” he wrote on Twitter.
“The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results,” Santos also claimed. “I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.”
Reuters overnight extended previous reporting from other outlets, stating that Santos “competed as a drag queen in Brazilian beauty pageants 15 years ago, two acquaintances told Reuters on Wednesday, adding to contrasts that have drawn criticism of the openly gay Republican congressman’s staunchly conservative views.”
Santos has admitted to fabricating parts of his résumé.
“I’m not going to make excuses for this, but a lot of people overstate in their resumes, or twist a little bit,” he said last month, CNN reported. “I’m not saying I’m not guilty of that.”
On Wednesday, Vanity Fair published a report, “George Santos’s 11 Most Absurd Lies and Cons.”
Reuters’ report adds that “Rochard said the congressman was a ‘poor’ drag queen in 2005, with a simple black dress, but in 2008 ‘he came back to Niteroi with a lot of money,’ and a flamboyant pink dress to show for it. Santos competed in a drag beauty pageant that year but lost, Rochard said.”
