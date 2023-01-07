News
‘Constitution Over Cult’ and ‘Maturity Over Mar-a-Lago’: Hakeem Jeffries’ ‘Masterpiece’ A to Z Speech Goes Viral
In the early minutes of Saturday morning Republicans elected Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House on the fifteenth try. Minutes earlier a fistfight nearly erupted as one GOP Member had to be physically restrained from attacking Matt Gaetz.
After five days of wheeling and dealing behind closed doors, and minutes after McCarthy very publicly in the House chamber appeared to beg Gaetz for his vote (which he was denied), the Republican Majority Leader became Speaker of the House.
But before officially handing McCarthy the Speaker’s gavel (the gavel the California Republican, months earlier, “joked” it “will be hard not to hit” Nancy Pelosi with) House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries launched into what some are calling a “masterpiece,” his speech telling the entire House of Representatives why Democrats are better than Republicans, alphabetically – and without a teleprompter.
“We will never compromise our principles,” Leader Jeffries promised. “House Democrats will always put American values over autocracy, benevolence over bigotry, the Constitution over the cult, democracy over demagogues, economic opportunity over extremism, freedom over fascism, governing over gaslighting, hopefulness over hatred, inclusion over isolation, justice over judicial overreach, knowledge over kangaroo courts, liberty over limitation, maturity over Mar-a-Lago, normalcy over negativity, opportunity over obstruction, people over politics, quality of life issues over QAnon, reason over racism, substance over slander, triumph over tyranny, understanding over ugliness, voting rights over voter suppression, working families over the well-connected, xenial over xenophobia, ‘Yes we can’ over ‘You can do it,’ and zealous representation over zero-sum confrontation.”
‘Democracy over demagogues’: Here is the alphabetical portion of @RepJeffries speech tonight. pic.twitter.com/RdOyAK42jW
— Alex Wagner Tonight (@WagnerTonight) January 7, 2023
READ MORE: Republicans Elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker on 15th Vote – Expert Urges Accounting of Closed Door ‘Secret Concessions’
Jeffries later posted the video to Twitter, where it went viral, garnering over 285,000 views in just eight hours. Another clip of that portion of his speech has one million views. Social media influencer Majid Padellan, better known as BrooklynDad_Defiant!, posted a longer clip of Jeffries’ speech. That video now has two million views.
“Our diversity is a strength. It is not a weakness,” Jeffries, the first Black lawmaker to lead a political party in Congress, also told the House in that speech. “An economic strength. A competitive strength. A cultural strength. Our diversity is a strength, it is not a weakness.”
“We are a gorgeous mosaic of people from throughout the world,” he continued. “As John Lewis would sometimes remind us on this floor, ‘We may have come over on different ships, but we’re all in the same boat now.'”
“We are white, we are black, we are Latino, we are Asian, we are Native American, we are Christian, we are Jewish, we are Muslim, we are Hindu, we are religious, we are secular,” he proudly explained. “We are gay, we are straight, we are young, we are older, we are women, we are men, we are citizens, we are dreamers.”
“Out of many, we are one.”
READ MORE: ‘Anyone Who Thinks This Is Economy Is in Recession Is Bananas’: Economists Cheer ‘Hot’ Biden Jobs Report
“That’s what makes America a great country. And no matter what kind of haters are trying to divide us, we’re not going to let anyone take that away from us. Not now. Not ever.”
That too has gone viral, with different clips showing hundreds of thousands of views.
Jeffries is delivering a brilliant speech pic.twitter.com/yzycctC6Gr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2023
Jeffries’ powerful full speech is 16 minutes long:
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Republicans Elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker on 15th Vote – Expert Urges Accounting of Closed Door ‘Secret Concessions’
Kevin McCarthy has been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives at the end of a week-long drama that required fifteen separate votes, the most since before the Civil War. The final vote was 216-212, with six “present.”
McCarthy and his top allies spent much of the week wheeling and dealing with the far-right insurrectionist extremist faction of the GOP House caucus. Among the secret behind-closed-door promises McCarthy reportedly made was to attach reductions to Social Security and Medicare to the upcoming debt ceiling bill, and possibly agreeing to a forced shutdown of the federal government that would careen the world economy into chaos.
“Kevin McCarthy becoming Speaker by offering concessions to the pro-insurrection caucus on the two year anniversary of January 6th is just a perfect statement about the GOP,” observed former Obama White House senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer.
University of Texas School of Law Professor Steve Vladeck noted, “McCarthy is going to become speaker only because of concessions to the members of his caucus most closely associated with—if not directly implicated in—what happened two years ago today. The dysfunction is entertaining, but what the result says about where we’re heading is scary.”
“In many ways this vote is the final act of the MAGA insurrection. Infiltrating the chamber, appealing to #McCarthy’s ego, and crashing the Government and the US economy from the inside by leveraging concessions. This has Bannon’s prints all over it,” said British broadcaster and independent journalist Anthony Davis.
EARLIER: Watch: McCarthy Appears to Urge Gaetz to Change His Vote as He Loses for the 14th Time
According to CNN’s Melanie Zanona, some of the concessions McCarthy has agreed to include:
“Anyone can call for a vote to oust speaker”
“McCarthy leadership PAC won’t play in safe open primaries”
“Debt ceiling hike must be paired with spending cuts”
“More Freedom Caucus members on committees, including House Rules”
“Cap discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels, which would amount to lower levels for defense & domestic programs”
“Create investigative committee to probe the ‘weaponization’ of the federal government”
“Hold votes on key conservative bills, including balanced budget amendment, congressional term limits, border security”
“Move 12 appropriations bill individually, not in an omnibus”
“Give members ability to offer more amendments on the House floor”
Political experts are concerned about the secret promises McCarthy has made.
“Hey, you know what seems conspicuous? That we don’t know EXACTLY what conservatives got for their votes,” The Daily Beast’s Washington Bureau Chief, Matt Fuller, tweeted. “GOP leaders aren’t saying and neither are conservatives. It’s almost like no one wants the rest of the conference to know…”
“Essential to know exactly what secret concessions McCarthy has made to flip House Republicans who had been strenuously opposing him,” said famous presidential historian Michael Beschloss.
News
McCarthy to Swear in Members of Congress and Push Through 55 Page Rules Package All on Friday Night If He Wins: Report
If House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is able to win enough votes to catapult him into the Speaker’s chair at the end of Friday night’s 10 PM vote – and Fox News reports they have been assured he will – he is expected to immediately be sworn in and then swear in Members of Congress, then force through a vote on the rules package, which currently does not detail any but one of the currently secret concessions he has made to secure votes from the extremist “Never Kevin” caucus.
McCarthy says he is certain he will win on the next vote, which would be the fourteenth.
Kevin McCarthy tells CNN’s @mkraju he believes he will have the votes to be elected House Speaker tonight.
Asked how he knows that, McCarthy responds, “Because I count.” pic.twitter.com/DsCfQHrQH0
— The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2023
He has not, however, revealed all the secret promises he has made to the insurrectionists in order to gain the gavel, but presidential historian Michael Beschloss says it’s “essential” to find out.
“Essential to know exactly what secret concessions McCarthy has made to flip House Republicans who had been strenuously opposing him.”
The Daily Beast’s Washington Bureau Chief, Matt Fuller, agrees.
“Hey, you know what seems conspicuous? That we don’t know EXACTLY what conservatives got for their votes,” he tweeted. “GOP leaders aren’t saying and neither are conservatives. It’s almost like no one wants the rest of the conference to know…”
READ MORE: ‘Are You Uncomfortable?’: Details Emerge in Groping Allegations by Male Staffer Against CPAC’s Matt Schlapp
“Does anyone even know what’s in the rules package at this exact moment?” he asks. “How soon after they elect a speaker is the House holding votes on the rules package? A good harbinger for all those procedure complaints…”
He’s correct. And it’s not good.
The rules package is 55 pages, and if McCarthy forces it through immediately after the swearing-in, some could argue he would be in violation of Republicans’ demands that they would not vote on any bill until it’s been posted for 72 hours. The rules package is not technically a bill, but at 55 pages it should be studied before being approved.
Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram notes, “Republicans were often apoplectic about Democrats passing big bills “in the dark of night,” et al.”
READ MORE: ‘Anyone Who Thinks This Is Economy Is in Recession Is Bananas’: Economists Cheer ‘Hot’ Biden Jobs Report
Despite all of that, as CQ Roll Call’s Lindsey McPherson reveals, only one of the countless concessions McCarthy made is actually included in the rules package.
NEW: Updated rules package posted but only change in here is on the motion to vacate, going back to original one member threshold for privilege.
Everything else holdouts got is not baked into the rules. Must be in writing somewhere else. https://t.co/kygJZS1k0a
— @lindsemcpherson (@lindsemcpherson) January 6, 2023
That’s the agreement that any single House Member could call for the Speaker, presumably McCarthy, to “vacate” – be removed, or thrown out. It would take a majority vote, but it could easily make managing his contentious caucus even more difficult.
Assuming the rules package will pass may be premature. According to veteran journalist Brian J. Karem, so-called “moderate” Republicans, angered by McCarthy giving away so much to the extremists in their party, may align with Democrats and vote down the critical resolution.
Karem reports, “a senior dem member has shared that moderate Rs have reached out suggesting that if McCarthy wins by making these Freedom Caucus concessions, some moderates will work with Dems to vote down that rules package.”
Talking Points Memo editor and publisher Josh Marshall warns the next two years will be dangerous.
“To become Speaker McCarthy has handed control of the House to the hard right authoritarian caucus that brought us the insurrection and was repudiated at the ballot box. It will be a dangerous two years.”
McCarthy, who has been in House Republican leadership for 14 years, including Minority Leader for three, told reporters Friday afternoon, “because it took this long” to convince holdouts to vote for him, “now we learned how to govern.”
News
‘Are You Uncomfortable?’: Details Emerge in Groping Allegations by Male Staffer Against CPAC’s Matt Schlapp
More details have emerged in the sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Schlapp, the ultra-conservative longtime Republican operative and lobbyist, chair of the American Conservative Union, the organization that produces the highly-influential Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and a Trump ally whose wife worked for for the ex-president.
A mid-level aide to the Herschel Walker campaign is accusing Schlapp of groping and fondling his genitals after taking him to two bars as he chauffeured him around Atlanta. The Daily Beast was the first to report the allegations.
In October, Schlapp allegedly invited the staffer “to meet for drinks that night at the Capital Grille restaurant in the Buckhead section of Atlanta, the staffer said,” according to NBC News. “He believed the extra face-to-face time could help him solidify a professional connection with one of the party’s most influential figures.”
“Schlapp, who drank Tito’s vodka during the night, began ‘intruding into my personal space’ at the second bar, the staffer said. At one point, Schlapp bumped into the staffer’s gun while their legs touched, the staffer said, prompting Schlapp to ask what he was carrying.”
READ MORE: McCarthy’s Chances Improve as 14 Republicans Flip – Deal Includes Strings on Debt Ceiling
“‘Sig Sauer,’ the aide said, surprised to find that Schlapp seemed unfamiliar with the name of the gun given CPAC’s emphasis on Second Amendment rights.”
In audio recorded by the staffer that NBC posted in its report, the aide says Schlapp “put his hands on me in a sustained and unsolicited and unwanted manner.”
The aide alleges at one point Schlapp asked him, “Are you uncomfortable looking at me?”
That made “the aide even more uncomfortable than he already was, he said. In short order, he told Schlapp that they had an early morning and it was best to call it a night.”
In the car, “Schlapp began fondling his leg, he said. That progressed, the staffer said, as the two men made their way toward the Hilton Garden Inn at the Atlanta airport, a ride of about 15 minutes with little traffic.”
READ MORE: ‘Anyone Who Thinks This Is Economy Is in Recession Is Bananas’: Economists Cheer ‘Hot’ Biden Jobs Report
Schlapp “‘literally had his hands on me,’ the staffer said in a video he recorded early in the morning of Oct. 20, just a couple of hours after the alleged incident. ‘Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length.’ The staffer did not post the video publicly but shared it with NBC News.”
“To my shame, I did not say ‘no’ or ‘stop,'” the staffer also said.
“God knows it was not a wanted advance.”
The aide says had Schlapp just made a “polite pass” he would never had said anything.
“‘If he had made a polite pass at me and left it that,’ the staffer said, ‘only me, Matt and God would know about that.'”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘Bold-Faced Lie’: George Santos Accused of Claiming to Vote for Bill Before Being Sworn in – Which He Also Wrongly Claimed
- News1 day ago
‘He Has His Hands on Me’: CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp ‘Grabbed My Junk and Pummeled It’ Says Former Walker Staffer
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Ginni Thomas Attacks Kevin McCarthy in Joint Letter With Ex-Trump Attorney Cleta Mitchell
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Florida County Bans Kids’ Book About Gay Penguins as Schools Cite DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law to Erase LGBTQ Themes
- News2 days ago
Stabenow Says She Will Not Seek Re-Election, Re-Igniting Rumors of a Possible Buttigieg Senate Run
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Gaetz Vows Far Right Republicans Will Put McCarthy in a ‘Straitjacket’ if He Does Not Withdraw – Then Votes for Trump
- News3 days ago
GOP Congresswoman Defects From McCarthy as He Loses His Fourth Vote to Become Speaker
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Scalise Raising Money Off Phony Threat the ‘Liberal Mob’ Is Working to ‘Expel’ Justice Amy Coney Barrett