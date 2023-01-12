News
Appointment of Biden Classified Docs Special Counsel Makes It ‘Much Easier’ and ‘More Likely’ to Indict Trump: Legal Experts
Legal experts are weighing in after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday afternoon he has appointed Andrew Hur as special counsel to review President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, a small number of which were found in his Pennsylvania office and Delaware home from his time as Vice President.
Last month Garland, after more than 500 days into the DOJ’s investigation of Trump’s handling of classified documents, appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate the ex-president. Both special counsels are former Trump appointees.
Republicans have been attacking President Biden, despite aides immediately contacting DOJ and the National Archives to return the documents, which are believed to have been misplaced. In stark contrast, Donald Trump or his aides are believed to have been responsible for the packing for transport of hundreds of classified documents from the White House to an unsecured area of his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump himself reportedly personally packed boxes of classified documents after the National Archives demanded their return, but did not send all of them back.
Noted national security attorney Brad Moss on Thursday said, “I have no issue with Garland appointing a Special Counsel here regarding the Biden documents. I think it’s pointless (Hur will still report to Garland in the end) but the politics of the moment require it. It changes nothing in terms of my legal analysis of liability.”
READ MORE: ‘Pry It From My Cold Dead Hands’: GOP Vows ‘Stove War’ Legislation, Doesn’t Want Feds ‘Coming After Kitchen Appliances’
On Wednesday Moss had said about the Trump versus Biden classified documents issues, “Objective legal analysts have spent 6 months making clear that criminal liability for Trump exists only because of his obstruction. Absent that, DOJ wouldn’t bother prosecuting an accidental mishandling case here.”
“Nothing I have seen has changed my mind yet that Biden and his team, for now at least, are not at risk of criminal exposure,” he also said Wednesday. “Nor do I have any reason to believe this changes the calculus on an indictment of Trump. That said, this sloppiness by Biden’s staff angers me.”
“I still don’t view it as a criminal issue,” he added.
Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade said on MSNBC just after Garland’s announcement that she believes the appointment of a special counsel makes it “more likely” that Trump will be prosecuted in the classified documents case.
On Wednesday McQuade told The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell, “Cases typically are charged criminally only when an aggravating factor is present… difference with Trump is that two of the four are met, and that is willful violation and obstruction.”
“The two factors that are present for Trump do not appear to be present in the Biden case… these cases are very different,” she added.
Former FBI Special Counsel Andrew Weissmann, who spent two decades at DOJ, appears to agree with the other experts.
“Appointment of Hur makes it much easier for Jack Smith to bring Trump MAL docs charges,” Weissman tweeted. “Gives DOJ the necessary reality and appearance of balance and fairness.”
“Even after AG Garland’s announcement still no facts from which to think anything Biden did was with knowledge and intent,” he also said.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Merrick Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate Biden Handling of Classified Documents
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced he is appointing Robert Hur as Special Counsel to investigate the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden, after a small number of classified documents were found in a locked closet in an office at a think tank in Pennsylvania that Biden used, and later, in the President’s Delaware home.
Unlike the case against Donald Trump, who repeatedly refused to return hundreds of classified documents and other items belonging to the federal government, ignored a lawful subpoena, and caused a false statement to be made to DOJ about classified documents in his possession, President Biden’s team immediately notified the Dept. of Justice and National Archives, and returned them.
NBC News White House Correspondent Mike Memoli published the timeline of events.
New Timeline:
Nov. 9: DOJ launches assessment of review
Nov. 14: U.S. Atty Lausch asked to oversee review of whether to name special counsel
Dec. 20: Biden counsel informed Lausch that other docs discovered
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 12, 2023
Hur is a former U.S. Attorney who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump. He is “an attorney at Gibson Dunn, which happens to be the former firm of U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon,” according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
READ MORE: ‘Pry It From My Cold Dead Hands’: GOP Vows ‘Stove War’ Legislation, Doesn’t Want Feds ‘Coming After Kitchen Appliances’
Cheney adds, Cannon “had a, uh, notable role in Trump’s documents case.”
Sawyer Hackett, a senior advisor to former HUD Secretary Julian Castro notes the difference in time it took Garland to appoint special counsels.
Days it took DOJ to appoint a special counsel, after the government learned classified documents being held:
Trump: 557 days
Biden: 71 days
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 12, 2023
Watch Garland’s short announcement below or at this link:
AG Garland says he is appointing Rob Hur to serve as special counsel to review classified material found in President Biden’s Delaware residence and a Washington office he used. https://t.co/ZDDMxk4PQJ pic.twitter.com/wgxsHUTNHE
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 12, 2023
News
Trump ‘Far Dumber and Immoral and Ignorant and Lazy’ Than Staffers Knew Before They Worked for Him: Report
John Kelly didn’t have high expectations about Donald Trump when he joined the White House as chief of staff, but he was still shocked by what he found after joining the administration.
The retired U.S. Marine Corps general joined the White House halfway through Trump’s first year, and New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about what Kelly learned about the former president and his abilities.
“So when Kelly came in as chief of staff, he thought that the problem around Trump was that he was not staffed properly and they needed to create a process around him, and that’s what the chaos of the first six months of the administration was about,” Schmidt said. “But when Kelly comes in as chief of staff, what he realizes is that the problem is not just the fact that there’s not a process and that he’s not being staffed as well as he could, but that Trump himself was the problem, that Trump was far dumber and immoral and ignorant and lazy than he ever thought he was.”
RELATED: Trump ruled out Nikki Haley for top positions for shockingly ‘shallow’ reason: report
The retired U.S. Marine Corps general joined the White House halfway through Trump’s first year, and New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about what Kelly learned about the former president and his abilities.
“So when Kelly came in as chief of staff, he thought that the problem around Trump was that he was not staffed properly and they needed to create a process around him, and that’s what the chaos of the first six months of the administration was about,” Schmidt said. “But when Kelly comes in as chief of staff, what he realizes is that the problem is not just the fact that there’s not a process and that he’s not being staffed as well as he could, but that Trump himself was the problem, that Trump was far dumber and immoral and ignorant and lazy than he ever thought he was.”
RELATED: Trump ruled out Nikki Haley for top positions for shockingly ‘shallow’ reason: report
News
New Texts Show Staffer Allegedly Groped by Matt Schlapp Contacted Friend in Real Time: CNN
The GOP operative working for the Herschel Walker campaign who alleges CPAC organizer, the highly-influential Matt Schlapp, “groped” and “fondled” his crotch without his consent has released a new set of text messages that appear to show he communicated with a friend in real time asking for advice on how to handle the unwanted advances.
While The Daily Beast broke the story last week, CNN on Wednesday confirmed those details and added more.
“The staffer says he called and texted friends in real time to tell them what happened,” CNN reports, noting that it “reviewed a text exchange between the staffer and a friend in politics, where the staffer is clearly upset and wondering how to tell the campaign that one of their surrogates had allegedly assaulted him. The exchange is being made public for the first time.”
“’He’s pissed I didn’t follow him to his hotel room,’ the staffer wrote,” CNN reports (video below).
“’I’m so sorry man,’ the acquaintance responded. ‘What a f**king creep.'”
READ MORE: Watch: George Santos Bragged He Was a ‘Star’ Volleyball Player at College He Did Not Attend, Says County GOP Chair
“The staffer later texted, ‘I just don’t know how to say it to my superiors thst heir [sic] surrogate fondled my junk without my consent.'”
CNN also reports that the unnamed staffer “says he is coming forward to discuss the alleged incident because he wants to prevent someone else from being victimized. The staffer is also motivated, by what he described as CPAC’s hypocrisy in hosting guests hostile to LGBTQ rights.”
Although Schlapp’s attorney has denied the allegations Schlapp has not personally denied them. He also attended CPAC’s event last weekend at Mar-a-Lago, where he introduced ex-president Donald Trump.
Despite allegations that he groped and fondled a Herschel Walker staffer, Matt Schlapp introduced Trump at the CPAC gala last night at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/tjALh6muZ2
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) January 8, 2023
After arriving home, as previously reported, the staffer recorded video to memorialize the event.
“Matt Schlapp, of the CPAC, grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length. And I’m sitting there (in the car) saying, ‘What the hell is going on that this person with a wife and kids is literally doing this to me, from Manuel’s Tavern to the Hilton Garden Inn there at the Atlanta Airport,’” the staffer says. “He literally has his hands on me. And I feel so f**king dirty. Feel so f**king dirty. So I don’t know what to do in the morning.”
READ MORE: The Powerful GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Is Pushing a Baseless Narrative That Biden Is ‘Compromised’
The Daily Beast last week also reported: “In another video, the staffer narrated the events ‘in regard to Matthew Schlapp, chairman of CPAC, who approximately two hours ago put his hands on me in a sustained and unsolicited and unwanted manner.'”
“’Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,’ the staffer said in the video.”
“’From the bar to the Hilton Garden Inn, he has his hands on me. And I feel so fucking dirty. I feel so fucking dirty,’ he said.”
Watch video from CNN below or at this link.
Wow pic.twitter.com/MvxZf102AA
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2023
Image: lev radin / Shutterstock
Trending
- News3 days ago
First Bill Under Speaker McCarthy Will Cost Taxpayers More Than $100 Billion
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
First Lady Jill Biden Is ‘Compromised’ and ‘Must Be Investigated’ Far Right GOP Congressman Baselessly Claims
- 'SHOULD BE MAKING LAWS NOT BREAKING LAWS'3 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Twitter Locked Her Out After Dr. Dre Filed Copyright Violation on Her Video, Calling Her ‘Hateful’
- News2 days ago
GOP Congressman From Texas Calls for Defunding Homeland Security
- News2 days ago
Trump’s Reported $700 Million Loss Key to Proving Tax Fraud: Tax Expert
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘The Deep State’ Wants to ‘Wipe Out the American Cowboy’ Warns GOP Congressman in Conspiracy-Laden Rant (Video)
- News2 days ago
Watch: Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against George Santos After GOP Leadership Calls It an ‘Internal’ Matter
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
‘Get Out’: ‘Fraud’ George Santos Must Resign Say County GOP Officials – He Again Defiantly Refuses (Video)