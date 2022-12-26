News
‘His World Is So, So Small’: Former Adviser Says Trump ‘Cracked and Began to Lose His Mind’ During White House Isolation
During an appearance on “CNN This Morning” on the day after Christmas, New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi stated that a former White House adviser to Donald Trump told her that the former president “cracked” when he was forced to hole up in the Oval Office during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nuzzi was invited to share more revelations about Trump following the publishing of her piece describing an aimless Trump camping outand rarely venturing from the confines of his Mar-a-Lago resort in the month since he announced his 2024 presidential run which was not well-received.
In her report, released during the Christmas holiday, she quoted one Trump insider complaining, “He just goes, plays golf, comes back, and f*cks off. He has retreated to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago,” before admitting, “His world has gotten much smaller. His world is so, so small.”
During her appearance on CNN, Nuzzi suggested that Trump’s current isolation makes him more dangerous, before adding that an aide to the former president said they saw something similar during the pandemic.
“If he’s lost his mojo in some way, I don’t know,” she said of his stalled campaign before adding, “I think Donald Trump, when he’s cooped up, when he’s got his wings clipped, historically is kind of a dangerous creature who is prone to listening to even crazier ideas than normal and doing even crazier things.”
“One former White House official talking in this piece about before the insurrection, before he officially lost the campaign in 2020, already he had become this sort of terrifying figure who in his Covid isolation in the White House — kind of locked away and kept from having contact with regular Americans or just with more normal people who might be around him in a busy place like the West Wing — he really had cracked and began to lose his mind and this person began to move further and further away from him,” she reported.
She later added about Trump’s pause on rallies, “He isn’t all that busy and the midterms are over. There isn’t a lot of justification for a MAGA rally at this point — he’s stuck there. He’s at Mar-a-Lago and playing golf and people are coming to see him. I don’t think he really knows what to do with himself in this sort of lame-duck period as the only candidate and he’s running against himself.”
DOJ Has Been Handed Trump Evidence That Goes ‘Far Beyond a Call for Heads to Roll’: Legal Experts
According to legal experts who have poured over the final report from the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 riot that forced lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to flee for their lives, the Department of Justice and, in particular, special counsel Jack Smith, have been handed a powerful document that provides a detailed roadmap that should lead to criminal indictments.
The report notes that Donald Trump is the centerpiece of the 800-page report that one legal scholar claimed went far “beyond a call for heads to roll.”
As former DoJ inspector general Michael Bromwich explained, ““The January 6 committee’s final hearing and lengthy executive summary make out a powerful case to support its criminal referrals as to Trump, [attorney John Eastman, and unnamed others.”
Bromwich added, “Although the referrals carry no legal weight, they provide an unusual preview of potential charges that may well be effective in swaying public opinion.”
Former prosecutor Daniel Richman applauded how comprehensive the report was, explaining, “Although the committee’s hearings gave a good preview of the criminal liability theories it has now laid out in its summary, the new [executive summary] document does an extraordinary job of pulling together the evidentiary materials the committee assembled,” before adding, “The committee’s presentation goes far beyond a call for heads to roll, and amounts to a detailed prosecution memo that the DoJ will have to reckon with.”
Frequent MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade added, “Although the committee’s referral to the justice department is not binding in any way, and the DoJ will make its own independent assessment of whether charges are appropriate, the most important parts of the report are the facts it documents.”
“That factual gold mine has caught the eye of special counsel Jack Smith, who attorney general Merrick Garland tapped last month to oversee the DoJ’s sprawling criminal inquiries into the January 6 insurrection,” wrote the Guardian’s Peter Stone, before adding, “On the broader legal challenges facing the DoJ, ex-prosecutors say the panel’s work should goad the department to work diligently to investigate and charge Trump and others the panel has referred for prosecution.”
Former US attorney Michael Moore added to that by stating, “The committee report gives the special counsel not only the benefit of knowing what certain witnesses will say, it also lets him know what other witnesses won’t say. That type of intel gives him the ability to put together a stronger case with fewer surprises. More information is never a bad thing to a good lawyer.”
Trump’s Inner Circle in ‘Race to the Prosecutors’ Office’ to Seek Deals After J6 Report: Former DOJ Official
During an appearance of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” former Department of Justice official Harry Litman called the report issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection “a goldmine” for DOJ prosecutors and set it likely has set off a rush by members of Donald Trump’s inner circle heading to the DOJ to swing a deal before the others show up.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Litman claimed the report contained multiple tips and possible leads that could blossom into criminal investigations.
Asked about evidence about how deeply Trump’s people were involved in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the attorney said what is contained in the report should be cause for concern by anyone whose name was mentioned.
“One of the big takeaways from the report is that the length of the conspiracy beginning even before the election when [Roger] Stone and [Steve] Bannon said, ‘We don’t care, we’re going to say an F-U and we won,’ and going after the election with phony fundraising.”
“The length of it and the breadth of, it’s amazing the numbers of contacts, of fake electors, as you’re saying, there is so much to work with,” he continued. “So that said, I would say there are six, ten, really very-well-suited potential cooperating defendants normally in a setting like this.”
“It’s a race to the prosecutors’ office for them because there is a real advantage to being first,” he elaborated. “This, like so much else with Trump is kind of a unique situation. Will they actually be the ‘et, tu, Rudy?’ persons.”
“Giuliani is a problematic defendant for a number of reasons, mainly, not to mention he’s kind of crazy you know,” he quipped. “Mark Meadows and [John] Eastman, and [Jeffrey] Clark, and others are really tailor-made to be cooperators here and there are plenty of co-conspirators to go around.”
‘A Faker and a Liar’: Far-Right Turning on Marjorie Taylor Greene, Hopes She Will ‘Burn in Hell’ for Betrayal
According to a report from The Daily Beast’s Zachary Petrizzo, Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband isn’t the only one divorcing her as some of her biggest supporters are viciously turning on her for what they believe are her lies and betrayals.
While the controversial Georgia Republican has been engaging in a very public war with equally-controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert in an exchange of tweets, far-right influencers are piling on Taylor Greene — angry with her over her backing of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to be the new House speaker among other issues they have with her.
With Petrizzo noting that Taylor Greene has been conducting her social media war with Boebert (who mocked her in a speech at a TPUSA event where she brought up “Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers, and all of this”) while on vacation in Costa Rica, at home she is facing a growing revolt.
“Why fellow extremists are upset? That’s three-fold—and it involves Greene’s vocal support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker of the House, her public spat with onetime friend Rep. Lauren Boebert(R-CO), and the finalization of her divorce,” wrote Petrizzo before adding, “White nationalist leader-turned-Kanye West informal campaign associate Nicholas Fuentes additionally turned on Greene earlier this month after she denounced him in late November, despite speaking at Fuente’s annual AFPAC conference months earlier in March. Fuentes–who now refers to Greene as ‘Large Marge’—has since encouraged his white nationalist ‘groyper‘ followers to heckle Greeneat her campaign events.”
“Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander raged in a Telegram post, “MTG wants to protect McCarthy from being removed if he is elected Speaker. There is something so odd about what is going on between McCarthy and MTG. I’ve only ever once before seen anything like it. It may be time for me to intervene.”
Far-right radio host Stew Peters has also jumped on the anti-MTG bandwagon, mocking her for her recent obsession with “butt plugs and dildoes” being sold at Target stores — and then he got even more personal by mentioning her alleged years-ago extramarital affairs and calling her a “two-bit wh*re.”
“Marjorie is NOT America First, but regrettably a faker and a liar who raised millions claiming she would impeach Biden, and now backs a man for Speaker who refuses to impeach Biden,” he told his listeners on Friday before labeling her a “threat to national security” and claiming she will “burn in hell” one day.
