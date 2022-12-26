‘His World Is So, So Small’: Former Adviser Says Trump ‘Cracked and Began to Lose His Mind’ During White House Isolation

During an appearance on “CNN This Morning” on the day after Christmas, New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi stated that a former White House adviser to Donald Trump told her that the former president “cracked” when he was forced to hole up in the Oval Office during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nuzzi was invited to share more revelations about Trump following the publishing of her piece describing an aimless Trump camping outand rarely venturing from the confines of his Mar-a-Lago resort in the month since he announced his 2024 presidential run which was not well-received.

In her report, released during the Christmas holiday, she quoted one Trump insider complaining, “He just goes, plays golf, comes back, and f*cks off. He has retreated to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago,” before admitting, “His world has gotten much smaller. His world is so, so small.”

During her appearance on CNN, Nuzzi suggested that Trump’s current isolation makes him more dangerous, before adding that an aide to the former president said they saw something similar during the pandemic.

“If he’s lost his mojo in some way, I don’t know,” she said of his stalled campaign before adding, “I think Donald Trump, when he’s cooped up, when he’s got his wings clipped, historically is kind of a dangerous creature who is prone to listening to even crazier ideas than normal and doing even crazier things.”

“One former White House official talking in this piece about before the insurrection, before he officially lost the campaign in 2020, already he had become this sort of terrifying figure who in his Covid isolation in the White House — kind of locked away and kept from having contact with regular Americans or just with more normal people who might be around him in a busy place like the West Wing — he really had cracked and began to lose his mind and this person began to move further and further away from him,” she reported.

She later added about Trump’s pause on rallies, “He isn’t all that busy and the midterms are over. There isn’t a lot of justification for a MAGA rally at this point — he’s stuck there. He’s at Mar-a-Lago and playing golf and people are coming to see him. I don’t think he really knows what to do with himself in this sort of lame-duck period as the only candidate and he’s running against himself.”

Watch below or at the link: