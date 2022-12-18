News
Former Federal Prosecutor Explains How It Will Work if J6 Committee Refers Trump to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election will announce their referrals to the Justice Department this coming week. It has been leaked that the committee is going to vote on whether to refer Trump for criminal prosecution along with others, Politico reported Friday.
The concern is that the DOJ will see the demand as a political one and ignore it or that it would look as if the Justice Department special counsel was taking direction from Congress, even if he isn’t.
Speaking to MSNBC on Saturday, law school professor and former federal prosecutor Joyce White Vance explained that it depends on how the committee views its role.
“Will they take on the role of prosecutors to decide whether there is admissible evidence to prove each of these charges beyond a reasonable doubt?” she posed as a question. “I think that is hard for that committee to do, and it is really not their purpose. It is more likely that they are thinking about our evidence in general terms, and whether there is, to use a legal term, probable cause to believe that these crimes have been committed. They won’t really have to deal with the legal issues DOJ would have to deal with to decide whether to indict. They will simply view their evidence in a common sense sort of approach.”
It’s possible, given that, that they could recommend Trump for prosecution on all three of the charges, including insurrection. She explained that it is the most difficult of the three to decide because it requires proof of intent to interfere with the government.
MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian cited the Feb. 2022 ruling by Judge Amit Mehta, who said that Trump’s rhetoric could prove the intent to incite violence. Since that ruling, it was revealed that Trump knew the crowd was heavily armed and that they weren’t there to attack him.
Judge David Carter was even stronger in his ruling, saying that Trump’s Jan. 6 was a “coup in search of a legal theory.”
In the end, the DOJ will make its own decision and assessments regardless of what Congress recommends.
“I know this is awfully Law School 101 sort of stuff, but these burdens of proof, what prosecutors have to prove, that is the critical point here,” Vance explained. “In civil cases, the burden is much lower. Plausible, more likely than not. In a criminal case, you have to convince a unanimous jury that the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. That doesn’t mean beyond speculation, as anyone who’s ever sat on the criminal jury knows that the judge will tell them, it is not any conceivable doubt, it is a reasonable doubt that is still a very high burden DOJ has to.”
She noted that inside the DOJ the belief is that “you’re damnded if you do and you’re damned if you don’t, so you might as well do it.”
Beyond the Jan. 6 problems, Trump also faces serious legal issues over stealing documents from the White House.
See the comments below:
News
‘Dimwitted’ and ‘Dysfunction’: Republicans Buried by Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Over Post-Midterm Chaos
In a blistering opinion piece from the Wall Street Journal on Saturday morning, the editorial board hammered House Republicans for turning their takeover of the House in the midterms election into a circus as members battle over who will be the new Speaker.
With their slim majority margin — due in great part to the failure of the so-called “red wave” to materialize in the November midterm election — presumptive new Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is finding it impossible to get the 218 votes he needs to move on from being House Minority Leader.
As the WSJ editors point out, there is little difference in the policies espoused by McCarthy and his detractors and the battle is not only a waste of time but evidence that the House Republicans are bound and determined to screw up their success at becoming the House majority.
In a word, the editors called un-named GOP House members “dimwitted.”
After writing, “A handful of other backbenchers say they’ll also oppose Mr. McCarthy, which could lead to multiple ballots and perhaps even a Democratic Speaker,” the editors added, “What’s bizarre is that the dissenters don’t have major policy differences with Mr. McCarthy or a plausible alternative candidate for Speaker. Mr. Biggs has no chance. He and his rump group also don’t seem to have any constructive reason to oppose Mr. McCarthy beyond a desire to grab the media spotlight or blow everything up.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Kari Lake goes off the deep end in new rant about the Arizona election being stolen from her
They continued, “… a narrow GOP majority of only 222-213 requires a leader who can enforce party discipline. That’s how Nancy Pelosi has been able to govern with the mirror-image majority in the last two years. Too many House Republicans are too dimwitted to understand the uses of power and how to wield it. They’d rather rage against the machine to no useful effect.”
Also swept up in the WSJ editorial attack are the Republicans in the Senate who are working on an omnibus deal with the Democrats that the editors said is not helping McCarthy’s cause.
“[Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell and the Senate GOP don’t trust that Mr. McCarthy can deliver in January, or so they say. They won’t even give him the chance,” they wrote before adding, “Senate Democrats and the White House will have a united front and could roll over a divided GOP.”
The editors then lamented, “The GOP dysfunction since Election Day won’t matter if it teaches Republicans that their only chance of influencing policy is to stay united. On the evidence so far, however, Republicans are the gang that couldn’t shoot straight—except at one another.”
News
‘Donald Trump Very Clearly Engaged in an Insurrection’: 41 Democrats Introduce Bill to Ban Ex-President From Office
U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), joined by 40 of his House Democratic colleagues Thursday, introduced a lengthy bill that would ban Donald Trump from becoming president again after he attempted a coup.
“Donald Trump very clearly engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 with the intention of overturning the lawful and fair results of the 2020 election,” Cicilline says in a press release. “You don’t get to lead a government you tried to destroy.”
“Even Mitch McConnell admits that Trump bears responsibility, saying on the Senate floor that ‘[t]here’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.’ The 14th Amendment makes clear that based on his past behavior, Donald Trump is disqualified from ever holding federal office again and, under Section 5, Congress has the power to pass legislation to implement this prohibition,” Cicilline adds.
READ MORE: ‘Grifting Scam?’: Internet Laughs as Trump Reveals ‘Major Announcement’ Isn’t a VP Pick but ‘Ugly’ Digital Playing Cards
Last month in a letter to his colleagues Rep. Cicilline explained the bill, citing Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment.
“This language in our Constitution clearly intended to bar insurrectionists from holding high office in the United States. Given the proof – demonstrated through the January 6th Committee Hearings, the 2021 impeachment trial, and other reporting – that Donald Trump engaged in insurrection on January 6th with the intention of overturning the lawful 2020 election results, I have drafted legislation that would prevent Donald Trump from holding public office again under the Fourteenth Amendment,” Cicilline wrote, according to ABC News.
The bill’s text says its purpose is to “provide that Donald J. Trump is ineligible to again hold the office of President of the United States or to hold any office, civil or military, under the United States.”
It also says, “Mr. Donald J. Trump did engage in insurrection against the United States by mobilizing, inciting, and aiding those who attacked the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, to disrupt certification of the 2020 Presidential Election as required by the Twelfth Amendment to the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act of 1887 (3 U.S.C. 15), and a majority of both the House of Representatives and the United States Senate concluded as much through the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach Mr. Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors and the majority of the Senate voting to convict Mr. Trump of Incitement of Insurrection on February 13, 2021, with a vote of 57–43.”
One month ago today Trump announced he is again running for president, some say in the hopes of avoiding criminal prosecution.
READ MORE: Biden Trolls Trump
“In recent months,” Rolling Stone reported in July, “Trump has made clear to associates that the legal protections of occupying the Oval Office are front-of-mind for him, four people with knowledge of the situation tell Rolling Stone.”
As Vox notes, there are four major criminal investigations into Trump’s actions.
Rep. Cicilline says the bill’s original co-sponsors include Representatives Earl Blumenauer; Jamaal Bowman; Tony Cardenas; Andre Carson; Sean Casten; Judy Chu; Yvette Clarke; Emanuel Cleaver, II; Gerald E. Connolly; Danny K. Davis; Mark DeSaulnier; Adriano Espaillat; Dwight Evans; Jimmy Gomez; Al Green; Sheila Jackson Lee; Pramila Jayapal; Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr.; Mondaire Jones; Conor Lamb; Barbara Lee; Ted W. Lieu; Alan Lowenthal; James P. McGovern; Jerry McNerney; Marie Newman; Eleanor Holmes Norton; Donald M. Payne, Jr.; Chellie Pingree; Lucille Roybal-Allard; Jan Schakowsky; Mark Takano; Rashida Tlaib; Ritchie Torres; Nydia M. Velázquez; Bonnie Watson Coleman; Nikema Williams; and Frederica S. Wilson.
News
Biden Trolls Trump
President Joe Biden jumped into Thursday’s trolling of Donald Trump over the ex-president’s “Major Announcement” that turned out to be not a vice presidential running mate or the unveiling of any policy, but a new series of NFTs, digital playing cards, which he is selling for $99 each.
Trump appears to have licensed the rights to his name and image to a company that produces the NFTs, just as he has done for years with his real estate brand. Some online are calling it grifting and a scam.
President Biden Thursday afternoon took to his personal Twitter account to throw some good-natured shade at his previous and likely future opponent.
READ MORE: Conservatives Furious at Ronna McDaniel After Report Alleges Millions in RNC Money Spent on Private Jets and Luxuries
Biden touted the decrease in inflation, signing the Respect for Marriage Act which protects marriages of same-sex and interracial couples, bringing home Olympian and WNBA star Brittney Griner, lowering of gas prices, and new jobs.
I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…
✔️ Inflation’s easing
✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act
✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home
✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago
✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022
Unlike Trump’s NFT scheme, responses to Biden’s tweet were very supportive.
Writer Charlotte Clymer added: “And don’t forget, Mr. President: the best midterms performance of any first term Democratic president in 60 years.”
“Biden scoring goals of Trump,” observed The Washington Post’s Philip Bump.
Biden’s tweet made it to the news on MSNBC Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: President Biden’s social media account did some “trolling” about Trump's “big announcement.”
But @mikememoli reports on how Biden might run for reelection: “This isn’t simply going to be … a campaign about Trump.” pic.twitter.com/pS0MWnNbNS
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 15, 2022
Image by Matt Smith via Shutterstock
