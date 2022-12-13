'NAME THEM AND SHAME THEM'
Federal Agency Proposes Great Way to Name & Shame Companies That Screw Over Consumers
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has proposed creating a public registry of nonbank financial institutions that have been subject to legal actions for violating consumer protection laws, effectively creating a list of shady businesses that consumers may want to avoid.
The CFPB’s newly proposed rule change would require financial corporations to register “upon becoming subject to a public written order or judgment imposing obligations based on violations of certain consumer protection laws.”
The registry would also allow the CFPB to track these companies, collect data to mitigate future consumer risks, and let the bureau share legal information with other regulators and law enforcement agencies.
Large corporations on the registry would also be required to submit annual updates about what they’re doing to abide by court orders to end their group’s lawbreaking.
Bartlett Naylor, the financial policy advocate for Public Citizen, said, “This not only would help law enforcers spot repeat offenders; the public would be able to look at a trusted registry to see if a particular company is worth the risk,” the progressive independent news outlet Common Dreams reported.
The CFPB’s proposed registry will be open for public comment for 60 days once it is published in the Federal Register.
Various legal challenges have questioned the constitutionality of the CFPB’s functions and existence. In 2020, the conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court said that the U.S. president has the right to remove the agency’s acting director, to ensure that the director isn’t protected from executive oversight. However, critics of the ruling said it could help neuter the agency and make its director act upon the will of the president rather than the interest of consumers.
Internet Demands Dem Senator Expose Republicans Privately Asking Him to ‘Convey My Well Wishes to the President-Elect’
U.S. Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, says he is receiving calls from his Republican colleagues telling him privately them know Joe Biden won the presidential election but can’t say that publicly right now.
Many on social media immediately became furious, demanding he expose them.
On CNN Coons said “it is past time for Republican leaders to stand up and say, ‘we should accept the results of this election,’ and I continue to work with colleagues to urge them to do so.”
Asked what Republicans are telling him behind the scenes, Coons said: “Bluntly? That they accept – they call me to say, ‘Congratulations. Please convey my well wishes to the President-Elect, but I can’t say that publicly yet.'”
Moments ago on @NewDay… Sen. @ChrisCoons reveals what some of his Republican colleagues have said to him in private — "please convey my well wishes to the President-Elect, but I can't say that publicly yet." pic.twitter.com/lr6J2XigGa
— Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) November 10, 2020
Coons claimed, “these are conversations best kept private.”
Many Americans disagreed.
If 20-30 of them did this tomorrow as a group, this nonsense would be over immediately.
— Cyneheard @ ? (@cyneheardegypt) November 10, 2020
NAME THEM!!!! https://t.co/b36lyPBKrT
— Deborah Nyman (@DeborahNyman1) November 10, 2020
This is @senatemajldr doing and this is what is wrong with American politics. This is not a game about my team vs your team. In the end he’s suppose to be there to do what’s best for all Americans not just his party. Our country can not progress with this kind of leadership.
— Perry Siegel, CPA (@PerrySiegelCPA) November 10, 2020
NAME THEM, @CHRISCOONS. YOU’RE NOT REQUIRED TO PROTECT THIS TOXIC SHIT. https://t.co/oSNwFrqOd7
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 10, 2020
They are behaving like courtiers, not independent senators in a democracy. https://t.co/jtiUrOzqyy
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) November 10, 2020
We need names. https://t.co/A0PCOq1gsA
— President-Elect Biden has a nice ring to it (@StarWarsTatted) November 10, 2020
Embarrassing.
Leaders are supposed to lead, right? https://t.co/DxqxEhFaiU
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 10, 2020
And whatever happened to the party of personal responsibility? https://t.co/331DgTRo9g
— Jeffrey Vagle (@jvagle) November 10, 2020
Name names, Chris. https://t.co/fZS77WSeZl
— Barbara Morrill (@BarbinMD) November 10, 2020
HE NEEDS TO NAME THEM. NAME THEM. DO NOT LET THEM HIDE.
— genericrich (@genericrich) November 10, 2020
Pure cowardice. https://t.co/Mxg2UxfmdL
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) November 10, 2020
Democrats should be naming these Senators. Biden won. It's ridiculous that they can't recognize it. Start from that point and never let go. https://t.co/LX19U0BSQh
— Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) November 10, 2020
Cowards. Every one of them. https://t.co/UMtxjEN31H
— ChrissyH (@ChrissyH21) November 10, 2020
Name them and shame them! This is insane.. https://t.co/xFxvjRmXh1
— Sarah Burgess (@sunkist111) November 10, 2020
.Absolute cowards. Every single one of them. https://t.co/D3STN72ozK
— Erica Reniff (@ericareniff) November 10, 2020
