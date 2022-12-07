'SUITS AND SWORDS AND WRESTLING BELTS'
‘Are You Kidding Me?’ Legal Experts Stunned as More Trump Classified Docs Discovered – at a Florida Storage Facility
Attorneys for Donald Trump have located more classified documents, in addition to the 300 that federal agents retrieved while executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. These newly discovered classified documents were sent from a federal office building in Washington, D.C. to a private external storage facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is near the ex-president’s resort and residence..
The stunning revelation of more classified documents being found, even after a Trump attorney attested in June they had been told by the ex-president there were no more classified documents, comes after Trump’s attorneys hired a third party to search four of his properties for classified documents.
The Washington Post, which first reported on the additional classified documents, adds, “emails show that GSA [the federal General Services Administration] and Trump staffers worked together to arrange to ship several pallets of boxes and other items weighing more than 3,000 pounds from Northern Virginia to the Florida storage unit in September 2021.”
READ MORE: Supreme Court Hears ‘Most Consequential Case’ to Democracy – a ‘Fringe’ Theory Ginni Thomas Promoted
The GSA worked with the Trump team to help “secure the storage unit at a private facility in West Palm Beach on July 21, 2021,” which is 18 months after Trump left office.
“People familiar with the matter said the storage unit had a mix of boxes, gifts, suits and clothes, among other things. ‘It was suits and swords and wrestling belts and all sorts of things,’ this person said. ‘To my knowledge, he has never even been to that storage unit. I don’t think anyone in Trump world could tell you what’s in that storage unit.'”
As The Post notes, the existence of additional classified material, outside the ex-president’s Florida home, “indicates Mar-a-Lago was not the only place where Trump kept classified material. It also provides further evidence that Trump and his team did not fully comply with a May grand jury subpoena that sought all documents marked classified still in possession of the post-presidential office.”
Legal experts are stunned.
“Are you kidding me?” asked former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, now a law professor and MSNBC legal analyst. “How many more classified does he have?”
Another former U.S. Attorney turned law professor and MSNBC contributor, Joyce Vance, appeared to question how the classified documents got there.
READ MORE: Guilty on All Counts: Trump Organization Loses Big in Criminal Fraud Case
“Trump lawyers found classified items at a storage unit GSA arranged for Trump in Florida, turning them over to the FBI. Trump sources say items were packed in No. Va, sent down & Trump had no idea what was there, but they had to get in there somehow?”
“Astounding,” comments former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. He adds, “It appears that Trump’s own team doesn’t have a good handle on all the government documents in his possession, despite a criminal investigation.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Revealed: Trump Paid Off Millions in Secret Debt to North Korea-Linked Company While in Office
- News1 day ago
Far Right Republican Slammed by Raskin for Trying to Derail Respect for Marriage Bill with Failed Religious Amendment
- 'INAPPROPRIATE'2 days ago
‘What the Hell, Sam’: Justice Alito Slammed for Making ‘Joke’ About Black Children in KKK Costumes
- 'REGURGITATING RIGHT WING TALKING POINTS'2 days ago
‘Venom’: Experts Shocked as Gorsuch Angrily Accuses Colorado of Forcing Anti-LGBTQ Baker Into ‘Re-Education Program’
- News1 day ago
Watch: McConnell and McCarthy Shunned as Congressional Gold Medal Recipients Refuse to Shake Their Hands
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Kanye West Asks Jewish People to ‘Forgive Hitler’ in Antisemitic Rant to Proud Boys Founder
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Not Just the Donald Trump Dinner: Dangers of the Kanye West – Nick Fuentes Partnership
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Trump An ‘Enemy of the Constitution’ Declares Nicolle Wallace, Blasting Call to ‘Terminate’ Nation’s Founding Document