‘Wildly Inaccurate’: Fact Checker Rips Apart Trump’s ‘Absurd’ Lies During 2024 Announcement
Donald Trump made a series of “wildly incorrect” claims during his teleprompted 2024 campaign announcement, according to CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale.
The twice-impeached former president announced Tuesday night that he would enter the Republican primary campaign, and Dale said his comments were a bit more accurate than the lies he spews during campaign rallies because he largely stuck to his script, but he still continued to spin falsehoods about his 2020 loss and other
“That was more accurate because he was indeed on teleprompter than much of what you’ll hear from him at rallies,” Dale said. “But it was still less accurate than anything you’ll hear from basically anyone else in politics — just wildly incorrect claims. That ISIS was defeated, that no previous president had taken in one dollar from China. These claims aren’t even close to true. Then there was a general narrative about the economy.”
“He can say whatever he wants about the pre-pandemic economy,” Dale added, “but he suggested the economy was thriving two years ago when he left office. Look, he left office with the unemployment rate about double what it is today. So the idea that the Biden administration did not have to do anything and everything would have been hunky-dory is just absurd, as well.”
Watch the segment below or at this link.
Trump Mocked After Reporter’s Video Appears to Show His ‘Captive’ Mar-a-Lago Audience Blocked From Exiting Speech
Donald Trump’s 66-minute speech announcing his third consecutive run for president was thoroughly panned Tuesday night by experts and critics but one reporter’s video appears to redefine the term “captive audience.”
“A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished,” tweeted ABC News’ Olivia Rubin. “But security won’t let them.”
The video was posted minutes after Trump’s speech ended, but it clearly was taken during his speech as the audio makes clear he was still addressing the crowd at Mar-a-Lago.
A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them. pic.twitter.com/O7C6QJfYgK
— Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) November 16, 2022
MSNBC’s Katie S. Phang, an attorney, anchor, and legal contributor responded: “‘Captive’ audience there.”
“The speech attendees shown on the video weren’t the only ones who appeared to grow weary at Mr Trump’s low-energy remarks,” The Independent notes. “Several networks – including his once-beloved Fox News – cut away from the speech before it was over, while many of his once-loyal supporters – including family members – chose not to attend at all.”
Meanwhile, the Lincoln Project looked at the bigger pictured and concluded, “Trump holding hostages during his speech is certainly a metaphor for his grip on the GOP. It’s his party.”
They added: “When The Eagles sang ‘you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave’ they were talking about Mar-A-Lago.”
Journalist Victoria Brownworth tweeted, “The Mar-a-Lago crowd was so disenchanted with Donald Trump’s announcement that he was running for president for a third time that they tried to leave. Trump’s security team blocked the exits so they could not. Quite the metaphor for the GOP.”
Democratic strategist Max Burns wrote, “It has a certain Hugo Chavez vibe to it.”
Tennis great Martina Navratilova mocked: “Lol- the land of the free…”
Priorities USA’s Chris Strider observed, “He tried to hold the country hostage. Now he’s trying to hold his own supporters hostage.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Open Hostility Off the Charts’: Battle Explodes Between Mitch McConnell and Rick Scott for Senate GOP Leadership
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Senator Rick Scott are now engaged in a battle to lead the Republican caucus in the Senate as the Florida lawmaker directly challenges the Kentucky Republican who has held the job for the past 15 years.
“Sen. Rick Scott and GOP Leader Mitch McConnell engaged in a tense back-and-forth where they criticized each other as the two men addressed Senate Republicans in a tense three-hour meeting,” CNN’s Manu Raju reports, citing “multiple senators” including Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri.
“The open hostility between Rick Scott’s and McConnell’s teams is just off the charts,” The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake adds.
Sen. Rick Scott has been highly criticized this year, first for his 60-page far-right extremist agenda that would effectively end social security, Medicare, increase taxes on low income workers, requiring every federal law to be passed again every five years. Later, in his role as head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Scott was also highly criticized. Many still question where millions of donations to the NRSC went as some GOP Senate candidates struggled.
Still, Scott officially announced his candidacy to become the next Senate GOP Leader, challenging McConnell.
“Senator Scott disagrees with the approach that Mitch has taken in this election and for the last couple of years, and he made that clear and Senator McConnell criticized Senator Scott’s management of the NRSC,” Sen. Hawley told CNN.
McConnell is confident he will be re-elected Senate Republican Leader.
“I think the outcome is pretty clear. I want to repeat again, I have the votes, I will be elected. The only issue is whether we do it sooner or later,” McConnell said.
CNN reports it appears McConnell does.
Politico on Monday reminded readers that before the election one week ago, Scott had said “that Republicans had ‘great candidates’ and that those candidates had a ‘great message’ and the ‘energy on our side is unbelievable.’ He also said that ‘we defined the Democrats early and it paid off,’ an apparent reference to the National Republican Senatorial Committee spending money early on television ads.”
“Scott’s decision to release his own ‘Rescue America’ plan also did not go over well with some of his colleagues, especially after President Joe Biden used it to hammer Republicans,” Politico added.
In an apparent attack on Scott’s pre-Election Day claims, McConnell just told CNN’s Raju, “So we learned some lessons about this, and I think the lesson’s pretty clear – Senate races are different, candidate quality, you recall I said in August is important. In most of our states we met that test, in a few of them we did not.”
Trump’s Top Allies Deserting Him on the Day He’s Expected to Announce Third Presidential Run
“I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Those were President Donald Trump‘s words to FBI Director Jim Comey on January 27, 2017. Comey made clear Trump would get his honesty. He was fired less than four months later.
Americans quickly learned the one thing Donald Trump values above all else is loyalty.
One week after the January 6 insurrection, House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stood on the floor and blasted Donald Trump, saying he “bears responsibility” for the attack on the Capitol and on democracy. Two weeks later he flew down to Mar-a-Lago, where he reaffirmed his loyalty to Trump with reporters.
Senator Lindsey Graham, on the night of January 6, 2021, told his fellow lawmakers, “Trump and I, we’re had a hell of a journey,” but, “today all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”
“Trump and I, we’re had a hell of a journey … enough is enough … we’ve gotta end it” — Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/HoHXAt8Gtx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2021
The Washington Post just weeks later reported, Sen. Graham “is singing a different tune.”
“Graham is set to visit the former president’s gilded Mar-a-Lago Club on Sunday to spend two days golfing and dining with Trump. He has spoken to the former president nearly daily since Jan. 6 — more frequently than any of his Republican colleagues in the Senate — and served as an informal adviser to Trump’s defense team during his Senate impeachment trial this month.”
Trump, however, may not be getting the loyalty he requires from his top allies as he prepares for Tuesday night’s announcement, expected to be the launch of his third presidential run.
“I think the majority of the conference would prefer that President Trump not announce his presidential run tonight,” Senator Lindsey Graham said Tuesday, according to the DC Examiner‘s Samantha-Jo Roth.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), says the weather will make him miss Trump’s announcement tonight.
“Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of the very few GOP lawmakers who had planned to go down to Mar-a-Lago tonight for Trump’s announcement, says the weather is not looking good for his flight down from D.C. to Florida. But he will be there ‘in spirit,'” notes Associated Press congressional reporter Farnoush Amiri.
It gets worse for Trump.
Politico reports even Trump’s “staunchest allies aren’t leaping to an endorsement.”
The news outlet quotes Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) saying, “who is the current leader of the Republican Party? Oh, I know who it is: Ron DeSantis.”
Sen. Graham, Politico adds, “who has stood with Trump through thick and thin since his onetime rival became president, said ‘let’s see what he says … I’ll tell you after Georgia.’ Lummis added that she’s ‘kind of disappointed that, if [Trump] announces something, that it will be a distraction from the Georgia race.'”
There’s more.
“South Dakota’s John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, had no qualms on Monday about declaring he wouldn’t endorse Trump in a contested primary. Neither did Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), saying: ‘No. I’m sure I’ll support the nominee of the Republican Party, but I think there’s likely to be a competitive primary election.'”
And still more.
“Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said he had ‘no comment’ on Trump’s likely run while Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said he wasn’t taking any questions.”
Even House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “declined to comment” on Trump’s expected announcement.
It’s not just congressional Republicans who don’t want Trump to announce, either now or ever.
“In interviews, more than two dozen state GOP leaders, elected officials and operatives said Trump’s heavy involvement in midterm contests up and down the ballot doomed them in swing states, leaving intact the Democrats’ blue wall in Pennsylvania and the industrial Midwest and costing them a winnable Senate seat in Nevada,” NBC News reports. “Trump loomed large in the minds of voters, exit polls showed, and in many key races, voters rejected his hand-picked candidates.”
They “said they increasingly see Trump and Trumpism as losing propositions and would prefer he not run for president again in 2024.”
One top Trump supporter is still loyal.
The Guardian’s Washington bureau chief Tuesday morning reported: “Spotted in row 1 of flight from Washington to West Palm Beach in Florida: former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.”
Image: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com
