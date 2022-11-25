News
Trump Gets Famous Founding Father’s Quote Wrong in Angry Thanksgiving Pity Party: ‘Give Me Freedom or Give Me Death’
The former leader of the free world lashed out on Thursday at one of the prosecutors investigating alleged misconduct.
“The Manhattan D.A. Case should never have been brought,” Trump posted to his Truth Social website.
He also attacked the Mazars Group, which used to handle the accounting for the Trump Organization.
“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but didn’t, should pay us a fortune in damages,” Trump said.
As he often does, he labeled the investigation “a total witch hunt!”
Two minutes later, he returned to Truth Social to post the quote, “Give me freedom or give me death.”
The quote is similar to the famous “give me liberty or give me death” quote founding father Patrick Henry said when speaking at the Second Virginia Convention in 1775.
Less than one hour later, Trump complained about judges and justices, claiming “it is almost impossible to get a fair decision on a case if you are a Republican. Sorry, but that’s just the way it is!”
Trump went on the attack the investigations by special prosecutor Jack Smith as a “rigged scam.”
“Did nothing wrong on Jan. 6 (peacefully & patrioticly (sic)), or with documents (check out past presidents),” Trump wrote.
Anti-LGBTQ Activist Who Warns of ‘Groomers’ Forced Out of Teaching for Inappropriate Relationships With Students: Report
An anti-LGBTQ activist who lost her write-in campaign this month for a county clerk position in Utah previously resigned as a teacher over misconduct involving her relationships with students.
Patricia Kent, the founder of the right-wing Liberty Action Coalition, resigned from her teaching job in 1996 over her inappropriate and overly familiar relationships with female students, but more recently she has claimed drag shows were grooming children for immoral purposes, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.
“Those are children, teenagers at best [who are] being promoted to the ideology of same-sex transgender,” Kent said last month during her group’s meeting. “This is supposed to be the new exciting lifestyle and everybody’s supposed to love it. They are grooming our children for immoral satanic worship.”
“I don’t watch Hallmark movies anymore because I never know when they’re going to sneak in that homosexual couple,” she added. “They’re not good family movies anymore. We know Walt Disney is no longer family-friendly and hasn’t been for a long time.”
Kent’s teaching certificate was eventually revoked in 1998 for unprofessional conduct, which included intimate personal relationships with students and inappropriate discussions of religion, and she filed a federal lawsuit against the state school board that was settled in 2000 and dismissed with prejudice, which means it cannot be filed again.
“It’s absurd that 26 years later, people are making a big issue out of this,” said Kent, who is national chair of the Independent American Party. “If I was guilty of what I was accused of, I would have been put in jail, okay. I wasn’t … I was paid off, and that should be the end of it. I am not one to live in the past. Like I said, I’ve moved on with my life. I continue to do what I need to do to live a normal life.”
‘Extraordinary Turn in Investigation’: Pence May Be ‘Receptive’ to Talking With DOJ Says NY Times Reporter
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Thursday that it’s entirely possible that former Vice President Mike Pence could cooperate with a Department of Justice investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.
While appearing on CNN, Haberman broke down why Pence might be willing to cooperate with the DOJ in a way he would not be willing to cooperate with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.
“I think he’s more receptive to this outreach from the DOJ, at least according to people he’s spoke to, because he recognizes there’s a difference between a criminal investigation led by the Justice Department and this House Select Committee, which he thinks is a different branch of government,” she said.
Haberman went on the say that it’s no sure bet that Pence would talk with the DOJ, as former President Donald Trump might try invoking executive privilege to get him to testify.
IN OTHER NEWS: Kanye West spotted at Mar-a-Lago with white nationalist who marched in Charlottesville
Nonetheless, Haberman said that the impact of an agreement would be significant.
“This would be an extraordinary turn in this investigation if the DOJ does get Mike Pence to cooperate as a witness,” she said. “Mike Pence is a key witness who is one of the only people who can speak to certain events in the leadup to January 6th… This would create such an unprecedented situation.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Watch: Pence Pivots, Deflects, Then Cites ‘God’ When Asked Directly if He Still Believes Trump Is a ‘Good Man’
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served with Donald Trump in the White House for four years, and, some say, knows him better than almost anyone, refuses to say once again, as he did before the 2016 election, that the former president is a “good man.”
Pence, a hard core Christian conservative who cites his faith every time he describes himself, in the same rhetoric he’s used for decades – “I’m a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order” – deflected, pivoted, and then invoked “God” as he refused to “pass judgment” on Trump.
Hawking his memoir, “So Help Me God,” Pence was interviewed by NPR host Steve Inskeep.
READ MORE: ‘We Save the Babies, We’ll Save America’: Mike Pence Calls for Total Abortion Ban Nationwide
“I want people to know that you included some of your past speeches in an appendix in the end,” Inskeep said, “including your 2016 convention speech in Cleveland accepting the vice presidential nomination. I was in Cleveland at the time, watching the convention. It’s a good speech.”
Pence thanked him.
“In that speech,” Inskeep continued, “you say Donald Trump is a ‘good man.’ Not just that he was the man for the moment or the right man or a strong candidate, but a ‘good man.’ Do you still believe he’s a good man?”
READ MORE: Critics Again Forced to Remind ‘Complete Sycophant’ Mike Pence Trump ‘Wanted to See You Hanged by a Violent Mob’
Pence refused to give a direct answer.
Almost shrugging, Pence relied on remarks he’s made recently, which do not answer Inskeep’s simple question.
“President Trump was wrong,” Pence sidetracked, pausing, then adding, “on January 6, in arguing that I had the authority to overturn the election.”
“But I’ll always be proud of the record that we created for the American people, Steve,” Pence said, which has nothing to do with Trump’s moral character or ethics.
Inskeep, respectfully noted, “You didn’t just call him a ‘good man,’ again.”
READ MORE: Mike Pence: Americans Have No Right to ‘Freedom From Religion’
“Well look,” Pence said, letting out a small, exasperated huff. “I truly do believe that only God knows our hearts. And I’ll leave it to others to make their own judgments.”
Donald Trump allegedly said, according to reports, in the Oval Office when told his insurrectionists were swarming the Capitol shouting, “Hang Mike Pence” on January 6, that maybe they were right.
The Guardian, citing a New York Times article, in May reported: “Two witnesses, the paper said, have confirmed to the House committee investigating the events of 6 January 2021 that Mark Meadows, then Trump’s chief of staff, described Trump ‘saying something to the effect of, maybe Mr Pence should be hung’.”
Watch the segment below or at this link.
Q. Is Trump a good man?
A. “Only God knows.”
Former Vice President Mike Pence recounts the January 6 attack, when then-president Trump’s words sparked a mob to seek out Pence. From the @NPR interview coming Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/cGLUZyVHpo
— Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) November 22, 2022
