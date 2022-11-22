News
‘This Ad Is Hate’: CNN Guest Shreds Herschel Walker for Anti-Transgender Ad Hours After Club Q Mass Shooting
A CNN guest on Tuesday slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker for releasing an ad targeting teen transgender athletes hours after a gunman murdered five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.
After host Don Lemon played a clip of the Walker ad, he brought on Los Angeles Times columnist LZ Granderson to discuss its poor timing in the wake of a deadly attack on the LGBTQ community in Colorado.
Granderson started out by noting that it was strange to see Walker spending time talking about transgender athletes when polls show voters are most concerned about issues such as the cost of living.
“I’m confused, because as you look at the exit polls, the issues that are on voters’ minds, number one, obviously, is the economy. How do you put food on the table, paying for gas, inflation. Number two is abortion. Following down from that are issues regarding security, safety, education. I did not see very many voters stress confusion or anxiety regarding trans athletes competing in sports.”
Granderson then suggested that the ad is a sign that Walker has little else to run on against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
“This seems to be a manufactured issue from Herschel Walker, who had nowhere else to turn, because he has no credibility discussing the economy because we understand his business dealings,” he said. “He’s surrounded by controversy regarding abortion, and where else is he going to turn? Hate. That’s what this ad is: Hate.”
News
Iraq Vet Took Down Club Q Gunman by Grabbing Handle on His Armor and a ‘Drag Dancer Stomped on Him With Her High Heels’
Richard M. Fierro, a 45-year old twice-decorated Iraq and Afghanistan wars veteran who spent 15 years in the military was at Club Q with his wife, daughter, and friends enjoying a drag show when, he says, a 300-pound gunman entered with an AR-15 style rifle and began shooting.
“I don’t know exactly what I did, I just went into combat mode,” Fierro told The New York Times. “I just know I have to kill this guy before he kills us.”
“I was trying to protect my family,” Fierro told Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, the mayor said at a Monday afternoon press conference.
“When the shooting started,” The Times reports, “Mr. Fierro said, he hit the floor, pulling a friend down with him. As bullets sprayed, he saw the gunman move through the bar toward a door leading to a patio where dozens of bar patrons had fled. Mr. Fierro, who served in the Army for 15 years, said he raced across the room, grabbed the gunman by a handle on the back of his body armor, pulled him to the floor and jumped on top of him.”
“I just knew I had to take him down,” he said.
The gunman, The Times continues, was “sprawled onto the floor, his military-style rifle landing just out of reach. Mr. Fierro started to go for the rifle, but then saw that the gunman had a pistol as well.”
“I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over,” Fierro said.
According to The Times, another hero was a drag dancer.
“As the fight continued, he said, he yelled for other club patrons to help him. A man grabbed the rifle and moved it away to safety. A drag dancer stomped on the gunman with her high heels. The whole time, Mr. Fierro said, he kept pummeling the shooter’s head while the two men screamed obscenities at each other.”
At Monday’s press conference Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez noted another man was also a hero for helping to subdue the gunman, Thomas James.
The Colorado Springs Police Department posted the names, pronouns, and photos of the five victims to social media (below, or at this link.)
Kelly Loving: She/Her pic.twitter.com/ofcHWbHaco
— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 21, 2022
Daniel Aston: He/Him pic.twitter.com/3PxWNRE9u6
— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 21, 2022
Derrick Rump: He/Him pic.twitter.com/R7xtf9TX14
— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 21, 2022
Ashley Paugh: She/Her pic.twitter.com/RtVlul5Zdl
— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 21, 2022
Raymond Green Vance: He/Him pic.twitter.com/Koxkn6Iaft
— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 21, 2022
News
Whistle-Blower Says SCOTUS Leaked 2014 Anti-Abortion Ruling to Religious Leaders Weeks Before It Was Made Public
According to a letter obtained by the New York Times, a former anti-choice religious leader informed Chief Justice John Roberts back in June that the leak of Associate Justice Sam Alito’s majority draft opinion gutting Roe v. Wade was not the first time the court’s vaunted secrecy was breached.
According to the report, the Rev. Rob Schenck wrote the letter to Roberts in light of the Dobbs leak, claiming information on the 2014 Burwell v. Hobby Lobby ruling also made its way into the hand of religious leaders who used it to conduct a PR campaign.
As the Times’ Jodi Kantor and Jo Becker wrote, “Schenck said he was told the outcome of the 2014 case weeks before it was announced. He used that information to prepare a public relations push, records show, and he said that at the last minute he tipped off the president of Hobby Lobby, the craft store chain owned by Christian evangelicals that was the winning party in the case.”
The report adds, “Mr. Schenck’s allegation creates an unusual, contentious situation: a minister who spent years at the center of the anti-abortion movement, now turned whistle-blower; a denial by a sitting justice; and an institution that shows little outward sign of getting to the bottom of the recent leak of the abortion ruling or of following up on Mr. Schenck’s allegation.”
“Mr. Schenck, who used to lead an evangelical nonprofit in Washington, said he learned about the Hobby Lobby opinion because he had worked for years to exploit the court’s permeability. He gained access through faith, through favors traded with gatekeepers and through wealthy donors to his organization, abortion opponents whom he called “stealth missionaries,” the Times is reporting before adding the tip came from key donors who reportedly had dinner with Alito and his wife.
“Mr. Schenck said Mrs. Wright told him that the decision would be favorable to Hobby Lobby, and that Justice Alito had written the majority opinion. Three weeks later, that’s exactly what happened. The court ruled, in a 5-4 vote, that requiring family-owned corporations to pay for insurance covering contraception violated their religious freedoms,” the report states with Alito issuing a statement saying that “he and his wife shared a ‘casual and purely social relationship’ with the Wrights, and did not dispute that the two couples ate together on June 3, 2014. But the justice said that the ‘allegation that the Wrights were told the outcome of the decision in the Hobby Lobby case, or the authorship of the opinion of the Court, by me or my wife, is completely false.'”
News
Elie Mystal Explodes on ‘Idiot’ Merrick Garland With 3 Basic Facts Attacking ‘Self-Serving’ Special Counsel Appointment
There is no shortage of political pundits and legal scholars voicing opinions on Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s decision to appoint a special counsel to continue the criminal investigations into Donald Trump. Most have given the Attorney General a pass out of respect, even after several this week urged him to not hand off the investigation to a third party.
Garland on Friday announced that former DOJ official Jack Smith, a federal prosecutor on loan to the International Criminal Court at The Hague, will take over two criminal investigations into Trump.
The Nation’s Justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber Friday evening, however, did not hold back his fury over the appointment, asking, rhetorically, if Garland is an “idiot” or “insane.”
Mystal made three essential points.
RELATED – Watch: Merrick Garland Announces Trump’s Presidential Candidacy Announcement Influenced Him to Appoint Special Counsel
Point one: Why didn’t Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel 18 months ago, or after federal agents retrieved classified documents in August from Mar-a-Lago?
Point two: The claim that only now do we know Donald Trump is running for president is inaccurate. “This idea that Trump was going to be a candidate for office is not a new development.”
Point three: DOJ prosecutors have always investigated and prosecuted elected officials. For example, they are currently investigating Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, and did so during the midterms.
“There’s not a single argument that I have heard in defense of Merrick Garland’s self-serving pearl-clutching press conference that he gave this morning that answers the critical question,” Mystal told Melber, “if he was going to do this, if you believe that this is in the public interest, then why didn’t he believe that it was in the public interest 18 months ago, when he easily could have done the exact same thing?”
Mystal says Trump running for president is not new.
“All the facts that he laid out today are things that were known quantities 18 months ago. People will say, ‘Oh, but Donald Trump wasn’t running for president 18 months ago.’ Wasn’t he? As far as I can tell, Trump still thinks he is the president. So this idea that Trump was going to be a candidate for office is not a new development in the case. Nor is the idea of quite frankly, that Joe Biden was going to be a candidate, is a new development in the case.”
He says if Garland thought his prosecutors couldn’t handle Trump he should have made this decision 18 months ago.
“We know that politicians running for office has been investigated by the Department of Justice in the regular process, of the Department of Justice before. Now Garland thought that his Department of Justice just wasn’t up to snuff, just wasn’t going to be able to bring it all the way home because of the extraordinary situation of prosecuting a president, as opposed to a governor, then he should have made this handoff, he should have made this announcement 18 months ago when everything was just as obvious it was today.”
“At the very least you should have made the announcement in August when they seized the documents that Trump stole from the White House,” Mystal charged.
And then he blasted all the reason why the DOJ says Trump can’t be prosecuted at any given point in time.
“We have been told by this Department of Justice that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted. We have been told by this Department of Justice that a person now running for the office of President can’t be prosecuted. We’ve been told by the Department of Justice that a person who isn’t actually running in the midterm elections also can’t be prosecuted.”
“If Merrick Garland thinks that Jack Smith from The Hague is going to take down the partisan pressure on him and make the right wing feel like this is a fair process, he’s an idiot, right?”
