‘How Is This Not a Red Wave?’: Frustrated Fox & Friends Hosts Struggle to Understand Election Results

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican running for governor on an all-out “Big Lie” election denial and ultra-MAGA platform, got a warning from an NBC News reporter after she spent the past day spreading election disinformation and fear.

“To be clear, the lines are not acceptable,” NBC News’ Vaughn Hilliard told Lake on Election Day as she was speaking to reporters. “At the same time, there is no evidence to suggest this is not going to be an accurate election.”

Lake, a former reporter, was quick to lash out.

“I haven’t suggested that. We’re going to see what happens,” she said.

But she has suggested the election might not be accurate. She’s also said, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”

Minutes earlier she promised a “come to Jesus” reckoning, after saying, “I woke up this morning and within minutes of the polls opening up I started getting people calling. Voters in tears, calling my personal numbers, saying ‘What’s going on? The tabulators aren’t working. They told me to put my ballot in a box and they would drive it downtown to county,’” Lake said, according to the right wing National Review.

Lake “implied there could be partisan interference behind the issues,” National Review added. “‘Do you think this is normal guys? My question is, do you think what’s happening here in Maricopa County is normal? We have had problems after problems.'”

“This is not normal stuff, ” she said, stoking and building on her months-long message of election theft.

“I hope it’s not malice. But we’re gonna win. And when we win, there’s gonna be a come to Jesus for elections in Arizona,” she said.

Arizona gov. candidate Kari Lake (R) sows doubt about the integrity of the election results before polls have even closed: “Voters in tears … saying, ‘What’s going on? The tabulators aren’t working’ … When we win, there’s gonna be come to Jesus for elections in Arizona.” pic.twitter.com/KDRYhsmQCd — The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2022

It is, in fact, “normal stuff,” however, when machines are not working properly, according to election officials who had a back up plan when some of the tabulators were not properly working in Maricopa County.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, both Republicans, quickly put out a video explaining what the issue was and how they were resolving it.

This is what Lake said “is not normal stuff,” but as you can seem, in this video they say, “this is actually what the majority of counties do on Election Day,” which Lake disputed.

Here is a message from Chairman Bill Gates and Recorder Stephen Richer with an update for @maricopacounty voters on Elections Day. pic.twitter.com/OkQczCklGb — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 8, 2022

Gates’ biography says “Bill has been a lifelong Republican,” as far back as high school.

In response to the machines not functioning properly an RNC spokesperson blamed not the two Republicans who took responsibility and explained what was going on and what the backup plan was, he blamed Kari Lake’s Democratic opponent in a tweet, which Lake’s official campaign “war room” account retweeted.

A reporter for VoteBeat US says Lake is spreading misinformation.

THIS IS FALSE. If you already checked in at a site having issues, go to a poll worker and have them check you out before you leave. If you do this, you can still vote normally at any other location in the county. Please everyone stop spreading misinformation. https://t.co/8i60B2QAKx — Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) November 8, 2022

Popular Information’s Judd Legum notes that one tweet has over 10,000 retweets.

.@KariLake, the election conspiracy theorist running for Governor of Arizona, is spreading misinformation about voting in Maricopa County One false tweet, post a few hours ago, already has over 10K retweets pic.twitter.com/FA6z6RYgWv — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 8, 2022

Lake on Tuesday also told a reporter that she’s “not confident in the people who we’ve elected to run these elections.”

“They’re a bunch of bureaucrats who don’t know what the hell they’re doing,” she said.

ABC News’ @libbycathey: “If you do win tonight, how are you going to be confident in your win if you don’t have confidence in this election?” Kari Lake: “I’m just not confident in the people who we’ve elected to run these elections.” pic.twitter.com/skcZyHbGVG — The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2022

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Lake’s stated refusal to accept the election results if she loses is “what fascism looks like.”

Rep. @AOC (D-NY) calls out Arizona gov. nominee Kari Lake (R) for not saying if she’d accept the election result if she loses: “That’s what fascism looks like … She is priming people to have little — God forbid — mini-January 6ths at state capitols across this country.” pic.twitter.com/wPt3eQ4H6Y — The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2022

