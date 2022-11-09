News
‘How Is This Not a Red Wave?’: Frustrated Fox & Friends Hosts Struggle to Understand Election Results
Republicans may yet win narrow congressional majorities, but Fox News hosts struggled to comprehend how a “red wave” failed to materialize.
The conservative network had been assuring viewers that the GOP would take overwhelming control of Congress, but the morning after Tuesday’s midterm election suggested Republicans might take a narrow majority in the House with a Senate majority still within reach, and “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt was bewildered.
“Our country is completely divided now,” Earhardt said. “You are either very conservative or radical progressive and woke left. The fact don’t seem to matter here. Some of these individuals that won, when you look at their records, they are so extreme and so progressive. People are just dug in, they are dug in really deep right now and so extreme.”
“How do you explain this country?” she added. “Open borders, record gas prices, inflation is the worst in 40 years, the president’s approval ratings are so bad, worst crime since the 1980s. Yet I heard last night this is an indictment on the Republican Party. Is it? How are these — these issues, when our country is in such a bad state right now, how is this not a red wave?”
READ MORE: Trump’s 2024 hopes take a blow as big-money donors see he’s ‘an anchor on the party’: CNN’s Alice Stewart
Watch the video below or at this link.
“How do you explain this country? I heard last night that this is in indictment on the Republican Party. Is it? How is this not a red wave?” pic.twitter.com/8Q1kW6xx2O
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2022
News
Watch: Reporter Schools Kari Lake as She’s Accused of Spreading Election Disinformation
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican running for governor on an all-out “Big Lie” election denial and ultra-MAGA platform, got a warning from an NBC News reporter after she spent the past day spreading election disinformation and fear.
“To be clear, the lines are not acceptable,” NBC News’ Vaughn Hilliard told Lake on Election Day as she was speaking to reporters. “At the same time, there is no evidence to suggest this is not going to be an accurate election.”
Lake, a former reporter, was quick to lash out.
“I haven’t suggested that. We’re going to see what happens,” she said.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Who They Are’: Critics Blast Kari Lake for Mocking Paul Pelosi After Brutally Violent Assault
But she has suggested the election might not be accurate. She’s also said, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
Minutes earlier she promised a “come to Jesus” reckoning, after saying, “I woke up this morning and within minutes of the polls opening up I started getting people calling. Voters in tears, calling my personal numbers, saying ‘What’s going on? The tabulators aren’t working. They told me to put my ballot in a box and they would drive it downtown to county,’” Lake said, according to the right wing National Review.
Lake “implied there could be partisan interference behind the issues,” National Review added. “‘Do you think this is normal guys? My question is, do you think what’s happening here in Maricopa County is normal? We have had problems after problems.'”
“This is not normal stuff, ” she said, stoking and building on her months-long message of election theft.
“I hope it’s not malice. But we’re gonna win. And when we win, there’s gonna be a come to Jesus for elections in Arizona,” she said.
Arizona gov. candidate Kari Lake (R) sows doubt about the integrity of the election results before polls have even closed:
“Voters in tears … saying, ‘What’s going on? The tabulators aren’t working’ … When we win, there’s gonna be come to Jesus for elections in Arizona.” pic.twitter.com/KDRYhsmQCd
— The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2022
It is, in fact, “normal stuff,” however, when machines are not working properly, according to election officials who had a back up plan when some of the tabulators were not properly working in Maricopa County.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, both Republicans, quickly put out a video explaining what the issue was and how they were resolving it.
This is what Lake said “is not normal stuff,” but as you can seem, in this video they say, “this is actually what the majority of counties do on Election Day,” which Lake disputed.
Here is a message from Chairman Bill Gates and Recorder Stephen Richer with an update for @maricopacounty voters on Elections Day. pic.twitter.com/OkQczCklGb
— Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 8, 2022
Gates’ biography says “Bill has been a lifelong Republican,” as far back as high school.
READ MORE: Watch: Kari Lake Ad Features Pastor Who Frames LGBTQ People as Sex-Obsessed Violent Criminals
In response to the machines not functioning properly an RNC spokesperson blamed not the two Republicans who took responsibility and explained what was going on and what the backup plan was, he blamed Kari Lake’s Democratic opponent in a tweet, which Lake’s official campaign “war room” account retweeted.
A reporter for VoteBeat US says Lake is spreading misinformation.
THIS IS FALSE.
If you already checked in at a site having issues, go to a poll worker and have them check you out before you leave. If you do this, you can still vote normally at any other location in the county.
Please everyone stop spreading misinformation. https://t.co/8i60B2QAKx
— Jen Fifield (@JenAFifield) November 8, 2022
Popular Information’s Judd Legum notes that one tweet has over 10,000 retweets.
.@KariLake, the election conspiracy theorist running for Governor of Arizona, is spreading misinformation about voting in Maricopa County
One false tweet, post a few hours ago, already has over 10K retweets pic.twitter.com/FA6z6RYgWv
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 8, 2022
Lake on Tuesday also told a reporter that she’s “not confident in the people who we’ve elected to run these elections.”
“They’re a bunch of bureaucrats who don’t know what the hell they’re doing,” she said.
ABC News’ @libbycathey: “If you do win tonight, how are you going to be confident in your win if you don’t have confidence in this election?”
Kari Lake: “I’m just not confident in the people who we’ve elected to run these elections.” pic.twitter.com/skcZyHbGVG
— The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2022
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Lake’s stated refusal to accept the election results if she loses is “what fascism looks like.”
Rep. @AOC (D-NY) calls out Arizona gov. nominee Kari Lake (R) for not saying if she’d accept the election result if she loses:
“That’s what fascism looks like … She is priming people to have little — God forbid — mini-January 6ths at state capitols across this country.” pic.twitter.com/wPt3eQ4H6Y
— The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2022
Watch video of Kari Lake via Fox News below or at this link.
News
J6 Committee Interviews Driver of Trump’s SUV Who Was Present When He Allegedly ‘Lunged’ at the Steering Wheel
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has interviewed the driver of Donald Trump‘s presidential vehicle, presumably a Secret Service agent who was present when the then-president allegedly lunged at the steering wheel after the agent refused to take him to the Capitol.
During his speech on on January 6, 2021, barely hours before they attacked, Trump had directed his supporters to march “to the Capitol,” promising, “and I’ll be there with you.”
Trump reportedly knew some of his supporters were armed.
According to a top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump was desperate to be taken to the Capitol, but citing security reasons the driver refused.
“I’m the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” Cassidy Hutchinson, Meadow’s aide, testified she was told Trump had said, during a public televised hearing of the Select Committee in June.
“I’m the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” President Trump said before trying to take control of the steering wheel in his motorcade on Jan. 6, Hutchinson testifies.
Trump then motioned toward a Secret Service agent as if he wanted to choke him, Hutchinson says. pic.twitter.com/7kcpX1SsTe
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2022
“The President reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said ‘Sir; you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards [Secret Service agent] Bobby Engel,” Hutchinson said, as CNN reports.
READ MORE: Trump Ignores J6 Committee Deadline to Submit Documents – What He May Do Next Is an Ever Greater Insult to the Rule of Law
“Hutchinson said that Ornato told her this story of Trump being ‘irate’ back at his White House office later that day with Engel present. She said Engel ‘did not correct or disagree with any part of the story.'”
On June 28, after Hutchinson’s riving and damning testimony, New York Times’ Deputy managing editor Cliff Levy explained why Trump being so angry that he allegedly lunged at the steering wheel is so important.
Posting an image of the “historic” New York Times home page, Levy writes: “TRUMP TRIED TO LOOSEN SECURITY ON JAN. 6,” which was the paper’s lead story. “Knew Supporters Were Armed and Could Turn Violent • Lunged for Limo’s Steering Wheel in Attempt to Join Mob, Aide Says.”
TRUMP TRIED TO LOOSEN SECURITY ON JAN. 6
• Knew Supporters Were Armed and Could Turn Violent
• Lunged for Limo’s Steering Wheel in Attempt to Join Mob, Aide Says
— Historic @nytimes home screen pic.twitter.com/YMlsUQZkUs
— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) June 28, 2022
Trump, knowing his supporters were armed, wanted to personally lead a violent insurrection or coup, Hutchinson had said during her testimony in June.
Also on June 28, The Washington Post ran a headline that read: “Trump sought to lead armed mob to Capitol on Jan. 6, aide says.”
READ MORE: READ: J6 Committee Officially Issues Damning Subpoena to Trump – Two Weeks to Comply
Calling revelations from Hutchinson’s testimony “stunning” and “explosive,” The Post reported she told “Congress that [Trump] knew his supporters were carrying weapons, insisted on personally leading the armed mob to the Capitol, physically assailed the senior Secret Service agent who told him it was not possible, expressed support for the hanging of his own vice president, and mused about pardoning the rioters.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
News
‘Federal Intrusion’: DeSantis Administration Attempting to Block US DOJ From Election Monitoring in Florida Counties
A top official in the DeSantis administration is attempting to block the U.S. Dept. of Justice from monitoring elections in three Florida counties, calling it “federal intrusion.” Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who won election with a slim 0.4% of the vote in 2018, is running for re-election against Democrat and former Governor Charlie Crist.
On Florida Dept. of State letterhead, Brad McVay, the department’s general counsel, warned the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Civil Rights Division they would not be permitted inside polling places, The Washington Post reports.
“McVay said the Florida Secretary of State’s office — which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis oversees — would instead send its own monitors to those three counties, which are among the most Democratic-leaning counties in Florida,” the Post adds.
READ MORE: ‘Should Not Be Normalized’: Warnings Issued After Trump Calls Pelosi an ‘Animal’ on Eve of Election
“On Monday, the Justice Department announced that it would send federal monitors to 64 jurisdictions nationwide to monitor how elections are being conducted. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties were all slated to receive federal monitors from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.”
In his letter to DOJ McVay claims that “the presence of federal law enforcement inside polling places would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election.”
“Department of Justice monitors are not permitted inside a polling place under Florida law,” McVay adds. Pointing to a Florida statute that “lists the people who ‘may enter any polling room or polling place,'” he says, “Department of Justice personnel are not included on the list.”
“Even if they could qualify as ‘law enforcement’ under section 102.031 (3)(a)6. of the Florida Statutes, absent some evidence concerning the need for federal intrusion, or some federal statute that preempts Florida law, the presence of federal law enforcement inside polling places would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election.”
The Post reports that “the Justice Department said in a news release announcing the monitoring locations that it has observed local election procedures nationwide since 1965.”
READ MORE: GOP Filing ‘Obscene’ Election Lawsuits Says Top Dem Lawyer Because ‘If Everyone Was Able to Vote’ Republicans Would Lose
But David Levine, an Elections Integrity Fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, writes: “Since the Voting Right Act of 1965, the Civil Rights of the DOJ has routinely monitored voting in jurisdictions throughout the country to ensure compliance with federal election laws.”
“For those opposing these efforts, the onus is on them to say why,” say Levine, who has a lengthy elections résumé, including being a county elections director.
“This a practice that has spanned both D and R presidential administrations,” Levine adds.
“Based on the threat environment, recent events, and reasons DOJ has historically monitored elections,” he says, calling the list of the 64 counties DOJ says it will monitor, “quite reasonable.”
