DOJ Now Looking at Two Espionage Cases as They Ponder Possible Trump Indictments: Legal Analyst
During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show,” former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade explained why a report on how the Department of Justice is working diligently on how to prosecute Donald Trump for espionage indicates that investigators have the goods on the former president.
On Friday an MSNBC report stated a case in Hawaii and one in Kansas City that led to espionage charges are both being scrutinized for tips on how to pursue a Trump indictment, explaining it is “a major part of the calculus for Justice Department officials as they decide whether to move forward with charges against the former president over the classified documents found in his Florida home.”
According to McQuade, that means things have grown more serious for the former president.
“There are two questions that prosecutors ask themselves when deciding whether to bring charges,” the former prosecutor began. “The first is: can we charge? That is, is there sufficient evidence to prove the case? That’s the first question, but then there’s that second question: should we bring a case? That’s when the government looks to whether or not there’s a federal — substantial evidence to bring a case.”
“We want to have uniformity in the kind of cases you prosecute,” she elaborated. “In cases involving the mishandling of classified documents, typically prosecutors look for some aggravating factor beyond just mishandling. If you innocently bring home a document in your briefcase, typically that is not prosecuted. you might be disciplined. you might lose your clearance you might lose your job, but probably not be criminally prosecuted.”
“It’s some of those factors that she mentioned in the Hawaii case and others, whether the person acted willfully, that is they knew they were violating the law,” she told the host, “Whether they were disloyal to the United States, sold them to a foreign government for example, or whether they obstructed justice.”
“That’s probably the factor that is most salient in the Trump investigation,” she concluded.
Image: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com
‘I Sent in the FBI’: After Trump Appears to Admit to Election Interference Florida Democrat Demands Court Hearing
In an angry rant Thursday night Donald Trump appeared to admit to using the U.S. Dept. of Justice to engage in election interference in the 2018 Florida election to help Republican Ron DeSantis, who was declared the winner in that gubernatorial race.
“I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys,” Trump bragged on his Truth Social platform. One noted former top DOJ official suggested it could be “fraud.”
Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost to DeSantis by a slim 0.4% margin, or about 32,000 votes, is now demanding his day in court.
“I was all in for Ron,” Trump wrote, which NCRM was among the first to report, “and he beat Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win.”
Gillum’s attorneys wasted no time in acting.
“David Markus and Katherine Miller, who are representing Gillum on federal public corruption charges involving donations to his gubernatorial campaign,” Tallahassee Democrat reports, “cited Trump’s statement in a motion filed Friday in federal court saying it further supported their request for a hearing on whether the federal government selectively prosecuted Gillum because of his race. His lawyers asked for the hearing on Election Day motions that also sought dismissals on all counts.”
“Lawyers for Gillum said Trump’s statement supports a ‘prima facie case of selective prosecution (at a minimum for political purposes), because Donald Trump confirms that he took action through the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office.'”
In his rant, Trump – who has been falsely alleging election fraud for years, claimed Thursday night with no evidence or proof that there had been election fraud in 2018, or “ballot theft,” as he put it.
“Former President Trump’s posts raise serious questions about how exactly Trump ‘fixed’ DeSantis’ campaign and what Trump directed the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to do, and whether there is any connection to the FBI’s investigation and later prosecution of Gillum,” Gillum’s lawyers said in their motion.
Thursday night, as NCRM reported, Andrew Weissman, the well known former General Counsel of the FBI, tweeted, “last I checked Trump’s sending in FBI and DOJ to interfere with election tabulation would be, well, fraud.”
Weissman is also a DOJ veteran of 20 years, and, among other roles, served as chief of the Criminal Fraud Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, and served on the 2017 special counsel team headed by Robert Mueller.
On Friday, Factcheck.org investigated Trump’s remarks and the situation in 2018.
“In 2018, DeSantis was declared the winner by the Associated Press on election night, which was Nov. 6, 2018. Gillum conceded defeat at about 11 p.m. that night, according to the New York Times. But with votes still being counted, Gillum closed the gap and the race was within the range of a recount by Nov. 8, 2018.”
‘Dark’ Times: ‘Isolated and Meanspirited’ Trump Has Never Been More ‘Irresponsible and Chaotic’ – Report
As Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis is being knighted by the Murdoch machine as the new head of the Republican Party and the media mogul’s New York Post mocks the former president on its front page in a “Humpty Dumpty” drawing, these are “dark” times for the 45th president’s inner circle.
Yes, Rupert Murdoch has turned on Trump. It’s been years in the making. A quick thead: pic.twitter.com/oX6ZYSd4jF
— Sarah Ellison (@sarahellison) November 10, 2022
CBS News’ Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa, co-author of a book on Trump with Watergate reporter Bob Woodward, reveals what’s going on at Mar-a-Lago.
“Dark time in Trump’s inner circle,” Costa reports. He says he spoke “to several longtime friends, donors, and aides in the past 24 hours.”
“Many say he’s listening to very few people,” and is “isolated, and meanspirited about his potential rivals,” which is clear to everyone who reads the news or Trump’s Truth Social posts.
“Several of them say they’re tired of his rants and are avoiding him.”
Trump, according to longtime top advisor Jason Miller, was quite possibly going to announce his third White House run on Monday, right before Election Day. In thinly veiled terms Trump publicly suggested he was talked out of it.
Costa also quotes a Trump advisor who says: “I have never seen him more irresponsible and chaotic then he is today.”
“He seems to be in self-destruct mode,” they add.
“It is irresponsible to attack DeSantis and Youngkin, and it’s irresponsible to announce in any time in the near future,” the adviser told Costa, who adds they stressed he should not announce before the December 6 Georgia runoff.
Trump in the past 24 hours has attacked Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin, both of whom are being praised in the right-wing press for their electoral successes, as Trump faces growing resentment from GOP leaders.
This weekend is Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago, which for most fathers would be a joyous celebration. focused on his daughter.
CNN adds that it’s storm season, in more ways than one in Florida, and Tiffany Trump’s wedding is rife with drama.
“But even though Tropical Storm Nicole is moving on, the Trumps may still be in for some tumult over the weekend. They’re gathering as their patriarch makes moves toward a 2024 presidential run, a prospect not everyone in the family is excited about. Some of them are signaling they don’t want to be involved much, if at all, sources close to the family tell CNN.”
Right Wing Lobbying Organization Pushing States to Shield Companies From Political Boycotts
For decades ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council quietly drafted right-wing legislation, pushing it to conservative state lawmakers who only had to change a few words here or there and all of a sudden they become a sponsor of a bill that would further the conservative corporate agenda.
According to a 2012 Bloomberg BusinessWeek investigation (archived), about 200 of ALEC’s model bills became law every year.
While most of the bills don’t garner public attention, many Americans are familiar with the rash of so-called “Stand Your Ground” laws that effectively allow the use of deadly force in the name of self defense by people who would claim they felt threatened by another person. Trayvon Martin’s killer successfully used a “Stand Your Ground” defense to avoid conviction.
ALEC, which is supported by corporations, is now “pushing states to adopt a new law shielding all US businesses from ‘political boycotts,'” according to The Guardian, in response to what some are calling “woke capitalism.”
How?
By drafting model legislation that states would pass which would require any government entity to include a clause in all their contracts banning any company they do business with from supporting political or economic boycotts. Those government entities could include a state government or a local police dept., school district, or perhaps a county clerk’s office.
“According to the text of the proposed law, which is written by Alec’s lawyers so that all a legislature has to do is fill in the name of its state, it is a response to banks, investment funds and corporations refusing to invest in or do business with industries that damage the environment or are aligned with oppressive laws,” The Guardian reports.
One line from the model legislation reads: “The collusion of corporations, and institutions to boycott, divest from, or sanction any industry may violate existing antitrust and fiduciary laws and harms consumers, shareholders, and states.”
The Guardian adds that “Some corporations are increasingly concerned that consumer pressure will cause other companies to boycott them over their funding of rightwing politicians and causes, or social positions.”
Image via Shutterstock
