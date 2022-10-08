News
Trump Plotted to Trade Mar-a-Lago Files for ‘Sensitive Documents’ About His 2016 Campaign Russia Ties: Report
According to new reporting from the New York Times, Donald Trump told aides he wanted to make a deal with the National Archives to return the documents and files he whisked away to his Mar-a-Lago resort in exchange for “sensitive” documents he believes prove his 2016 campaign did not conspire with the Russians.
As the Time’s Maggie Haberman and Michael Schmidt wrote, the former president pressed aides to lie about what he took and was hiding, thus also putting them — and his attorneys — in legal jeopardy.
The report states, “Mr. Trump, still determined to show he had been wronged by the F.B.I. investigation into his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia, was angry with the National Archives and Records Administration for its unwillingness to hand over a batch of sensitive documents that he thought proved his claims,” before adding, “In exchange for those documents, Mr. Trump told advisers, he would return to the National Archives the boxes of material he had taken to Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla.”
RELATED: ‘Holy moley’: Legal experts believe FBI inquiry into possible Trump Tower stash related to looming ‘criminal case’
The Times reports that the former president’s aides “never pursued” his plan, and that the episode “…demonstrates how Mr. Trump spent a year and a half deflecting, delaying and sometimes leading aides to dissemble when it came to demands from the National Archives and ultimately the Justice Department to return the material he had taken, interviews and documents show.”
The report adds, “Mr. Trump floated the idea of offering the deal to return the boxes in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation as a ‘hoax’ cooked up by the F.B.I. Mr. Trump did not appear to know specifically what he thought the archives had — only that there were items he wanted.”
The report comes on the heels of additional reporting that DOJ believes the former president has still not turned over all of the documents he took, which could lead to Espionage Act charges and a criminal obstruction indictment.
You can read more here.
News
‘As a Father, He’s Done Nothing’: Herschel Walker Urged the Mother of His Child to Have a Second Abortion – NYT
The mother of Herschel Walker‘s 10-year old son who reportedly had an abortion the former NFL star paid for, reveals he also urged her to have a second abortion when she again became pregnant. She refused, ended their relationship, and gave birth to a boy, The New York Times reports.
The woman, whose name is not being published for family and safety reasons, revealed this week the former NFL star now running for a U.S. Senate seat as a hard core anti-abortion Republican had urged her to have the first abortion, and paid for it when she did.
“As a father, he’s done nothing. He does exactly what the courts say, and that’s it,” she told The Times. “He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you’re going to run for office, you need to own your life.”
READ MORE: ‘Nothing to Be Ashamed of’: Herschel Walker Says if He Paid for an Abortion He Would ‘Be Forgiven’
The Times reports “the woman said Mr. Walker had barely been involved in their now 10-year-old son’s life, offering little more than court-ordered child support and occasional gifts.”
Walker has publicly acknowledged his eldest son, Christian Walker, but months ago when The Daily Beast revealed he had a “secret son,” Walker’s campaign confirmed only the second child, but did not initially reveal that Walker had fathered an additional two children.
In their interviews, the woman “described the frustration of watching Republicans rally around Mr. Walker, dismiss her account and bathe him in prayer and praise, calling him a good man.”
“The fact that I had a choice” to have an abortion, and “now he’s in the public trying to say he wants to put a ban on abortion completely,” the woman said. “It appalled me.”
She also “said Mr. Walker hardly knew his 10-year-old son — she said he had ‘maybe only seen him three times’ — and had not spoken to her in years.”
Walker is running to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, a progressive pastor. Warnock has not directly commented on this latest Walker scandal, one of many Georgia voters will have to weigh when they vote. On Thursday he tweeted, “The people of Georgia have a clear choice to make about who they think is ready to represent them in the United States Senate.”
Also on Thursday, Walker repeatedly flatly denied the allegations. But he did say if he had paid for an abortion, it was “nothing to be ashamed of.”
Herschel Walker just held a gaggle with reporters in Georgia and MSNBC carried it. It did not go well. pic.twitter.com/etIBF8Ufbu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2022
READ MORE: ‘Train Wreck’: Herschel Walker Criticized for New Ad Claiming God Helped Him ‘Overcome’ His Mental Illness
The woman, who is not being named by the press, also spoke with The Daily Beast, which broke the original story earlier this week and revealed many of the details the Times reported Friday.
Meanwhile, once his strongest supporter, Christian Walker has now become his father’s harshest critic.
“I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed, I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker, had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised,” Christian Walker said in a video he posted this week, after The Daily Beast’s report was published. “And you know, my favorite issue to talk about is father absence – surprise – ’cause it affected me. That’s why I talk about it all the time, because it affected me.”
“Family Values people: He has four kids, four different women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them,” Christian Walker continued, lambasting his father. “He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values? I was silent lie after lie after lie. The abortion card drops yesterday – it’s literally his handwriting in the card. They say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. Okay, I’m done.”
He hasn’t tweeted since Wednesday, but Christian Walker’s last tweet reads: “Wear a condom, damn.”
READ MORE: Watch: Herschel Walker Says if Georgia Voters Don’t Elect Him They Won’t Even ‘Have a Chance to Be Redeemed’
News
Biden Names and Shames ‘Socialist Republicans’ Who Voted Against His Infrastructure Bill but Are Begging Him for Funding
President Joe Biden spoke about the September jobs report praised by leading economists Friday afternoon, and took a few moments to criticize the “socialist Republicans” who publicly voted against the critical infrastructure legislation that is an important part of his economic agenda, while privately begging him for funding for their districts.
“There’s a report, you guys can, as they say, as my grandkids say, ‘Google it,’ but a report that came out on CNN that says, ‘Republicans called Biden infrastructure program socialist.’ Then they asked for the money,” the President said mockingly.
“And it goes through all the Republicans, the most conservative Republicans, who called it ‘socialism,’ and how they’re asking for it. A guy named Paul Gosar,” President Biden said, referring to far-right wing white nationalist U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona.
“He’s written three separate letters to the administration, asking for projects in his district,” Biden said, appearing to read from the CNN report. “He says they enhance the quality of life and ease congestion, boost the economy.”
Biden. leaning into the microphone, told supporters, “Voted against it, says it’s all socialism.”
“Go down the list. Kentucky Representative Andy Barr.”
Mocking the GOP lawmaker he mimicked him saying, “The biggest socialist agenda.”
“Three different projects he wants, citing the importance of safety and growth in his district.”
“Rand Paul,” President Biden continued. “I go down the list. Look it up,” he said waving the pages of the report.
“Socialist,’ he said mockingly.
“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans,” Biden deadpanned.
“Think about it. I’m serious,” the President urged. “Let’s get serious about taking care of ordinary people. Regular people like I grew up. Folks, look, you can’t make this stuff up. You got to say, I got to say, I was surprised to see so many socialists in the Republican caucus.”
Watch below or at this link.
Biden calling out Republicans who called the infrastructure bill socialism but still asked for money: I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans pic.twitter.com/ueK42ZBxBm
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2022
News
‘Just a Disgrace’: Former DOJ Officials Express Concern, Call for Resignation of FBI Director Wray
Christopher Wray, the Trump-appointed Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is in hot water as former Dept. of Justice officials express concern, with some calling for his resignation.
“Christopher Wray has a problem and it’s coming from inside the house,” says Asha Rangappa, a former FBI Special Agent, a senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, a legal and national security analyst, and a CNN commentator.
Rangappa was responding to a damning report on Thursday from NBC News Justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly.
“Another former Oath Keepers member testifies that he tried to tip off the FBI and other officials after he recorded an Oath Keepers call he was concerned about in Nov. 2020, before Jan. 6,” Reilly tweeted.
“Did anyone call you back?” the Oath Keeper was asked.
“Yeah, after it all happened,” he responded.
READ MORE: ‘Did Not Further Investigate’: FBI Director Reveals Trump White House Was in Charge of FBI’s Tips About Brett Kavanaugh
“On Nov. 9, 2020,” The Washington Post explains, “as Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes told members of his paramilitary group to get ready to fight for President Donald Trump in the streets of Washington, one listener was secretly recording, an FBI agent testified Tuesday.”
“An ‘increasingly alarmed follower’ recorded the meeting and shared it with law enforcement, prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler said Monday in the federal trial of Rhodes and four others accused of a seditious conspiracy to keep Trump in office. But the tip, sent to the FBI on Nov. 25, 2020, was apparently ignored.”
NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian, responding to the Post’s report, tweeted: “The FBI got [a] tip in November 2020 about the Oath Keepers’ plans for an armed fight in DC–but apparently ignored it. This is the latest evidence of a massive failure to act on available intelligence that all but predicted Jan. 6th. The FBI has no comment.”
Attorney Andrew Weissmann spent 20 years at the U.S. Dept. of Justice, including serving as chief of the DOJ’s Criminal Fraud Section. At the FBI, Weissmann was director of the Bureau’s Enron Task Force, and served as FBI General Counsel. He also held a management role on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team.
Late Thursday night, also responding to Reilly’s tweet, Weissmann declared: “Wray has to go. It’s just a disgrace. With not an ounce of expressed remorse.”
Weissmann is not alone.
READ MORE: ‘No Recession’: Economists Elated Over ‘Amazing’ and ‘Perfect’ Jobs Report – Blast Media’s ‘Anti-Biden Narrative’
Former SDNY Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli says, “I am joining [Andrew Weissmann] in calling for the resignation of Christopher Wray @FBI director for, at the very least, gross incompetence, & at the very worst, turning a blind eye to the 1/6 insurrection that was to happen. He is partially responsible for the death & destruction.”
Reilly’s tweet about a major tip getting ignored by the FBI received a great deal of attention.
Journalist JJ MacNab, a Fellow at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, responded to it, saying, “I can tell you from personal experience, this rings true.”
Award–winning journalist Andrea Bernstein also responded to Reilly’s tweet, writing: “Another tip, sent before J6 to FBI. That’s two early tips from Oath Keepers. Plus Jackson Reffitt, son of convicted J6 attacker guy Reffit. There were So. Many. Warnings.”
Wray became the Director of the FBI in August of 2017. FBI Directors are appointed by the President, confirmed by the Senate, for a 10-year term. Presidents can fire FBI Directors technically for any reason, but doing so can lead to calls of politicization.
Donald Trump, as president, infamously fired FBI Director Jim Comey, one day later telling top Russian officials inside the Oval Office doing so removed “great pressure” on him from the Russia investigation.
