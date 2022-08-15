News
‘This One Is Different’: Trump Allies Increasingly Concerned About ‘Deeply Serious’ Scandal
MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire revealed that Donald Trump’s allies are increasingly concerned about the investigation into his handling of highly sensitive government documents.
The FBI executed a search warrant last week at Mar-A-Lago and seized 11 sets of classified materials, and Lemire said the former president’s allies are starting to worry that this scandal won’t easily be brushed aside.
“Well, as someone put it to me recently, there are few things the government doesn’t have a sense of humor about,” Lemire said. “National security, classified documents, one of them. This is something that is, indeed, going to be followed through to the very end by the Department of Justice, with a charging decision over the horizon at some point. First part of the question, the Biden administration is keeping their distance. They want to act independently, we have no influence, they’re not talking about it. President [Joe] Biden on a well-timed vacation to avoid reporters’ questions on the matter.”
“In Trump world, there is growing concern,” he continued. “Some people I’ve talked to over the last week who sort of play this down. ‘Look, Donald Trump got in trouble before, he always seems to get out of it. This will be — people are talking about him again. Look, we’re raising all this money. This could be good for Republicans, we have something to rally around,’ as the political momentum turned against them. You’re hearing some of that.”
RELATED: ‘Benedict Donald’ Trump ‘understood the stakes in the search warrant that was executed’: MSNBC panel
But Trump’s inner circle is less confident that he can weather this political storm.
“To those close to the former president, some worry this is different,” Lemire said. “This is not a political scandal he can try to shake off. This is a different matter, one with real serious consequences. We have seen from Republicans in the first two days after the search, incredible, incendiary rhetoric against the FBI, against the federal government, condemning what happened. There has been word from those close to Trump saying, ‘Hey, this one might be serious, let’s not totally go on the offensive yet. Let’s let this play out a little while longer.'”
“There is registering some concern in Trump world, that this one is different and deeply serious,” Lemire added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Trump Could Face 20 Years Behind Bars for ‘Serious Felonies’ at Mar-a-Lago: Legal Analyst
A legal analyst for ABC News pointed out that former President Donald Trump is potentially facing 20 years in prison for “serious felonies” after the search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
Dan Abrams told ABC host Jonathan Karl that the Department of Justice could indict Trump for multiple crimes after finding classified documents during the search.
“They’re very serious,” Abrams said of the charges. “And the one that’s being talked about most is this espionage act because it has the word espionage in it. But the truth is that when it comes to potential criminal sentences, the obstruction of justice statute is the one with the most potential prison time.”
“There you’re talking about up to 20 years behind bars,” he added. “So these are not sort of minor crimes we’re talking about here. We’re talking about the potential for serious felonies with regard to all three of the crimes being investigated.”
But Abrams threw cold water on the idea that a Trump prosecution would be easy.
“The fundamental question is going to be intentionality,” he opined. “How much do they believe that they did this on purpose? Were they intentionally ignoring subpoenas? Were they literally destroying documents?”
Watch the video below from ABC.
.@danabrams breaks down what unsealed search warrant papers for former Pres. Trump’s estate suggest about federal investigation.
“We’re talking about the potential for serious felonies with regard to all three of the crimes being investigated.” https://t.co/io1xvxYLTd pic.twitter.com/r9nnoZWolR
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 14, 2022
News
Trump Makes False Claims About Classified Documents – And Obama
Donald Trump is responding to news reports he is under FBI investigation for actions covered by the Espionage Act by making apparently false claims about his mishandling of classified documents and about former President Barack Obama.
“Number one, it was all declassified,” Trump says in a post on his Truth Social site, a claim legal experts say is incorrect. For any president to declassify documents, experts say, there is a process that involves actions being taken on each individual document. They also say the president does not have legal authority to declassify documents related to nuclear weapons.
“Number two,” Trump continues, “they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request.”
READ MORE: FBI Agents Searched Mar-a-Lago for ‘Classified Documents Relating to Nuclear Weapons’: Report
Again, according to reports, that too is false. DOJ issued a subpoena after the National Archives tried to get all the documents back and Trump still did not comply.
“They could have had it anytime they wanted—and that includes LONG ago,” he continues in a separate post on Truth Social. “ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK.”
Again, multiple reports say they did, numerous times.
READ MORE: DOJ Served Trump With Grand Jury Subpoena for Classified Documents Months Before FBI Raid: Report
None of his responses explain why he had at Mar-a-Lago what we now know were at least 35 cartons – 20 retrieved on Monday and 15 earlier this year – of items including confidential, classified, and top secret documents that were required by law to have been handed over to the National Archives.
“The bigger problem is,” Trump says, “what are they going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified, that President Obama took to Chicago?”
That is also false.
The National Archives on Friday issued a statement after Trump repeatedly spread the false claim that former President Barack Obama had 33 million documents in his possession.
“President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!” was one of Trump’s false attacks on his Truth Social site.
“The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) assumed exclusive legal and physical custody of Obama Presidential records when President Barack Obama left office in 2017, in accordance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA),” the Archives said in a statement posted to its website Friday.
“NARA moved approximately 30 million pages of unclassified records to a NARA facility in the Chicago area where they are maintained exclusively by NARA,” the Archives added. “Additionally, NARA maintains the classified Obama Presidential records in a NARA facility in the Washington, DC, area. As required by the PRA, former President Obama has no control over where and how NARA stores the Presidential records of his Administration.”
News
‘So Much Worse!’ Morning Joe Rips GOP for Defending Trump After Burying Clinton Over Classified Info
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hammered Republicans for spending years excoriating Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified materials and then turning around defending Donald Trump over far worse allegations.
The FBI carried out a search of Mar-A-Lago this week, where agents reportedly expected to find nuclear secrets among the classified materials Trump took from the White House, and Scarborough and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski laid into Republicans for attacking law enforcement to protect the former president from serious allegations.
“The conundrum you just put out there,” Brzezinski said, “about it being just as bad when a Democrat has some improper use of classified documents as when a Republican does, on this show, you will see us saying the same thing in each situation. Roll the tape, you know, rewind the tape — critical of Hillary Clinton, everything to do with the email, very, very critical. Here, you have a situation where Trump’s following and his friends on TV won’t cover the story the same way. In fact, they will go to fantastical lengths to not ask the right questions, to twist the truth, to push his big lies. It is dangerous.”
Scarborough said there was no comparison between what Clinton did and what Trump has been accused of doing, even as the facts remain scant.
READ MORE: ‘Deranged’ Republicans have gone off the rails with FBI attacks after Mar-a-Lago search: conservative
“What is so maddening about the Republican response to this is, despite the fact — and I hope our liberal friends can deal with this — despite the fact we brought up Hillary Clinton’s emails, in this same time, we’re bringing up Donald Trump’s classified information that he’s reportedly taken to Mar-A-Lago, there is no moral equivalency,” Scarborough said. “The two are brought up because what Donald Trump has done is so much worse, so much more dangerous.”
An Ohio man tried to force his way into FBI headquarters in Cincinnati on Thursday, apparently prompted by Republican attacks on law enforcement officials over the Trump search, and Scarborough called out their violent rhetoric.
“The order of magnitude is overwhelming, and I bring it up to make a bigger point about Republican hypocrisy,” Scarborough said. “They were worried about a former secretary of state’s emails. They’re completely discounting the possibility of nuclear secrets being stolen from the White House and taken down to Mar-A-Lago and hidden from the Department of Justice.”
“Where are the Republicans? Where are the Republicans? Where are the Republicans?” he added. “Hold a press conference, condemn these actions, condemn the hate speech, condemn the targeting of law enforcement officers. Condemn the targeting of FBI agents and professionals at the Department of Justice. Is there not one that will do it?”
Watch the video below or at this link.
