‘This Is a Tsunami’: Morning Joe Says Voters in Kansas Are ‘Repulsed by the Radicalism’ of the GOP
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reacted to the stunning rejection by Kansas voters of an amendment that would have allowed state legislators to ban abortion.
The vote made Kansas one of the only red states where abortion remains legal after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the “Morning Joe” host said the results were a stunning rejection of the GOP’s rapidly increasing radicalism.
“I think it’s an example a lot of people who identified themselves as pro-life looking at what happened since Roe was overturned,” Scarborough said. “Looking at the extremism, looking at the 10-year-old girl being chased from the state, looking at the Texas attorney general fighting for the right to let mothers die on the operating table, to tear away the protections that the federal government is trying to put in place to protect moms to have a choice whether they die on an operating table or not.”
“You look at all of the extremities,” he added, “and now again in another Republican state legislature trying to give the right to members of a rapist’s family to sue a rape victim for $20,000 unless she has a forced pregnancy. This is a rapist’s bill of rights that Republicans are passing, a rapists’ bill of rights for forced child birth on children.”
“This is the Republican Party in 2022,” Scarborough concluded, “and even in a pro-life state, even in a Republican state that hasn’t elected a Democratic president in 50 years, they are repulsed by the radicalism of this new Republican Party.”
Rand Paul Argues Against Helping Vets Exposed to Cancer-Causing Toxic Burn Pits – Bill Passes Despite 11 GOP No Votes
As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer once again put the PACT Act on the floor for a vote, Senator Rand Paul argued veterans should not receive government help via the legislation because they might have gotten sick somewhere else. The PACT Act is legislation to help veterans exposed to cancer-causing toxic burn pits.
The bill passed the Senate Tuesday evening by a vote of 86-11. All 11 no votes came from Republicans: Mike Crapo (R-ID), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Rand Paul (R-KY), James Risch (R-ID), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Richard Shelby (R-AL), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).
Barely months ago the PACT Act passed the Senate with an 84 vote majority but last week Republicans tried to kill the bill, the exact same legislation many of them had voted for. It failed with just 55 votes, because of the GOP. Outrage was immediate across the nation, and lasted into this week. Former “Daily Show” host John Stewart, who battled Congress for years to help 9/11 first responders get the critical care they need, went to bat for veterans recently as well. He and veterans were in the Senate gallery Tuesday evening when the bill passed.
Calling it “a political surrender by Senate Republicans,” The Washington Post noted it passed “a week after they blocked consideration of the popular legislation seemingly out of political pique because Democrats clinched a party-line deal on an unrelated massive domestic policy bill that could be considered later this week.”
The bill is especially important to President Joe Biden. His son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46, the President says, as a result of his exposure to toxic burn pits in Kosovo and Iraq.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the rest of his GOP Senate caucus seemed stunned the American public was so outraged that 41 Republicans had blocked the bill from passing last week. He assured reporters it would now pass, even though the language had not changed from the original bill over the past few months.
“Yeah, it’ll pass this week,” McConnell told NBC News’ Ali Vitali on Monday, after massive outrage. Republicans had falsely claimed the language in the bill had changed; it had not.
Sen. Paul argued against passage of the bill earlier Tuesday, claiming veterans could have gotten sick in non-service related ways. He even warned helping vets would put America’s economy at risk.
“This bill puts out economy though, at risk, by creating assumptions of service connections for the most common of ailments,” Sen. Paul claimed. “For example, this legislation creates a presumption of service connection for Vietnam veterans for hypertension.”
“According to the CDC,” Paul went on to complain, “59 percent of men, and 44 percent of women in the United States have hypertension,” the Kentucky Republican dentist said. “More than 60 percent of people over the age of 60 do.”
‘Cover-Up as Well as Crime’: Legal Experts Respond to Bombshell Top Trump DOD Officials’ Phones Were Wiped After J6
Legal experts are quickly weighing in on the bombshell news that the cell phones of top Trump administration officials at the Pentagon were wiped after the January 6 insurrection.
“The Defense Department wiped the phones of top departing DOD and Army officials at the end of the Trump administration, deleting any texts from key witnesses to events surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to court filings,” states CNN, which was first to report the latest development in destruction of possible January 6 insurrection evidence.
The discovery of the wipe, and that records from the time surrounding the insurrection were lost, was made after the watchdog group American Oversight filed a Freedom of Information request against the Defense Dept. and the U.S. Army. By law all those records were required to be preserved.
The phones of former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller (photo), former chief of staff Kash Patel, and former Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy appear to have been wiped. CNN notes the individuals themselves do not appear to have executed the action.
The news that vital information and federal government records were not retained after one of the biggest criminal conspiracies in the nation’s history comes on the heels of the news that “many” text messages from U.S. Secret Service agents and officials from around the time of the insurrection were also destroyed after January 6.
“Cover-up as well as crime,” wrote Georgetown Law School professor of law Heidi Li Feldman in response to the CNN report.
“Intentional destruction of government records, including text messages, is a crime,” noted former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter, who served during the George W. Bush administration. “Destruction of government records in the midst of a law enforcement investigation is obstruction of justice.Somebody should be going to the slammer for this.”
Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney, now a law professor and legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, pointed to the timing of certain events.
“DOD wiped the phones of top departing officials as the Trump administration ended, deleting texts from key witnesses to 1-6, per court filings. Trump replaced the Secy of Defense & 3 top officials at DOD with loyalists AFTER he lost the election.”
NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss sums up the events:
“OK, Secret Service phones were wiped. So were those of Homeland Security. Now reportedly the same with the Pentagon. Anyone want to explain what was going on here?”
Several noted journalists are also strongly suggesting this is evidence of a coverup.
“I’m picking up subtle hints that there may have been a wide-ranging coverup,” Brian Beutler, editor-in-chief of Crooked Media noted, apparently sarcastically.
Jeff Sharlet, author of “The Family,” an investigation into power brokers of the far Christian right, asked: “Is it possible that all these J6 texts were deleted by coincidence. Sure, anything’s possible. Doesn’t matter: at this point any good faith observer has to err on the side of caution and proceed as if there’s a coverup.”
“So yes, there is a pretty massive coverup going on,” declared Abdallah Fayyad, a Boston Globe opinion writer.
“I’ve seen enough,” wrote YES! Magazine senior editor Chris Winters. “This is all part of the attempted cover-up of Trump’s attempted coup. There’s no “accidental” purge of texts. Subpoena, indict, convict.”
Talking Points Memo founder and Editor Josh Marshall served up a sarcastic observation: “Guess what!?!? Trump DOD officials somehow also got in on the secret service phone reboot.”
‘That’s a Lie. A Pure Outright Lie’: Joe Manchin Corrects Fox News Host Falsely Claiming Bill Raises Personal Taxes
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) dismantled the false claims of a top Fox News host who claimed the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act legislation will raise taxes on Americans making under $400,000 a year.
“That’s a lie. That is a pure outright lie,” the West Virginia Democratic Senator told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Tuesday when she claimed, “I’m saying Americans $400,000 and below now are going to be taxed.”
That $400,000 number is critical to Fox News. It refers to a campaign promise President Joe Biden made before the election, stating his economic plan would not raise taxes on couples making $400,000 or less, ever.
“We got to know the bottom line on taxes,” Faulkner told Manchin, after Fox News and Republicans have been making false claims about the bill.
NBC 4 New York last week dove into he legislation, reporting: “The bill sticks with Biden’s original pledge not to raise taxes on families or businesses making less than $400,000 a year.”
Faulkner quoted the Joint Committee on Taxation’s claim that the Biden-Schumer legislation will raise taxes, a claim Fox News’ Peter Doocy made on Monday. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told him the claim was “not correct.” Manchin explained to Faulkner the Joint Committee’s report was only written by Republicans.
“So that is unfair, so let’s be accurate, what we’re doing here. The bottom line is how in the world can you be ‘raising taxes’ when all we’re saying is the wealthiest corporations in America, 55 of them pay zero to help this great country of ours to defend ourselves.”
Faulkner, scrambling to maintain her false claim, challenged Manchin.
“Well how does this change that, because that’s part of the corporate structuring?”
“It’s a minimum of 15%,” Manchin explained, stating that corporations instead of paying zero dollars in taxes would by law be required to pay at minimum 15%.
“The tax rate was at 35% before 2017,” he continued, offering some history. “Then it went to 21%. That was a tremendous savings, but that’s not good enough” for the corporations and the GOP, Manchin said. “All we’re saying is at 15% minimum, everyone in West Virginia I know and most people around the country pay a 21% corporate or greater. So why can’t the greatest billion dollars of revenue a year, why can’t they pay at least 15% for this great country?”
Faulkner then suggested if corporations, like Archer Daniels Midland, Charter Communications, FedEx, and Nike which have a history of paying zero taxes, have to pay a 15% minimum tax, it could lead to higher unemployment – before going back to her false claim that the bill raises taxes on those making under $400,000 a year.
“But $400,000 was supposed to be the cut off and I’m reading – and I am reading Senator,” Faulkner said, challenging Manchin, despite him having repeatedly correcting her false claims.
And again, Faulkner falsely claimed, “I’m saying Americans $400,000 and below now are going to be taxed. Their taxes are going to go up.”
“That’s wrong,” Manchin replied. “That’s a lie. That is a pure outright lie.”
“So their taxes are not going to go up?” she asked.
“Not at all,” Manchin again stated. “And you know, one thing, how about the people that are going to be saving as far as on their Medicare $288 billion who were paying higher prices than they should?”
“How about if gasoline prices go down because we’re producing more oil to make more gasoline,” Manchin continued.
“Well I know they’re gonna fluctuate,” Faulkner claimed. “Already experts are saying we can go right back up before Labor Day,” she claimed, not naming any of the experts.
The Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act hit Republicans by surprise, as reports reveal that Sen. Manchin, who has been the main road block to President Biden’s agenda, negotiated a major deal that addresses Biden’s top goals on taxes, climate, energy, healthcare costs, and inflation. Republicans have been angered by the bill, which was not announced until negotiations between Manchin and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were complete.
In response Republicans including Senator Susan Collins of Maine, suggested legislation to protect same-sex marriage could be defeated or at least delayed in response to Democrats scoring a win. Already, despite passing with 84 votes just months ago, Republicans killed a bill last week to help millions of veterans suffering from toxic burn pits.
Joe Manchin: “Who is paying any taxes that doesn’t have a corporation that has revenue of over a billion dollars a year? Not one person.”
Fox News’ Harris Faulkner: Americans making below $400,000, their taxes will go up.
Manchin: “That’s a lie. A pure outright lie.” pic.twitter.com/EAxTVMk8cc
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 2, 2022
