Legal Expert Explains How Alex Jones’ Texts Could ‘Connect the Dots’ on Trump for the Jan. 6 Committee
Appearing on CNN early Saturday morning, former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore stated that the history of texts accidentally released by attorneys representing Alex Jones may fill in the gaps for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Speaking with “New Day” host Phil Mattingly, the legal analyst was asked about reports that the texts may be headed to House investigators, with the CNN host stating, “We saw a dramatic moment in the courtroom, in the Alex Jones proceedings over the course of the last several days. He was informed that his defense team accidentally sent two years of his text records to him.”
“There are connections and overlap with what the January 6 committee is working on when it comes to that. There are discussions of the committee perhaps getting ahold of those,” he continued before asking, “What is the process? Do you see that as a potential thing that can occur?”
“The text messages and the phone records, at least in some part are now in a court record, they’ve been filed in court. That makes them a little bit easier to get,” Moore replied. “The concern I have is the issue of the phone was delivered in all accounts, it may have been delivered in error but they did nothing to correct that or fix that or file a protective order on the evidence. So that information may be subject to a challenge.”
“The problem for Jones is that information is now known and it’s out there,” he continued. “It’s clear there was deceptive testimony during the course of discovery and I think that makes them a little easier to get.”
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see these subpoenas come down for the information on the phones and ultimately at the end of the day they will get it,” he elaborated. “It will be used to see if this connects any of the dots that the committee has been trying to do for the last many months. Is there a direction from Trump, is there some direction from other people in Jones’ circle that we find in the text messages there.”
‘Performatively Protest’: Grassley Chastised for Tweeting Angry Complaint He Has to Stay in DC to ‘Fight’ Major Dem Bill
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) Friday afternoon posted an angry tweet complaining he will be missing his annual family reunion this weekend after Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled a vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, major, historic legislation to combat inflation and climate change, lower Medicare prescription drug prices and the federal deficit, and increase the energy supply.
It’s not going well for the 88-year old Republican who is running for re-election this year.
Leader Schumer in the past two weeks has pulled out a series of delicately balanced yet absolutely massive wins, convincing both Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to support the bill which they previously poised to oppose in different forms. It is a huge win for President Joe Biden and his agenda, the Democrats, and the American people.
Senator Grassley apparently thinks otherwise.
First elected to Congress in 1974, Sen. Grassley has a well-known and unique style of tweeting.
“Each Dec Schumer puts out schedule for Senate I set Grassley family reunion based on schedule,” he wrote in his complaint. “For 2nd yr in row I won’t be at reunion I’m in DC to fight Dems irresponsible tax&spend bill. Need a Republican majority to hv schedule we can count on & A RESPONSIBLE FISCAL AGENDA.”
Not many were pleased with the Iowa Republican’s remarks.
“Sir, I could not care less about your vacation,” wrote Charlotte Clymer, a well-known writer, LGBTQ activist, and veteran. “Ask any service member who’s had leave approved for a family vacation and then had it cancelled at the last minute because of needs of the unit. If our military can be called on to do this, so can you. Stop whining and do your job.”
Attorney Luppe Luppen unleashed his own anger: “Sorry kids grandpa can’t be here this weekend. He loves you very much, but, even though he’s 88 years old, he has no other options in his life but to remain in Washington to performatively protest any action on climate change and oppose Medicare negotiating lower drug prices.”
Benjamin Dreyer, the copy chief at Random House and the popular author of “Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style,” offered this suggestion: “So retire.”
“Sir, this highly coherent tweet will catch fire with middle America!” mocked Josh Marshall, the founder and editor of Talking Points Memo.
Brian Tyler Cohen, a popular political commentator and podcast host tweeted, “Nothing says ‘re-elect me’ quite like tweeting how your government position gets in the way of your vacations.”
“Oh no, you were inconvenienced,” mocked journalist Christopher Harress. “Welcome to the real world. It happens to regular people all the time.”
Award-winning journalist Steven Greenhouse offered the Senator no solace, mocking him to his grandchildren:
“Dear Grassley Grandchildren,” he wrote. “Sorry but Grandpa is missing the reunion so he can go to Washington to vote against the most important measures ever taken in the US to fight climate change. Sorry, grandkids, but Grandpa is battling to make the climate worse for your generation.”
Fox News Mocked for ‘Desperately’ Trying to Spin ‘Blockbuster’ Jobs Report Into Attack on Biden
The propagandists at Fox News are trying to find ways to spin Friday’s excellent jobs report and economic news into an attack on President Joe Biden and Democrats. It’s not going well for them.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the July jobs numbers Friday morning as scheduled.
CNN called it a “massive jobs surprise.” Even CNBC’s conservative editor Rick Santelli, who sparked the Tea Party movement with an on-air rant, heralded the jobs report as “a whopper.”
Analysts overall expected the report to find about 258,000 new jobs created, but it was more than double that, with 528,000 new jobs. Unemployment dropped slightly to 3.5%, which is far below the 5% mark economists used to use as a marker of “full employment.”
Economists cheered the results, with even those often more pessimistic finding the jobs report excellent news. Overall, many made clear there is no recession, and predicted inflation will come under control as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, and as the price of gas has dropped tremendously, with some stations now selling at under $3.00 a gallon.
Meanwhile, Fox News decided to use the White House’s prediction that the jobs numbers would not be great against them.
The Daily Beast’s media reporter Justin Baragona posted a screenshot of Fox News’s chyron that blasts the White House for not getting the estimate right. A casual observer, say, in an airport, would likely assume the jobs report was bad and blame the Biden administration.
It reads: “WH Misses Forecast on Lower July Jobs Growth.”
lol
here’s how Fox News is currently covering the latest blockbuster jobs report — that the White House “misses forecast” because they anticipated it being lower pic.twitter.com/sngFes3UgX
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 5, 2022
Media Matters’ Eric Kleefeld notes how Fox News Business’s Larry Kudlow, a former Trump top advisor, and former Trump advisor Kevin Hassett both predicted the jobs number would come in exactly the same as what the Biden White House predicted, and were preparing since Thursday for bad news:
This is from Fox Business yesterday: Former Trump economic advisers Larry Kudlow and Kevin Hassett dismissed Wall Street expectations of a 250K jobs report for July, insisting in this recession it would be “closer to 100 … way on the downside.”
Numbers just came out: 528K. pic.twitter.com/CH511twjYr
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) August 5, 2022
Similarly, Public Notice’s Aaron Rupar says Fox News is suggesting the jobs report is too good:
Fox News: is the jobs report too good? pic.twitter.com/Z9cxa7AMLT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2022
Attorney Brad Moss, a frequent social media commenter, observed: “Fox News is desperately trying to spin this blockbuster jobs report against Biden. If Trump was in office, they’d be running celebration videos complete with champagne.”
Just after 8:30 AM ET when the report was released “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade immediately mocked President Joe Biden as they shared the numbers.
Fox News Business’ Charles Payne was on set to discuss the report. Looking for the negative spin he announced that the jobs number was the best since March, adding the numbers had “been trending lower since March sequentially.”
Fox News on the massive jobs report: What about people who left the workforce after the pandemic? pic.twitter.com/EK9a01otvj
— John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) August 5, 2022
Begrudgingly admitting “it’s a really good number,” he pivoted to “participation” in the workforce. he called it “amazing that we have not gotten back up to the same level of participation” since before COVID.
But as CNBC reported: “private sector payrolls are now higher than the February 2020 level, just before the pandemic declaration.”
Suspended Florida Prosecutor Hits Back at Ron DeSantis and Reveals Suspected Motive
On Thursday, Florida Politics reported that Andrew Warren, the Democratic state prosecutor of Hillsborough County, Florida, is hitting back at Gov. Ron DeSantis after he moved to suspend him from office.
“People need to understand this isn’t the Governor trying to suspend the one elected official,” said Warren. “This is the Governor trying to overthrow democracy here in Hillsborough County.”
Florida is unusual among states in that county prosecutors are elected directly, but that the governor has the authority to suspend them from office. DeSantis took this action against Warren, a progressive prosecutor who was elected on criminal justice reform, because of his refusal to enforce the state’s 15-week abortion ban and prohibition on gender-affirming care for children. In his place, DeSantis has installed Susan Lopez, a right-wing lawyer he previously appointed as Hillsborough County Judge.
“We’re protecting people’s rights; we have fought so hard for public safety and fairness and justice,” Warren said. “If the Governor thinks he can do a better job, then he should run for state attorney — not President. The Governor wants to do his sideshow with his cronies. I’m the one who’s upholding the law.” He added that regarding abortion and gender-affirming care prosecutions, “None of those cases have been brought to us. We’re not anticipating those cases being brought to us,” and urged any concerned to ask the county sheriff if any such cases are even being investigated.
“I think the Governor is trying to make a good impression on the Iowa caucus voters,” Warren added.
This comes as DeSantis, thought to be a potential presidential rival to former President Donald Trump in 2024, wages furious culture wars on a number of fronts, even playing chicken with a federal requirement that schools protect LGBTQ students’ rights as a condition of receiving meal funding.
