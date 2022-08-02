News
Key Attorney Behind Trump’s Election Theft Strategy Is Recruiting and Training Poll Workers: Report
The Republican National Committee is enlisting the help of one of the attorneys who helped fashion former Donald Trump’s legal strategy to overturn the 2020 presidential election to recruit and train the next generation of poll workers, reports Politico.
As Heidi Przybyla wrote, the efforts of Trump attorney Cleta Mitchell have been centered on multiple battleground states including, Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
According to the report, Mitchell is holding summits under the banner of the “Election Integrity Network,” which the RNC claims is working to “ensure there are enough trained poll workers to protect the electoral process and ensure partisan parity at polling centers.”
However, as Politico reports, “The RNC is relying heavily on people who have spread false or unproven claims of irregularities and conspiracies” to train poll workers.
“Mitchell was on Trump’s post-election phone call directing a Georgia elections official to ‘find’ him 11,700 votes after losing the state, and is she among those currently under subpoena in a criminal investigation by the Fulton County district attorney,” the report states. “Days after the 2020 election, she was exploring ways to keep Trump in power via a slate of fake electors from several battleground states. White Housecall logs show she is also among a handful of individuals with whom Trump spoke on Jan. 6, 2021, the day the Capitol was attacked, and she is suing to block the House Jan. 6 Committee from obtaining her full phone records.”
Asked to comment about Mitchell’s ties to the RNC, spokesperson Gates McGavick dismissed concern about her legal travails.
“The RNC works with other groups who have an interest in promoting election integrity, but the party’s efforts are independent from any outside organization,” McGavick insisted. “Fearmongering stories like this undermine confidence in elections and unfairly smear Americans who are simply getting involved in the civic process.”
‘That’s a Lie. A Pure Outright Lie’: Joe Manchin Corrects Fox News Host Falsely Claiming Bill Raises Personal Taxes
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) dismantled the false claims of a top Fox News host who claimed the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act legislation will raise taxes on Americans making under $400,000 a year.
“That’s a lie. That is a pure outright lie,” the West Virginia Democratic Senator told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Tuesday when she claimed, “I’m saying Americans $400,000 and below now are going to be taxed.”
That $400,000 number is critical to Fox News. It refers to a campaign promise President Joe Biden made before the election, stating his economic plan would not raise taxes on couples making $400,000 or less, ever.
“We got to know the bottom line on taxes,” Faulkner told Manchin, after Fox News and Republicans have been making false claims about the bill.
NBC 4 New York last week dove into he legislation, reporting: “The bill sticks with Biden’s original pledge not to raise taxes on families or businesses making less than $400,000 a year.”
Faulkner quoted the Joint Committee on Taxation’s claim that the Biden-Schumer legislation will raise taxes, a claim Fox News’ Peter Doocy made on Monday. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told him the claim was “not correct.” Manchin explained to Faulkner the Joint Committee’s report was only written by Republicans.
“So that is unfair, so let’s be accurate, what we’re doing here. The bottom line is how in the world can you be ‘raising taxes’ when all we’re saying is the wealthiest corporations in America, 55 of them pay zero to help this great country of ours to defend ourselves.”
Faulkner, scrambling to maintain her false claim, challenged Manchin.
“Well how does this change that, because that’s part of the corporate structuring?”
“It’s a minimum of 15%,” Manchin explained, stating that corporations instead of paying zero dollars in taxes would by law be required to pay at minimum 15%.
“The tax rate was at 35% before 2017,” he continued, offering some history. “Then it went to 21%. That was a tremendous savings, but that’s not good enough” for the corporations and the GOP, Manchin said. “All we’re saying is at 15% minimum, everyone in West Virginia I know and most people around the country pay a 21% corporate or greater. So why can’t the greatest billion dollars of revenue a year, why can’t they pay at least 15% for this great country?”
Faulkner then suggested if corporations, like Archer Daniels Midland, Charter Communications, FedEx, and Nike which have a history of paying zero taxes, have to pay a 15% minimum tax, it could lead to higher unemployment – before going back to her false claim that the bill raises taxes on those making under $400,000 a year.
“But $400,000 was supposed to be the cut off and I’m reading – and I am reading Senator,” Faulkner said, challenging Manchin, despite him having repeatedly correcting her false claims.
And again, Faulkner falsely claimed, “I’m saying Americans $400,000 and below now are going to be taxed. Their taxes are going to go up.”
“That’s wrong,” Manchin replied. “That’s a lie. That is a pure outright lie.”
“So their taxes are not going to go up?” she asked.
“Not at all,” Manchin again stated. “And you know, one thing, how about the people that are going to be saving as far as on their Medicare $288 billion who were paying higher prices than they should?”
“How about if gasoline prices go down because we’re producing more oil to make more gasoline,” Manchin continued.
“Well I know they’re gonna fluctuate,” Faulkner claimed. “Already experts are saying we can go right back up before Labor Day,” she claimed, not naming any of the experts.
The Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act hit Republicans by surprise, as reports reveal that Sen. Manchin, who has been the main road block to President Biden’s agenda, negotiated a major deal that addresses Biden’s top goals on taxes, climate, energy, healthcare costs, and inflation. Republicans have been angered by the bill, which was not announced until negotiations between Manchin and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were complete.
In response Republicans including Senator Susan Collins of Maine, suggested legislation to protect same-sex marriage could be defeated or at least delayed in response to Democrats scoring a win. Already, despite passing with 84 votes just months ago, Republicans killed a bill last week to help millions of veterans suffering from toxic burn pits.
Watch below or at this link:
Joe Manchin: “Who is paying any taxes that doesn’t have a corporation that has revenue of over a billion dollars a year? Not one person.”
Fox News’ Harris Faulkner: Americans making below $400,000, their taxes will go up.
Manchin: “That’s a lie. A pure outright lie.” pic.twitter.com/EAxTVMk8cc
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 2, 2022
‘Trump Was Taking Saudi Blood Money – Biden Was Killing Terrorists’: Experts Weigh in on Historic Counterterrorism News
Experts are weighing in on Monday evening’s historic news that under the direction of President Joe Biden Americans have killed the top leader of al-Qaeda, the top terrorist who succeeded Osama bin Laden and was a top architect of the 9/11 terror attacks.
“A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter,” the Associated Press reports. “Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.”
The killing of the top terrorist is said to validate President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which he received tremendous criticism for more than one year ago.
“To kill Americans and their allies — civilian and military — is an individual duty for every Muslim who can do it in every country in which it is possible to do it,” The Washington Post reports “Zawahiri wrote in a 1998 manifesto.”
“Three years later, he would put words into action by helping to plan the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.”
“My first reaction: tears of relief,” said counterterrorism expert, former Republican, and former Trump administration DHS official Elizabeth Neumann. “Justice for 9/11 families and all of the many men and women that have been fighting since to keep us safe at home and abroad. The threat remains. But tonight we can be soberly grateful for justice.”
Neumann served in several roles at the Trump DHS including as Deputy Chief of Staff to DHS Secretary John Kelly and Acting DHS Secretary Elaine Duke, and DHS Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention and Security Policy to their successors.
National security attorney Bradley Moss tweeted, “Trump was taking Saudi blood money to host a golf outing this weekend. Biden was killing terrorists.”
Former DOJ spokesperson under Eric Holder and special advisor to the National Security Council at the Biden White House, and MSNBC analyst Matthew Miller wrote, “Build Back Better is alive and Ayman al-Zawahiri is dead.”
“This is a success,” says CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem, a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security who has an extensive background on terrorism and national security, “both because of the target, al-Zawahiri, but also because the Biden Administration had claimed that leaving Afghanistan would not impact counterterrorism efforts. They still would have ‘over the horizon’ capability. That appears to be true.”
SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah, an attorney, journalist, and contributor to CNN and MSNBC writes, “”Most people who get Covid quarantine quietly by watching TV or reading books. President Biden spent his Covid quarantine killing the leader of Al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahri!”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Watch: West Virginia Senator Says Child Rape Victims ‘Romanticize’ Their Rapists and See Them as a ‘Boyfriend’
A West Virginia Republican state senator is under fire after arguing on the Senate floor that children who have been raped “romanticize” their sexual abusers, saying the children are involved in “relationships” with their abusers, and see them as a “boyfriend.”
State Senator Robert Karnes made his remarks during debate on a highly controversial abortion bill that passed 21-10, but failed to be reconciled with a House version, and does not currently appear to be moving forward.
“You know the dynamic in these relationships quite often is that the child has a very romanticized view of what’s happening,” Sen. Karnes said Friday, in the video below. “They think that this is their boyfriend.”
He then asks Democratic state Senator Stephen Baldwin, the Minority Leader, “Would you agree with that?”
“I don’t know what you’re talking about sir,” the Minority Leader, appearing to be disgusted, replied.
While West Virginia news outlets failed to report Sen. Karnes’ remarks, video of his comments was circulated on social media by Democratic state Senator Joey Garcia. Sen. Karnes lashed out at Sen. Garcia, tweeting on Saturday, “I would expect better from little joey, but not a lot better. He does represent the party that protects groomers and pedophiles.”
On Sunday Karnes again baselessly used the “groomer” attack:
“Like everything else about @TheDemocrats, even the outrage is fake. The amendment will make it easier for groomers to convince their victims to abort a child & hide the evidence. They will continue sexually abusing that child & likely others because dems protect them from justice.”
The ACLU of West Virginia posted video of a protest and tweeted, “Senate President Craig Blair cleared the galleries as attendees expressed outrage over Sen. Robert Karnes insisting child sex abuse survivors view their abusers like a boyfriend. People aren’t going anywhere.”
Watch Sen. Karnes’ remarks below or at this link:
Senator Karnes says child rape victims “romanticize” the relationship with the rapist.
This idiocy is real and unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/cGrVQpvZvc
— Joey Garcia (@JoeyGarciaWV) July 29, 2022
