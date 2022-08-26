News
Explosive Report Claims a Phony Rothschild Heiress Infiltrated Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s Inner Circle
An explosive new report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette claims that the FBI is investigating a Russian-speaking Ukrainian immigrant named Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly gained repeated access to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort under a fake identity.
According to the Post-Gazette’s sources, Yashchyshyn got access to Mar-a-Lago by posing as a member of the famous Rothschild banking family, and she worked to look the part by “donning designer clothes, a Rolex watch, and driving a $170,000 black Mercedes-Benz SUV.”
Yashchyshyn’s case first came to the attention of federal authorities when she got into a legal dispute with a former associate that led to a court battle that exposed her frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago.
Yashchyshyn, who speaks multiple languages, had previously worked for an adoption agency that specialized in helping pregnant Russian women get American citizenship for their babies by having them come to the United States.
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump rails against FBI ‘hacks and thugs’ for ‘stealing everything in sight’ in angry Truth Social rant
The partner testified in a court affidavit that Yashchyshyn used “her fake identity as Anna de Rothschild to gain access to and build relationships with U.S. politician[s], including but not limited to Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, and Eric Greitens.”
In fact, there is even a photo of Yashchyshyn at Mar-a-Lago standing on the golf course with both Trump and Graham.
In an interview with the Post-Gazette, Yashchyshyn denies that she ever entered Mar-a-Lago using a phony alias and she said her partner claimed that in order to harm her personally.
Nonetheless, the FBI is still investigating her as a potential foreign intelligence threat.
Charles Marino, a former Secret Service supervisor, tells the paper that “the question is was it a fraud or an intelligence threat,” and then added that “the fact that we are asking this question is a problem.”
Read the full report at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Biden Approval Skyrockets – Now Higher Than Trump, Obama, Clinton, Carter, or Reagan
President Joe Biden‘s approval rating in the past month has skyrocketed, jumping six points after massive successes in getting his legislative agenda passed. At 44%, Biden’s approval rating is now higher than the approval ratings of Donald Trump (41%), Barack Obama (43%), Bill Clinton (39%), Jimmy Carter (43%), and Ronald Reagan (41%) at this point in their presidencies.
The only Presidents who had higher job approval ratings at this point were George W. Bush (65%) and George H.W. Bush (74%), both of whom were engaged in prosecuting wars in the Middle East, and Richard Nixon (55%). Gerald Ford’s was 48% at this point in his presidency, but as an unelected president coming in after the Nixon resignation it’s a difficult comparison to weigh.
All the approval ratings above come via Gallup’s Presidential Job Approval Center and are based on the current poll number and time period for that poll. Gallup does not publish weekly presidential job numbers any more, so the Biden figure is for August 1-23, 2022. Other presidential numbers are for the polls closest to that date and week number (around 79-84 weeks in office.)
READ MORE: Fox News Furious President Biden Labeled MAGA Ideology ‘Semi-Fascism’ – Compares It to ‘Hillary’s Deplorables Comment’
President Biden has every reason to celebrate the huge jump. In recent months he has become a historic president, battling an opposition party fresh off an attempted coup, with a cult–like leader facing possible criminal charges on a variety of potentially unlawful acts, an evenly-divided Senate, a House with only a modest majority, all at a time of nearly unprecedented crises – domestic, international, and worldwide.
Despite all that, Biden has racked up big wins on longtime Democratic goals, including taxing corporations and the ultra-wealthy, signing into law the biggest climate change bill in history, making huge inroads on reducing drug prices, working to get what is now a massive reduction in gas prices and stabilization of inflation, helping millions of veterans access care for toxin-based cancers, signing the first major gun control law in decades, maintaining and even reducing historically low unemployment while overseeing historic job and wage growth, signing the first major infrastructure bill in decades, getting America’s first Black woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court, removing the leader of al Qaeda, strengthening and expanding NATO while supporting Ukraine after Russia attacked the sovereign nation, and more.
Yesterday, which is not included in the latest Gallup poll period, President Biden announced 20 million Americans will see their student loan debt, between $10,000 (loans) and $20,000 (Pell Grants) forgiven. Despite GOP pushback, and thanks to a White House now on offensive instead of defense, it is proving to be another major win for Biden and the Democrats.
READ MORE: Biden White House Smacks Down Marjorie Taylor Greene in a Tweet
News
Fox News Furious President Biden Labeled MAGA Ideology ‘Semi-Fascism’ – Compares It to ‘Hillary’s Deplorables Comment’
The early morning crew at Fox News lashed out at President Joe Biden Friday morning, just hours after he held a fiery rally in Maryland Thursday night and made the stakes for the November midterms clear: It’s democracy or fascism.
“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” President Biden, aware he was entering dangerous territory, declared as he steam rolled ahead.
“America must choose. You must choose — whether our country will move forward or backward,” Biden told the audience at the fundraising event that looked more like a Trump rally, packed to the gills with thousands of screaming fans of the president. “Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice — to go backwards full of anger, violence, hate and division.”
READ MORE: Biden White House Smacks Down Marjorie Taylor Greene in a Tweet
“The MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security,” Biden said. “They’re a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace political violence. They don’t believe in democracy.”
“I want to be crystal-clear about what’s on the ballot this year,” Biden said. “Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of our kids from gun violence is on the ballot.”
“MAGA Republicans don’t have a clue about the power of women. Let me tell you something: They are about to find out.”
“I respect conservative Republicans,” Biden added. “I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”
It was President Biden labeling Trump’s “Make America Great Again” philosophy “semi-fascism” and how he defined “MAGA Republicans” that infuriated the Fox News “Fox & Friends First” hosts.
“President Biden just trashed 70 million Trump supporters again!” one Fox News host screamed. “Boy that seems very familiar, a little like Hillary’s ‘deplorables’ comment, doesn’t it?”
In fact, it seems nothing like former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 remarks, which were almost never fully reported, although Buzzfeed’s Ruby Cramer captured them and NPR published the transcript in full, which is below.
READ MORE: Watch: Megyn Kelly Unleashes Profane ‘F’ Word Attack on Dr. Fauci
It’s important to note how Clinton expressed great compassion for GOP voters, and called on all Americans “to understand and empathize” with them:
“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people, now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric. Now some of those folks, they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America,” Clinton said barely months before the 2016 election.
“But the other basket, the other basket, and I know because I see friends from all over America here. I see friends from Florida and Georgia and South Carolina and Texas, as well as you know New York and California. But that other basket of people who are people who feel that government has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they are just desperate for change. It doesn’t really even matter where it comes from. They don’t buy everything he says but he seems to hold out some hope that their lives will be different. They won’t wake up and see their jobs disappear, lose a kid to heroin, feel like they’re in a dead-end. Those are people we have to understand and empathize with as well.”
Watch Fox News’ Friday morning response to President Biden’s remarks below or at this link:
Last night at a DNC event, President Biden called the philosophy of MAGA Republicans “like semi-fascism.”
Fox News this morning: “Boy, that seems very familiar, a little like Hillary’s ‘deplorables’ comment, doesn’t it?” pic.twitter.com/zC1sLMWehN
— The Recount (@therecount) August 26, 2022
News
Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Probe Moving Forward – Slowly and Quietly: Report
Investigators aren’t quite finished with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), despite months of silence about a sex trafficking probe.
Eight sources with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Daily Beast the sprawling case remains active as federal prosecutors led by Roger Handberg questioned witnesses tied to former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, who has been cooperating with prosecutors after pleading guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking of a child, wire fraud and conspiracy.
“[Handberg’s] methodical, he doesn’t let anything go,” Lyle Mazin, a criminal defense attorney representing one of the witnesses. “If you’re going after a monster, you have to get it right — especially when you have a bunch of Trump supporters who’ll come after you.”
None of the sources believed the Gaetz investigation was closed, but attorneys for witnesses and subjects of the probe said they expect to hear from prosecutors again despite some recent silence, and a lawyer for one individual already charged in the case said prosecutors seemed to be on a tight timeline.
READ MORE: After $1.9 trillion giveaway to rich, Mitch McConnell calls debt relief for working class ‘slap in the face’
“They only strike when the case is tightly built, unfortunately,” that lawyer said.
Two prosecutors from the Department of Justice, Todd Gee and Lauren Britsch, have led the Gaetz investigation, according to sources who interacted with them, while federal prosecutors from Orlando — Handberg, Jennifer Harrington and Amanda Daniels — are leading the charge for local elements of the sprawling crime ring.
“We know for a fact that there are dozens of other actors who were involved in drug-fueled sex parties with underage girls and other criminal financial schemes,” said David Bear, an Orlando attorney who has advised several Greenberg accusers. “If at the end of the day only two or three people are held to account by the feds, that would be a real miscarriage of justice and transparency.”
Some witnesses or potential targets in the sex trafficking case say they haven’t heard from prosecutors in months, saying it’s the “most quiet” the case has ever been, but three sources told The Daily Beast the case has recently focused on an alleged public corruption scheme to influence marijuana policy in Tallahassee, which reportedly involves Gaetz.
Two attorneys said prosecutors are taking extreme caution to avoid the appearance of interfering in the midterm elections, with any announcements involving Gaetz likely to come several weeks after the November election, at the earliest, and his GOP primary challenger said an indictment could have saved him millions of dollars in his ill-fated bid to unseat the scandal-plagued congressman.
“If you’re asking me whether I’m frustrated, of course I am,” said Mark Lombardo, who said the investigation played a role in his decision to enter the primary in June. “I thought he’d be long gone… the wheels of justice don’t grind very fast.”
Trending
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
Trump Appears to Be Panicking Over Calls for Him to Be Indicted: ‘Something That Should Not Be Done’
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Dems Just Had a Great Night at the Polls – Experts Are Calling It a ‘Significantly More Democratic Environment’
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
‘That’s Not What Our Report Said’: Mueller Lawyer Nails Bill Barr for Lying in Bombshell Trump Memo
- News2 days ago
Watch: Val Demings Promises to ‘Protect Constitutional Rights’ as Marco Rubio Attacks Her for Voting in ‘Her Pajamas’
- News3 days ago
Trump’s Lawsuit Against the US Gov’t Is So Bad a Judge He Appointed Just Made Him Answer Some Pretty Basic Questions
- News1 day ago
Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Probe Moving Forward – Slowly and Quietly: Report
- News3 days ago
Rick Scott Slammed for Criticizing Biden Staycation After Reporters Discover Him Tweeting From a Luxury Yacht in Italy
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘I’m Not Conceding – I’m a Winner!’: Trump-Loving Far Right Candidate Refuses to Admit Defeat to GOP Incumbent