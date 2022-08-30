‘Disgrace and Shame’: Pence Security Adviser Sounds Alarm on Secret Service Official’s Retirement

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Mike Pence homeland security adviser Olivia Troye highlighted the timing of Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato’s retirement — just as House investigators want more information from him in the January 6 probe.

“I think the timing is suspect and interesting,” said Troye. “I wonder what this means, he’ll be a private citizen, what does this mean going forward as the committee hearings start up again. I actually think it’s probably best for the Secret Service that Tony Ornato is leaving. He certainly brought a lot of disgrace and shame to the people who work there. Who are great people of law enforcement that I have gotten to know. I think it will be interesting to see how these plays out, and I’m also very curious to see where his future employment will be.”

“The committee have made it clear, they believe that he is a key figure in all this who could … really shed light on the president’s mindset on the day of the insurrection and his desire to be taken to the Capitol after that speech,” said anchor Poppy Harlow, turning to former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. “How critical do you think it is that this committee hear from him?”

“Oh, I think it’s vital that the committee hears from him,” said Grisham. “Certainly now that he’s leaving the Secret Service, it was my understanding they were going to cooperate, albeit that hasn’t happened yet. When I spoke to the January 6th Committee, I said over and over that Tony Ornato is a key person to know exactly what is going on. As deputy chief of staff for operations, you know everything that’s going on logistically, behind the scenes, and politically. You kind of have to. I think this timing is interesting, and I’m going to echo Olivia, I think it will be very interesting to see what he does next, where he goes, who he works for.”

Ornato has been a key figure disputing the testimony of former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, most notably her claim that former President Donald Trump attacked a Secret Service agent who refused to drive him to the Capitol so he could join the insurrectionists. He also has faced mounting questions amid the scandal of missing text messages on Secret Service phones from the day of the attack.

