Arkansas Officers Suspended After Viral Video Shows Violent Beating of Man Later Charged With ‘Resisting Arrest’
Three local Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended or placed on leave after a bystander’s video went viral on Sunday, showing the men allegedly beating a suspect who was later charged with a litany of offenses, including resisting arrest and terroristic threatening.
Two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and one Mulberry, Arkansas police officer have been suspended. The Arkansas State Police have been called to investigate.
“The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department identified the man who was arrested as Randal Worcester of Goose Creek, S.C., and said he was charged with second-degree battery, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, second-degree assault and other charges. The nature of his injuries was not immediately clear, but the Arkansas State Police said he was treated at a hospital and released,” The New York Times reports.
Multiple copies of the video, including ones that have been enlarged, appear to show one officer holding the suspect by his hair and repeatedly punching his head, and at least at one point pounding his head against the pavement. Two other officers appear to be holding the man down as one of them repeatedly pounds his knee into the man.
This version, which has been enlarged and has no audio, has been viewed over 8 million times in just 18 hours. It was posted by KARK4 News breaking news anchor Mitchell McCoy.
(Warning: graphic)
#BREAKING: Arkansas State Police launch investigation into this incident, captured on camera, outside a convenience store in Crawford County. ASP says two county deputies and a Mulberry police officer were involved. #ARNews
**WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO / No audio** pic.twitter.com/dYE0htfAsf
— Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 21, 2022
On social media McCoy shares what appears to be information from the police.
“Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office: Store clerk in nearby town called police after Worcester allegedly spat in their face & made threats. Deputies then found him in Mulberry. Sheriff’s Office says he was cooperative at first but things took a turn and he apparently injured an officer.”
The Arkansas Times posted this version, which includes comments from those who filmed the alleged assault.
“The woman who filmed it sent it to her sister, Naomi Johnson, who shared it on social media,” the Arkansas Times notes.
Crawford sheriff dept Arkansas pic.twitter.com/KZAmwzwwmV
— Naomi Johnson (@NaomiRHelm) August 21, 2022
“Johnson, who lives in Oklahoma, said her sister was too upset to talk yet about the incident, but she shared what her sister had told her,” the Arkansas Times explains. “A shoeless man was sitting on the curb and talking with law enforcement officers when she arrived at the gas station, Johnson said her sister reported. The man stood up like he was going to run away, and the officers tackled him. Johnson said her sister thought the man seemed to be in mental distress.”
“Johnson’s sister and her friend who was in the car with her can be heard yelling at the officers to stop. While the audio is difficult to make out, it sounds like one officer yells at her to ‘Back the fuck up,’ and another tells her to get back in her car.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Silent on Arkansas Cops Allegedly Beating Man on Sidewalk
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, running for governor of Arkansas, has been silent for the nearly 24 hours since videos of three law enforcement officers in that state allegedly beating a suspect, including smashing his head against a concrete sidewalk, went viral. Just two copies of the video have received over 15 million views combined.
Sanders, the former Trump White House press secretary who was usually prepared with a comment for nearly every issue, is the daughter of former Arkansas GOP governor Mike Huckabee, and is running to sit at the same desk her father did for more than a decade.
The videos by all accounts are horrific – so horrific Twitter has placed a caution over them when being viewed outside of the platform.
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Just 33 Words for the Largest Mass Shooting This Year That Just Happened in Her State
The state’s current Republican governor issued a terse response to the news Sunday evening.
“I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is not running for re-election due to term limits, said via Twitter.
Huckabee’s Democratic opponent, Dr. Chris Jones, issued a respectful and sincere response to the video.
“A violent confrontation happened today in Mulberry, Arkansas, and it was caught on video for the world to see. Like so many, I am deeply disturbed by this unfolding story,” Jones said.
“The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office did the right thing by immediately requesting a State Police investigation and suspending the officers pending the outcome,” he added. “Arkansans want swift and appropriate accountability, and we need to see changes to ensure this does not happen again. We must break the cycle. We are better than this.”
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Calls Trump Admin Colleague a ‘Liberal, Aggressive, Foulmouthed Jew’ in New Memoir: Report
Trump-endorsed Huckabee Sanders, whose job it once was to offer responses to any sort of breaking news across the country or around the world, has said nothing.
That’s par for the course for Huckabee Sanders, who refused to debate her GOP primary opponent, Doc Washburn, a fact that was buried by the national media and even much of the local Arkansas press. Even NPR in Little Rock toward the end of an article in April just casually mentioned that she and a Democratic candidate were both “no-shows” at the debate.
READ MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says the Solution to Mass Shootings Is to Stop Kicking Her Out of Restaurants
Just ten days ago the Arkansas Times’ Max Brantley reported Huckabee Sanders has agreed to one debate, in October, where she says she looks “forward to speaking with Arkansans in every corner of the state.”
“Jones,” her Democratic opponent, “has been busy sending questions to Sanders without response,” Brantley writes.
“And her public speaking appearances have generally been at closed or spectator-controlled events. She hasn’t had a serious interview with a reporter yet.”
Last month Brantley, who calls Huckabee Sanders the “covert candidate for governor,” and “evasive,” said point-blank: “Sanders avoids contact with the media,” in a. piece titled, “Sarah Huckabee Sanders gives interview! Won’t talk specifics. But the party platform has plenty of them.”
NCRM has reached out to the campaign for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
White Evangelicals Buried by Conservative for Abandoning ‘Human Decency’ to Support Trump
Using an essay he wrote explaining that Christian political ethics have become extremely muddied during the Donald Trump years as a springboard, conservative writer David French appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” where he dropped the hammer on evangelicals who have excused the former president’s transgressions for their own pursuit of political power.
Speaking with host Willie Geist, French expanded on his essay where he wrote, “American political culture is a toxic, hyperpartisan, corrupt, and increasingly violent mess,” before adding, “The longer I live the more convinced I am that our Christian political ethic is upside down. On a bipartisan basis, the church has formed its members to be adamant about policies that are difficult and contingent and flexibleabout virtues that are clear and mandatory. ”
“In 2016 and ’17, David,” host Geist prompted. “I know you heard this, when you’d ask about Donald Trump, ‘How can you support a man who is so cruel, profane, and pays off porn stars after having affairs while his wife is pregnant?’ The laundry list is long and they say, ‘we are electing a president, not a saint, he is going to stand up for us and our way of life.’ Boy, has that been exposed in the last few years.”
IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Didn’t have to happen’: Nebraska doctor slams pharmacy for denying patient’s miscarriage medication
“Yeah. I always hated that saying because no one was arguing that we are electing saints. But there’s a world of difference between holding the standard of a saint and no standard at all,” the author replied.
“This is what has happened, there is now no standard at all,” he continued. “One of the things that I do in the piece is I contrast the movement that is dominating, for example, the MAGA right with the civil rights movement, which was Christian to its core. It was thoroughly Christian and confronting an injustice as grotesque as Jim Crow, and confronted it with an ethic of non-violence, with love and grace. I quote John Lewis in the piece to that effect.”
“Here, we have a MAGA movement that is proclaiming some sort of national emergency,” he elaborated. “It is nothing on the scale of Jim Crow it’s not within shouting distance of that. Yet, they have utterly abandoned, in many ways, even the most basic requirements of human decency. Again, in their interactions with each other, interactions with political opponents, in their interactions with truth. This is turning that Christian political ethic utterly upside down.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
‘I Don’t Know’: GOP Candidate for Secretary of State Doesn’t Remember if He Voted for Trump in 2020 (Video)
The Republican state lawmaker running to be Illinois Secretary of State couldn’t remember if he voted for Donald Trump in 2020.
“I don’t know that I voted for President Trump in 2020,” state GOP Rep. Dan Brady told a reporter when asked on Thursday, as Hill Reporter notes.
“You don’t know?” the local reporter, somewhat surprised, asked.
“I’m thinking right now that I probably did in 2020,” Brady replied.
“So you don’t remember who you voted for for President?” the shocked reporter pressed.
“Are you talking the primary, are you talking the general election?” Brady asked.
READ MORE: Watch: Trump’s Attorney Doesn’t Think He Will Be Indicted
“General election,” the reporter replied.
“General election, I would have voted for President Trump, probably in the general election, yes.”
In 2020 the only other GOP candidate in the Illinois Republican presidential primary challenging Donald Trump, who was running for re-election, was Rocky De La Fuente. He garnered just 4% of the GOP vote in Illinois.
Brady is running against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, a former Illinois state Treasurer.
The full video of Rep. Brady’s remarks can be seen at The Pantagraph.
Watch below or at this link:
Republican running for Secretary of State in Illinois: “I don’t know who I voted for.” pic.twitter.com/RxmIsRYWqO
— Really American ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) August 19, 2022
