News
Who Is That Fox News Guest Who Complained About Monticello’s ‘Wokeism’?
Fox News on Monday hosted Jeffrey Tucker, a man it described as a “recent Monticello visitor” (video) to share his experience after attending the former home and slave plantation once owned by America’s founding father, statesman, and third President, Thomas Jefferson.
Tucker is not just a “recent Monticello visitor.”
Like many of America’s founding fathers, Jefferson was a slave owner and visitors to Monticello, now a museum and educational institution near Charlottesville, Virginia, are informed of that basic fact.
Tucker accused them of “debunking” Jefferson’s accomplishments.
Jefferson owned hundreds of slaves, and even Smithsonian magazine as far back as 2002 published a damning piece stating: “Jefferson owned slaves. He did not believe that all were created equal. He was a racist, incapable of rising above the thought of his time and place, and willing to profit from slave labor.”
Over the weekend Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, a far-right Christian conservative, lamented about her experience visiting Monticello.
“Campos-Duffy said that she was made to feel ‘ashamed’ and ‘guilty’ by the ‘diabolical’ information she received when she visited the historic mansion and museum,” Alternet reported.
“There are slaves across human history,” she said. “I get that. It’s a terrible history we should talk about but we should not feel guilty or ashamed of our leaders when we go and visit the people who brought us the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence. You leave feeling that way.”
Right-wing media is all over this “wokeism.” But really, who is this “recent Monticello visitor” Jeffrey Tucker?
“The conservative freakout seemingly started with a July 4 tweet from Jeffrey A. Tucker, who complained of ‘aggressive political messaging’ at Monticello,” Media Matters reports. “Tucker, who is the president of the Brownstone Institute — formed in May 2021 to oppose COVID-19 precautions — also wrote a column the same day for the conspiracy theory website The Epoch Times complaining about his visit there. The New York Post picked up the story and interviewed Tucker for its July 9 article titled ‘Monticello is going woke — and trashing Thomas Jefferson’s legacy in the process.’ The Post made clear that its ire is primarily focused on the estate teaching that Jefferson enslaved people.”
In September 2000, the Southern Poverty Law Center published “The Neo-Confederates,” reporting that Tucker is “listed on the racist League of the South’s Web page” as a founding member. The League of the South is “a white supremacist group that advocates for southern secession and an independent, white-dominated South,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. The SPLC says Tucker denies his membership, but notes that “Tucker has written for League publications.”
Jeffrey Tucker also allegedly wrote or helped write at least some of Ron Paul’s racist and anti-LGBTQ newsletters. The Economist in 2008 reported: “according to numerous veterans of the libertarian movement, it was an open secret during the late-80s and early-90s who was ghostwriting the portions of Mr Paul’s newsletters not penned by the congressman himself: Lew Rockwell, founder of the Ludwig von Mises Institute, and members of his staff, among them Jeffrey Tucker, now editorial vice president of the Institute.”
The Ludwig von Mises Institute is also listed in the Southern Poverty Law Center’s article, “The Neo-Confederates.”
News
Lindsey Graham Ordered by Judge to Obey Subpoena, Testify Before Special Criminal Grand Jury
Despite promising to fight the subpoena, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has been ordered to obey the Fulton County, Georgia special criminal grand jury’s order to testify.
“Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled Monday that Graham will be required to testify on Aug. 2 after Graham said he would fight a subpoena to testify, citing executive privilege,” WSBTV reports.
Graham reportedly had asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “to reexamine ‘certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”
Last week Graham’s attorneys defiantly declared the subpoena was “all politics.”
“Fulton County is engaged in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington,” the attorneys for the Republican Senator said in a statement. “Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee. Should it stand, the subpoena issued today would erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job.”
News
‘Huge Blow’: Steve Bannon’s Attorney Complains After Judge Rules for DOJ – ‘What’s the Point of Going to Trial?’
A Trump-appointed federal judge on Monday ruled almost entirely for the U.S. Dept. of Justice as attorneys prepare to go to trial in the case against Steve Bannon, the far right-wing activist who served as Donald Trump’s White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President.
The House of Representatives had voted to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress, after he ignored a legal and valid subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. The DOJ is prosecuting the case.
Judge Carl Nichols refused Bannon’s attorneys’ request to delay the trial, ordering it to begin as scheduled next Monday, CNN reports, despite Bannon’s attorneys claiming they don’t have enough time to prepare. Judge Nichols also tossed Bannon’s claim of executive privilege.
At one point an attorney for the Dept. of Justice reminded the judge that while Bannon tried to invoke executive privilege, which he has no right to, Bannon also refused to provide to Congress documents that had no privilege attached.
“How are communications with the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers possibly relevant to executive privilege?” an Asst. U.S. Attorney asked Judge Nichols, as Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.
Cheney reports the judge ruled that federal prosecutors “only need to prove Bannon acted ‘deliberately’ and ‘intentionally’ to defy the select committee — not that he knew it was illegal or wrong.”
Judge Nichols also ruled “Bannon cannot present evidence that he relied on internal DOJ opinions or assertions of executive privilege,” Cheney adds.
“This is a huge blow to Bannon’s defense — it essentially cuts off his primary arguments that he claimed justified his decision not to appear. He’s left with very little else in his defense,” he says.
In another damning message to Bannon, Judge Nichols destroyed another large part of Bannon’s argument.
“The former president, in his civilian capacity, is by definition not a federal official” and “never instructed Mr. Bannon not to show up altogether,” Nichols said.
Nichols also ruled Bannon cannot subpoena the Speaker of the House to testify.
Bannon’s attorney David Schoen was apparently extremely frustrated by the end.
“What’s the point of going to trial if we don’t have any defenses,” he told Judge Nichols, as The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reports. Lowell called it a “heavy defeat” for Bannon.
Cheney reports DOJ won “virtually every motion … leaving Bannon with almost no conceivable defense except, perhaps, that he misunderstood the date of the subpoena deadline.”
News
Greg Abbott Silent as Electric Power Grid Operator Urges Texans to Turn Off Appliances
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is once again presiding over another energy crisis in the state that produces more natural gas than any other in the nation, but he hasn’t said a word. As temperatures rise the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which is in charge of Texas’ electricity – its power grid – is urging customers to turn off appliances, turn up their thermostats, and conserve energy.
In the winter of 2021 hundreds of Texans died because the grid failed. It couldn’t stand the cold temperatures.
There is now a possible danger of blackouts because, it seems, it can’t stand hot temperatures. On Monday The Dallas Morning News offered advice on “how to prepare for a blackout.”
Here’s how to prepare for a blackout as ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy https://t.co/reuheTxbu3
— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) July 11, 2022
KLTV reports “ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m. ERCOT also issued a Watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2-8 p.m.” The ABC affiliate also says ERCOT is urging Texans to postpone running major appliances and turn their thermostats up to save energy.
Not a word from the Texas Governor, who has repeatedly promised the grid has been fixed since the winter storm killed hundreds.
In May of 2021, Buzzfeed reported the State of Texas put the official death toll from the failed electric grid the previous winter at 151 people. While huge, Buzzfeed reported the actual death toll was much higher. Its best estimate: 702 people.
One month later, in June of 2021, Abbott promised, “Everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas.”
Abbott, who is running for re-election in a tight race against popular Democrat Beto O’Rourke, has been silent on the Texas energy crisis. The Governor’s social media accounts are focused on promoting his attacks against President Joe Biden, blasting him for what Abbott sees as a winning issue: being anti-immigrant and the border.
RELATED: ‘Governed by the Stupid’: Texas Blasted for GOP’s ‘Typical Yee-Haw Thinking’ After 2 Million Lose Power in Snowstorm
“The governor of the 9th largest economy on earth — the energy capital of the world — can’t guarantee the power will stay on tomorrow. We need change,” O’Rourke said Sunday night. He added: “Remember Abbott’s grid failure that left millions without power and caused hundreds of our fellow Texans to lose their lives? After that crisis, Abbott took millions in campaign checks from energy CEOs that he allowed to profit off it. Helps explain why he won’t fix the grid.”
“We can’t rely on the grid when it’s hot. We can’t rely on the grid when it’s cold. We can’t rely on Greg Abbott. It’s time to vote him out and fix the grid,” O’Rourke also said, Monday.
The last time Abbott even mentioned ERCOT on social media was in early February when he praised the organization that was created to avoid federal regulations.
“Compared to a year ago the grid now [has] 15 % more power-generation capacity,” Abbott announced. The Texas state legislature has oversight authority over ERCOT, as does the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC). The Texas governor appoints three of the commission’s four board members.
