MAGA Rioters ‘Both Wept’ as They Were Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for J6 Violence: Report
Two supporters of Donald Trump cried in court on Friday as they were sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Two New York state men who led a mob that overwhelmed police at the perimeter of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — then bodysurfed over the top of the crowd at a building entrance and pepper-sprayed officers — were both sentenced Friday to 44 months in prison,” The New York Times reported. “Cody Mattice, 29, of Greece, N.Y., and James Mault, 30, of Brockport, N.Y., both wept as they stood before Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell and asked for leniency, apologizing for their actions and saying they hoped to return soon to their families and young children. But Howell noted that prosecutors had already cut them a reasonable deal by dropping charges that could have led to far more prison time, and she imposed the sentences requested by the government. Only four other Jan. 6 defendants have been sentenced to longer prison terms.”
Judge Howell said, “they were not patriots on Jan. 6, and no one who broke the police lines and stopped the democratic process was a patriot that day.”
Mattice reportedly took video of the two.
“Text messages obtained by the FBI showed that Mattice and Mault planned for violence on Jan. 6, initially expecting resistance from antifa. They texted family members during the mayhem, and then congratulated each other in the days after the riot, which temporarily halted the certification of the presidential election,” the newspaper reported. “Howell read from many of the messages, using the same profanity the men had.”
The two men pleaded guilty in April.
“Shortly before the police line was breached, Mault attempted to convince officers to stand down and join with the mob,” the DOJ announced. “At approximately 2:30 p.m., Mattice pulled down a segment of the metal barricades that stood in front of a police line. He quickly grabbed it with both hands, pulling it away from officers and onto the ground. A short time later, rioters overwhelmed the police line, forcing officers to retreat up a central staircase to the Lower West Terrace. Mattice and Mault were part of the group that assaulted the police line. They stood at or near the front of the group, pushing forward against the officers, who attempted to keep the rioters from advancing.”
Both men maced officers.
At approximately 4 p.m., Mattice and Mault approached the tunnel leading into the Capitol Building from the Lower West Terrace,” DOJ said. “They attempted to push through the crowd and climbed up and body-surfed over other rioters. After reaching the tunnel, they grabbed onto and hung from the wooden frame surrounding the arch. Mattice reached out to another rioter and grabbed a small object appearing to be a canister. He then sprayed chemical spray at police officers. After doing so, Mattice fell back and into the crowd. Mault likewise obtained a small canister containing chemical spray from another member of the crowd, and he, too, sprayed it at officers defending the tunnel.”
Watch:
Fulton County DA May Request Trump Testify Under Oath as His Allies Are Notified They May Be Indicted: Report
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis says she may request Donald Trump testify before her special criminal grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
“Yes,” Willis told Yahoo News‘ Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, “when asked if there was any chance Trump will be called to testify.”
“I think it’s something that we’re still weighing and evaluating,” she added.
READ MORE: Georgia Election Investigation ‘Will Send Donald Trump to Jail’: Former Watergate Prosecutor
That development comes as they report Willis’ office has sent “target” letters to several of Trump’s allies, “prominent Georgia Republicans,” “informing them they could be indicted for their role in a scheme to appoint alternate electors pledged to the former president despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.”
GOP state Sen. Burt Jones, Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer, and state Sen. Brandon Beach are all reportedly among the recipients of the letters.
“Jones and Shafer were among those who participate in a closed-door meeting at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, in which 16 Georgia Republicans selected themselves as the electors for the state, although they had no legal basis for doing so.”
Read the full report here.
Jan. 6 Committee Has Presented Evidence Trump Broke 5 Federal Laws: Report
Appearing on MSNBC’S “Way Too Early” with host Jonathan Lemire, Business Insider’s Camila DeChalus reported that members of the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection have provided overwhelming evidence of five federal laws that Donald Trump broke while still in office.
While referring to a Wall Street Journal exclusive report that the committee is considering subpoenaing both Trump and former vice president Mike Pence, DeChaus also noted that there are indications that the committee will definitely make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.
“You have new reporting on how the January 6th panel is working to gather evidence that could show how former president Trump violated federal law, hence a criminal referral. What can you tell us about those findings?” host Lemire prompted.
RELATED: Mary Trump explains why her uncle’s mental health is ‘deteriorating’
“The January 6th committee has laid out a lot of evidence over the course of its public hearings and Insider has examined all of this evidence and we found that Trump could have potentially violated five federal laws, everything from wire fraud to witness tampering,” she replied. “I have spoken to several legal experts and they say that Trump’s legal defense strategy could change depending on what crime he is potentially charged with.”
“But it can go anywhere from him blaming others in his inner circle, saying that is following the advice of his legal advisers to him, his legal defense attorneys are trying to say that he genuinely believed that the election was rigged and that’s why he pursued all of these measures to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” she added.
You can watch the segment below or at this link.
Democrat Calls for Monkeypox Czar – Says Outbreak Is LGBTQ Rights Issue as Concerns Grow Over Vaccine Supply
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) is calling on President Joe Biden to appoint a Monkeypox Czar to heighten the administration’s response to the “outbreak that is primarily impacting gay and bisexual men.”
Congressman Crist, who is running for his former job of governor of Florida, is calling the outbreak an LGBTQ rights issue. He says in his letter to the President, “a Monkeypox Czar would send a message to anxious Americans, as well as federal health agencies, that the Administration has learned from the mistakes and successes of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He is urging the CDC to “update guidance for getting vaccinated against Monkeypox for high-risk groups.”
“If CDC’s consensus is that the best way to reduce Monkeypox spread is for all sexually active gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine for pre-exposure prophylaxis, the guidance should say so,” Crist stresses in his letter. The heads of CDC, FDA, and NIAID are copied on it.
READ MORE: ‘We Would Hope She Would Understand’: Anti-Abortion Group Official Says 10 Year Old Should Have Given Birth to Rapist’s Baby
Crist’s letter comes as Axios reports “health officials are racing to halt the spread before the disease becomes endemic in more countries. Cases are rising quickly — New York City, for example, has seen a tripling in patients over the past week.”
CNN adds that demand for vaccines is rising but “supply remains low.”
The Florida Democrat says a Monkeypox Czar would be “focused on preventing spread and treating patients with the best care possible will reduce suffering, spread, and the risk of monkeypox becoming endemic in the United States.”
READ MORE: Senate Republicans Refuse to Commit to Making Basic Rights, Including Interracial and Same-Sex Marriage, the Law
“Just as CDC guidance for behaviors to reduce Monkeypox risk received widespread praise for being reality-based and focused on harm reduction, so too should vaccine guidance. Providers and health departments are looking to CDC guidance for how to proceed, and they should be given the best answer that CDC can produce.”
He also calls for CDC to “improve testing and tracing,” warning that “COVID-19 effectively seeded the United States in February 2020 due to a lack of early, targeted testing and tracing.”
“Similarly, Monkeypox has been spreading throughout the United States for the last two months.”
Axios on Thursday reported the “CDC has now partnered with five commercial firms to make testing more widely available, but there’s concern it hasn’t reacted quickly enough.”
