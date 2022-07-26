‘Gift to Prosecutors’: New Emails Show How Trump Aides Coordinated ‘Desperate’ Fake Electors Scheme

This week many were stunned to learn U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) had voted against the House Democrats’ bill to protect same-sex marriage at the state and federal level, just days before attending his own gay son’s wedding.

Buzzfeed obtained audio of Congressman Thompson’s toast to the happy couple, during which he bestows the warmest of wishes and says he’s just like any parent who hopes their child finds “that one true love so that they have the opportunity to experience that: someone to grow old with.”

Last week Rep. Thompson voted against the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation that rescinds the anti-gay Defense of Marriage Act, and requires the federal government and states to recognize the existing and lawful marriages of same-sex couples. That bill passed the House with the support of 47 Republicans and all Democrats.

Not only did he vote against the bill, Thompson’s press secretary called the bill a “stunt.”

“This bill was nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores,” Maddison Stone told Thompson’s local Pennsylvania newspaper, the Centre Daily Times.

Buzzfeed reports that Congressman Thompson “not only attended the event, but he delivered a speech to celebrate the nuptials, which he called ‘a really good experience.’ Media of the speech was provided to BuzzFeed News by a guest, who asked to remain anonymous.”

“I think the word should definitely get out there,” the guest said of their decision for BuzzFeed News to publish it. “These politicians need to be exposed for who they really are.”

Below, via Buzzfeed, is the text of Congressman Thompson’s toast at his son’s wedding, and a portion of the audio Buzzfeed obtained, posted by The Recount. For the full audio visit Buzzfeed News.

We really appreciate you all being here, and being a part of that. You know, as a parent — parents have hopes and dreams, right, with their kids, from the time that they’re born and they’re creeping and crawling and walking and falling over and walking again, and all the things that they learn right through their teens and into becoming adults. We have hopes and dreams. First of all, obviously, we hope right from the beginning, it’s all about having a healthy child. But it’s about being healthy. It’s about them being healthy. We hope for safety. We’re hoping that they find their way, find opportunity, they find inspiration. And as they grow and as they get a little older, we also hope and pray they’re going to find that one true love so that they have the opportunity to experience that: Someone to grow old with. So we’re just really thankful that you’re here. It actually goes beyond that, as parents. We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become a part of our families then. That’s what we’re rooting for. We’ve been fortunate with three sons, and [REDACTED]’s done a great job of adding to the family. Every kid showed up through cesarean section so it wasn’t all pleasant, right! So this has been a really good experience, especially for Penny, to have a new son enter the family! So we’re just blessed, and we just want to say thank you to everyone here as part of the celebration.

Listen to the video below or at this link: