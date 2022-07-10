News
Georgia Trump Grand Jury Witness Bluntly Claims Giuliani Committed a Crime in MSNBC Interview
Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show” on Sunday morning, a witness who spoke before the special grand jury in Georgia that is hearing evidence about Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election results agreed with the host that former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani committed a crime when he tried to assist the former president in his endeavors.
Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan (D) — who is currently running to become Georgia’s attorney general — was in the hearing as Giuliani, acting on Trump’s behalf, pitched Georgia lawmakers on his case that the election was stolen despite knowing better.
While not getting into specifics about what she told the grand jury, Jordan was more forthcoming about her opinion on Giuliani’s criminality.
“As we mentioned, you testified before the special grand jury about the December 3rd, 2020 Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing. where Rudy Giuliani and others were spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud in Georgia. Did Giuliani commit a crime before your very eyes?” host Phang asked.
“In my opinion he did,” Jordan replied. “But obviously that’s not necessarily from me. That’s what’s significant about this special grand jury proceeding, they are gathering all of the evidence, they are pulling it all together, right? They are trying to kind of draw the line and see who was involved, what was said, what was done. What were the intentional acts that moved this conspiracy forward.”
“From my perspective, what we watched in that state Senate hearing was really the scheme that [Trump attorney] John Eastman had put together,” she continued. “I call him the architect of anarchy. The scheme he put together was really the implementation of that scheme on the ground.”
Watch below:
News
Youngkin’s Latest Controversy: Mass Exodus of Hundreds of State Employees After Governor’s Policy Change: Report
On Friday, WRIC reported that more than 300 Virginia state employees have resigned since Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin instituted an order sharply limiting when they can work from home.
“On May 5, Youngkin updated the state’s telework policy for all state employees to begin working in-person full-time by July 5, a change the governor’s office stressed would provide ‘options for and supports the use of telework where appropriate,'” reported Dean Mirshahi. “Youngkin said it would help ‘balance the demands of government services with the needs of our public servants.'”
According to the report, the resignations have been across a wide variety of state agencies, with some departing workers explicitly citing the new telework policy as the reason for their exit.
“This includes 183 Virginia Department of Transportation employees, 28 of whom cited ‘telework options’ as the reason for leaving. Two VDOT workers who listed telework as the reason did move to another state agency, records obtained by 8News after filing a Freedom of Information Act request show,” said the report. “Other state agencies and divisions, including the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), provided employment resignations since Youngkin’s announcement in May after 8News filed public record requests.”
“According to those records, VDH had 78 resignations and VEC had 37 resignations from May 5 to June 27,” said the report. “Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) had seven resignations from May 5 to July 6 and Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) had six resignations from May 4 to July 7.”
Youngkin, the first Republican governor elected in Virginia since 2009, has found himself in multiple controversies in recent weeks. He came under fire for adding religious language to mandatory state diversity training. He also has signaled, in the wake of Roe v. Wade‘s undoing, he will sign “any bill” that comes before him to restrict abortion, although he has been cagey about how much he personally wants to limit the procedure.
News
‘I’m Done Here Peter’: Jean-Pierre Explains First Amendment After Doocy Asks ‘Justices Have No Right to Privacy?’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to explain to Fox News propagandist Peter Doocy Americans have a First Amendment constitutional right to protest, as he ironically attempted to get her to say the Biden administration believes Supreme Court Justices have no right to privacy.
Doocy repeatedly pressed Jean-Pierre about pro-choice activists who protested Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Thursday night outside a high-end D.C. steakhouse owned by a billionaire GOP donor. Kavanaugh left Morton’s steakhouse through a back entrance and reportedly opted to exit before dessert.
There are no reports indicating anyone was arrested, and no reports of damage or violence. Yet Doocy framed his questioning to accuse the activists of intimidating Kavanaugh, despite them having the legal right to peacefully protest.
It’s unclear why Doocy would even bring up the issue to the White House, which has nothing to do with the protestors who were focused on an entirely separate branch of the federal government.
Yet Jean-Pierre responded, telling him, “We have been pretty clear on this, the president has been very clear that we condemn any intimidation of judges in this specific question here.” Jean-Pierre said. President Biden “has signed a piece of legislation making sure that they have the protection that they need.”
“But he never said, ‘Don’t go to their houses,’” Doocy pressed. “as long as they’re peaceful. Would you say, ‘Don’t go to a restaurant that a Supreme Court justice is at?’”
Jean-Pierre continued to focus on the “intimidation” part of Doocy’s question.
Doocy appeared stunned that the White House was not opposed to activists protesting outside a restaurant where a Supreme Court justice was dining, “as long as they’re what you consider ‘peaceful.'”
“So where’s the line, if these protestors can go to a justice’s house, they can go to a restaurant – where is it that you don’t think is appropriate?”
Jean-Pierre again reiterated peaceful protests are OK. “If it’s outside of a restaurant, if it’s peaceful.”
“Really?” Doocy, stunned, replied.
“So these justices, because protestors do not agree with an opinion they signed on to have no right to privacy?” he asked, wholly unaware of the irony of his question.
“I’m done here Peter,” Jean-Pierre concluded after more than three minutes of the back-and-forth Q&A.
The Supreme Court, in striking down Roe v. Wade last month, told America the Constitution offers its citizens no right to privacy – a right the Court found when it ruled on Roe in 1973.
Watch below or at this link:
Fox News’ Peter Doocy spends his entire questioning time during the White House press briefing asking about Justice Brett Kavanaugh sneaking out of a restaurant to avoid protesters.
Doocy: “These justices … have no right to privacy?” pic.twitter.com/z6rDyLhdSH
— The Recount (@therecount) July 8, 2022
News
GOP Lawmaker’s Bill Would Force Removal of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
North Carolina Republican state Rep. Ben Moss has filed legislation that takes aim at free electric vehicle charging stations, both those constructed by private businesses and those constructed by towns and cities.
Rep. Moss’s bill bans state and local governments from providing free electric vehicle charging stations unless they also provide gasoline, including diesel, “through a pump to the public at no charge.”
Moss also wants to require businesses that provide privately owned electric vehicle charging stations that are free to the public – say, ones in a store or mall parking lot – to print on every receipt how much of that person’s purchase goes to pay for the free electricity, whether or not they are using the charging station.
Car and Driver’s Ezra Dyer, who happens to be Rep. Moss’ constituent, says his state representative has “decided that his animating principle is Being Mad at Electricity.”
Dyer, in his opinion piece, notes that “electric-car company VinFast is building a 2000-acre factory just up the road that will employ 7500 people, and Toyota is building a battery factory outside Greensboro that’ll employ 1750 people.”
“We’ve simply got to do something about these free public chargers,” Dyer writes mockingly, “even if it costs us $50,000! Those things cost tens of cents per hour, when they’re being used.”
The bill’s wording is so broad it requires every store owner in a mall, strip center, or anywhere there is a free EV charging station to figure out the cost of the electricity, as a percentage of each customer’s purchase, despite the fact that electricity costs vary month to month, and electricity consumers are not told in advance how much their electric rates are.
If, for example, there are 50 stores in a mall, each store would be required to calculate how much of each paying customer’s purchase goes toward the cost of electricity. It would require massive data sharing in real time: each store would be required to report each transaction, know how many other customers have made purchases that day through the mall, and what the electricity rate currently is.
The bill, if it becomes law, would also provide $50,000 for the state to physically remove any charging stations that are in violation of the legislation.
Image by Ivan Radic via Flickr and a CC license
