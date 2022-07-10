Georgia Trump Grand Jury Witness Bluntly Claims Giuliani Committed a Crime in MSNBC Interview

Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show” on Sunday morning, a witness who spoke before the special grand jury in Georgia that is hearing evidence about Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election results agreed with the host that former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani committed a crime when he tried to assist the former president in his endeavors.

Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan (D) — who is currently running to become Georgia’s attorney general — was in the hearing as Giuliani, acting on Trump’s behalf, pitched Georgia lawmakers on his case that the election was stolen despite knowing better.

While not getting into specifics about what she told the grand jury, Jordan was more forthcoming about her opinion on Giuliani’s criminality.

“As we mentioned, you testified before the special grand jury about the December 3rd, 2020 Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing. where Rudy Giuliani and others were spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud in Georgia. Did Giuliani commit a crime before your very eyes?” host Phang asked.

“In my opinion he did,” Jordan replied. “But obviously that’s not necessarily from me. That’s what’s significant about this special grand jury proceeding, they are gathering all of the evidence, they are pulling it all together, right? They are trying to kind of draw the line and see who was involved, what was said, what was done. What were the intentional acts that moved this conspiracy forward.”

“From my perspective, what we watched in that state Senate hearing was really the scheme that [Trump attorney] John Eastman had put together,” she continued. “I call him the architect of anarchy. The scheme he put together was really the implementation of that scheme on the ground.”

Watch below: