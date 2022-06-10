Trump Lashes Out at Jan. 6 Committee in Angry Post to His ‘Truth Social’ Platform

Donald Trump reacted angrily on Thursday night after two hours of prime-time coverage across all of the major networks but Fox News of the latest hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage,” Trump complained.

Trump did not indicate which positive witnesses he would have like to see testify.

The select committee did show interviews of some of Trump’s closest advisors during his attempted coup, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Attorney General William Barr, Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller, and Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Trump posted his grievances to Truth Social as he was banned from Twitter for inciting the Jan. 6 attack.

On Twitter, #January6thCommitteeHearings was the top trending topic in the United States. Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney was the number two trending topic.

Ivanka came in at number five, Bill Barr was at seven, Pence was nine, Jared was twelve, Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson was fifteen, democracy sixteen, and pardons came in at nineteen.

WATCH: Attorney General Barr declares that Donald Trump lost the Presidential election in 2020. There is no doubt that the American people voted Trump out of office and the Select Committee has found no evidence of election fraud. pic.twitter.com/qa5qNyMXqS — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022

“I remember he delivered to the President in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose.” – Jason Miller, a senior Trump Campaign spokesperson pic.twitter.com/F8uxTV9cyt — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022