Trump Lashes Out at Jan. 6 Committee in Angry Post to His ‘Truth Social’ Platform
Donald Trump reacted angrily on Thursday night after two hours of prime-time coverage across all of the major networks but Fox News of the latest hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage,” Trump complained.
Trump did not indicate which positive witnesses he would have like to see testify.
The select committee did show interviews of some of Trump’s closest advisors during his attempted coup, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Attorney General William Barr, Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller, and Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Trump posted his grievances to Truth Social as he was banned from Twitter for inciting the Jan. 6 attack.
On Twitter, #January6thCommitteeHearings was the top trending topic in the United States. Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney was the number two trending topic.
Ivanka came in at number five, Bill Barr was at seven, Pence was nine, Jared was twelve, Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson was fifteen, democracy sixteen, and pardons came in at nineteen.
WATCH: Attorney General Barr declares that Donald Trump lost the Presidential election in 2020.
There is no doubt that the American people voted Trump out of office and the Select Committee has found no evidence of election fraud. pic.twitter.com/qa5qNyMXqS
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022
“I remember he delivered to the President in pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose.” – Jason Miller, a senior Trump Campaign spokesperson pic.twitter.com/F8uxTV9cyt
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022
“Trump gave no order to deploy the National Guard that day, and made no effort to work with the Department of Justice to coordinate and deploy law enforcement assets. But Mike Pence did.” – @RepLizCheney
Testimony from General Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: pic.twitter.com/X6MzHl4hHj
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 10, 2022
Select Committee Chair: Jan. 6 Was ‘Attempted Coup’ to ‘Overthrow the Government’ – Violence Was ‘No Accident’
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s first primetime hearing began Thursday night with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) telling the American people in no uncertain terms that the actions on that day were “the culmination of an attempted coup. A brazen attempt … to overthrow the government. The violence was no accident. It represents [Donald] Trump’s last stand.”
Watch:
Thompson: "Any legal jargon you hear about seditious conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, all boils down to this: January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup." pic.twitter.com/YvKNIfQ8eo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2022
Listen: Lauren Boebert Was Confronted by GOP Colleague on Jan. 6 — and It Was Caught on Tape
CNN continues to air new audio that has never before been broadcast publicly on the eve of the first prime-time hearing by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The network has been playing audio obtained by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns while researching their book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future.
First they released audio by Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) warning Republicans needed a “safety plan” because MAGA supporters of Donald Trump would “go nuts” if the GOP failed to overturn the 2020 election.
They also released new audio featuring House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
Late on Friday, Martin and Burns released audio of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for tweeting out logistical information as the riot was unfolding.
The Speaker has been removed from the chambers.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021
“Is it true that you were live tweeting from the floor our location to the people on the outside as we were being attacked, Lauren?” Beutler asked.
“Umm, yes,” Boebert admitted. “Those tweets did go out and that was something that was live and public information. It was broadcast live.”
“So don’t ask us about security if you’re telling the attackers where we’re at,” Beutler replied. “I yield back.”
Listen below or at this link.
GOP Congressman Blasts Democrats for Not Agreeing ‘Prayers’ Are the Solution to School Shootings
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is attacking Democrats for not supporting his belief that the solution to mass school shootings is prayer.
“In debate last week and even today, to be told that we have no courage, that Democrats, we were told in debate last week, don’t want to hear any more about social media, violent video games, Hollywood, mental illness, and they sure don’t want to hear any more about prayers,” said Gohmert, who just lost his attempt to become the next Texas state attorney general.
“Don’t want to hear any more about fatherlessness, drug use,” Gohmert continued, rattling off a litany of supposed causes for gun violence. “Look, maybe if we heard more prayers from leaders of this country instead of taking God’s name in vain, we wouldn’t have the mass killings like we didn’t have before prayer was eliminated in schools.”
Watch:
Gohmert: Maybe if we heard more prayers from leaders in this country instead of taking god’s name in vain, we wouldn’t have the mass killings like we didn’t have before prayer was eliminated from schools pic.twitter.com/vq1BQFzPkA
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2022
