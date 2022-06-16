News
‘Pure 100-Proof Fascism’: Morning Joe Panel Hammers ‘Completely Lawless’ Trump Election Plot Revealed in New Emails
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and conservative attorney George Conway condemned Ginni Thomas for exchanging emails with a right-wing lawyer who was plotting to overturn Donald Trump’s election loss.
Newly revealed emails show attorney John Eastman claimed to have insight into a “heated fight” among Supreme Court justices about hearing cases related to Trump’s election challenges, and pro-Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro said he believed the court would be more inclined to act if there were “‘wild’ chaos” in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, in an apparent reference to a tweet sent out by the former president.
“What Donald Trump’s lawyer who she is texting with, what he and his cohort are talking about, there’s a tidy little definition for it,” Scarborough said. “It’s called fascism. Call it mob rule, but this is just pure, 100-proof fascism, where you have Trump’s lawyer going, we may not win on the merits. Another guy going, with mob rule, if there is enough chaos, if the justices are intimidated, even though we don’t have the law on our side, maybe we can intimidate them through force and violence to rule our way. Fascism, right?”
Conway agreed, saying he was thankful their plot didn’t come to fruition.
READ MORE: Trump’s inner circle is keeping their distance from his 2024 presidential plans: report
“It’s a completely lawless view of the world,” Conway said. “Thankfully, the Supreme Court did not give any of those lawsuits the time of day, so I hope to heaven sake that all of this was John Eastman blowing smoke and he wasn’t really commenting on actual deliberations before the court. There wasn’t really any evidence presented in anything the court decided that there was any serious controversy at the court around the various cases Trump lost up there.”
Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany said the House Select Committee was becoming increasingly interested in the role played by Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
“I think that the committee is getting there with her,” Alemany said, “as more and more information comes in. We have to remember, this is a live, ongoing investigation. At the moment, our reporting does not show the committee is necessarily calling her in as a witness because of the emails that recently have been delivered to the committee by John Eastman, because of a ruling by federal court Judge David Carter that happened last week, the scope of her involvement in the efforts to overturn the election is wider than previously known. What’s under discussion is at least using part of the hearing focusing on her involvement.”
Watch Live: President Biden Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month With LGBTQ Kids and Families – Will Sign Order to Protect Them
President Joe Biden will host an LGBTQ Pride Month celebration in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, focusing on LGBTQIA children and families, and will sign a “historic” executive order to protect them and the LGBTQIA community.
According to the White House, the President’s executive order will address “discriminatory legislative attacks against LGBTQI+ children and families,” will direct “key agencies to protect families and children, and ” prevent “so-called ‘conversion therapy’ with a historic initiative to protect children from the harmful practice.” It is also designed to safeguard “health care, and programs designed to prevent youth suicide.”
The White House says the order will also support “LGBTQI+ children and families by launching a new initiative to protect foster youth, prevent homelessness, and improve access to federal programs.”
The President’s executive order comes as Republican state lawmakers across the country have introduced over 300 bills targeting the LGBTQ community, especially, the White House notes, “transgender children and their parents.”
Wednesday afternoon, starting at 4 PM ET (video below) President Biden will join with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and “hundreds of LGBTQI+ leaders,” the White House says.
“Most importantly, the President is bringing LGBTQI+ kids and families from across the country who have been personally impacted by these discriminatory bills to the White House — kids from Texas and Florida who have seen their rights under attack, who have had to stand up to their governors and their state lawmakers as they advance discriminatory legislation,” the White House adds.
That will include Javier Gomez, “an inspiring 18-year-old Floridian who just graduated from high school and helped to organize the statewide student walkouts over the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that bans teachers from discussing LGBTQI+ people and families.”
Watch live:
Man Who Went on GOP Lawmaker’s Capitol Tour Caught on Camera Threatening Lawmakers on Jan. 6: Report
A man who went on a tour of the Capitol with Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) on January 5th, 2021 was caught on camera outside the Capitol the next day threatening lawmakers.
Punchbowl News reports that the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots “has video of this person taking part in the Loudermilk tour on Jan. 5, as well as documentary footage of the same man outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.”
The person in question, who has not been identified, has interviewed with the Jan. 6 Committee and has not been charged with any wrongdoing related to the riots.
Additionally, Capitol Police said this week they have no evidence that Loudermilk was leading a reconnaissance tour of would-be rioters to show them the layout of the building.
READ MORE: Trump is ‘this close’ to calling Ivanka a ‘loser’ over Jan. 6 Committee testimony: CNN analyst
Nonetheless, the committee is debating about whether to release the footage publicly, and it apparently isn’t done scrutinizing Loudermilk for his actions leading up to the Capitol riots.
“In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a number of House Democrats were concerned that GOP lawmakers may have provided information on the layout of the Capitol or House office buildings to supporters of former President Donald Trump who took part in the attack,” writes Punchbowl News. “This included tours of the Capitol, which had been largely closed to tourists for months due to the pandemic.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Merrick Garland’s Response About Any Possible High-Level January 6 Prosecutions? ‘Cagey’
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland once again is facing criticism over what some see as a lack of prosecutorial action against Donald Trump and his advisors over the January 6 insurrection and the former president’s “big lie” that the election was stolen.
After the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack concluded on Monday, Garland held a press conference to announce new prosecutions on firearms. He was asked if he was watching the House January 6 hearings.
“Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday he plans to watch the House Jan. 6 Select Committee’s hearings in their entirety, but he remained cagey about whether the Justice Department is exploring the potential criminal culpability of former President Donald Trump or his top advisers in the insurrection at the Capitol,” Politico reported.
“I am watching and I will be watching all the hearings, although I may not be able to watch all of it live,” Garland said in response to a question at an afternoon press conference about efforts to prosecute gun trafficking. “I can assure you the Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching all of the hearings, as well.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland on #January6thHearings: “I am watching and I will be watching all of the hearings…and I can assure you that the January 6th prosecutors are watching all the hearings as well.” pic.twitter.com/Oi4AhYvrAX
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 13, 2022
MSNBC’s Chris Jansing notes Garland was “asked if any DOJ policy would limit pursuing charges against the most senior current or former government officials, says no.”
“This investigation is proceeding according to the facts and the law,” she quotes him saying. “We are not obstructed from continuing our investigation in any way.”
