Jan. 6 Committee to Show Proof GOP Lawmakers Sought Trump Pardon for Insurrection
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots will reveal proof of one of the panel’s most explosive claims about their Republican colleagues.
The first public hearing about the Jan. 6 insurrection revealed GOP lawmakers had sought pardons from Donald Trump for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but committee members said they would provide proof of those allegations during Monday’s hearing, reported the Washington Post.
“We will show the evidence that we have that members of Congress were seeking pardons,” said Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-CA). “To me, I think that is some of the most compelling evidence of a consciousness of guilt. Why would members do that if they felt that their involvement in this plot to overturn the election was somehow appropriate?”
Multiple GOP lawmakers sought pardons from Trump during his final weeks in office, according to the committee, and panelists said they had proof.
“We’re not going to make accusations or say things without proof or evidence backing it,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).
Watch: Liz Cheney Mocks ‘Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani’ – and Shows He Was Behind False Claim of Trump Victory
The Ranking Member of the House Select Committee for the January 6 Attack, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, took a swipe at former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, once heralded as “America’s Mayor,” depicting him as “apparently inebriated,” while showing video of a Trump official stating Giuliani was behind Trump’s false claim he had won the election.
Making the case that then-President Donald Trump knew well he had lost, knew well there was no significant fraud, but lied to the American people anyway, Cheney told America that Giuliani provided Trump with the opinion he wanted to make those false claims.
“President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won.”
1/6 Committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY):
“President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won.” pic.twitter.com/bZby2Dg0KT
— The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2022
Her claims were later upheld by video testimony of Trump campaign officials Jason Miller and Bill Stepien, who also made clear Trump had lost and was counseled to not declare victory, as did Attorney General Bill Barr.
“The mayor was definitely intoxicated,” Miller says in his video deposition.
During 1/6 hearing, Former Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Jason Miller says Rudy Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated” while speaking to President Trump on election night.
Miller says Giuliani was saying “They’re stealing it from us.” pic.twitter.com/1CTlPHjAL5
— The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2022
NOW: @JasonMillerinDC just testified @RudyGiuliani was drunk election night! While Miller said Trump should NOT declare victory… Giuliani said “We need to say we won” and that anyone who didn’t agree with that “was weak”. pic.twitter.com/hVKj3sxtEO
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 13, 2022
New: Jan. 6 committee plays video of former Trump aide Jason Miller testifying that it was Rudy Giuliani who recommended Trump to falsely and prematurely declare victory on Election Night — “We need to go say we won”
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 13, 2022
Stepien doing everything he can not to say that Giuliani was completely hammered.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 13, 2022
Stepien testified that he specifically counseled Trump to tell his supporters that the race was too close to call and that votes were still be counted.
Trump disagreed and went out and declared victory.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 13, 2022
Video clip of former Atty General Bill Barr: “Right out of the box on election night, the President claimed that there was major fraud underway. I mean, this happened, as far as I could tell, before there was actually any potential of looking at evidence.”
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 13, 2022
Former Federal Prosecutors Explain What They See as Most Important in the Second Jan. 6 Committee Hearing
The second televised public hearing of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack begins at 10:30 AM ET Monday and two former federal prosecutors have weighed in to discuss what they think is important.
Barb McQuade, the well-known MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst who served as a U.S. Attorney from 2010 to 2017 is a University of Michigan law professor.
“In today’s hearing, I will be listening for evidence of [Donald] Trump’s knowledge that he lost the election, an essential element for potential fraud crimes relating to his efforts to challenge the outcome,” McQuade says on Twitter.
She points to this from The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell:
New: Jan. 6 committee member Elaine Luria tells CNN: “What we’ll hear will show that in the conversations he knew privately that he had lost, yet he decided to go out into the public and continue to say that he won.”
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 13, 2022
McQuade, who among other high-profile cases secured the conviction of Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick for public corruption, makes her case for what the Dept. of Justice needs to do after the “J6C,” January 6 Committee’s hearing:
“While it’s important for J6C to tell the whole story, a criminal case could be as simple as this: Trump knew he lost the election and pressured Pence to steal it for him. That’s conspiracy to defraud US, 18 USC 371, and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, 18 USC 1512.”
Daniel Goldman is a former Asst. U.S. Attorney at the Southern District of New York and was the lead counsel for the House’s impeachment of Donald Trump. He comes at the issue from a different angle.
He says Trump “did not and does not reasonably believe the there was election fraud,” which could put. a hole in McQuade’s case, if not for his next sentence: “Under the doctrine of conscious avoidance, he cannot put his head in the sand to avoid reality.”
Donald Trump did not and does not reasonably believe the there was election fraud. Under the doctrine of conscious avoidance, he cannot put his head in the sand to avoid reality.
The “delusional sociopath” defense (h/t @chrislhayes) would not hold up in a criminal trial.
— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) June 13, 2022
Meanwhile, the House Select Committee is facing another hurdle: former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who was to be a star witness at Monday morning’s televised hearing, has canceled, reportedly due to a “family emergency.”
‘There Will Be a Prosecution in Mr. Trump’s Future’: CNN Legal Expert
Appearing on CNN early on Sunday morning, legal analyst Norm Eisen claimed that, whether or not the Department of Justice files criminal charges against Donald Trump, he can expect to be dragged into court in Georgia after a special grand jury hands down its decision on possible election tampering.
Speaking with host Christi Paul, Eisen first addressed the evidence presented at the first of six hearings being conducted by the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection before saying he would place his bet on Trump being indicted in Georgia first.
“I do see the evidence mounting for the new prosecutions,” he told host Paul. “We have published that evidence in a big Brookings report and we have an evidence tracker that we put out after the first hearing — listing after every hearing all the new evidence mounting towards from where we are now: a likely crime.”
RELATED: Bush ethics lawyer: The Jan. 6 committee needs to follow the money
“That’s not just me talking, that’s a federal judge in California, who said Trump has likely committed crimes to proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” he added. “But I think the evidence is particularly strong for a prosecution in the state of Georgia, where the Atlanta DA. has convened a special grand jury and we have that tape of Trump saying to [Georgia] Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, also expected to be a witness in these hearings — Secretary Raffensperger just find 11,780 votes that don’t exist.”
“So, yes, I expect, quite likely, there will be a prosecution in Mr. Trump’s future,” he concluded.
Watch below or at this link.
