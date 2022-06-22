Connect with us

Interior Secretary Urges Senate to Investigate Deaths of 500 Indigenous Kids in U.S. Schools

Indigenous Native American children, Senate Indian Affairs

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous American Cabinet secretary in U.S. history, outlined the next steps she hopes that the federal government will take to investigate the over 500 Native American children who died over a 50-year-period in government-run schools that sought to eliminate Indigenous children’s culture while integrating them into white U.S. society.

Haaland’s department conducted a study into the schools and their victims. As The Hill explains, “At these institutions, Indigenous children had their hair cut and were forbidden from speaking their native languages.”

The schools ripped American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian children from their families. Sex, physical, and psychological abuse also occurred at the schools.

At the hearing, Haaland encouraged the Senate to pass S.B. 2907, which would establish a Truth and Healing Commission to learn more about the schools. The commission would also make recommendations for identifying which tribal areas had the most children taken from them, for protecting unmarked graves of the children who died in the schools, and for ensuring that such abuses won’t occur again in the future.

Haaland emphasized that the bill seeks to serve the families most harmed by the schools. She also said that she wasn’t sure about the funding that would be most needed to achieve the bill’s goals.

However, she also said that the bill had already passed out of the Senate committee and seemed to have some Republican support as it prepares for a possible vote. She wants to have the bill passed without additional amendments added that could impair its passage.

'You Never Served': Trump Jr. Mocked for Tweet Claiming Troops Refusing Vaccine Will Get 'Re-Education'

Donald Trump Jr. is being mocked after retweeting a post from the far right wing website The Daily Caller that claims troops refusing the Military’s mandatory coronavirus vaccination program will go through “re-education.”

While most Americans assume when the Military gives an order it will be followed, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, a retired rear admiral, told reporters troops refusing to be vaccinated who don’t have a religious objection or medical excuse “will be offered a chance to sit down with a physician, and have that physician, communicate to them, the risks that they’re taking by continuing to not want to take the vaccine.”

“They will also be offered a chance to sit down with their chain of command, and their leadership, to talk about the risks that their objection will impose on the unit, and on the force and on their teammates.”

According to The Daily Caller, that is “re-education,” a term associated with communistic and totalitarian dictatorships.

Trump Jr. clearly agrees.

Like his father, Don Jr. never served a day in the military. But in his 2019 book “Triggered” he writes that during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery he “thought of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed — voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off the office.’”

He was widely mocked for the tweet:

 

