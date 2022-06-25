News
‘I Can’t Imagine a Better Turnout Engine’: CNN Conservative Warns GOP About Roe Ruling Blowback
On CNN Saturday afternoon, conservative commentator S.E. Cupp insisted the Supreme Court ruling dismantling Roe v Wade after 50 years of allowing women to make choices about their reproductive freedom no matter where they live, will come back the haunt the Republican Party in the 2022 midterms.
As Cupp explained, combined with the battle over gun laws, the unpopular 6-3 decision by the conservative court could be a defining issue that increases voter turnout that will, in turn, cripple GOP efforts to reclaim both chambers of Congress.
Speaking with CNN hosts Christ Paul and Boris Sanchez, Cupp insisted the past week’s news has benefitted Democrats as they make their case for November 2022 and beyond.
RELATED: ‘This is a losing issue’: GOP campaign consultants panicked about upcoming midterms after Roe decision
“Yeah, I think the Roe ruling was a huge — they [Republicans] might like the outcome, but politically I can’t imagine a better turnout engine than this ruling for democrats,” Cupp claimed. “And you can make the argument that the Republicans’ legislative victories and the Supreme Court victory by a conservative court are regressive, they’re taking us backwards. Whether you like them or not, you can’t deny the fact that they’re going backwards, right? They’re taking us back to a different time when these weren’t rights.”
“Republicans are banning books,” she continued. “I mean, it really does feel anachronistic where the country is, so I think that’s a good message for Democrats.”
“You know, look, the economy is still going to be a huge driver for the election but I absolutely think the Democrats got a big boost from both of these rulings, I feel like, and they needed it, politically,” she added.
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Supreme Court Protest After Gloating About Abortion Ruling
Far-right Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was rushed by her staff away from the protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday as angry pro-choice protesters yelled at her.
Greene celebrated the court’s decision overturning abortion rights nationwide. Smiling and stating, she said, “I am so happy. It’s a blessing. It’s a miracle.” Then, acknowledging the angry protestors, she said, “I think we have to worry about the radical left. They’re going to perform an insurrection here at the Supreme Court.”
Greene, a dependable troll, has used the word “insurrection” to describe any angry gathering of left-wing protesters. Meanwhile, she considers the actual insurrectionists arrested for ransacking the U.S. Capitol and trying to overthrow the 2020 presidential election “political prisoners.”
.@RepMTG outside the Supreme Court reacting to the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: "I am so happy. It's a blessing. It's a miracle." https://t.co/xPU1cZIXui
video: @emilybrooksnews pic.twitter.com/OQH4OefTHR
— The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2022
Greene’s celebratory moment was punctuated, however, by her staff rushing her off to a protected spot as protesters angrily shouted, “You are a traitor!” and “Lock her up!” One woman, holding an American flag and facemask tried shoving her way toward Greene while screaming, “My body, my choice!”
.@RepMTG’s team just had to rush her out of the protest. Press blocking the way, a woman screaming at her pic.twitter.com/2Jmc1d46dg
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 24, 2022
Greene later told The Hill that the court’s decision was “courageous,” adding, “It’s just taking it back to the states, giving the right back to the states to make their own laws regarding abortion, which is extremely important.”
An estimated 17 states are set to outlaw abortions soon after this ruling. Their criminalization will all but guarantee increased poverty for the poorest gestational parents carrying unwanted pregnancies as well as terrorist actions against abortion providers in adjoining states.
News
Supreme Court Rules 6-3 to Overturn Roe v. Wade Abortion Rights
The Supreme Court has voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade in the case of Thomas E. Dobbs, State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
The decision wrote that there is nothing in the Constitution that implicitly protects the right and that the court was wrong to rule on it in its 1972 Roe v. Wade decision.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion.
Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t sign on to the majority opinion. Instead, he said that he wouldn’t have overturned Roe but rather just allowed Mississippi’s law to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Justice Clarence Thomas said the court’s decision in this case could do away with the entire doctrine of “substantive due process” and quickly overrule Lawrence v Texas and Obergefell v Hodges, the two cases that invalidated anti-sodomy laws and legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
In their dissent, liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan wrote, “With sorrow—for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent.”
“Either the majority does not really believe in its own reasoning. Or if it does, all rights that have no history stretching back to the mid19th century are insecure,” the dissenting opinion continued.
A total of 17 states have “trigger laws” that could immediately outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. If these states outlaw abortion, then women who live in these states will likely go to other states where abortion hasn’t been outlawed. This will cause the clinics to be overbooked with appointments for weeks or months out. This means that a woman may not even be able to access a legal abortion, even if she tries to book one within the time period legally allowed by her state.
The case decide by the court today involved Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, a law passed in 2018 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks since the first day of a woman’s last menstrual period. While the law allowed abortions beyond that time frame in the cases of medical emergencies and cases of severe fetal abnormality, it had no exceptions for rape or incest, essentially forcing women to birth their assailant’s child.
The Mississippi law directly challenged the legal precedent set by the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. That decision established the right for women to get an abortion anywhere before 24 to 28 weeks of pregnancy.
The Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the only abortion provider in Mississippi, challenged the law. Both the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals both struck down the law as unconstitutional.
Dobbs has asked the Supreme Court to “either overturn the constitutional right to abortion or allow states to ban some pre-viability abortions if it does not “burden a substantial number of women,” according to KFF.org.
“For most of the tens of thousands of people each year who obtain an abortion after 15 weeks, however, accessing abortion care earlier is not possible. More than half of second-trimester abortion patients miss the window for a first-trimester abortion simply because of delays in recognizing or suspecting they are pregnant,” KFF wrote.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge…
News
Trump Told DOJ Official “Just Say the Election Was Corrupt and Leave the Rest to Me”
Former Assistant Attorney General Richard Donoghue told the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, Donoghue spent 90 minutes explaining to President Donald Trump why each one of his claims of widespread voter fraud were completely unfounded.
After that time, Donoghue said that Trump bluntly told him, “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.”
Donoghue shared his handwritten note from the conversation about this to the committee, adding, “That’s an exact quote.”
"Just say it was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen," Trump told Department of Justice officials.
Former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue at today's Jan. 6 committee hearing: pic.twitter.com/fzr3NhrlkI
— VICE News (@VICENews) June 23, 2022
During his testimony, Donoghue said that Trump had repeatedly pressured the Department of Justice (DOJ) “virtually every day” from December 23, 2020 to January 3, 2021, to put the DOJ’s rubber stamp on his election fraud claims and begin investigating them.
In October 2021 Trump considered the possibility of replacing Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, an attorney who seemed willing to do Trump’s bidding.
Donoghue also told Trump that if he tried to install Clark that the entire leadership team at the Justice Department would resign.”
Donoghue said that he told Trump at a December 31, 2020 meeting, “Mr. President, you should have the leadership you want, but the Justice Department functions on facts, evidence, and law. And no matter who is in charge, that is not going to change.”
Clark wanted the DOJ to send a letter to Georgia’s Republican-led legislature telling it to hold a special session where representatives would choose a slate of electors willing to overrule the state’s popular voters by voting in favor of Trump instead.
Trump also infamously called the state’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and pressured him to “find” just enough votes to give Trump a slim margin of victory over Biden in the state. Trump’s phone call to Raffensperger could help land the former president in jail, a former Watergate prosecutor has said.
Trending
- 'BLATANT ATTACK ON THE CONSTITUTION'2 days ago
Fox News Host Admits “Stunning” Lack of Evidence Supporting Trump’s Election Fraud Claims
- 'CRIMINAL INTENT'1 day ago
Former AG Eric Holder Says Trump’s DOJ Election Command is “Smoking Gun” for His Arrest
- 'BOOT LICKER'2 days ago
Herschel Walker Claims Black Politicians Have Done “Absolutely Nothing” for Black Community
- 'ALTERNATIVE FACTS'2 days ago
Republicans Now Falsely Accusing Uvalde Police Chief of Being Pro-Biden Child Murderer
- 'ACCOMPLICES24 hours ago
Trump Told Congressional Cronies How to Get Pardons for Aiding His Bogus Election Scheme, GOP Rep. Says
- 'EDUCATE YOURSELF'3 days ago
Interior Secretary Urges Senate to Investigate Deaths of 500 Indigenous Kids in U.S. Schools
- News2 days ago
Trump Told DOJ Official “Just Say the Election Was Corrupt and Leave the Rest to Me”
- News1 day ago
Supreme Court Rules 6-3 to Overturn Roe v. Wade Abortion Rights