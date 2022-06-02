News
‘I Can Do Whatever I Want’: GOP Congressman Waves Around Guns During Gun Control Bill Hearing
U.S. Rep. Bill Steube, a Republican of Florida, waved around several guns and magazines during a House hearing on gun control, complaining the legislation under discussion would ban the very guns he uses.
Steube, a former Army JAG attorney, sitting in his home office and speaking via video conference, at one point showed the gun he says he carries with him every day to “protect” himself and his family.
The two-term Congressman displayed an assortment of firearms, and their related magazines, complaining that under the current bill lawmakers are considering his guns would be effectively banned because of their magazines.
When one lawmaker off-screen complained about the guns Steube retorted, “I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns.”
Watch:
Rep. Steube brandishes multiple guns during a hearing on gun violence pic.twitter.com/bMUDCBFjz7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2022
News
GOP Senator Brags Gun Control ‘Not Gonna Happen’ Amid at Least 60 Separate Shooting Incidents in Just One Day
Wednesday evening Americans learned of an active shooter situation at a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital campus. Four people and the shooter died. But those who were keyed into social media soon learned there had been another shooting, at a high school in Los Angeles. And then horrifically, a third: at a Walmart in Pittson, Pennsylvania.
An NCRM investigation found at least 24 separate shooting incidents on Wednesday, based on published news reports, but the Gun Violence Archive, which also accesses police reports, documents 60 shootings on June 1.
As all of this was unfolding U.S. Senator John Cornyn tweeted, “Not gonna happen,” in response to a far right-wing talk show host’s claim that he is “open to making gun laws more restrictive.”
Not gonna happen https://t.co/dZTmfvBEbz
— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 2, 2022
Cornyn is the Texas Republican charged by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to make the GOP case in Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy’s push to put together and pass gun control legislation after two mass shootings that got international attention recently.
Meanwhile, in Tulsa, four people had been shot dead and several others were injured. The gunman is believed to have killed himself. It is “the 233rd mass shooting of 2022.”
Here are more shootings, all from Wednesday:
In Los Angeles, a 10th-grade student was shot in front of Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen.
And a 20-year-old woman was shot at or near a Walmart in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania.
A 15-year-old boy was shot dead in a Wichita Falls, Texas shooting.
Also Wednesday a 16-year-old student in Berkeley, California was arrested after police received a tip he allegedly was recruiting other students for a mass shooting and bomb plot. “Police say they seized ‘parts to explosives and assault rifles, several knives’ and other concerning materials at the boy’s Berkeley home.”
And also in California Wednesday: “Police are searching for several shooting suspects who left one man dead and another injured at a park in Rialto.” The shooting happened “at Fergusson Park where six classes of first and second graders from Fitzgerald Elementary School were on an end-of-year field trip.”
Chandler, Arizona: Police are looking for a suspect who they say pulled a gun at a Little Caesar’s restaurant. Officers “opened fired.”
Dayton, Ohio: “A private security guard died after he was reportedly shot by a Montgomery County Jail inmate at Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday morning.
Spring, Texas: “An AMBER Alert has been discontinued after Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for a man who they believed shot and injured his wife before shooting her mother to death at a home in Spring Wednesday evening.” Both women were reportedly shot in the head. “Authorities said the suspect’s 14-year-old son might have witnessed the shootings and went next door to get help, and an “infant was said to be in imminent danger but has been found.”
Ottawa County, Michigan: “One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near Hope College Wednesday.” Both victims were riding bicycles. The person who died was 19-years-old.
Jacksonville, Florida: A man with “multiple gunshot wounds…was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.”
One person was shot dead and another person was injured in Maynardville, Tennessee.
Akron, Ohio: “1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Akron memorial service.”
Florence, Alabama: One man was injured in a shooting at a Dollar General store.
In Kansas City, Missouri, a man and a woman both died from gunshot wounds injuries.
A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed and a child injured in Flint, Michigan.
A man died in a Sand City, California police officer shooting.
A 34-year old man was shot and killed and a woman wounded in a Pittsburg, Pennsylvania shooting.
Another man died in another police shooting in Prince George County, Virginia.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: “A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in an apparent drive-by shooting in Center City Philadelphia, police say.” He was walking past a bakery.
One man was injured in a North Little Rock, Arkansas shooting.
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Norfolk, Virginia: Police shut down a highway after reports of a shooting, and “two victims arrived at Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.”
And a 25-year-old man “accidentally shot himself in the left middle finger,” in Wysox Township, Pennsylvania. “After the shooting, it’s believed he had left the Quality Inn parking lot at a high rate of speed before getting involved in a fatal crash a short time after leaving the scene.”
News
Chaos Erupts in Utah County Attorney Race Over Allegations of ‘Cannibalism’ and ‘Ritualistic Sex Abuse’
Chaos has erupted in an election for Utah County Attorney after incumbent David Leavitt was forced to deny QAnon-style claims that he and his wife engaged in cannibalism and ritual sex abuse of children.
Local news station KUTV reports that Leavitt held a press conference this week in which he lashed out at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for announcing an investigation into “a child sex abuse ring that operated in Utah, Juab, and Sanpete counties between 1990 and 2010.”
Leavitt told reporters that he and his wife had both been investigated for being part of the alleged abuse ring, but had been cleared of any wrongdoing. He then accused Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith of making the announcement as a way to hurt him politically ahead of an upcoming election.
“There is no organized ring of abuse, it was debunked more than 10 years ago, it was dismissed by someone who was not in any respect affiliated with me and it wasn’t even investigated in a serious way by the sex crimes task force of Utah County,” he said. “That this all occurs less than one week before ballots drop in an election in which I am participating causes me tremendous concern.”
READ MORE: Buffalo and Uvalde massacres signal disturbing new trend in mass shootings: NYT
Leavitt said that a woman who was “tragically mentally ill” had accused him and his wife of “cannibalizing young children, and murdering young children” years ago in allegations that were totally unfounded.
However, Sheriff Mike Smith defended his department’s actions and slammed Leavitt for casting aspersions on the purported victim’s mental health.
“I take exception to any victim coming forward and being categorized as ‘tragically mentally ill,'” he said. “How dare you. These are victims of crimes who have mustered the courage to come forward and this is what you call them? Mentally ill. How dare you.”
News
GOP Congressman Says No Solutions to Gun Violence – Puts Blame on Abortion (Audio)
U.S. Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) claims no solution anyone has offered would have prevented any mass shooting, but he does have a reason why America has a gun violence crisis: abortion.
Congressman Long, who is running for the U.S. Senate, says “something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion, when we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.”
Earlier in his interview Wednesday on the “Wake Up Columbia” radio talk show Long declared that “to this day and time no one has been able to come up with any kind of a suggestion that would have helped in any of these situations,” presumably referring to mass shootings.
“I tried to have a zoom call with a bunch of Senators yesterday and they’ve kind of went south in a hurry. So unfortunately, you know, they’re trying to blame inanimate objects for all of these tragedies.”
Many other countries that have legalized abortion do not have a gun violence problem. The Uvalde, Texas gunman waited until he turned 18 to legally purchase his AR-15 style assault rifles.
Full audio here.
Listen below to a clip via Heartland Signal:
Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) blames gun violence on abortion: “Something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion, when we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.” pic.twitter.com/RHAjakjHiG
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) June 1, 2022
