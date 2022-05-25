Watch: Video of Beto O’Rourke Confronting Texas GOP Governor and Lt. Gov. Goes Viral

Democratic former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke approached the stage where top Texas Republicans were holding a press conference following Tuesday’s mass school shooting.

“This is on you,” O’Rourke told Governor Greg Abbott, who is running for re-election against O’Rourke. Abbott was blaming the shooting that left 19 elementary school children and two teachers dead on a lack of mental health facilities in Texas, despite having rejected federal aid that would have expanded access in the Lone Star State.

“Sit down and don’t pull this stunt,” Senator Ted Cruz chastised.

But Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, arguably the most powerful person in the room, went ballistic.

“You’re out of line and an embarrassment,” Patrick told O’Rourke.

“You’re doing nothing,” O’Rourke said.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, on stage, loudly called O’Rourke “a sick son of a bitch.”

“He needs to get his ass out of here. Sir, you are out of line. Sir, you are out of line. Sir, you are out of line,” the mayor said, as WFAA reported. “Please leave this auditorium. I cannot believe you are a sick son of a bitch that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.”

“You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said. “This is totally predictable. You’re all doing nothing.” “This is on you until you choose to do something about it,” O’Rourke added.

O’Rourke was escorted out of the auditorium by a security guard.

It was not Patrick’s first attack on O’Rourke. In 2019 he used an anti-LGBTQ slur on Fox News to go after the highly-popular Democrat, calling him “light in the loafers.” O’Rourke, as NBC News noted at the time, is heterosexual.

“He is so light in the loafers he floats off the ground at times,” Patrick told Fox’s Laura Ingraham, leading to an advertiser boycott.

After, O’Rourke told reporters the “only thing” Gov. Abbott did “was make it easier to carry a gun in public.”

“And he bragged about the fact that there would be no background check, no training, no vetting whatsoever. He talked about this was evil. The only thing evil is what he continues to do to the people of this state. He says this was unpredictable — it was totally predictable and I predict this will continue to happen when you continue to have a governor who will not stand up for the people of Texas.”

The video below has been viewed 1.2 million times in just over an hour. Other versions have also gone viral.

Watch the video from earlier Wednesday via CNN: